1. A plush blanket reviewers swear is super comparable to the cult-favorite Barefoot Dreams one that everyone raves about. You'll be able to get cozy under this ridiculously soft blanket while only spending a fraction of the price. Score!
Promising review: "I found this blanket off of TikTok, and I thought it was so cute. It is just as cute in person. I’ve had it for about a month now, and it’s warm and comfortable for road trips, sleeping, or just sitting and watching TV. It is not as soft as I thought it would be, but it’s not rough either. Still a wonderful blanket." —Zoie
Get it from Amazon for $21.99+ (available in seven colors and four sizes).
2. A bouquet of Lego roses that look so realistic but won't die after a few days. You'll smile every time you walk past them in your home.
3. A heated mattress pad perfect for anyone who is not totally in control of the temperature of their bedroom. The queen and king sizes have dual controls, meaning you and your partner don't have to agree on the same level of warmth every night. Talk about luxury!
The cover has 10 heat settings and an auto-off timer you can set between one and 12 hours. It's recommended for mattresses up to 15 inches deep.
Promising review: "We live in Wisconsin where it gets very cold at night. We like to crack the bedroom windows open at night because we prefer a cold room to sleep in. But this makes getting in bed with freezing cold sheets brutal. Not anymore, this mattress pad is a game changer! Turning the mattress pad on before getting in bed makes all the difference in the world; no more freezing cold sheets. The dual controls are great since I like my side warmer than my husband does his side. The controls are easy to work and see in the dark. The mattress pad is soft and comfortable; you cannot feel the wires at all. It has nice deep pockets that fit on our mattress and memory foam pad very nicely. You will need two outlets to plug into in order for the separate controls to work. One year later…we still love this mattress pad!" —Linda Stranzl
Get it from Amazon for $79.95+ (available in twin, full, queen, and king sizes).
4. Dr. Teal’s Foaming Bath with Pure Epsom Salt you can add to your bath for ultimate relaxation and coziness. The salt works to help soothe sore and tired muscles and the lavender helps relax your body and releases stress. You just may take up residence in the tub.
Read more about how Epsom salt can help relax muscles and relieve pain at Cleveland Clinic. And learn more about aromatherapy — including that lavender oil has been used for stress — at Johns Hopkins.
Promising reviews: "Just wow. I wanted to take my first bubble bath. Glad I went with Dr. Teal's. The bubbles were long-lasting and the smell was great. My body smelled amazing and super smooth. Can’t wait for another bath. You won’t be disappointed. Promise." —Fabian
Get it from Amazon for $5.99.
5. And a full-body bath pillow if you want some support for your body and head when you're in the tub. Reviewers confirm this is super plush to lay on, even when the tub is full of water. It'll for sure upgrade your bathtime experience.
Bath Haven is a small business creating innovating products to make taking a bath even better.
Promising review: "I have an oval jetted tub so it’s deep, and the pillow I had previously was okay, but I had to lay on the hard back of the tub. I also like to sink down into the bubbles and warm water, so having this full-length mat is great! It’s thick, and when it’s in a tub full of water, feels very plush to lay on. There are four suction cups around the pillow, four along the body, and three more at the bottom edge to keep the mat firmly in place. They’re strong so you need to get a nail under the edge to release them so as not to tear the fabric that holds them in place (which is what happened to my old one with cheap fabric). When wet, it’s heavy, and you’ll need a sturdy hook to hang it from. My solution was to rinse it and then fasten it around the sides of the tub to drain, which works fine. I plan on purchasing more as gifts for my girlfriends, though I’m sure men will love it as well." —Honesty
Get it from Amazon for $43.99.
6. *And* an overflow drain cover here to solve the problem of not being able to get enough water in the tub to submerge fully, which usually leaves you chilly. This cover allows you to add a couple of extra inches of water, something that reviewers say makes ALLLL the difference.
Promising review: "I received this yesterday; installed it last night. Took my first bath with it today, and boy, does it work. I did not rate whether it’s easy to remove or clean, as I haven’t done those yet, but I don’t see why either would be an issue. If you’re an avid bath taker like I am (baths are needed sometimes to warm up during our cold Wisconsin winters) and are tired of the water level going down as quickly as you’re trying to fill it, I definitely recommend this. My only complaint is that I should’ve bought the sooner... I’ve spent years and years using strips of old rags, sponge materials, etc. to try to keep the water from seeping out (which results in smelly, moldy material), but this works like a charm." —HeartStar14
Get it on Amazon for $9.99 (available in nine colors).
