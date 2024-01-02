Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
Search

Gift Guide

Beauty + Personal Care

Fashion

Home

Sports + Fitness

Stores

Tech

Kids

Pets

Sex Toys

    We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

    42 Useful Things Under $50 To Help Make Working From Home Better In 2024

    Your workspace deserves an upgrade going into the new year.

    Abby Kass
    by Abby Kass

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Popular products from this list

    • A Rocketbook smart reusable notebook that takes your handwritten notes and makes them digital so when your boss asks for a recap of that meeting in your one-on-one, you can send it as an attachment and look super on top of everything.

      View in list

    • A soundproofing strip to help block out all the surrounding noise so your coworkers can actually hear you speak instead of just the neighbor's dog barking.

      View in list

    • An adjustable wood shelf you can put next to your computer and keep any books or materials you need close by and at the ready.

      View in list

    1. A pair of blue-light–blocking glasses to help you reduce eye strain and also sleep better after spending hours staring at not only your computer while you work, but also your phone and even TV screen after you clock out.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Read more about the effects of blue light and eye strain at UC Davis Health and the American Academy of Ophthalmology.

    Promising review: "I started working full time from home due to COVID, like everyone else, and I started to get a lot of headaches, my eyes were dry and heavy, and I was having issues with my sleep. My friend pointed out I was on the computer now all day long when I had barely used computers before. I bought these glasses and have used them for about a week and they are amazing!!! I feel so much better and my body feels much better at the end of the day! I only wish they were a little lighter, and they are a little tight behind my ears." —Meghan McCutcheon

    Get it from Amazon for $11.39+ (available in nine colors and five multi-packs).

    2. A USB-powered cooling pad for anyone whose laptop starts to sounds like a plane is taking off after working for, oh, approximately five minutes. This gadget has three fans in it to keep your computer calm, cool, and collected, so you can get your work done without much of a hassle.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Best purchase I have made in years. Only had it two days, but the first words out of my mouth to my wife were, 'I can work for hours like this.' If you work from home and like to work on the couch, recliner, breakfast nook, patio, etc, and you have your computer in your lap, this is an absolute must-have. Not only does it keep your legs and lap cool, but it also keeps your computer cool and able to process much more efficiently." —Trent Thiel

    Get it from Amazon for $27.99+ (available in three colors).

    3. A wall charger with six outlets *and* two USB fast-charging ports to keep all your devices and accessories at 100% and so they won't die in the middle of that team meeting.

    Reviewer pic of the six chargers and two USB chargers with things plugged in to all of them in the lit outlet
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I work from home in a small apartment, and this really made my setup work the way I want it to. I need to use all six plugs, plus I like to keep my phone and Mi-Fi charging while working too. This was the perfect thing for me to get everything plugged in and essentially retrofitted into a built-in apartment wall desk setup that was intended for the large desktop towers of the late '90s. I’m ordering a second one in hopes it transforms another part of my weird floor plan. Bonus: The USB ports seem to fast-charge my iPhone XS Max. I can go from dead to fully charged in about 90 minutes." —Moose

    Get it from Amazon for $12.98

    4. An "After Coffee" notepad that has three separate sections to help you take a second in the morning (maybe while you're enjoying your first cup) to split up your to-do list into your top priorities, what can be done later, and what can be done tomorrow. This will help you focus on what needs to get done without getting overwhelmed.

    The note page with a top gold section that says &quot;After Coffee Top Priority&quot;, a middle white section that says later, and a bottom pink section that says tomorrow
    Godly Gorgeous / Etsy

    This Black woman–owned small business makes super cute apparel, prints, notepads, and more! This notepad is 6 inches x 8 inches and has 50 sheets to help coordinate all your to-dos.

    Promising review: "Absolutely perfect! It arrived quickly and helps me in the morning to prioritize, and it looks great on my desk. I can’t recommend it enough!" —Stephanie Horowitz

    Get it from Godly Gorgeous on Etsy for $17.

    5. A charging dock with three slots to keep both your work and personal electronics organized and charging because they're all in the same place now.

    A wood charging station with three different-sized slots to fit electronics, including a phone, iPad, and laptop
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I am not sure how people can hate this. It is so simple. It required no setup and the magnets that hold the bottom compartment on are strong. I literally did zero work for this product to help me out so much in my everyday life. It clears up my desk clutter and charges my electronics. Plus, it looks and feels quality for the price without paying a crazy amount for such a simple concept. I use an iPad Air, an iPhone 6S, and an iPhone 7. Because I work from home, my work and personal electronics have to mix but stay organized. This holds them all. I don't have problems with it not holding phones or anything like others have mentioned." —Rachel R

    Get it from Amazon for $39.99+ (available in four styles).

