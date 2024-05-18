From Bohemian Rhapsody to Elvis, there's something about capturing a celeb's life in movie form that just can't be beat. And there are tons of famous people who would make perfect subjects for a new biopic. So, Reddit user u/houndoom92 asked, "What famous Canadian could get a great Hollywood movie biopic done on them?" And these responses are just to good not to share:
1. "Farley Mowat. As Canadian as it gets. Saves thousands from the Nazis with his wits and then comes home and writes charming books about owls."
2. "Leo Major, although he’s far less famous than he should be. Dude was wild; take a look at his Wikipedia page."
"A Leo Major biopic directed by Tarantino. That would be awesome."
"Leo Major. I'm very surprised it hasn't been made already."
3. "Donald Sutherland. Who his parents were, who he was married to. His kids."
"Should see the way he ruled over Panem."
5. "Jim Carrey’s early life."
"That IS a very interesting story and family."
6. "Probably pre-mature for any of these individuals, as their stories are not finished yet... but Celine Dion, Shania Twain, and Jim Carrey all have really inspring rags-to-riches stories, and interesting personal lives as adults."
8. "John Ware. Slave turned legendary cowboy and community leader. Wrestled cows for fun."
9. "Marie Dressler. She won an Oscar for best actress. Starred in movies with Chaplin. Very cool life."
12. "Leslie Neilson."
"First and only name that came to mind. My favourite actor of all time."
13. "I'm wondering how there HASN'T been one done on Terry Fox yet?"
"This would tear my goddamn heart to shreds. He was the first name I thought of as well."
"One was done years ago. I’d like to see one done now, to show the massive progress in cancer research & treatment this one amazing individual made possible."
15. "I'd love to see ones on early Canadian-born Hollywood stars like Mary Pickford and Norma Shearer."
16. "Viola Desmond."
"Viola Desmond resisted racial segregation in Nova Scotia by refusing to leave a movie theatre designated whites only and became a catalyst for the civil rights movement in Canada."
17. "Billy Bishop."
"Although it's another era, too few understand what World War 1 actually was."
20. "David Suzuki."
"The dramatic arc is already set for that one — childhood in an internment camp to national icon."