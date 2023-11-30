39 Travel Products That Will Only Make Your Next Getaway Better

1. A portable door lock, a must-have for anyone who travels alone or just wants some extra comfort (while traveling or at home). It's super easy to install and remove, fits in almost all doors, and is small enough to stash in a bag.
Note: This can get flagged with going through security, so you may want to put it in an easily accessible place in your checked bag to be safe.
Promising review: "I travel a lot for work and usually take a lot of measures for extra security, such as keeping the luggage roller in my room all week and rolling it in front of the door. It was large and cumbersome, but with this gadget, it's great! You can use it on almost any door and works better than the makeshift 'fork' one. Frequent traveler or not, this item offers peace of mind which can prove invaluable while away from home. (I can even use it on my door at my house!)" —Deactivated
Get it from Amazon for $11.99 (also available in a two- or four-pack).
2. An expandable suitcase with an ingenious design — one side has two fold-down shelves. That means when you get to your destination, you don't have to fully unpack. Instead, you can use your suitcase as a little closet and stay organized and on top of what you're going to wear the whole time.
Promising review: "This suitcase is a closet on wheels! I don't like to fully unpack my clothes at hotels, so this suitcase with its mini shelves is perfect. I put lingerie and accessories on the shelves when I get to my hotel and leave the clothes in the main section. And one side of the suitcase is fully closable, so I put all of my clean clothes that I didn't wear on that side and leave my dirties on the other. It is the most thoughtful design." —Catherine
Get it from our Goodful shop for $415.
3. A pair of drawstring lounge pants with large pockets on the side so you have a place to stash your phone and ID while you wait in the winding security line but can easily grab it when it's finally your turn. Reviewers confirm these ~stand up~ to long flights and don't wrinkle, no matter how long the journey is.
Promising review: "Finally a comfortable travel pants that looks great all day, fits perfectly, and is super comfortable. I had a 6-hour plane ride and the pants looked perfect after the long flight. I will order more!" —Meggen Wilson
Get it from Amazon for $35+ (available in women's sizes XS–XXL and 19 colors).
4. A digital luggage scale to calm your anxiety that your bag is overweight and that you won't have to redistribute your belongings with your suitcase open on the floor, for the whole airport to see. 😳 Maybe this is a very specific fear that I personally have...
You can also switch between pound and kilogram measurements.
Promising reviews: "I cannot imagine how we would have managed a big international trip without this. It saved us so much stress and, I’m sure, surprise charges at the airport." —Potter Freak
"This scale works and was accurate on four flights. First flight was a test at 46 pounds, and Delta scales said it was 46 pounds. The next two flights were at 49 pounds, and both United and Delta found it to be 49 pounds. The bag on the fourth flight weighed 49, but the United scale found it to be 48 pounds. Four different airports and scales proved that this scale is a good, low-cost, must-have item for air travel." —Robert
Get it from Amazon for $8.99 (available in four colors and in a two-pack).
5. An anti-theft backpack with the main body zipper on the inside (against your back while in use) so you can feel safer knowing that nobody will be able to unzip it when you're in a crowded unfamiliar space.
Not only does the backpack open from the inside, but it also has a phone pocket, document pocket, front zippered pocket, and an exterior side pocket. It's also made of nylon, so it's waterproof and has a strap to change it into a shoulder bag.
Promising review: "I cannot say enough amazing things about this backpack. It’s surprisingly spacious for how small the bag is, which makes it portable/practical and comfortable while having it on. This backpack lasted an entire trip through multiple airports and layovers, and all across our trip through Europe. It was amazing. Because of the main zipper sat against my back, I never worried about getting my items stolen. But I also had the luxury of having the two front zippers that were also surprisingly spacious to hold nonprecious items such as water bottles or cheap sunglasses etc... This backpack also is extremely durable. It was the perfect day pack to gather knick-knacks and souvenirs for friends and family and hold whatever I shoved in it! Can we also take time to appreciate how cute this backpack is as well! It went with all my outfits due to the neutral color and had the side strap if we went out to a fancy restaurant. I could easily turn it from a backpack to a purse in seconds! A MUST-HAVE!" —H Bradshaw
Get it from Amazon for $25.99+ (available in two sizes and eight colors).
6. A freezable snack box designed with built-in cooling technology that you can fill with snacks that will stay cold all day long, even if your flight's delayed or you don't make it back to your hotel to regroup like you were planning on. Reviewers say this is not only great for storing snacks for littles, but also for people with food allergies, and even breastfeeding people who need to store milk while away from home.
