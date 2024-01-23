28 Products Under $25 That’ll Upgrade The Look Of Your Kitchen

1. Wood polish and conditioner that'll work to help revive the cabinets you thought you'd have to replace this year. Instead, you can throw a coat of this over everything, and give your whole kitchen some new life for less than $10.
Promising review: "Very impressed so far. Just tried this stuff on one of our kitchen cabinets, and it really did a nice job. The cabinets are 15-year-old cherry-stained hardwood cabinets (oak, maybe?) and are scratched deeply in certain parts from the previous owner's dogs. 20 minutes after applying this product and wiping it off, I can't complain at all about the results. It looks great in the picture, and even better in real life where you are not focusing on staring at imperfections. In addition to helping tremendously with the blemishes, it also leaves a nice glossy shine on the cabinets, making them look clean and fresh (not over-the-top glossy and fake). For the minimal price, I can't complain at all. Finally, I used about a 1/3 of an ounce to do the 36" double-base cabinets and the 36" wide drawer, so I believe the 16-oz bottle will last quite a while." —Patrick Gallagher
Get it from Amazon for $8.98.
2. Or some touch-up paint if your cabinets that have suffered some chips and scratches over the years. Reviewers love this option because it allows a quick fix that nobody else will be able to see.
Promising review: "I was looking for an easy way to touch up my white trim, doors, and kitchen cabinets and this product is perfect! I totally guessed on the color, and it worked well. It's slightly lighter but only noticeable if you are totally inspecting it. Yes, it's not as perfect as if you were to sand and paint but for a quick fix, this is great. I'm sure I will buy more!" —Elizabeth M.
Get it from Amazon for $18.95 (available in 24 colors).
3. A magnetic knife-and-utensil holder that will really ~stick~ out in your kitchen, in the best way possible, of course. It will hold your most-used utensils, such as knives, so you can easily grab them when you're cooking dinner.
Promising review: "I have no idea why I waited so long to buy one of these! I have a small NYC apartment, this is a necessity! I bought two new Wüsthof knives, so I bought this as an accompaniment. It’s great. It’s holding two chef’s knives, a utility knife, a bread knife, a cheese slicer, scissors, and a box cutter. All things I reach for daily and now no need to open a drawer to rummage. Game changer!" —Miss 60
Get it from Amazon for $13.99+ (available in six sizes for under $25).
4. A set of remote-controlled adhesive puck lights to help transform your kitchen into something you've only dreamed about. If under-cabinet lighting was on your wish list (right under heated floors), this is a cheap way to achieve the same effect. The lights can be secured with screws or 3M adhesive strips and have dimmable options you can control from anywhere with the remote.
Plus, reviewers point out that since these work by battery, they'll still light up even if the power is out!
Promising review: "They’re perfect for my small kitchen. They come with double-sided 3M adhesive and screws as options for installing. The remote control is easy to use and can turn on single lights depending on how you point it. You can also turn the lights on manually by clicking the top. These pictures are with two lights at 100 brightness." —Ariana from Jacksonville, FL
Get a set of three from Wayfair for $24.54.
5. Or an outlet light if you're looking for an option with not as much light for your kitchen. With this, you can add a little bit of light to the room without having to get a big and bulky night-light. And when you turn the lights off at night, you won't end up running into a door you def thought was open but it was too dark to see...take it from me, that's no fun at all.
Promising review: "I don't like night-lights because they take up the wall outlet, so this was the perfect solution. I put it in the guest bath and at night with the bathroom door open this provides just enough light to guide a person to the bathroom without blinding them. I ended up putting two on my hallway switches as well. What a great product." —LMK
Get it from Amazon for $22.98+ (available in three sizes and four colors).
6. A kitchen sink bottle bundle that's not only a super chic way to store your hand soap and dish soap next to your sink but also a more sustainable way because you don't have to keep buying plastic bottles.
Promising review: "Super simple to put together, and it absolutely makes the nicest touch in our kitchen. No more random bottles of dish soap and hand soap! Quality is great, bottles are sturdy, and the variety of stickers are a nice added bonus for the bottles!" —Kriscelle Harb
Get the set from Amazon for $13.99 (available in six colors).
7. A set of silicone stove-counter gap covers I'm really upset I haven't had in my home for years now because these stop all those tiny crumbs from falling down the crack, and that is so so so impossible to clean up! *shakes fists in the air*
Promising review: "I've been using these for about a week on my new freestanding range. When they removed my old range, I was really surprised to see how much stuff had slipped through! Now when I cook, I can see the splatters and seasonings left on the silicone that would have fallen between the stove and the counter. These gap fillers really do clean up easily, too. Although they are that extra thing to clean, I prefer that to knowing there's a mess hiding in the cracks." —JMom
Get a pack of two from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in three sizes and three colors).
