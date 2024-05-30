It’s My Birthday And I Loooove Free Things, So I Went To 11 Stores In Canada To Get Freebies — Here’s Exactly What I Got

Happy birthday to meeee!!! So I turned... older... today, and to celebrate, I decided to get my favourite kind of stuff — FREE! Free products, food, drinks, you name it. Because you might not know this, but a lot of restaurants and shops give out free stuff or have wild promos just for those celebrating their birthdays.

A young woman blows out candles on a birthday cake at a party, with &#x27;Happy Birthday&#x27; decorations in the background
You may be like me: always wanting to get free stuff, but never actually putting in the research to figure out where/how to get said free stuff. But my laziness ends today, because I've decided to spend my birthday driving around Toronto, grabbing some free goods.

(And yes, I'm aware that's lazy in another way, but let's ignore that because it's my birthday).

Soooo, here are 11 wonderful places that gave me free stuff (or free-ish... you'll see) to ease the sting of aging another year! I've also included how each deal works, because unfortunately there are conditions to most of these.

A person wearing a grey cardigan and jeans is smiling while driving a car. The urban landscape is visible through the windows
I HIGHLY recommend signing up for these promos well before your birthday — like, a month or so — just to make sure you can get them.

1. First, I went to Nothing Bundt Cakes (an incredible pun if I do say so myself) to grab myself a bundtlet, completely free. I didn't care that it was the morning — I'd eat a carrot cake at literally any time of the day.

A hand holding a packaged carrot cake from &quot;Nothing Bundt Cakes.&quot; A display case with various bundt cakes can be seen in the background
How to get this birthday deal: All I had to do was sign up for their Eclub.

2. Kettleman's Bagels (the best Montreal-style bagels in Toronto) gives out a free dozen bagels on your birthday, too. Yes, a DOZEN BAGELS for FREE!!! So I went to grab those next — this should be no shocker if you know me at all.

A hand holding an everything bagel over packaging on a table. The bagel has various seeds and seasoning on top
How to get this birthday deal: Sign up for their app at least 30 days BEFORE your birthday. Yeah, this one almost got me, but good thing I already had an account.

3. I took a quick pit stop to grab a dozen cupcakes from my favourite cupcake shop in the city, Short & Sweet, for my birthday party — with no intention of getting anything for free. But they were kind enough to surprise me with a free chocolate cake bite thingy, just for my birthday! This was AMAZING... like a perfect bite of chocolate cake goodness.

A hand holds a chocolate-covered cake bite inside a car
How to get this birthday deal: When I told the staff about this post, they told me to let you all know that all you gotta do to get this free treat is to simply "be nice." So go in, be warm and welcoming, slide in a quick anecdote about your birthday, and boom — you could get a free sweet treat too!

4. Took a break from food to grab an essential free gift: Sephora! If you don't already know about this, boy, are you in for a treat (even if you're not into makeup). This year's free gift options were haircare, beauty, and skincare. I chose skincare, because who doesn't want a free face wash, moisturizer, and mask?

Person holding Youth to the People skincare gift box, promoting superfood ingredients like kale and spinach, in a Sephora store
How to get this birthday deal: Literally just show up, anytime on your birthday or in the two weeks before or afterward. You do have to be a Beauty Insider member, but it's free, and you can just sign up when you get there. Then, you get your choice of three gift options! 

5. As if I wasn't finished with dessert yet... my favourite hidden gem in Toronto, Hotel Gelato, will give you a free scoop on your birthday. They also have delicious brunch, so I recommend you try that first and get gelato for dessert. I'm a mint chocolate stan, so I got that and their "milk & cookies" flavour.

A hand holding a cup of mint and chocolate ice cream with a plastic spoon, with more ice cream options visible in the background
How to get this birthday deal: Try to sign up for their newsletter, and if it doesn't work (it didn't for me!) just show them the error and they'll give you your free scoop! You probably won't even need to show them the error, but have it ready just in case.

6. Time for my favourite store: Indigo. They give you 20% off your whole purchase during your birthday month — so if you're looking for some new stationery, home decor, or, you know, a BOOK, now's the time. I grabbed one I've been procrastinating reading foreverrr. And I'm aware this wasn't free, but hey, it was free enough for me.

A hand holds a copy of &quot;The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue&quot; by V. E. Schwab in a parking lot with a Zara and Indigo store in the background
How to get this birthday deal: Sign up to become a Plum Rewards member. I did this, but never got the coupon email I was supposed to get — but hey, they gave me the deal anyway.

7. All that shopping made me tired, but good thing Tim Hortons also gave me a birthday freebie. I had the choice of coffee, hot chocolate, tea, or breakfast sandwich (which are actually available all day long, I learned). I decided to go the classic route and just get a medium double-double.

A hand holding a Tim Hortons coffee cup in what appears to be a shopping mall
How to get this birthday deal: Are you sensing a pattern here? Just download the Tims Rewards app and the deal should show up on your birthday. And besides, if you're Canadian, you should probably have the Tims app anyway for convenience's sake.

8. OK, clothing time: American Eagle gives members a $5 reward for their birthday, so I grabbed a little sports bra to add to my collection. (Pssst, this deal works for Aerie too!) This was originally $40 and I got it for $15 with my coupon and a sale, so I call that a steal.

Woman in a cozy gray cardigan over a green top, smiling and taking a mirror selfie in a fitting room
How to get this birthday deal: Sign up for American Eagle RealRewards. Duh.

9. More ice cream! Baskin Robbins has a buy-one-get-one kids' scoop deal, so I grabbed some to pop in my freezer (you know, because I'd just devoured some gelato). I just had them put the scoops together in one cup.

Hand holding a Baskin-Robbins cup with two scoops of ice cream, each topped with sauce. The background shows an ice cream shop interior
How to get this birthday deal: Sign up for Club 31 and they'll send you a birthday reward, along with other coupons. I only signed up a day before my birthday and it still worked just fine!

10. You knew this was coming... Starbucks gives out a free drink or food item for your birthday, so I took this opportunity to get a massive cup of the new Summer Berry Refresher. (BTW, my review? Not the best, not the worst. I'm a mango dragonfruit girl for life.)

Close-up of a hand holding a bubble tea with tapioca pearls and a green straw in a cafe
How to get this birthday deal: You have to be a Starbucks Rewards member to get this deal (but it's easy and free to sign up). And like, again, why not? This drink is originally $9 dollars and I got it COMPLETELY FREE.

11. And finally, I headed to Cactus Club Cafe in downtown Toronto for dinner and, after devouring a falafel bowl, got a free dessert! This one is the London Fog Crème Brûlée — I'd never had crème brûlée before, but this one was delish.

A crème brûlée with a single lit birthday candle, &quot;Happy Birthday!&quot; written in chocolate on the plate
How to get this birthday deal: No signups required for this one! Just let your waiter know it's your birthday, or do what I did and select it as a "special occasion" on your reservation.

Well, that's it, folks! I had a great birthday filled with free goodies, and now my tummy is full of dessert. From now until next year, you bet I'll be doing tons of research to get even more freebies — what can I say? I simply cannot resist.

What other freebies can you get for your birthday? Let us know in the comments below.