Promising review: "This is a must-have for travel! As someone with food allergies, I often travel with food. This was the perfect solution for how to keep items cold while traveling. The bag is quick to freeze and has plenty of space for snacks and food. It seems to keep cold for a full day flight and no issue taking thru TSA." —Sunshine_AW
Get it from Amazon for $14.34+ (available in 10 colors and prints).
7. A Béis weekender duffle bag I'm pretty sure would make Mary Poppins jealous. This genius bag features *deep breath* a super wide opening so you can actually see everything you packed, a zippered bottom pocket to keep your shoes and toiletries separate from everything else, a laptop sleeve, external zip pocket, key-ring strap, *and* a trolly pass-through with a zipper (to turn into a pocket when not hooked through your suitcase).
Promising review: "This carry on is AMAZING! I used it for a four day trip to Denver. This bag held two packing cubes, make up and jewelry bags, and 4 pairs of shoes (1 pair of tennis shoes, 3 pairs of sandals). The 'medical bag' style opening is the key to being able to hold so much. The sturdy strap and metal hooks make it comfortable to carry through a large airport!! I will be purchasing the matching pieces! " —Amy Y.
Get it from Nordstrom (available in three colors) or Béis (available in eight colors) for $108.
8. A travel wallet with an RFID-blocking shield material to not only keep all your many important travel documents organized but also safe and ready for you to grab when you need your ID quickly in the TSA line.
The wallet has a passport pocket, boarding pass compartment, three credit card slots, an ID slot, a slim card pouch, slim pocket, a ticket slot, a cellphone pouch, a coin zippered pocket, key holder, and pen holder.
Promising review: "I absolutely love this wallet. I needed a new travel wallet, and this holds everything I need all in one place, and it still closes nicely and stays flat! I can fit my boarding pass, passport, ID, credit cards, money, checked baggage tickets, receipts, and more in it, yet it doesn’t bulk up or look like an overstuffed mess. It's just amazing. The description says it only holds US money, but I just used the boarding pass flap to hold all my Japanese Yen (¥), which are larger. I didn’t use the zippered pocket for coins as I much prefer a separate coin purse for that sort of thing. I definitely recommend to anyone who travels a lot!" —Anthony Luu
Get it from Amazon for $12.99+ (available in 38 colors).
9. A magnetic luggage tag made to be clipped to your tote bag for a super-easy (and convenient) spot to keep your hat while you travel. It uses a magnet to keep your hat in place so it will make it to your destination in one piece. Say goodbye to ever having to pull out a crushed and wrinkled hat from your luggage again!
The Fileist is an LA-based woman-owned small business that creates fashionable and functional accessories to make your life easier.
Promising review: "This is the best travel item! This is so convenient for all of your travels! I just went to Mexico with my family for a week, and this was so ideal for bringing all of our hats for lounging in the sun. Highly recommend!" —Amanda Tewes
Get it from The Fileist for $55 (available in two colors).
10. A stroller so lightweight and compact it can fit in the overhead bin on a plane. This means you don't have to wait around for it to be retrieved from storage after you deplane. You can just open the stroller and go.
It folds up so small that it was awarded a Guinness World Record in 2014 for the most compact stroller. It can hold kids who weigh up to 55 pounds and only weighs 9.5 pounds.
Promising review: "This is a must-have for all parents with toddlers, especially if you are going on a trip. We went to a place where they do not recommend a stroller because it’s too bulky and gets in your way. Well, using this was not a problem at all. People were amazed how this thing works, and it’s really handy. Very easy to fold. Very light and not space consuming in your trunk! Love it so much!" —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $158.99 (available in three styles).
11. And a stroller cover you can throw over the stroller when it starts to downpour out of nowhere in the afternoon, because it somehow always does that when you're on vacation. Your kiddo will stay dry and protected while you run to buy one of those ponchos you only wear on vacation.
Promising review: "A must-have for vacations. This rain cover and mosquito net was perfect for our vacation! It fit over our stroller nicely and was great for the two-day trip we took to Cincinnati as some days we used the net and one day it rained when we went to the zoo so we used the cover! The baby didn't get overheated inside and was a happy camper since he could see through it. Very easy to use and worth every penny!"—Tlake33111
Get it from Amazon for $16.80+ (available in two colors).