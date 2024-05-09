Skip To Content
Canadians Are Sharing The Ways They Can Spot A Tourist In Their Hometown, And I'm Dying Laughing

The U.S. and Canada aren't as similar as you might think.

Abby Zinman
by Abby Zinman

BuzzFeed Staff

There are so many confusing Canadian-isms that other countries just don't understand. And when tourists venture to different parts of Canada — particularly from other provinces or the U.S. — it's not too hard to distinguish them from locals. So, Redditor u/inquizzidate asked, "In your province, what is a dead giveaway that someone is a tourist?" and boy, do we have some answers:

Canadians, don't get cocky just yet — because you've definitely been a tourist in another province before.

1. "When they call it the CNN Tower."

– u/Judge_Rhinohold

CN Tower between modern buildings, viewed from under a bridge
Did you know that the CN stands for "Canadian National"?

2. "In my province (British Columbia), the car lacking a front license plate means it's probably a tourist from Alberta."

– u/BobBelcher2021

3. "Trying a day drive from Toronto to Edmonton."

– u/Moist-Requirement-98

"You're still not even out of Ontario in a day."

– u/Ice-Negative

4. "Standing in front of the Steam Clock (which is electric) with their mouth open."

– u/Naked_Orca

"Learning that the clock is fake ripped my heart out."

– u/Snowman4168

Historic steam clock in an urban setting with trees and a mountainous backdrop
People have lived in Vancouver for years and never seen steam come out of the supposed "steam clock."

5. "They can’t understand what baymen are saying."

– u/xzry1998

6. "When they say 'Cal-GARY' instead of 'Calgree'."

– u/Sea-Limit-5430

7. "They take photos of the squirrels."

– u/lonelydavey

"When I went to university, I was actually so surprised by how many international students seemed absolutely in love with the squirrels. They’re so commonplace to me that now I feel like I’ve under-appreciated them."

– u/IntransitiveGuide_62

8. "Pronouncing the second T in Toronto."

– u/revanite3956

"When they pronounce Toronto wrong."

– u/RickyDee61

9. "They wear full-on parkas in April, May, and I've even seen June. We live in the Arctic, sure, but people who live here are just more climatized, I guess."

– u/Long_Revolution_9569

10. "They casually talk about how they 'might catch a Leafs game' as a family activity. Like buddy, you realize that’s probably an $800-$1000 outing for a family of 4, right?"

"Not saying it’s impossible, but at least do a little homework before making any promises to the kids. Bonus points if they drop the 'I hear it’s playoffs, what’s the best way to get tickets?'"

– u/Buttsquish

11. "When they call the Confederation Bridge the Confederation Bridge and not just 'The Bridge.'"

– u/SirNexus95

Long bridge extending over calm water with sandy beach in the foreground
12. "When they want to go to West Edmonton Mall."

– u/BusyBriony

13. "White plastic cowboy hats."

– u/Ratfor

14. "When they use umbrellas."

– u/silent_assassin27

"Just as useless on the west coast. Even if you don't end up with your umbrella inside out because the wind changed direction, your pants will be wet from the sideways rain.

– u/MultiGeek42

"We know you're not from here if you don't have proper waterproof footwear or rain jacket with a hood you can tighten."

– u/HeatProfessional4473

15. "When they stop to take a picture of a deer, moose, elk or bear at the side of the road."

– u/pvb57

"When they try and pet a deer, moose, elk or bear."

– u/300mhz

16. "If they're down near the waterfront and they still think they're in New England."

– u/transtranselvania

17. "In B.C., when people ask about 'Victoria Island.' (It's Vancouver Island, and the biggest city is Victoria. Victoria Island is in the Arctic.)"

– u/TapirTrouble

"When they say 'Victoria Island' instead of 'Vancouver Island.'"

u/Canucksfan78

Harbor with boats at dusk, city skyline in the background, large &quot;CANADA&quot; sign illuminated on the dock
18. "They say 'SaskatcheWAWN.' Instant giveaway you're not from here. We all say it 'SaskatchewIN.'"

– u/50ActionExpress

19. "They just trundle off into the bush on a hiking trail with very little preparation or supplies."

– u/Winstonisapuppy

20. "Standing on 'the black rocks.'"

"At Peggy's Cove, N.S., the granite is a much darker shade below the level that large waves regularly hit. The place is littered with signs admonishing people to stay off these black rocks. I don't know if tourists don't read them at all, or assume that they're just excessively cautious signs for liability, but they always go on them."

– u/Eastern_Yam

"They stand on the black rocks 😱."

– u/OrbofProtection

Lighthouse on rocky shore with waves crashing and cloudy sky in the background
21. "When they ask, « Où est la toilette ? »"

– u/Crowheart1914

22. "Driving the speed limit."

– u/Private_4160

"Ontarians in Manitoba always drive the speed limit on the highway. I’ve heard a lot of people say there’s a much greater police presence on northern Ontario highways compared to Manitoba’s, so I guess they’re just accustomed to it."

– u/someoneinmyhead

23. "In Northwestern Ontario, you can always tell who's a tourist because they are the only ones honking their horns."

– u/Sensitive-Whereas574

24. "Wearing brand-new cowboy boots."

– u/ResoluteMuse

POV: me at the Calgary Stampede.

25. "When they go to Lake Louise."

– u/Infinite-Corgi3823

"When they are in Banff."

– u/Katedodwell2

26. "Perfume/cologne. On Vancouver Island and the Gulf Islands."

– u/voitlander

27. "Asking for directions to Walgreens."

– u/ManufacturerOk7236

28. "'Bawn-jouer.'"

– u/lucrativebiscuit

*cringes thinking about the mispronounciation of "bonjour"*

29. "They litter."

– u/Awful_McBad

30. "When they pronounce P.E.I. like "pie" as in apple pie."

– u/NotTheStateB

31. "'Do you guys take American cash? What’s the exchange rate?'"

– u/th0r0ngil

32. "They are going to Niagara Falls on a Saturday in July."

– u/FascinatingConcept

Good luck getting through those Niagara crowds.

33. "Vancouver: when it starts to rain, and they duck under an awning or doorway to 'wait it out.'"

– u/Cornelius_Onderdonk

34. "They walk downtown, side-by-side-by-side very slowly so you need to go arooooound a wide group of people."

– u/AjClow1993

35. And finally, "Tourists only stop for gas or fly over Saskatchewan, so I have no idea."

– u/Captain-McSizzle

"Tourists here... in northern rural Manitoba? Hahaha, that's funny."

– u/Glass_of_Sweet_Milk

Bridge over a river with a city skyline in the background at sunset
Weekend vacay in Saskatoon, anyone?

What did we miss? Let us know below