These 31 Dresses Are Timeless, So You Can Grab Them From Your Closet Whenever You Need Them

Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women's.
1. A square-neck balloon-sleeve dress you can actually wear two ways — with the sleeves off or on the shoulder, giving you a versatile and stunning dress you'll reach for every chance you get.
Promising review: "LOVE. THIS. DRESS. This dress is so comfy and flowy! It’s so versatile, too, because you can dress it up or down. I’ve worn it to date night, happy hour/drinks, and even to a museum." —Kelsey Holland
Get it from Amazon for $37.99 (available in sizes XS–XXL and 19 colors).
2. A draped, off-the-shoulder midi dress reviewers confirm is not only absolutely gorgeous but also comfortable. It's a great option to keep on hand for those fancy events that sometimes pop up out of nowhere, so you don't have to scramble to find a dress that you'll look good and feel great in.
Promising reviews: "Beautiful and comfortable. I bought this dress in hot pink for a wedding, and it ended up being the most comfortable dress ever. I got compliments all night, and I felt so good in it. Highly recommend!" —Angelica
"This dress was beautiful, especially for the money. It’s also great for traveling because it packs and doesn’t wrinkle easily. Would definitely buy again." —Kimber D
Get it from Amazon for $52.87 (available in sizes S–XL and 20 colors). It's also available in a mini version!
3. A silky midi slip dress with endless possibilities. Dress it up for a wedding? Check! Wear it with sneakers for a day out on the town? Of course! Put your fave graphic tee over it and transform it into a skirt? Now we're talking! There are no wrong choices here except for the one where you decide not to buy it.
FYI, if you have Amazon Prime you can try before you buy!
Promising review: "Perfect spring to summer dress. Spring and summer staple! Love this dress. Doesn't feel or look cheap, which considering the affordable price could have easily been a possibility. The fabric has a silky appearance and doesn't have that telltale shiny polyester look. Dress this little baby up with strappy stilettos, a leather jacket, and some great jewelry for a perfect date night dress or a jean jacket and trainers or sandals for a casual daytime look. You won't be disappointed." —Jules G
Get it from Amazon for $54.90 (available in sizes XXS–5X and in 26 colors and prints).
4. A tiered maxi dress in numerous solid colors that will always be a ~solid~ choice. Pair it with sneakers to explore while on vacay or with heels and an evening bag for a nice dinner out. We love a dress that can basically do it all.
Promising review: "Very comfortable and cool (great in hot weather), cute enough to dress up for wine tastings, and it has pockets large enough to hold your phone, keys, snacks (shrimp? You do you). A stranger even complimented me on it so 10/10 all around." —Mira
Get it from Amazon for $32.06+ (available in sizes XXS–5X and in 20 colors).
5. A maxi dress because sometimes a simple, stretchy dress is the answer. And this one has pockets, which makes it even better. You'll love it so much that you'll probably return to buy more colors (as many reviewers did), which is the true sign it's a winner.
Promising review: "I usually scour over all the reviews hoping it's as good as it seems! BUY THE DRESS! The quality of the fabric is excellent, and the rich colors are amazing. And the fabric is soo soft. My only advice is if you want the loose fit, go up a size." —Wild child
Get it from Amazon for $33.99+ (available in sizes 14–26 and 27 colors and patterns). There's also a similar dress available in sizes S–XXL here.
6. A midi shirt dress that's easy, breezy, and beautiful. This is a great everyday dress in the summer but will look equally cute with a jacket and sneakers in the fall and spring, meaning it's a year-round option to have in your closet.
7. A halter-neck maxi reviewers love for its comfort, style, and versatility. You can wear it to that wedding you've got coming up or just a day out while you sip a coffee.
Promising review: "Perfect spring dress! I ordered this dress for a wedding held in April. I received so many compliments that evening. The dress is comfortable and stylish. It is not sheer in any way. I was not able to find a bra that suited the halter top, so ordered invisible bra lifts. It worked out perfectly. A good decision all around." —Hike Girl
Get it from Amazon for $35.99 (available in sizes S–XXL and three colors).
8. A ruched shirtdress that'll have you feeling like a million bucks the moment you slip it on. Sometimes, you need to have a dress in your closet that can come in clutch when you need it most. And this dress will do that for you.