    6. Wireless Bluetooth earbuds reviewers confirm are comparable to AirPods, but at a fraction of the cost. With stellar noise cancellation, this means you can tune out the construction your neighbors have been doing since 8 a.m. and actually focus on your work...

    Reviewer image of two black earbuds next to their charging case
    www.amazon.com

    The earbuds come in a wireless charging case with up to 30 hours of charge. The earbuds themselves can play for up to six hours on a full charge. You also get different sized silicone tips to make sure these fit your ear perfectly.

    Promising review: "I love these earbuds! The sound quality and noise canceling is super great, especially working from home and tuning out the little ones. I use them all the time during work, working out, riding my mower, or just to give me some alone time with whatever I'm watching. I was so sad when my left earbud suddenly stopped working. No charge, wouldn't turn on, even after resetting. I reached out to the company directly, since I only had them for 10 months, and to my surprise they responded so quickly offering me a new set for free! Customer service is spot on! Totally recommend them!" —Eugenia

    Get it from Amazon $24.99+ (available in five colors).

    7. A printer stand you can put under your desk and have more room on your desk for activities (i.e., your work).

    A two-tier shelf with a printer on the top shelf and a stack of paper on the bottom shelf under a desk
    Amazon

    Plus, it has anti-skid pads so it will stay in place and can hold up to 44 pounds.

    Promising review: "We were looking for a stand for our printer as our computer desk is rather small. This fits our printer and allows for extra storage room underneath. It was easy to assemble and is very sturdy. The anti-skid feet keep it in place, but it can still be moved around with a little effort." —Jjoslin

    Get it from Amazon for $38.80+ (available in two colors). 

    8. A Rocketbook smart reusable notebook that takes your handwritten notes and makes them digital so when your boss asks for a recap of that meeting in your one-on-one, you can send it as an attachment and look super on top of everything.

    Reviewer pic of the notebook open on a desk with notes neatly written on either side and two pens sitting next to it
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Why did I not know about this before now??? I am a travel agent working from home and take loads of notes. I am so happy to be able to scan phone call notes with clients into their trip records! If they do not book right away I can scan and save notes to another file and retrieve them without leafing through a load of paper! Woohoo! I can see so many uses for this product for just about anyone who takes notes or even journals regularly. I see that new version was introduced to the market that has lined pages...which I felt was the only thing lacking." —ellen

    Get it from Amazon for $34+ (available in two styles and 16 colors and patterns).

    9. A rotating timer you can set for a specific amount of time to help with your productivity and also to remind yourself that you need to take a break every once in a while.

    A gif of a BuzzFeeder tipping the white timer
    A BuzzFeeder's photo of the white timer
    Yi Yang / BuzzFeed

    You can set the timer for 5-, 10-, 15-, 20-, and 30-minute blocks by rotating it to the time you want. Then it will start the countdown. There are also four volume options in case you don't want to disrupt any other people in your home. 

    Promising review: "I love this timer to keep me on task while working from home! For the price, I was honestly impressed with the quality. My only suggestion would be an option for the display to stay backlit. You can press the snooze button on top to light the display for about five seconds, but that’s not super convenient if you have it rotated in timer mode, plus you have to actively press the button rather than just glancing at how much time is left. Honestly, this is a very small quibble that I could fix simply by not working in a dimly lit room, but it’s really the only critique I have. All in all, this is a fun and functional desk accessory!" —Angela Reiber

    Get it from Amazon for $18.99+ (available in 30- and 60-minute configurations and six colors).

    10. A shortcut keyboard cover here to make it super easy for you to remember all the shortcuts for Adobe Photoshop, Final Cut Pro X, and more so you don't have to have 50 Post-it Notes with every shortcut cluttering up your space.

    A plastic keyboard cover with Adobe shortcuts on it
    A plastic keyboard cover with Final Cut Pro shortcuts on it
    Chic Geeks

    Chic Geeks is a Black woman–owned small business that designs luxury tech accessories to add personality and color to people's workspace.

    Promising review: "I bought this keyboard cover as a gift for my niece who uses Final Cut Pro often. She absolutely loves it and discovered new shortcuts for editing. It’s totally worth the money." —Staci Rutherford

    Get it from Chic Geeks: $16 (originally $20; for the Adobe Photoshop Shortcuts cover) and $16 (originally $20; for Final Cut Pro X Shortcuts cover; both are available in most MacBook models and sizes).

