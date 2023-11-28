1. An AirFly wireless transmitter that'll connect your AirPods (or any other wireless headphones) to the headphone jack on the flight so you can enjoy all the free entertainment without being forced to bring two sets of headphones or use the crappy ones they have the AUDACITY to charge for on some flights.
See one TikTok user using it in tandem with their AirPod Pros here.
It also comes with a USB-C charging cable, travel pouch, keychain holder, quick-start guide, and a manual. Twelve South is a small business that has been creating innovative tech accessories since 2009.
BuzzFeed Shopping writer Jessica Hall says: "I recently went on an eight-hour flight, and I was super annoyed about the concept of wearing wired headphones that are stuck in my ears for that long. I knew the only way I was going to be even reasonably comfortable is if I was wearing my over-the-ear headphones, but of course, the problem with that is that they use Bluetooth. Thankfully, I've been writing about this product for a while so I figured this would be the perfect opportunity to give it a try. It is honestly the perfect answer to being able to use your own Bluetooth headphones. I would absolutely recommend these to anyone going on a long flight!!"
Shipping info: Available on Amazon Prime with two-day shipping, non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
Get it from Amazon for $34.99+ (available in three styles).
2. A set of six Cadence containers here to revolutionize the way they bring their travel-sized products with them. These lil' cuties are SO useful — they hold a surprising amount of product, are magnetic, and have a removable label they can customize so they don't accidentally put body wash in their hair because they can't remember which container has their shampoo in it.
Cadence is an AAPI woman-owned small business that was founded by Steph Hon as a way to eliminate single-use travel-sized plastics. The containers are made from recycled ocean-bound plastic.
Check them out on TikTok here.
I have a set of four of these, and, wow, I love them so much. I used them on a six-day trip, and they were perfect. I customized the label so I knew which one was my shampoo vs. conditioner and did a general label for any other things I wanted to bring along. They do hold a surprising amount. According to the brand, they hold approximately one to two weeks of skincare products, more than two weeks' worth of serum, two to three days' worth of haircare, and more than 15 tablets (for medicine and such). And while two to three days worth of haircare might not seem like enough, I found it held more than that for me, but I also don't wash my hair every single day. They were small enough to slip right into my toiletries bag and go through TSA with no problem. The container was easy to open in the shower (even with wet hands), and I had no leakage from them (like I did from my face wash bottle that will not be making the trip with me next time. SMH). These are an incredibly useful tool anyone who travels will want in their luggage.
Former BuzzFeed editor Jasmin Sandal says: "I love my little containers that allow me to downsize but still carry my necessities while I'm traveling. They're not only cute to look at but they're pretty practical. I have used mine to store my vitamins, earrings, face cream and have not run into any issues. They have tight, screw-on tops so you know everything is secure *and* you can customize their labels so you know exactly what's in what. Oh, and the fact that they're magnetic? Genius. This way, they stay tightly together in your case or can be conveniently stored in a makeup bag."
Shipping info: Standard shipping should arrive within 12–14 business days. Expedited shipping options are available for an additional cost.
Get a set of six from Cadence for $76 (originally $84; available in individual capsules, bundles of three or six, and eight colors).
3. An adjustable mini belted pack that'll be their go-to option whenever they travel (and beyond) because they can wear it around their waist or shoulder, and it's roomy enough to hold all the essentials they need while out and about. OH! And many reviewers say it has a striking resemblance (👀) to a similar bag you may find at a store that's affectionately known as Lulu!
See it in action on TikTok here.
Promising reviews: "Traveled to Europe with this and loved it. Just big enough for a wallet, phone, passport, AirPods, and lip balm. So perfect for traveling." —Pippa
"I love the spaciousness yet compactness of this cross body/ fanny. I saw it on TikTok and read all the reviews — it really does live up to the hype!!" —Amazon Customer
Shipping info: Available on Amazon Prime with two-day shipping, non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
Get it from Amazon for $14.38+ (available in 44 colors).
4. A set of scrunchies designed with a super secret (and convenient) zipper so they can keep all their essentials (keys, money, lip balm, etc.) safer than just in their pockets (where things can be pickpocketed really easy while traveling).
Promising reviews: "I bought this because of someone on TikTok who had purchased this. Extremely convenient and cute! They’re very soft, and I’ve been using mine to hold cash and lip balm. I wish there were more colors!" —Michaela
"I bought these since I was going on a long vacation by myself. I rolled my money and was able to fit it inside the scrunchie. It’s soft, very stretchy and fits my wrist! I didn’t have any issues with the zipper. I wore it on my wrist all the time and put money/lip balm inside it. It worked great during my vacation. This would be perfect to stash some things inside!" —Jessica Sandoval
Shipping info: Available on Amazon Prime with two-day shipping, non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
Get a pack of three from Amazon for $12.99+ (available in seven color combinations).
5. A Béis weekender duffle bag I'm pretty sure would make Mary Poppins jealous. This genius bag features *deep breath* a super wide opening so they can actually see everything they packed, a zippered bottom pocket to keep their shoes and toiletries separate from everything else, a laptop sleeve, external zip pocket, key-ring strap, *and* a trolley pass-through with a zipper (to turn into a pocket when not hooked through a suitcase).
See it in action on TikTok here.
