    Starting a petition for a Terry Fox biopic.

    From Bohemian Rhapsody to Elvis, there's something about capturing a celeb's life in movie form that just can't be beat. And there are tons of famous people who would make perfect subjects for a new biopic. So, Reddit user u/houndoom92 asked, "What famous Canadian could get a great Hollywood movie biopic done on them?" And these responses are just to good not to share:

    1. "Farley Mowat. As Canadian as it gets. Saves thousands from the Nazis with his wits and then comes home and writes charming books about owls."

    u/Wonderful-Elephant11

    Farley Mowat holding his &quot;Canada&#x27;s Walk of Fame 2010&quot; plaque, with a Royal Canadian Mounted Police officer in the background
    Getty Images / Via gettyimages.ca

    2. "Leo Major, although he’s far less famous than he should be. Dude was wild; take a look at his Wikipedia page."

    –[deleted user]

    "A Leo Major biopic directed by Tarantino. That would be awesome."

    u/Yumhotdogstock

    "Leo Major. I'm very surprised it hasn't been made already."

    u/CherryCherry5

    3. "Donald Sutherland. Who his parents were, who he was married to. His kids."

    u/SMVan

    "Should see the way he ruled over Panem."

    u/Obvious_Exercise_910

    4. "Tommy Douglas."

    u/KiaRioGrlu/Sea_Negotiation_1871u/ButWhatIfTheyKissed

    Donald Sutherland on the red carpet at the premiere of &quot;Ad Astra,&quot; wearing a suit and holding his glasses, with a backdrop featuring the film&#x27;s title
    Getty Images / Via gettyimages.ca

    By the way, not only is Tommy Douglas arguably one of the greatest Canadian icons of all time, but he also happens to be related to Donald Sutherland.

    5. "Jim Carrey’s early life."

    u/Loveandafortyfive

    "That IS a very interesting story and family."

    u/Myiiadru2

    6. "Probably pre-mature for any of these individuals, as their stories are not finished yet... but Celine Dion, Shania Twain, and Jim Carrey all have really inspring rags-to-riches stories, and interesting personal lives as adults."

    u/tits_on_bread

    7. "Wayne Gretzky. Why hasn’t it happened yet?"

    u/blondereckoning

    Wayne Gretzky in full hockey gear, wearing an Oilers jersey, stands on the ice during a game
    Getty Images / Via gettyimages.ca

    8. "John Ware. Slave turned legendary cowboy and community leader. Wrestled cows for fun."

    u/Exploding_Antelope

    9. "Marie Dressler. She won an Oscar for best actress. Starred in movies with Chaplin. Very cool life."

    u/Happeningfish08

    10. "Alanis Morrissette."

    u/aimforsilence

    Alanis Morissette is performing on stage, wearing a patterned jacket and holding a microphone, singing passionately with eyes closed
    Getty Images / Via gettyimages.ca

    11. "Ryan Reynolds, but it’s already been done. Titled Deadpool."

    u/DMIDY

    12. "Leslie Neilson."

    u/sm_rdm_guy

    "First and only name that came to mind. My favourite actor of all time."

    u/Feisty-Session-7779

    13. "I'm wondering how there HASN'T been one done on Terry Fox yet?"

    u/brettalmur18

    "This would tear my goddamn heart to shreds. He was the first name I thought of as well."

    u/Handsoffmydink

    "One was done years ago. I’d like to see one done now, to show the massive progress in cancer research & treatment this one amazing individual made possible."

    u/Notgreygoddess

    Terry Fox and a young boy, both with prosthetic legs, walk along a roadside wearing casual athletic clothing
    Getty Images / Via gettyimages.ca

    14. "Alex Trebek."

    u/Natural_Ability_4947

    "You mean 'Who is Alex Trebek?'"

    u/LCranstonKnows

    15. "I'd love to see ones on early Canadian-born Hollywood stars like Mary Pickford and Norma Shearer."

    u/blaublau

    16. "Viola Desmond."

    u/Washtali

    "Viola Desmond resisted racial segregation in Nova Scotia by refusing to leave a movie theatre designated whites only and became a catalyst for the civil rights movement in Canada."

    u/Washtali

    Canadian $10 bill featuring a portrait of Viola Desmond
    Getty Images / Via gettyimages.ca

    17. "Billy Bishop."

    "Although it's another era, too few understand what World War 1 actually was."

    u/BigBleu71

    18. "Leonard Cohen."

    u/Status-Persimmon-797

    19. "Joni Mitchell."

    u/Not4U2Understandu/Fuzzy_Laugh_1117u/RebirthWizard

    Joni Mitchell, in an ornate black outfit with gold designs and a hat, stands with a cane next to Brandi Carlile, who wears a black coat with floral embroidery and yellow pants
    Getty Images / Via gettyimages.ca

    20. "David Suzuki."

    u/Beerinspector

    "The dramatic arc is already set for that one — childhood in an internment camp to national icon."

    u/SerHerman

    21. And finally, of course: "Gord Downie, by far."

    NecessaryHomework129

    Man in a shiny purple suit and white hat holding a white cloth, standing on stage with a spotlight behind him
    Getty Images / Via gettyimages.ca

    What other Canadian celebrities would you want to see a biopic on? Let us know below