    11. A wall-mounted drop-leaf table you can ~pop~ open when you're ready to hit the ground running and get all your work done, and then simply fold it away at the end of the day.

    Ikea

    Promising review: "This is great for small spaces!! I love this little desk!! I bought it for my apartment so my son can do his homework without having a full-size desk taking up valuable space in his room. Now I’ve bought a second one for my room!!!" —RockyClemsonFan

    Get it from Ikea for $59.99.

    12. A glass dry-erase desktop whiteboard you can write your important reminders and "I CAN'T FORGET" notes on instead of using scraps of paper.

    The dry erase board with the words &quot;Isn&#x27;t this fabulous?!!!&quot; written out on it
    amazon.com

    The environment will even thank you for reducing your paper use. The whiteboard also comes with a dry-erase marker, accessory channel (to hold the marker), and a storage drawer.

    Promising review: "Never thought something analog would be SO useful in my daily routine. I work from home and am constantly project managing a number of complex strategic projects. Having pertinent information directly in front of me and top of mind has done incredible things for my productivity. Never would have imagined it would make such a difference. For a nominal investment, I highly recommend it if you have trouble keeping up with things."—Captainflapjax

    Get it from Amazon for $38.57+ (available in five colors).

    13. An adjustable foam footrest designed to make sitting at a desk for eight hours more comfortable because it will bring the floor to you, which alleviates pressure in your hips and legs. You'll certainly feel more supported than when you voice a concern in a team meeting and get nothing from your colleagues.

    a model resting the rounded foot rest
    the foot rest flipped over with a model resting their feet on the flat side of the foot rest
    Amazon

    Plus, you can remove the velvet cover for easy cleaning!

    Promising review: "My feet have found heaven! After just over a year of working from home, I've finally decided to invest in some home office upgrades. I was on the fence about a footrest, but the new desk chair I had purchased had a few comfort issues, and I thought this foot rest might help address those. I wasn't wrong! From the first moment my feet landed in the plush comfort of the foam, I haven't wanted to take them off of it. As a fairly active person most of my life (basketball, horseback riding, running, etc.) I haven't been kind to my body. My back, knees, hips, and feet have all paid the price. This footrest has helped alleviate much of the daily pain I deal with, and at a far cheaper price than the ergonomic chair." —Wild-Haired Gurl

    Get it from Amazon for $39.95 (available in three colors and two materials).

    14. A folding wall organizer you can put all your important documents in and then grab them when you need them, instead of searching through that pile that's been sitting on your desk for wayyy too long.

    Amazon, amazon.com

    Promising review: "This is awesome and I love it. I work from home and I’ve been trying to keep my desk free from papers. This thing is awesome! The bottom pocket is large enough for me to store my day planner. I mounted it to the wall with a Command hook and it was easy-peasy! An attractive and functional way to sort and store paper. I love having all the papers I need readily available and visible so it reminds me that they're there, but not they are not overtaking my desk and irritating me." ⁠—Mandy

    Get it from Amazon for $9.10+ (available in four colors).

    15. A mug warmer that regulates the temperature of your coffee or tea so you can nurse your drink for hours without sipping an ice-cold beverage.

    Reviewer pic of a mug of coffee on top of the black mug warmer pad
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I am currently working from home and I make tea at every hour of every day. I used to own a Mr. Coffee and had lost it during transition of moving so I HAD to get another one. I’m so glad that I did because now my tea stays warm throughout work. There is no adjustment to high and low but I prefer things simple. You just switch it on and it stays on. The plate gets pretty hot which makes my cup hot at the bottom. No issue for me because I don’t have children. I prefer warm tea over piping hot or freezing cold. This little device is my best friend and it’s great. I would definitely recommend this to anyone who loves a 'just right' cup of anything." —Cecy R.

    Get it from Amazon for $14.99.

    16. A set of armrest pads to give your wrists a little extra padding (and comfort) while you respond to all those 100 emails you got even though your OOO message was only on for a day.

    reviewer pic of the black wrist pads placed on both sides of Macbook touchpad
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "I use these pads all the time. I'm sure it's not ergonomically correct for me to rest my wrists on my laptop while I type, but it's hard to kick bad habits...so if you're in the same boat with the same annoyingly sharp edges on your Mac, these puppies are the perfect solution. They significantly extend my comfortable writing window." —Samuel A. Nordli

    Get a set of two from Amazon for $14.98 (available in three sizes).

