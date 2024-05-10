  • Quiz badge

I Asked AI To Make Jerseys For The Professional Women's Hockey Teams, And It's Time To Vote For Your Favourites

These Montreal jerseys have me SPEECHLESS.

Abby Zinman
by Abby Zinman

BuzzFeed Staff

If you're a hockey fan at all, you know it's the first-ever playoffs season for the Professional Women's Hockey Team (PWHL) — and it's safe to say all six teams made killer debuts this year.

Two hockey players from opposing teams competing on the ice during a game
Getty Images / Via gettyimages.ca

I'm definitely not at all biased toward Toronto.

Since it's the league's first season, the teams don't have official jerseys or team names yet. With this in mind, I decided to take matters into my own hands, and ask AI to create some options for us to vote on. And let's just say these designs blew me away.

Two hockey players in Toronto uniforms celebrating a goal on the ice with the goalie in the background
Chris Tanouye / Getty Images

For each of the six teams, I'll show you the current temporary jersey, and then the two options made by AI. Finally, you'll be able to vote on your favourite of the two AI-produced designs.

NHL / Via giphy.com

POV: me getting ready to vote on these jerseys.

1. First up, we've got Toronto! Here's the temporary jersey:

Hockey player in action during a game, wearing Toronto&#x27;s blue and white uniform, number 22
Getty Images / Via gettyimages.ca

And this is AI's first of two designs:

Hockey jersey with Toronto skyline, maple leaf emblem, and snowflake patterns
Abby Zinman / Via Midjourney

Here's another AI-designed Toronto jersey:

Hockey jersey with Toronto skyline, maple leaves, and a raccoon holding a hockey puck
Abby Zinman / Via Midjourney

2. Next up is Ottawa. This is the jersey players currently wear:

Hockey player in Ottawa jersey on ice rink with teammates and referee in background
Getty Images / Via gettyimages.ca

Now, here's what AI came up with:

Hockey jersey featuring maple leaves, tulips, and a silhouette of Parliament Hill
Abby Zinman / Via Midjourney

And another option for Ottawa:

A hockey jersey featuring a wolf and Canadian-themed graphics, including a depiction of the Parliament buildings
Abby Zinman / Via Midjourney

That wolf is low key... scary.

3. These are Montreal's current jerseys:

Hockey team members on the ice rink wearing Montreal jerseys, some with raised hockey sticks
Getty Images / Via gettyimages.ca

And take a look at this new design:

Hockey jersey featuring a snowy owl design with mountain and forest illustration
Abby Zinman / Via Midjourney

Or, what about this one?

Festive-themed hockey jersey with city skyline, a doughnut, and stars
Abby Zinman / Via Midjourney

Yes, that's a bagel, and yes, it deserves to be honoured on a jersey.

4. Of course, can't forget about our beloved U.S. teams. A reminder of Boston's current jerseys:

Female hockey player on ice celebrating with raised hockey stick, wearing Boston team uniform with a &quot;C&quot; captain&#x27;s letter
Getty Images / Via gettyimages.ca

Here's one AI-generated Boston jersey:

An illustrated hockey jersey with a swan and cityscape design
Abby Zinman / Via Midjourney

And this is our second option:

Hockey jersey with cityscape, teapot, and floral design
Abby Zinman / Via Midjourney

Get it? Boston Tea Party?

5. Next is Minnesota; here is the team's temporary jersey:

Hockey player on ice in Minnesota jersey with helmet and holding a stick, fans in background
Getty Images / Via gettyimages.ca

That purple colour is seriously amazing.

Now, take a look at one AI-designed option:

Hockey jersey with starry night and mountain design featuring a flying bird emblem
Abby Zinman / Via Midjourney

And check out the second AI jersey:

Sports jersey with intricate stag and floral graphic design
Abby Zinman / Via Midjourney

6. Last but not least, New York. Here's their current jersey:

Ice hockey players in action on the rink, wearing &quot;New York&quot; jerseys, with gear and fans in background
Getty Images / Via gettyimages.ca

And here's the jersey made by AI:

Hockey jersey with a graphic of the Statue of Liberty and New York City landmarks
Abby Zinman / Via Midjourney

Last one! This is our second option for NYC:

Hockey jersey with city skyline, taxi, and geometric patterns, no people visible
Abby Zinman / Via Midjourney

Got any other jersey design ideas for PWHL teams? Let us know in the comments below, and follow BuzzFeed Canada on TikTok and Instagram for more!

