33 Travel Products To Bring On Your Next Trip To Europe

1. A digital luggage scale to calm your anxiety that your bag is overweight and that you won't have to redistribute your belongings with your suitcase open on the floor, for the whole airport to see. 😳 Maybe this is a very specific fear that I personally have...
You can also switch between pound and kilogram measurements.
Promising reviews: "I cannot imagine how we would have managed a big international trip without this. It saved us so much stress and, I’m sure, surprise charges at the airport." —Potter Freak
"This scale works and was accurate on four flights. The first flight was a test at 46 pounds, and Delta scales said it was 46 pounds. The next two flights were at 49 pounds, and both United and Delta found it to be 49 pounds. The bag on the fourth flight weighed 49, but the United scale found it to be 48 pounds. Four different airports and scales proved that this scale is a good, low-cost, must-have item for air travel." —Robert
Get it from Amazon for $8.99+ (available in four colors and a two-pack).
2. A portable door lock, a must-have for anyone who travels alone or just wants some extra comfort (while traveling or at home). It's super easy to install and remove, fits in almost all doors, and is small enough to stash in a bag.
Note: This can get flagged when going through security, so you may want to put it in an easily accessible place in your checked bag to be safe.
Promising review: "I went on a solo trip to Europe and Africa and used the door lock to boost security. The lock fits and secures the lock. It's very easy to use. I would just suggest you watch the video and practice at home before your holiday." —Jaye
Get it from Amazon for $11.99 (also available in a two- and four-pack)
3. AirFly, a wireless transmitter that'll connect your AirPods (or any other wireless headphones) to the headphone jack on the flight so you can enjoy all the free entertainment without being forced to bring two sets of headphones or use the crappy ones they have the AUDACITY to charge for on some flights.
It also comes with a USB-C charging cable, travel pouch, keychain holder, quick-start guide, and a manual.
Twelve South is a small business that has been creating innovative tech accessories since 2009.
Promising review: "As an international traveler, I have multiple 8+ hour flights where I wanna watch movies or TV shows, but I hate using the airplane headphones as they’re painful. This device allows me to easily sync any of my own headphones using Bluetooth to have an enjoyable experience on my flight. I can’t not fly with this." —Rebecca M. Moyers
Get it from Amazon for $34.99+ (available in three styles).
4. An anti-theft backpack with the main body zipper on the inside (against your back while in use) so you can feel safer knowing that nobody will be able to unzip it when you're in a crowded, unfamiliar space.
Not only does the backpack open from the inside, but it also has a phone pocket, document pocket, front zippered pocket, and an exterior side pocket. It's also made of nylon, so it's waterproof and has a strap to change it into a shoulder bag.
Promising review: "This is a must-buy for international travelers! I cannot say enough amazing things about this backpack. It’s surprisingly spacious for how small the bag is, which makes it portable/practical and comfortable while having it on. This backpack lasted an entire trip through multiple airports and layovers, and all across our trip through Europe. It was amazing. Because the main zipper sat against my back, I never worried about getting my items stolen. But I also had the luxury of having the two front zippers that were also surprisingly spacious to hold non-precious items such as water bottles or cheap sunglasses, etc. This backpack also is extremely durable. It was the perfect day pack to gather knick-knacks and souvenirs for friends and family and hold whatever I shoved in it! Can we also take time to appreciate how cute this backpack is as well! It went with all my outfits due to the neutral color and had the side strap if we went out to a fancy restaurant. I could easily turn it from a backpack to a purse in seconds! A MUST-HAVE!" —H Bradshaw
Get it from Amazon for $26.99+ (available in two sizes and eight colors).
5. A set of packing cubes — once you use them, you'll wonder how you've lived this long without them in your life. They help keep your clothes organized and allow you to pack more in your suitcase. I call that a win-win.
Promising review: "I am officially sold on packing cubes!! These things are amazing! I can't believe I've been packing without them my whole life. The mesh lining allows you to peek inside, and I was able to pack all my clothes, shoes, and toiletries for a 10-day trip to Europe (full contents listed below). I packed them as I normally would first, and then packed them in the packing cubes. There was SO much more room in my luggage after packing everything in the cubes! Items I fit in the cubes and bag include two jackets, one jean vest, four pants/capris, two pairs of shorts, one romper, four dresses, one maxi skirt, seven tank tops, four shirts, three camisoles, three pajama sets, 15 undies, six pairs of socks, and four pairs of shoes. But why are you still reading?? Go buy these cubes!" —Tiffany
Get a set of four from Amazon for $20.98+ (available in 14 colors).