7. A What I Love About You fill-in-the-blank book where you can write what exactly you love about your person. It'll be a cute little gesture that goes a long way and shows them just how much you care. Cue the *awwwws.*
Promising reviews: "Guys, get this for your girlfriend. It’s that simple, they will love it. I struggle to find words at times that show my adoration for my partner, but this gave me the prompts and I just had to fill in the blanks. Definitely recommend." —Ryan
"This book is a gift money can’t buy! My husband isn’t usually the type to show a lot of affection, neither am I. It’s just the way we are by nature. I filled out the book and gave it to him on Valentine’s Day. He came to me with tears in his eyes, hugging me, and telling me this was the nicest gift he’s ever received. It has 50 pages, it is high quality, and pretty to look at! It’s now standing in our living room! Very pleased with this beautiful book and highly recommend it to anyone." —Kapkis
Get it from Amazon for $9.95.
8. A giant 10x10 blanket big enough for the whole fam (or you and your pup) to cuddle under and watch a movie while the weather outside is frightful. You'll never have another fight about who has more of the blanket again.
Big Blanket Co is a small business on a mission to create very large blankets. The blankets are made with four-way stretch, temperature-regulating fabric, and can fit in standard-sized washing machines.
Promising review: "I took the leap and bought my first blanket! I am in love with it! It is so soft. I love the weight it has. It keeps me at a good temperature. I have a feeling that I will be getting more. 😉" —Lelia R.
Get it from Amazon (available in 12 colors) or Big Blanket Co (available in 21 colors, patterns, and prints) for $159.
9. A full-length fleece robe that may be the only thing you wear around the house for the foreseeable future. You can slip it on as soon as you get home and forget that it was so gross and cold outside. Plus, it has a hood to keep your head warm!
Richie House is a small business creating cozy and soft robes and other clothes.
Promising review: "This robe is just like what’s pictured! It’s so soft and comfy, and I love the hood! The material and color are beautiful! If you want something lightweight yet still warm and plush, this robe is great!" —Natasha
Get it from Amazon for $39.99+ (available in women's sizes S–3XL and in 45 colors and styles).
10. A giant beanbag just begging for you to run and jump in it and then stay there for a couple of hours at least diving into your latest read. Now that sounds like an amazing way to spend a Saturday afternoon.
Filled with durable shredded foam, this super cushy beanbag ships in a box a fraction of its size and expands to its actual size over time.
Promising review: "So it's huge!! Like two adults can comfortably lounge in this thing and it’s got extra room. It comes in an airtight plastic bag and will start to rise once that is removed, take a day or so. It's so cozy and comfy, I've napped in it twice by accident. I couldn’t help it, I was so relaxed." —Colby Noonkester
Get it from Amazon for $111.20+ (available in four sizes and 18 colors).
11. A heated massager that will not only help relieve tension in your body but also provide some warmth — something you need after a long, long day.
Promising review: "I love this product SOOOOO much that when I went to a 'Favorite Things' party…this is the gift I took! (And it was a HIT!!!) I tell everyone about this product who says they are hurting — and I have had several friends purchase it. I use this everywhere — my back, my shoulders, my hip, even my feet! The greatest thing is, you can easily do it yourself without trying to use a wand, etc. And you can just pull the straps to apply the amount of pressure you desire. If you are really hurting…this product is what you want!!!" —Christy Whitaker
Get it from Amazon for $49.99 (available in beige and black).
12. A pair of fleece-lined leggings you can wear on their own on those pretty cold days to keep your legs toasty without adding too much bulk. They're also great under snow pants when you go skiing or snowboarding!
Promising review: "These are the most comfortable tights I have run in. They’re perfect for the winter cold. I ran in these in the mountain winter at temperatures below 15 degrees, and they were perfect. In addition to buying myself another pair, I bought some for my daughter and sister because they were so comfortable, and they look great." —Amazon Customer
Get them from Amazon for $30+ (available in women's sizes XXS–XL and in 28 colors).
13. A Buffy cloud comforter that's temperature regulating, meaning you can cuddle up and stay cozy and warm with no fear of overheating in the middle of the night. But just be warned, this thing is so comfy that you may not want to get out of bed in the morning.
Promising review: "This comforter is so soft and comfortable! I've never been one to spend a lot on bedding before but this comforter is absolutely worth it!! It's amazing!" —Benjamin F.
Get it from Buffy for $123.25+ (originally $145; available in twin/twin XL, full/queen, and king/Cal king).