Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women’s.
1. Slouchy overalls made with lightweight fabric *and* deep pockets, which are both essential while traveling. And the fact that you can wear these with so many different shirts underneath (we're talking tank tops, T-shirt, long-sleeved, turtlenecks), means this is a versatile piece you'll wear several times during the trip.
Some reviewers recommend sizing down, unless you're tall!
Promising review: "The pocket in front is very handy. It feels like I'm wearing nothing. The overalls are light and flow-y. The fabric quality could be better — it may not last long, but it's inexpensive. I get so many compliments when I wear them. I wore them for plane travel and on the beach in Maui and Mexico and were perfect for all. Would I purchase again? Hell yeah. Size down possibly, they are slightly large." —Jamie Pauluk
Get them from Amazon for $23.99+ (available in sizes S–3XL and in 17 colors and prints).
2. A pair of affordable high-waisted leggings so comfortable, you may never step foot on a plane without them on your body, as one reviewer swears. They're made with 5% Spandex and have an option that has pockets so you don't misplace your boarding pass right before your group is called.
Promising review: "I travel a lot and now won't get on a plane without wearing them. They are comfortable and thick enough and they have a deep pocket on each side. I put my boarding passes, ID, and credit cards in one pocket, and my phone and ear piece in the other so I'm hands free and can put my purse in my carry on without having to open it. The leggings look great with tunics or longer tops/sweaters and boots. They're also great for road trips and of course everyday use. I have them in navy, brown, and black so far. I also have the shorts version in pink and light blue to go under sundresses in the summer. I highly recommend these leggings." —JoJoBrew
Get them from Amazon for $13.99+ (available in standard and plus sizes, three lengths, and 25 colors/patterns).
3. An off-the-shoulder maxi for an effortless look you can quickly grab when you spend too much time at the pool and have approximately five minutes to get ready before your dinner reservation. Reviewers confirm this maxi is stretchy, easy to wear, and (one of the best parts), has pockets!!
Promising review: "I bought this dress for my trip to Hawaii. It was my favorite dress I wore on this trip!! I bought a large thinking the medium may be too tight, but I could have been fine with a medium because of how stretchy and comfortable the material is. Buying more colors for sure!!!"—Maria E. Montoya
Get it from Amazon for $39.99 (available in sizes XS–XXL and in 17 colors and prints).
4. A pair of ankle pants you can wear on planes, trains, and buses, as one reviewer confirms. They're also wrinkle-resistant, which means you won't have to pack a steamer (because that's always more work than you need to deal with when your OOO is set).
Promising review: "I wore these pants on a vacay to the EU and UK. They are so comfortable! They were part of my attire on the day we went to see Stonehenge, so I wore them on trains, buses, and on the Tube in London. I usually have reservations about buying clothing online without trying them on, but these pants are like a dream! Lightweight and stylish to boot! Will be a lifelong customer!" —Julie S.
Get them from Anatomie for $248 (available in sizes XS–XL and in four colors).
5. A long-sleeve boho dress about to be your new favorite because it's super fun yet easy to wear. It's perfect for a nice dinner out or even a day of exploring. And as a bonus — it doesn't wrinkle so you don't have to worry about ironing during your trip.
Promising review: "LOVE THIS DRESS. I was hesitant to buy this because it was for a vacation. Because it's made of rayon, I was concerned about how well it would travel. I shouldn’t have worried. I iron a LOT of our clothes, but I can honestly say that this dress came out of the suitcase really nicely. I just hung it in the closet and the few wrinkles fell away. I wore this dress more on our vacay than any other one because it’s so diverse. Even when it got wet, it dried nicely and quickly. It’s a winner! Will be ordering more soon." —Sheri Terrell
Get it from Amazon for $40.99+ (available in sizes S–XL and 19 color combos).
6. A pair of paper bag belted pants reviewers swear are comfy enough to travel in because sometimes you don't want to wear leggings on the flight (yes, it does happen.) And if you're traveling for work, these are perfect to wear while you give that big presentation you've been working so hard on.
