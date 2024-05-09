Canadians Are Sharing The Ways They Can Spot A Tourist In Their Hometown, And I'm Dying Laughing

14. "When they use umbrellas."

– u/silent_assassin27



"Just as useless on the west coast. Even if you don't end up with your umbrella inside out because the wind changed direction, your pants will be wet from the sideways rain.

– u/MultiGeek42

"We know you're not from here if you don't have proper waterproof footwear or rain jacket with a hood you can tighten."



– u/HeatProfessional4473