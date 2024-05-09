Canadians Are Sharing The Ways They Can Spot A Tourist In Their Hometown, And I'm Dying Laughing

There are so many confusing Canadian-isms that other countries just don't understand. And when tourists venture to different parts of Canada — particularly from other provinces or the U.S. — it's not too hard to distinguish them from locals. So, Redditor u/inquizzidate asked, "In your province, what is a dead giveaway that someone is a tourist?" and boy, do we have some answers:
Canadians, don't get cocky just yet — because you've definitely been a tourist in another province before.
2. "In my province (British Columbia), the car lacking a front license plate means it's probably a tourist from Alberta."
3. "Trying a day drive from Toronto to Edmonton."
"You're still not even out of Ontario in a day."
4. "Standing in front of the Steam Clock (which is electric) with their mouth open."
"Learning that the clock is fake ripped my heart out."
7. "They take photos of the squirrels."
"When I went to university, I was actually so surprised by how many international students seemed absolutely in love with the squirrels. They’re so commonplace to me that now I feel like I’ve under-appreciated them."
8. "Pronouncing the second T in Toronto."
9. "They wear full-on parkas in April, May, and I've even seen June. We live in the Arctic, sure, but people who live here are just more climatized, I guess."
10. "They casually talk about how they 'might catch a Leafs game' as a family activity. Like buddy, you realize that’s probably an $800-$1000 outing for a family of 4, right?"
"Not saying it’s impossible, but at least do a little homework before making any promises to the kids. Bonus points if they drop the 'I hear it’s playoffs, what’s the best way to get tickets?'"
11. "When they call the Confederation Bridge the Confederation Bridge and not just 'The Bridge.'"
14. "When they use umbrellas."
"Just as useless on the west coast. Even if you don't end up with your umbrella inside out because the wind changed direction, your pants will be wet from the sideways rain.
"We know you're not from here if you don't have proper waterproof footwear or rain jacket with a hood you can tighten."
16. "If they're down near the waterfront and they still think they're in New England."
17. "In B.C., when people ask about 'Victoria Island.' (It's Vancouver Island, and the biggest city is Victoria. Victoria Island is in the Arctic.)"
18. "They say 'SaskatcheWAWN.' Instant giveaway you're not from here. We all say it 'SaskatchewIN.'"
19. "They just trundle off into the bush on a hiking trail with very little preparation or supplies."
20. "Standing on 'the black rocks.'"
"At Peggy's Cove, N.S., the granite is a much darker shade below the level that large waves regularly hit. The place is littered with signs admonishing people to stay off these black rocks. I don't know if tourists don't read them at all, or assume that they're just excessively cautious signs for liability, but they always go on them."
22. "Driving the speed limit."
"Ontarians in Manitoba always drive the speed limit on the highway. I’ve heard a lot of people say there’s a much greater police presence on northern Ontario highways compared to Manitoba’s, so I guess they’re just accustomed to it."
23. "In Northwestern Ontario, you can always tell who's a tourist because they are the only ones honking their horns."
33. "Vancouver: when it starts to rain, and they duck under an awning or doorway to 'wait it out.'"
34. "They walk downtown, side-by-side-by-side very slowly so you need to go arooooound a wide group of people."
35. And finally, "Tourists only stop for gas or fly over Saskatchewan, so I have no idea."
"Tourists here... in northern rural Manitoba? Hahaha, that's funny."