    17. A reversible waterproof desk mat you can put on your table if you really have no place at all for a desk so you can at least make it feel like you're working from one.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I'm an art teacher, and working from home during the coronavirus outbreak was going to put a lot of strain on my wood desk (which I keep mostly for show but now am forced to use for work). I ordered this desk pad because mint green is my favorite color, and I wanted something to protect my desk from paint and other art supplies. It arrived today, and it was so cute! It's exactly what I wanted. It's thin enough not to add too much bulk to the desk, the color is so fun, and it wipes off easily. I love that it's reversible, too, so I'll probably use one side for making tutorial videos for my classes and the other for when I'm painting. I was worried that it wouldn't lie flat because it came rolled up, but it lay flat immediately. And it came with a cute little belt in case I need to roll it back up again and store it!" —Jill S

    Get it from Amazon for $13.99+ (available in three sizes and eight color combinations).

    18. A simple cellphone stand to help keep your device at the ready for that very important call you're expecting.

    Cell phone stand in black with a phone in it on a desk
    Amazon

    You can use this with an iPhone or an Android. Plus, it has a cutout in the back so you can thread a charging cable through it.

    Promising review: "I’ve had this on my wishlist and finally decided to purchase. I’m so glad I finally did. I was most surprised by the fact it is made of metal and not plastic. It is sturdy and keeps my phone within easy reach on my desk at work. I love the cord cutout that allows you to charge with the phone in an upright position. With my old stand, I would have to charge with the phone on its side. If you listen to music while you work, this is a functional and attractive addition." —Jenn.K

    Get it from Amazon for $7.99+ (available in 10 colors).

    19. Or an adhesive under-desk phone holder if having your phone next to you is a little too much of a distraction because all those social media apps are just waiting for you to start scrolling... With this, you phone will be out of sight and out of mind so you can get your work done faster than ever before.

    the shelf installed under a desk with a smartphone inside
    three of the under-desk shelves in gray, white, and black
    Beyond 3D Creeations B3D / Etsy

    Beyond 3D Creations B3D is a Boston-based small business that specializes in creating useful gadgets that solve small problems in your office and home.

    Promising review: "This is definitely a hit! I installed it horizontal because my desk has a square frame under it that I couldn’t put it on as the instruction, but it still do its job. Now I’m so used to reaching my phone from this holder without looking down at my desk, and my screentime has decreased a lot during day time. I work remotely from home, this really helps in terms of being more efficient so that I can finish my work early and get more me time back at the end of the day. Highly recommend it if you want to be less distracted while working!" —Shelby Cedrone

    Get it from Beyond 3D Creations B3D on Etsy for $11.88 (available in six colors).

    20. A hand warmer mouse pad for those days when it's just a tad bit chilly in your home and you don't have total control of the heat. Sure, you can put on more layers to keep the rest of you warm, but it's really hard to work while wearing gloves. Your hand will stay toasty inside this mouse pad, and the cute little cat will keep you company throughout the day (and maybe be more affectionate than your actual cat). 

    a reviewer photo of someone with their hand inside of the warmer as if using the mouse
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "My wife works from home next to a north-facing window and even without the heating element on, she has been enjoying a warm hand. On extremely cold days, the heating element keeps her hand toasty." —Dan

    Get it from Amazon for $25.99.

    21. UV-free white light therapy lamp designed to mimic the benefits of sunlight to improve your mood and reset your circadian rhythm, which is beneficial if you work off hours or just can't seem to find time to get outside.

    a reviewer photo of the un-lit lamp sitting on a desk
    a reviewer photo of the lit lamp sitting on a desk
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "This light is perfect. Can't beat the price. I bought it during the dismal pandemic winter. Since working from home, and with everything going on, my depression took a nose dive. This was an added help during the dark times. I wake up and drink my coffee in front of this light. Love it. I bought one for my daughter since she is homeschooling. It has her helped a lot as well. I probably won't use as much since the sun is starting to come out, but come winter, this light will be my BFF. It has three different brightness options. When I first started using it, I started out at the highest setting. I got headaches. I would recommend starting at the lowest setting for 15 minutes than gradually increase. Oh, I love the timer. 15, 30, 45, or 60. It can also be left on indefinitely. It's not something you stare into, just use it to have next to you." —Ann

    Get it from Amazon for $25.99.