8. A stainless steel cleaner made with natural coconut oil to clean, polish, and protect your sink, fridge, and oven and leave it looking as good as the day you moved in.
Plus, it comes with a microfiber cleaning cloth!
Promising review: "I saw this on a TikTok and checked it out. I didn’t want to pay that much for it, but no other product I’ve used has worked. I am so glad I did!! My stainless-steel appliances look brand new again! I am so happy to walk in the kitchen and not see little fingerprints and smudges all over everything. Totally recommend!" —Molly
Get it from Amazon for $19.95.
9. A mounted stemware holder perfect for holding any glasses that are too tall or fragile to be crowded into a cabinet. These will turn heads and make your kitchen feel like a Michelin-star restaurant.
Promising review: "I really like this wine rack! I needed a nice, space-saving solution for wine glasses that are too tall to go in my glass cabinet, and this rack fit the bill. It was simple to install and looks great. Good buy!" —Cycle Mom
Get it from Amazon for $19.93+ (available in rows of three or four, multi-packs, and in four finishes).
10. Faux-marble adhesive to make your counters look 100x fancier and help ensure you get your security deposit back when you move out.
The film is made from vinyl/PVC film and is water-resistant. To apply, you cut the film to the size you need, remove the backing paper, put it on any dry and flat surface using a D-C-Fix smoother, and it will look as good as new.
Promising review: "I used this contact paper on my kitchen countertops, and you can hardly tell that it's not real. It has been on for about 7 months now, and it is still in tack — no lifts as yet." —Sheronia
Get a roll from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in six roll sizes).
11. Or a black marble surface cover if your aesthetic is on the darker side. Reviewers love this option because it totally revitalizes their countertops without them having to shell out thousands to completely replace them.
Promising review: "I'm very pleased with this contact paper. My countertops were stained when I bought my home. I couldn't afford new ones so I covered them in contact paper, and honestly, from across the room it looks like real marble! It has superior adhesion! Very happy!" —Barbara Weber
Get it from Amazon for $8.99+ (available in two sizes under $25).
12. A set of tall jars with cork tops you'll actually want to take up your precious counter space because they will be an interesting way to hold so many different items in your kitchen. We're talking pasta, sugar, flour, even Nespresso pods — and look über stylish while doing it!
13. Chalkboard paint to turn any wall in your home into a creative place where you can stay on top of your grocery list, meal plan, schedule, or any other doodle you end up doing while you're waiting for water to boil on the stove.
14. An adhesive ledge shelf set that'll blend seamlessly into a white wall or cabinet and give you a place to store any items that have been cluttering up your counter space and making it feel smaller.
15. A static cling decorative window film perfect if you live a little too close to your neighbors and want a little privacy without compromising your natural light. One reviewer even used it to help semi-camouflage what's inside glass-door cabinets!
The film is glue-free and reusable. It blocks 98% of UV rays and glare and also provides more than 95% privacy. It can be used on any smooth and clean surface. And it's easy to apply. All you have to do is remove the backing, spray soapy water on the window you're applying it to, press the film on, and use a squeegee to remove any excess water.
Promising review: "I have a beautiful window in my kitchen that lets in lots of light........and also looks STRAIGHT into my neighbor's kitchen. We have waved at each other while cooking/washing dishes on a number of occasions, and I simply want my space to have a bit of privacy. Mind you, the PLACEMENT of my kitchen window made the installation challenging (lots of climbing and balancing!) but on a regular window pane, this would easily be a piece of cake. I absolutely recommend for some privacy with an interesting, beautiful design to boot!" —S. Bender
Get it from Amazon for $9.98+ (available in two sizes under $25 and three colors).
16. Or prismatic window film that essentially does that same thing with one added bonus — when the sun hits the film, it will cast beautiful rainbows all around the room. It's part of the reason more than 55,000 reviewers gave it 5 stars.
Promising review: "When I’m standing at my kitchen sink, my view is my neighbors whenever they are on their deck. With this window cling on part of the window, now the neighbors have privacy, and I have beautiful rainbows all over the counter and sink. It makes me happy! Great product! Great price! Easy to install!" —W. Macindoe
Get it from Amazon for $7.19+ (available in six sizes under $25).
17. A magnetic paper towel holder you can stick to the side of your fridge to keep your precious kitchen counter clear — thus making the whole room feel cleaner and more put-together.
Promising review: "I love this. It’s perfect for my small kitchen. I hate having stuff on the counters since my kitchen is so small. I used it vertically instead of horizontally. Works perfectly and it is sturdy." —Laura Caballero
Get it from Amazon for $14.99.