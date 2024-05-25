I'll be the first to say it: the dating scene just isn't it right now. And more than we'd like to admit it, your luck can seriously depend on where you live — because some places just seem to have more promising options than others. And I'm not alone in believing this! Reddit user u/myronsandee recently asked, "What city has the toughest dating culture?" and it looks like we have some winners (or losers, depending on how you see it).
1. "Ottawa? People from outside of town are always complaining it's almost impossible without app."
"Ottawa, by far, out of the 6 major cities."
2. "Vancouver is horrible. Absolutely horrible. Easily the worst dating scene I've ever seen anywhere I've lived."
"Vancouver is hard to break into to be a friend, much less a lover. They’re very into their high school clique."
–[deleted user]
3. "I had the Vancouver experience in Victoria as well."
"Victoria was tough; everyone wants one night stands and its very hard to get into a click."
4. "Montreal. For sure."
"On top of being a sexually open and diverse city; the politics of language, ethnicity, and social class all weigh out in a way I’ve never seen elsewhere."
"As a Anglo in Montreal, it’s tough out here."
5. "Alert, Nunavut."
"Nunavut for sure. Lots of aunties looking for love, lol."
6. "I can't speak to what the toughest is. However, as a queer person, I find the options in Saskatoon to be next to none."
"I've found it impossible to find another queer person who is similar-aged and monogamous. Saskatoon is so small that your options are extremely limited if you are gay."
7. "I used to think that Toronto was the bottom until I moved to London."
"In fact, I'm moving back to Toronto ASAP, can't take one more day in London, Ontario. Mississauga was even worse; it's a sad, cold, minefield."
8. "The smaller the city, the smaller that minority is, the smaller the dating scene is, the harder it is to find a partner. Full stop. For me, that was Prince George, over 20 years ago."
"I literally moved to big, expensive Vancouver for that reason."
9. "People who are saying Vancouver have never tried dating in Halifax."
"At least people in Vancouver go out, Halifax is constantly dead and extremely difficult to find friends let alone date if you’re over 25."
10. "Small towns. Kinfolk, Ontario comes to mind because it sounds like everyone would be related."
11. "Newfoundland dating scene basically doesn’t exist."
"It takes like 10 minutes max to swipe through everyone on Tinder, and it’s the exact same few faces on all the apps. It’s horrible here."
13. "Over 100 comments and nobody has said Calgary!"
"Gay here. Moved from MTL. It’s been about 4 years. I no longer have a sex life, let alone dating."
–[deleted user]
17. But at the end of the day, even though it's tough in Canada, it could definitely be worse: "In Iceland there’s an app to see if you’re related to someone. Because it’s hard to find someone who isn’t."
I had a friend who went there for a few months, I told him about this — LOL, he knew all about this app and strongly implied that going there and having zero chance of being related to any of the women was a very good situation."