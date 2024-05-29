I know millennials and Gen Z'ers have had their disagreements, but I have just the news to unite these Internet-loving generations as one. Yes, this has to do with pop stars — specifically, the absolute legend Britney Spears, and up-and-coming singer and dancer Tate McRae.
If you don't know who Tate McRae is, first of all, I'm sorry??? Second of all, she sings "greedy" and "exes," which you definitely know, and did I mention she's an award-winning dancer?
But IMHO, most importantly, for the past year or so as she's been rising to fame, people have been saying Tate McRae is "the new Britney Spears." People including myself. And I get that nobody could replace Britney, but like... don't tell me you don't see the similarities.
But although these two are obviously pop star sisters, I had NO IDEA they'd ever really interact, let alone so soon. I was not, I repeat NOT ready to hear that Britney recently interviewed Tate about her music career for Gen V Magazine, which she'll be on the cover of as well.
YES. THE BRITNEY SPEARS HAS INTERVIEWED CANADIAN POP ICON TATE MCRAE. Like, they sat down together. And talked about their careers. All for our enjoyment. Are you freaking out yet?!
And even though the full interview comes out June 7 (which I'll be devouring as soon as that day comes), we did get a little snippet of Britney and Tate's conversation. And oh boy, was it adorable already.
The teaser starts off with a bang: Britney says to Tate, "You’re an incredible performer. I’ve seen some of your performances and each one continues to top the next," and proceeds to ask about what inspires her. So it looks like Tate officially has the Britney stamp of approval, which I'm obviously 100% here for!
If that wasn't wholesome enough, Tate replies with, "Wow! Thank you so much. That means so much coming from you." Then, she says one of her inspirations is "looking back at iconic performances (like yours)." The fact that these two watch one another's performances in admiration is JUST TOO MUCH FOR ME TO HANDLE TODAY.
They go on to discuss Tate's song "you broke me first," which Britney says is "one of [her] favourite songs." Again, HOW ICONIC IS THAT?! I feel great knowing that Britney and I will both likely have Tate McRae on our Spotify Wrapped.
Then, after discussing Tate's lifelong dream of becoming a performer (which obviously Britney can relate to), they discuss the pressures of being in the spotlight. Tate calls herself a "perfectionist," explaining she faces "hyper-critical thoughts." And, I mean, she's talking to the right person — I just know Brit has advice that could cure us all of our mind-numbing perfectionism.
And if it wasn't clear already that these two ladies adore one another — just like all of us do — Tate also shared the magazine cover on her Instagram, with the caption: "can’t believe i’m typing this… thank you so much @britneyspears for interviewing me for this cover😭😭 i’ve looked up to you for years and years i am so grateful."
After reading this interview, it's safe to say the Internet is SHOOK. And I don't want to get your hopes up too high, but there are even rumours of a collab, which I just know would bring peace and harmony to all millennials and Gen Z'ers forever.
Above all, this feels like Britney is passing the "pop queen" torch down to Tate, just like Madonna did to Britney back in the day. And although it makes me feel very old, I'm also just so excited, along with the rest of the Internet:
Anyway, I have nothing to say to the haters who are questioning whether or not Tate deserves this honour. Those people are simply late to realize how incredible she is, and therefore I feel sorry for their lack of awareness and taste (or Tates... no, sorry, that was bad). Besides, if Britney loves her, you all should, too. Queen's orders.
What are your thoughts on Tate McRae and Britney Spears' interview? Let us know below, and while you're at it, follow BuzzFeed Canada on Instagram and TikTok — because we may or may not want to discuss this when it drops!