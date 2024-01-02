42 Useful Things Under $50 To Help Make Working From Home Better In 2024

The earbuds come in a wireless charging case with up to 30 hours of charge. The earbuds themselves can play for up to six hours on a full charge. You also get different sized silicone tips to make sure these fit your ear perfectly.

Promising review: "I love these earbuds! The sound quality and noise canceling is super great, especially working from home and tuning out the little ones. I use them all the time during work, working out, riding my mower, or just to give me some alone time with whatever I'm watching. I was so sad when my left earbud suddenly stopped working. No charge, wouldn't turn on, even after resetting. I reached out to the company directly, since I only had them for 10 months, and to my surprise they responded so quickly offering me a new set for free! Customer service is spot on! Totally recommend them!" —Eugenia

Get it from Amazon $24.99+ (available in five colors).