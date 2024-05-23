Canadian Soccer Player Christine Sinclair Is Being Honoured With Her Own Barbie — Here Are 11 Other Canadian Celebs We're Dying To See In Barbie Form

We got Ryan Gosling as Barbie — now I want Barbie as Ryan Gosling.

If you're a fan of women's sports or Barbie, you might want to sit down for this — iconic Canadian soccer star Christine Sinclair was just honoured with her own Barbie. And let me tell you, it's beautiful.

A woman smiles, holding a doll wearing a matching soccer uniform. The woman, whose shirt has the number 12, appears to be a soccer player
Mattel

If you're not aware, Christine has scored more goals in international matches and at the Olympics than any other player worldwide. Yes, you read that right. WORLDWIDE.

Like, this is truly what dreams are made of.

Barbie doll in a soccer uniform with a Canadian logo, holding a soccer ball and wearing a medal, representing soccer player Christine Sinclair
Mattel

She's beauty and she's grace.

This isn't the first time a Canadian icon has been turned into a Barbie — far from it. For one, Shania Twain was honoured as a Barbie Role Model last year.

And don't forget about Tessa Virtue, whose Barbie is just too spot-on for words.

But it also got me thinking: there are so many other Canadian legends who really deserve the honour — or who I'd just love to see in Barbie form. So, without further ado, here are some celebs that I think would make incredible Barbies (and Kens).

1. Avril Lavigne

Avril Lavigne on the red carpet at the 2002 MTV Video Music Awards, wearing a white tank top, necktie, camouflage pants, and wristbands
Getty Images / Via gettyimages.ca

A punk-pop star in BARBIE form? Are you kidding?! 

I just know 10-year-old me is aching for an Avril Lavigne Barbie. I can vividly imagine the streaked hair, dark eye makeup, and of course, wearing a tie and baggy pants, perhaps with a microphone in hand. Plus, it's about time Avril Lavigne was honoured for the icon that she is.

2. Céline Dion

Celine Dion in a white gown with a thigh-high slit and a large statement necklace, wearing a long coat, posing at an event
Getty Images / Via media.gettyimages.com

I was seriously shocked to find out Céline Dion didn't have a Barbie yet. Do I even need to explain why this absolute queen deserves to be recognized with her own Barbie?

Of course, Céline Dion's Barbie would have to be wearing a long, gorgeous dress, and it'd have to be holding a sparkly microphone. Perhaps some of her most heart-wrenching lyrics could be pasted onto the box, too.

3. BAMBII

Azealia Banks wears an oversized white button-down shirt and matching shorts, accessorized with black heels, at a celebrity event
Getty Images / Via gettyimages.ca

Canadian DJ BAMBII is an obvious choice for a new Barbie — not only is her style amazing, making the possible clothing choices endless for her doll, but her EP album cover is of a close-up of a doll's face. I'm not saying it's fate, but I'm not NOT saying it.

There are so many cool outfit choices to pick from, but honestly, I see BAMBII in a short skirt and black or silver top. Honestly, the Barbie designers could just choose from her Instagram, since each of her fits could (and should) be part of a fashion show.

4. Joni Mitchell

Joni Mitchell smiling, wearing a long, ornate black robe with intricate patterns and a black beret. She is holding a cane and is standing against a wooden background
Getty Images / Via gettyimages.ca

Fresh off her album Blue making Apple Music's Top 100 Albums of All Time list, Joni Mitchell definitely deserves to have her own Barbie. 

I'm thinking this doll would be holding her guitar, and either have her classic slick straight hair, or braids. We could even include multiple dolls showcasing Mitchell at various points in her career, which would be so cool.

5. Sandra Oh

Sandra Oh stands on the red carpet at the Writers Guild Awards, wearing a light-colored dress with fringe detailing at the bottom
Getty Images / Via gettyimages.ca

Would it be a list of iconic Canadian celebrities without Sandra Oh? I always knew her as Cristina Yang in Grey's Anatomy, but she's also just as well-known for Killing Eve — and oh, did you know she voiced Ming Lee in Turning Red, which also takes place in Toronto? Basically, all this to say, she's well-deserving of a Barbie.