9. A belted ruffled dress — yes, it's actually a dress and not a skirt and top. It'll be an effortless look everyone will just assume you spent so much time putting together. You fashionista, you.
Promising review: "I love this dress! Just what I was looking for. Super soft material and light weight. I am self conscious of my arms so I love the sleeves. I have an hourglass figure and feel it accentuates the curves in the right places. I recommend ordering if you’re on the fence." —Jessica
Get it from Amazon for $41.99 (available in sizes S–2XL and 14 styles).
10. A one-shouldered frock you can wear to a wedding or even a day at the derby. (Just look how fabulous it looks with a fascinator!) You'll feel so confident in this number that everyone will be asking you where you got it, even the bartenders.
Promising review: "I really love this dress for the price! I do several cocktail and gala events a year and will be getting another color in this style. The dress quality was great. I received several compliments on the style!" —Ashley Smith
Get it from Amazon for $54.99 (available in sizes S–XL and 14 colors).
11. A ribbed sweater dress one reviewer calls the "sisterhood of the traveling dress" because it's stretchy and looks good on so many people, even through different life stages, including pregnancy!
Promising review: "PERFECT DRESS. I honestly don't want to praise this dress because I want to get one in every color before it sells out. This dress is the bomb! It is one of the best buys ever. You can dress it up or down. Slip it on, and it's done! I washed my dress on delicate and let it air dry and it didn't pill or come apart. Great price. Great dress. Go ahead, you're worth it!" —Cathy
Get it from Amazon for $32.90 (available in one size, claims to fit sizes 2–10, with reviewers saying it fits sizes 2–10/12).
12. A faux wrap midi dress with a cowl neck that really amps up the style and will make you feel 🔥 🔥 🔥. And with more than 40 color options, you'll be able to find the perfect hue for you.
Promising review: "If you’re thinking about buying it, DO IT! It’s beautiful and comfortable. It’s going to make you look STUNNING. A dear friend of mine is getting married soon and I’ve been struggling to find something both formal enough yet comfortable and affordable, until now. I need it in every color!! The only thing that I don’t like about this dress is that I don’t want to take it off!" —Kaitlin Almanza
Get it from Amazon for $44.99 (available in women's sizes XS–5XL and 43 colors and fabrics).
13. A midi tank dress minimalists (and even non-minimalists) will love because it's a simple style that will work for just about any occasion. It's made with a stretchy and comfortable fabric, so you'll be able to dress it up or down with the right shoes and accessories! (And can we talk about how adorable it is with a tee under it?!?)
FYI, if you have Amazon Prime you can try before you buy!
Promising review: "My wife loves this dress. It’s a great quality material and the fit is nice. She got the ivory, and it’s not thin but also not too thick, but also not see-through. Perfect for spring and summer!" —Landen Lopez
Get it from Amazon for $39.90 (available in sizes XXS–5X and in 11 colors).
14. A plisse dress actually designed with detachable straps, which means you can wear it several ways. You'll truly ~shine~ when you slip this on.
Get it from Never Fully Dressed for $145 (available in sizes 0–24 and in silver and gold).
15. A puff-sleeve tiered maxi dress that's essentially a brunch classic. It doesn't matter if you don't have brunch plans right now. When this arrives at your door, you'll be calling up your friends and getting a resy stat so you can show off this stunner.
Promising review: "This dress is so comfortable and I’ve gotten so many compliments on it. I have it in two colors and would have gotten more while it was on a flash sale had I realized how much I’d love it. My friend got one and she’s tiny enough she needed a belt to make it not look like a sack on her because they don’t have XS." —heather
Get it from Amazon for $36.98+ (available in sizes S–XL and 34 colors).
16. A T-shirt dress super easy to throw on in the morning when you might have overslept a little but still want to look nice and put together. Add some earrings and cute shoes, and watch as the compliments start rolling in.
Promising review: "The go-to dress. With a nice-weight fabric and a front tie, this very comfortable T-shirt dress is kicked up a notch into a decent-looking outfit. I love how I can just throw it on, add earrings, and a pair of flats or heels, and I get compliments for being nicely dressed. I love the pockets! Whenever I take a trip, this easily packable dress comes with me. I bought gray and blue, and then this year I bought green. All are true to color." —PamAgin
Get it from Amazon for $34.99 (available in sizes S–XL and 25 colors).