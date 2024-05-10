I Asked AI To Make Jerseys For The Professional Women's Hockey Teams, And It's Time To Vote For Your Favourites

If you're a hockey fan at all, you know it's the first-ever playoffs season for the Professional Women's Hockey Team (PWHL) — and it's safe to say all six teams made killer debuts this year.
Since it's the league's first season, the teams don't have official jerseys or team names yet. With this in mind, I decided to take matters into my own hands, and ask AI to create some options for us to vote on. And let's just say these designs blew me away.
For each of the six teams, I'll show you the current temporary jersey, and then the two options made by AI. Finally, you'll be able to vote on your favourite of the two AI-produced designs.
1.First up, we've got Toronto! Here's the temporary jersey:
And this is AI's first of two designs:
Here's another AI-designed Toronto jersey:
2.Next up is Ottawa. This is the jersey players currently wear:
Now, here's what AI came up with:
And another option for Ottawa:
3.These are Montreal's current jerseys:
And take a look at this new design:
Or, what about this one?
4.Of course, can't forget about our beloved U.S. teams. A reminder of Boston's current jerseys:
Here's one AI-generated Boston jersey:
And this is our second option:
5.Next is Minnesota; here is the team's temporary jersey:
Now, take a look at one AI-designed option:
And check out the second AI jersey:
6.Last but not least, New York. Here's their current jersey:
And here's the jersey made by AI:
Last one! This is our second option for NYC:
Got any other jersey design ideas for PWHL teams? Let us know in the comments below, and follow BuzzFeed Canada on TikTok and Instagram for more!