Promising review: "I wore them for five hours of travel plus lots of movement, and they were great. I thought they looked reasonably polished with a tucked-in blouse and a cardigan. I don't need them in different colors, but if I did, I'd buy another pair." —Amy
Get them from Amazon for $29.99 (available in sizes 16–24 and six prints, also in two-pair sets).
7. A fitted sports and yoga tank with a padded bra perfect to wear with high-waisted leggings (or jeans) and any sweater or sweatshirt over it. Then once you get to your destination, and it's too warm for the second layer, you can just wear the tank on its own.
Reviewers recommend ordering one size up for a more comfortable fit.
Promising review: "It’s very comfortable for working out and traveling, too! It looks great on. I’m a small in tops, but I ordered a medium, and it fits perfectly fine. It’s super comfortable, not super fitted, but just about right." —Kevin Shah
Get it from Amazon for $21.99+ (available in sizes S–XXL and 22 colors).
8. A two-piece tank top and shorts set that's super darling and pretty much guaranteed to get you a TON of compliments. And the best part is that you don't even have to put thought into putting an outfit together — just throw on the top and bottom, and you're G2G.
Promising review: "I got so many compliments when wearing this set on vacation in Hawaii! The top is very comfortable and cropped at just the right length. The shorts were a little see through, but for the price, they were very comfortable." —Courtney Smith
Get it from Amazon for $32.99 (available in sizes XS–XL and in 13 colors/patterns).
9. A button-down A-line skirt for a cute style that will still keep you covered enough that you don't have to add a scarf over your outfit when you go into a European church with a dress code.
Promising review: "This skirt is so versatile. I usually have a hard time finding skirts because I have wider hips so skirts that are longer create a weird silhouette. This skirt is not that. I have been able to wear it to work and feel super comfortable. The fabric is sturdy, and it has a little of a wrinkled look so it is great to travel with. I would recommend this skirt to anyone who is looking for some flare in their wardrobe but doesn't want to break the bank. I got this skirt in red and plan on getting it in a few more colors. Also, it was true to size." —Christina
Get it from Amazon for $23.99 (available in sizes S–XL and six colors).
10. A knee-length halter dress available in a variety of colors and prints, so you'll for sure be able to find one (or two) that fit the vibe of your vacation. Whatever you pick, you'll have a great option that'll keep you feeling cool, comfortable, and stylish the whole time.
Promising review: "A friend of mine got this dress, and it looked gorgeous on her, so I went ahead and ordered it. I love this dress, and I am so glad I ordered it. It’s lined and has a removable matching belt. I washed mine separately and hung it to dry, and it looks like new. This dress is easy for travel and pretty wrinkle-free. I have ordered 3 more prints, and I can’t wait to get them. Highly recommend." —sherrie
Get it from Amazon for $38.99 (available in sizes S–XL and 46 styles).
11. A pair of Reebok classic shoes I can personally say are great travel shoes because they're basically all I wore during a trip to DC/Philadelphia. Not only are they super stylish, but they're comfortable and look good with everything from jeans, to leggings, and even dresses. A true 10/10 shoe.
I was really trying to not bring a lot of shoes on my trip (because they take up SO much luggage space), so I decided to bring these and two other pairs. I ended up wearing these every day of the trip and was comfortable the whole time, even the day we walked more than 20,000 steps. I wore them with semi-dressy and more casual looks, and I didn't feel like they clashed with anything. You really can't go wrong with these on-trend shoes.
Promising review: "These shoes are comfy enough to be on my feet for eight hours at a time for work, and they're still stylish. After my first ones lasted me two years, I have come back to buy a second pair. These shoes are definitely more suited for normal to narrow feet, and I wouldn't recommend them if you have particularly wide feet. They are also super easy to clean in the washing machine or with a wet wipe in a pinch." —Ommy
Get them from Reebok for $90 (available in sizes 5–16.5 and in five colors).