6. Or a set of space-saver bags if you want to take your space-saving up a notch. These bags will squeeze all the air out, so you have room for more clothes. So no, you don't have to wear the same pair of pants the entire trip!
Promising review: "These were life savers! We took a 10-day trip to Europe and were able to pack only in a carry-on using these! I used two medium in my carry-on, and my husband used three in his carry-on. I packed all my undergarments, five dresses, four jeans, multiple blouses, three pairs of shorts, and a few other pieces of clothing. And still had room for my shoes. These will definitely be used each time we travel now. Well worth it." —Amazon Customer
Get a pack of eight from Amazon for $18.99 (also available in four other size packs).
7. A 3D-contoured sleeping mask designed with a 3D-contoured shape, which just means there's more space where your eyes go, so there's no pressure on them (you can also even open them), but it still provides total darkness so you can try and catch some Zzzs on your flight so you don't arrive totally jet-lagged.
Plus, it comes with a set of earplugs to block out all the noise around you!
Promising review: "This mask lets zero light in. I wore it on an international flight and forgot I had it on. I opened my eyes and thought I had died for a second. It’s that good." —Carrie Wils
Get the set from Amazon for $21.99+ (available in seven colors).
8. An Anker charging port with six USB ports so all your devices can get to 100% at the same time and only need to use one outlet. When you get to your room and realize there are only two outlets in the most inconvenient places, you'll be glad you packed this.
Promising review: "I bought one of these before an international trip to ease the charging needs of two phones, a tablet, and auxiliary power devices. It worked extremely well. I just needed one outlet and one plug converter, and I could charge all my devices. I started using it for all my travel. When not traveling, it stayed in a drawer until I realized that it was even more valuable at home. So, now it sits on a desk in the kitchen, usually with one or more devices charging. When our adult children were home for Thanksgiving, it really got a workout. That's when I decided to buy two more as a gift for each of the boys. Highly recommended." —Blabby
Get it from Amazon for $29.99 (available in black and white).
9. A Hackwith Design House shirt actually made to be worn six different ways so you can totally pack light and still feel like you're not wearing the exact same outfit every day of the trip.
Hackwith Design House is a woman-owned small business that creates made-to-order apparel. This shirt can be worn as a V-neck, off-the-shoulder, boatneck, V-back, and even open as a jacket. The color is simple, which means it can be paired well with many different bottoms.
Promising review: "I’m being honest when I tell you this is the most 'worth-it' top around. I read a review from some frequent flyer who claims this is her go-to for flying. She said aside from the top’s flexibility – which allows much less packing as the top itself looks and behaves like four shirts and a jacket – it’s a savior on planes because it allows you to get into a usually overheated plane and to weather the transition to iceberg, ho! that happens about twenty minutes into most flights, and it holds its shape and looks great. I was skeptical, as I did not have the money to blow on someone else’s opinion, but my husband told me to try it. I have the same issues with temps, and he’s probably self-protecting so as not to hear me complain so much. Long story short, I got it. It’s a gorgeous fabric despite my usually hating the ribbed thing. Not for my pleasure, thank you. But it’s nice. REALLY nice. Yes, it’s extraordinarily flexible, and yes, it’s like a jacket, and Yes, Virginia. There is a travel shirt, Santa Claus. Ordering in the off-white now. I'm glad I read the article, and glad I bought the shirt. You should too." —Mary B.
Get it from Hackwith Design House for $145 (available in women's sizes XS–4X and in five colors).
10. A travel wallet with an RFID-blocking shield material to not only keep all your many important travel documents organized but also safe and ready for you to grab when you need your ID quickly in the TSA line.
This wallet has a passport pocket, a boarding pass compartment, three credit card slots, an ID slot, a SIM card pouch, a coupon ticket slot, a cellphone pouch (max 5.8 inches), a money and coins zippered pocket (fits US dollars), a key holder, a pen holder, and a slim pocket.
Promising review: "I recently took an international trip. I was gone for three weeks. I needed a place for my passport, COVID test, caccine card, credit cards, and US and local currency. Not only did this wallet hold it all, but it snapped shut consistently and was easy to carry. I highly recommend!" —JCR
Get it from Amazon for $12.99+ (available in 28 colors).