Britney Spears Has Officially Passed The Pop Queen Baton To Tate McRae In This New Interview, And It's History In The Making

I'M NOT CRYING, YOU'RE CRYING.

Abby Zinman
by Abby Zinman

BuzzFeed Staff

I know millennials and Gen Z'ers have had their disagreements, but I have just the news to unite these Internet-loving generations as one. Yes, this has to do with pop stars — specifically, the absolute legend Britney Spears, and up-and-coming singer and dancer Tate McRae.

Britney Spears / Via giphy.com

If you don't know who Tate McRae is, first of all, I'm sorry??? Second of all, she sings "greedy" and "exes," which you definitely know, and did I mention she's an award-winning dancer?

Tate McRae / Via giphy.com

She also happens to be from Calgary, Alberta, making her a CANADIAN ICON. Anyway.

But IMHO, most importantly, for the past year or so as she's been rising to fame, people have been saying Tate McRae is "the new Britney Spears." People including myself. And I get that nobody could replace Britney, but like... don't tell me you don't see the similarities.

Britney Spears x Tate McRae 🔥 pic.twitter.com/HjSxYK0N4q

— Fan Account (@breatheonmiley) May 29, 2024
Twitter: @breatheonmiley
You see it too, right?!

But although these two are obviously pop star sisters, I had NO IDEA they'd ever really interact, let alone so soon. I was not, I repeat NOT ready to hear that Britney recently interviewed Tate about her music career for Gen V Magazine, which she'll be on the cover of as well.

A woman in a short, gold glittery dress with lace details on the red carpet at an iHeartRadio and Fox event
Getty Images / Via gettyimages.ca

YES. THE BRITNEY SPEARS HAS INTERVIEWED CANADIAN POP ICON TATE MCRAE. Like, they sat down together. And talked about their careers. All for our enjoyment. Are you freaking out yet?!

Fox / Via giphy.com

And even though the full interview comes out June 7 (which I'll be devouring as soon as that day comes), we did get a little snippet of Britney and Tate's conversation. And oh boy, was it adorable already.

Britney Spears at the GLAAD Media Awards, wearing a sparkling, silver fringe dress with cut-out details
Getty Images / Via gettyimages.ca

The teaser starts off with a bang: Britney says to Tate, "You’re an incredible performer. I’ve seen some of your performances and each one continues to top the next," and proceeds to ask about what inspires her. So it looks like Tate officially has the Britney stamp of approval, which I'm obviously 100% here for!

A performer energetically singing on stage, wearing a lace top, orange corset, grey shorts, and thigh-high orange chaps
Getty Images / Via gettyimages.ca

If that wasn't wholesome enough, Tate replies with, "Wow! Thank you so much. That means so much coming from you." Then, she says one of her inspirations is "looking back at iconic performances (like yours)." The fact that these two watch one another's performances in admiration is JUST TOO MUCH FOR ME TO HANDLE TODAY.

Britney Spears performing on stage while holding a large snake, dressed in a green performance outfit adorned with sequins and jewels
Getty Images / Via gettyimages.ca

🥹🥹🥹

They go on to discuss Tate's song "you broke me first," which Britney says is "one of [her] favourite songs." Again, HOW ICONIC IS THAT?! I feel great knowing that Britney and I will both likely have Tate McRae on our Spotify Wrapped.

Tate McRae / Via giphy.com

Then, after discussing Tate's lifelong dream of becoming a performer (which obviously Britney can relate to), they discuss the pressures of being in the spotlight. Tate calls herself a "perfectionist," explaining she faces "hyper-critical thoughts." And, I mean, she's talking to the right person — I just know Brit has advice that could cure us all of our mind-numbing perfectionism.

Britney Spears / Via giphy.com

Really called myself out there.

And if it wasn't clear already that these two ladies adore one another — just like all of us do — Tate also shared the magazine cover on her Instagram, with the caption: "can’t believe i’m typing this… thank you so much @britneyspears for interviewing me for this cover😭😭 i’ve looked up to you for years and years i am so grateful."

Tate McRae on the MTV EMA 2022 red carpet, Düsseldorf. She is wearing a black puffer jacket, black latex pants, and black platform boots
Getty Images / Via gettyimages.ca

Tate is a true millennial-Gen Z cusper if I've ever seen one.

After reading this interview, it's safe to say the Internet is SHOOK. And I don't want to get your hopes up too high, but there are even rumours of a collab, which I just know would bring peace and harmony to all millennials and Gen Z'ers forever.

Britney interviewing Tate McRae and streets saying collab so now I gotta stan her pic.twitter.com/cBDKKLTg9r

— Reed (@reedlikeabook_) May 29, 2024
Twitter: @reedlikeabook_

If—and this is a big IF—there is a Britney/Tate collab, we better get a video and they better fucking dance.

— dave. (@ewitsdave) May 29, 2024
Twitter: @ewitsdave

Above all, this feels like Britney is passing the "pop queen" torch down to Tate, just like Madonna did to Britney back in the day. And although it makes me feel very old, I'm also just so excited, along with the rest of the Internet:

Imagine THEE Britney Spears interviewing you, Tate McRae really is her daughter pic.twitter.com/5kO7Zvq2Di

— Pedro 🦋 (@katyinhawai) May 29, 2024
Twitter: @katyinhawai

BRITNEY SPEARS INTERVIEWED TATE MCRAE!?!?!??!?!?!

— Mayo (@Radical_mayo) May 29, 2024
Twitter: @Radical_mayo

britney spears really interviewed tate mcrae ... #itgirl moment if you ask me

— nie 🐬 (@instret) May 29, 2024
Twitter: @instret

the actual screech i let out when i found out britney interviewed tate mcrae

— angie𝜗𝜚 (@blondebunnydoll) May 29, 2024
Twitter: @blondebunnydoll

BRITNEY AND TATE MCRAE

— Britney Jean (@SPEARSX10) May 29, 2024
Twitter: @SPEARSX10

britney interviewed tate mcrae this is actually a groundbreaking event for me. pic.twitter.com/0vRqlXGNVk

— owen ☆ ✧ (@ririsfolklore) May 29, 2024
Twitter: @ririsfolklore

Anyway, I have nothing to say to the haters who are questioning whether or not Tate deserves this honour. Those people are simply late to realize how incredible she is, and therefore I feel sorry for their lack of awareness and taste (or Tates... no, sorry, that was bad). Besides, if Britney loves her, you all should, too. Queen's orders.

NBC / Via giphy.com

I'll instead be focusing my attention on setting a reminder for June 7 — and if these two get a photo together, don't be surprised if you see it as my lock screen.

What are your thoughts on Tate McRae and Britney Spears' interview? Let us know below, and while you're at it, follow BuzzFeed Canada on Instagram and TikTok — because we may or may not want to discuss this when it drops!