Sandra Oh's looks are always absolutely flawless — so her Barbie would have to reflect this, and of course, the doll would have to have her classic dark, curly hair.

6. Hayley Wickenheiser

A woman in a white blouse and black pants, holding a phone, waves to the crowd at a hockey event. Hockey players and audience members are in the background
Getty Images / Via gettyimages.ca

Wickenheiser is not only the best women's hockey player of all time, but she's also still making her mark in the hockey world today, currently as the Assistant General Manager for the Toronto Maple Leafs. I love the idea of celebrating women's sports achievements through Barbies, so why not add Hayley to the mix?

I'm thinking that, for her Barbie, Hayley could either be wearing Leafs attire, or her Team Canada uniform. Either way, hockey fans of all ages would love this.

7. Don't worry, we didn't forget about the Kens! Our first pick is Ryan Gosling:

A performer, possibly a celebrity, is singing into a microphone while dressed in a stylish, sparkling suit with gloves and sunglasses. Backup dancers are behind them
Getty Images / Via gettyimages.ca

I know what you're thinking — he already got a Barbie. But no, just because Ryan is Ken, doesn't mean Ken has been Ryan Gosling quite yet. 

Not only did Gosling single-handedly create the Kenergy we all know and love, but he also embodies Canadian kindness more than practically any other celebrity. For his Barbie doll, I'm picturing him in this exact pink suit, which has only grown in cultural significance since his 2024 Oscars performance.

8. Ryan Reynolds

Getty Images / Via gettyimages.ca

Of course, we can't forget about the other Ryan — perhaps everyone's number-one Canadian celebrity crush. It would be absolutely wild to get a Deadpool Ken, but I also think Reynolds deserves a Barbie all to himself. 

Perhaps we could also get the whole family, too, since he happens to be part of arguably the most adorable celebrity couple of all time (argue with the wall).

9. Sidney Crosby

Sidney Crosby standing on ice in Pittsburgh Penguins uniform, holding a hockey stick. Toronto Maple Leafs players are in the background during the national anthem
Getty Images / Via gettyimages.ca

Speaking of athletes, don't think we forgot about Sidney Crosby. I've been obsessed with him since the 2010 Olympics, and honestly, I think he deserves a Ken doll. Also, yes, there is a Crosby action figure, but it isn't an actual Barbie — and yes, Wayne Gretzky already has a Ken doll!

For his Ken doll, Penguins gear would do, but I'm obviously picturing Crosby in his Team Canada jersey.

10. Elliot Page

Elliot Page on the red carpet at the Juno Awards, wearing a black jacket and dark pants, standing and smiling at the camera
Getty Images / Via gettyimages.ca

What time would be better to honour Elliot Page than after the success of his recent book release (it's called Pageboy, and yes, you should read it). That, and he's just an amazingly successful Canadian — for one, Juno happens to be one of the greatest movies of all time in my books.

Page's Ken doll would wear a classy suit, and wouldn't it be fun if it was holding a miniature version of his book?

11. Simu Liu

Simu Liu poses on the red carpet in a white suit, gold watch, and black shoes at a Netflix &quot;ATLAS&quot; event
Getty Images / Via gettyimages.ca

Yes, I know Simu Liu was already Ken — but again, Ken has never been Simu Liu! A vital part of the Barbie movie and just Canadian pop culture in general, he 100% deserves his own Barbie. 

I imagine this coming out in tandem with Ryan Gosling's Barbie, perhaps to illustrate that Canada has mastered Kenergy better than perhaps any other country. I would've also loved to see a Shang-Chi Ken, but pretty much any Barbie honouring Simu Liu would do.

Of course, we definitely left some obvious ones out — so let us know who else you want to see as a Barbie in the comments below!