Promising review: "I love everything about this bag!!!! Best bag I have ever owned. I love the opening of the bag and how wide it is. I love the bottom zipper part for shoes. Plenty of pockets for storage. I love the color. Like I said, I just love everything about it. Great quality. Can’t wait to add more Béis products to my travel plans." —Angela S.
Shipping Info:
For Nordstrom: Nordstrom offers free shipping on all orders — and in-stock items should arrive 3–8 business days after the order is placed. Expedited shipping is available for an additional cost.
For Béis: Shipping is free on orders $150+ and takes 3–4 business days. Expedited shipping options are available for an additional cost.
Get it from Nordstrom (available in three colors) or Béis (available in eight colors) for $108.
6. A luggage-mounted cup caddy so they have a place to hold their coffee (and water or snacks!) while they make their way through the never-ending terminal to find their gate. They'll never spill their coffee while trying to answer a text again!
Check it out on TikTok here.
Promising review: "We travel by air a lot, and this is great for your carry-on luggage when you have no hands. We always get a drink in the airport. So this helps a lot." —Rhonda Bolash
Shipping info: Available on Amazon Prime with two-day shipping, non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
Get it from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in 24 colors and patterns).
7. A Calpak clear cosmetics case for an upgraded look to whatever stained and old toiletry bag they've been using for a few years too long. This one is basically the Mercedes of cosmetic bags — it's durable, water-resistant, lightweight, has dual carrying handles, and two zippered compartments. Plus, they'll be able to easily check and make sure they packed their contacts.
See it in action on TikTok here.
Promising review: "I am truly in love with this clear cosmetic bag. It’s absolutely perfect and honestly — it’s truly my dream come true of makeup bags. I searched high and low for one until I saw a TikTok of it and was instantly in love! It’s sooooo well made and detailed. It is sturdy and big enough to carry all your goodies for a long or short trip!" —Michelle T.
Shipping info: Shipping is free on orders $75+. Orders take 3–8 business days to process and ship and then between 1–6 business days to be delivered. Expedited shipping options are available for an additional cost.
Get it from Calpak for $75+ (available in three sizes and 12 colors).
8. Or a water-resistant cosmetic bag perfect for anyone who simply *cannot* pack lightly. This bag is here to help keep ALLLLL their products organized and ready to use during their whole trip. It has four compartments and a hook so they can hang it in the bathroom and not have to deal with unpacking and repacking everything.
Promising reviews: "I saw this on TikTok and purchased it for my trip! Got back home and use it in my own bathroom. I love it that much! Best Amazon purchase I’ve ever made!" —Amazon Customer
"I bought this bag specifically for when I traveled across the country with my two small children. One of whom is a medically complex child. I put ALL of my toiletries, ALL their toiletries, and ALL of my son's medications in this bag. Everything fit perfectly, and nothing was broken. The hanger is durable and carries lots of weight when it hangs on the back of the bathroom door. I bought the largest size, and it was 100% worth what I paid for. If you are traveling by yourself, I would recommend the smaller size. But if you are packing for others or just pack heavy, definitely buy the larger size. I absolutely loved it! And it was very compact in my suitcase. Very sturdy as I carried it. I HIGHLY recommend buying." —Hannah Funderburk
Shipping info: Available on Amazon Prime with two-day shipping, non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
Get it from Amazon for $22.99+ (available in two sizes and 12 colors and patterns).
9. *ORRR* a 16-piece travel toiletries set that comes with an assortment of small containers so they don't have to waste anymore money on the expensive travel-sized version of their go-to products. This set will make it super easy to transfer the right amount to comply with those pesky TSA rules.
The set comes with four bottles, two jars, two spray bottles, two scoopers (to help transfer creams), one funnel (to help transfer liquids), one cleaning brush, a page of labels, and a bag that everything fits in.
See it in action on TikTok here.
Promising review: "I’ve purchased a lot of different travel sets for my toiletries over the years. Inevitably, they are hard to fill and tend to leak. This set was magic! The wide mouth made it easy to fill from a larger bottle, and the little scoops made transferring creams to the jar containers very easy and with much less mess. The only con (hardly worth mentioning) is that once you squeeze the bottle, it takes a few minutes to expand with air again, so the sides are a bit sunken. I solved that by unscrewing the top just a bit for a quick release of the vacuum pressure. I had no leaks, and plenty of containers for every toiletry." —MDC
Shipping info: Available on Amazon Prime with two-day shipping, non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
Get it from Amazon for $14.99.
10. An expandable suitcase with an ingenious design — one side has two fold-down shelves. That means when they get to their destination, they don't have to fully unpack. Instead, they can use their suitcase as a little closet and stay organized and on top of what they're going to wear the whole time.
See it in action on TikTok here.
Promising review: "This suitcase is a closet on wheels! I don't like to fully unpack my clothes at hotels, so this suitcase with its mini shelves is perfect. I put lingerie and accessories on the shelves when I get to my hotel and leave the clothes in the main section. And one side of the suitcase is fully closable, so I put all of my clean clothes that I didn't wear on that side and left my dirties on the other. It is the most thoughtful design." —Catherine
Shipping info: Shipping is free on orders $35+. Checked the estimated arrival window before adding to cart. Expedited shipping options are not available.
Get it from our Goodful shop for $415.