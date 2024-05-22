Airports can really make or break the travelling experience — from the seating choices to outlet availabilities to food options, there are so many opportunities to surpass expectations. But it's safe to say certain airports fall short. So, one Reddit user asked, "What do you think are the best and worst airports in Canada?" and it started some interesting discussions about certain Canadian aiports:
1. "My favourites would probably be Vancouver and Calgary — both clean, modern, efficient at security and customs, and have an awesome viewing area at the food court! Although Vancouver can suck if a single snowflake falls on the city!"
2. "One of my personal faves is the Kitchener airport. Direct flights to Calgary, one small room, zero stress, yummy cafe."
3. "Pearson is definitely the worst. Takes forever to get anywhere, you have to show your boarding pass every 200 feet, food options suck, and the staff have always been unbelievably rude anytime I’ve been there."
"Worst is hands down YYZ. Way too busy and chaotic."
4. "Calgary is the worst. Their snow removal program is so shitty; they cancelled flights to Vegas, Vancouver, and just about everywhere because they couldn't clean 5 cm of snow."
7. "Billy Bishop is the best: walk to it from downtown Toronto; at most one or two people ahead of you in line; free snacks and coffee while waiting."
"I've done my share of flying around the world, and Billy Bishop is easily my favourite airport. I can't recall ever flying out of another large city from a small, uncrowded airport located so close to the city centre."
–[deleted user]
8. "I flew out of Hamilton once, and it was surprisingly good. Lots of parking (which was expensive, though), but easy to get to, and they have so few flights it makes the security screening go pretty quickly."
9. "I like Edmonton. I agree it’s a ways out, but I usually only connect through there."
"I like the food choices. I also like the liquor store in there. I also usually buy something at the Chapters, which has a great little selection."
10. "My least: Winnipeg used to be a shithole before the new terminal, although apparently it's gotten nicer in recent years, so I'll probably have to go with Edmonton's for being an hour outside the city, and then getting introduced via Gateway Blvd. Shudders."
11. "Kelowna's airport sucks. Once you're off the plane you have to walk down a narrow hallway the entire length of the airport. It is also cramped and dated."
–[deleted user]
"I fly all over Canada and for whatever reason security at the Kelowna airport is absurdly slow and tedious. No sense of urgency and it can often take you an hour to get screened. No other airport in Canada seems to have the same issue, at least to that extent."
12. "Abbotsford is a great little airport: friendly staff, fast check in and security, good little coffee shop. Everything was so fast and easy."
"Abbotsford was the best. From my car to on the plane takes 10 mins."
14. "Best: Flin Flon. Worst: Regina."
"Forgot about Regina — what a sad, shitty airport that is."
15. "St John's airport is so tiny, and past security, there are really no options for food and none for drinks, if you like a pre-flight beer."
"There's a good view of the planes though, and they have rocking chairs you can sit in while you look out the window, which is nice."
16. "Montreal international and trans-border is gorgeous; domestic is poo."
–[deleted user]
17. "Best: Penticton. Worst: Penticton. Best, because I can arrive at the airport 7 minutes before boarding and still make it on the plane. Worst, not enough flights out of it."
–[deleted user]
18. "Manning, AB airport. No waiting, no security — just buy a ticket and fly."
–[deleted user]