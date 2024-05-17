11 Things We've Tried, Loved, And Think You Will, Too

This post features a mix of items that we purchased with our own money and those that were provided to us at no cost for the sake of review. (But! We’re under no obligation to write a review of those things, let alone a positive review.)
1. Dash Mini Waffle Maker reviewers (and BuzzFeeders) love because it doesn't take up a lot of space but can make a delicious breakfast in a matter of minutes. And look at how cute the waffles are!! Look at them!!! 🥺
"I'm pregnant for the first time, and one of my biggest cravings has been waffles just like my grandmother used to make them — not fancy Belgian style waffles with deep holes like what's popular now, but crisp-on-the-outside, spongy-on-the-inside with shallower holes she made with her 1980s square maker. Unfortunately, she passed many years ago, and her waffle iron is lost to the ages.
Oh, and I don't have much room in my tiny NYC apartment kitchen for storing a giant or even mid-sized Belgian waffle maker, either. So I bought this tiny shallow-hole beauty from the well-engineered budget kitchen brand Dash. It's $10 and makes perfect Eggo-sized waffles but with all the texture and flavor of a homemade waffle!
Simply plug it in, let it heat up till the light goes off (like a hair straightener), spoon some batter on, and close to cook until it stops steaming, about 4-ish minutes for me with the Krusteaz Waffle Mix. Which, yes, that's what my grandmother used to use! They come out perfectly every time and with the exact taste and texture I'm looking for. Then to store, it takes up no more space than, like, the size of my palm." —Natalie Brown
Get it from Amazon for $8.89+ (available in 13 colors as well as skull, heart, and pumpkin shapes).
2. A Beis backpack actually designed to zip open like a suitcase so you can pack up to a week's worth of stuff and carry it all on your back. It may even help you avoid paying those pesky checked-bag fees. 👀 It also has two water bottle pockets, a trolley passthrough, and padded shoulder straps for extra support.
"I snagged this backpack after hearing my colleague Chelsea Stuart sing its praises. I had a trusty (now discontinued) InCase backpack I used as a personal item and served me well on dozens of trips for about five years. But I wanted a bag that opens up like a suitcase for easier packing. Since buying, I've taken it on countless weekends and international trips. Including, like I said up there ^, to Iceland with just this and a space vac bag full of clothes.
Inside, you'll find a mesh zippered pocket and a plastic pocket perfect for your toiletries. I can fit enough wet toilet toiletries in the second pocket as I'd be allowed to carry on for a plane. In the mesh pocket I put other necessities like cotton swabs, medicine, eyeglasses, etc. The main compartment is deceptively deep so you can easily roll clothes and Lego-fit them in together without using packing cubes. In fact, I fit all of the stuff in the second picture in that section (a romper, PJs, a bikini, sunscreen, five pairs of undies, a pair of jean shorts, nap dress, three pairs of socks, two pairs of sandals, two T-shirts, a slip skirt, sleep mask, curling iron, mini flat iron, makeup bag, and tote bag). AND it has stretchy X-straps to keep it all secure like you'd see in a roller suitcase so when I unzip it, everything stays put. But before I forget, there's a separate cushioned laptop pocket close to the backpack straps that I found works well for books or a Kindle if your travel leaves you laptop-less.
I love that this backpack has DEEP side pockets so your umbrella or water bottle won't fall out. In fact, I stuck a flashlight and an umbrella in one side pocket. (You could always use a flashlight.) Plus! It has a generously sized pocket on the front of the backpack with easy access for sunglasses, snacks, writing pens...all sorts of those little extras you need to access quickly. To top it all off, the backpack straps and top handle are STURDY. I felt totally secure toting it around and slinging it into overhead storage compartments on the trains. I love the look and construction of it with faux leather and sturdy black canvas, and the trolley passthrough to easily fit on my roller suitcase I'm about to drag through a bunch of airports. At nearly $80, this isn't the cheapest backpack option but if you're a frequent traveler, you'll get so much mileage on it and seriously save on some baggage fees, making it well worth the cost. This backpack and I are going places, for sure. And if something ever happens to it — though I highly doubt it because it's SO sturdy — I'll 100% buy another. I'm obsessed!" —Elizabeth Lilly
Get it from Beis Travel for $88 (available in eight colors).
3. "Sweet Tooth" Eau De Parfum by Sabrina Carpenter with notes of candied ginger, chocolate marshmallow, vanilla, and Chantilly cream for an absolutely dreamy scent there will be no ~nonsense~ over. People will be complimenting your sweet smell every time you wear it.
"It is undeniable that Sabrina Carpenter is having a real moment right now, so — as a 'stan' — I was beyond excited to find out that her perfume Sweet Tooth is now available at Superdrug for us Brits! It's also available in retailers across America and the rest of the world. Sweet Tooth lives up to its name with seriously sweet notes of vanilla and caramel that are noticeable without being overbearing. This is the perfect perfume to achieve the 'Vanilla Girl Aesthetic' that is still dominating TikTok, and it will definitely be my go-to scent this summer as I’ve been complimented every single time I’ve worn it!" —Stephanie Soteriou
Get it from Amazon for $28.99.
4. A chocolate hazelnut spread about to be your new favorite lil' treat because you can spread it on bread, dip snacks in it, add it to smoothies, or even eat it straight out of the jar. Now isn't that the good life?
Chosen Foods is a San Diego-based small business that creates cooking oils, cooking sprays, mayos, and dressings using 100% pure avocado oil.
"I've been loving Chosen Foods' Chocolate Hazelnut Spread! Its blend of chocolate and hazelnut is so satisfying, and the smooth texture makes it perfect for spreading on my favorite treats. I also love using it to dip my veggies in and add it to my smoothies. I've also eaten it in just spoonfuls as a little treat!" —Brittney Trinh
Get it from Amazon for $14.99.
5. A Ninja smoothie blender with the power to make delicious smoothies, smoothie bowls, nut butters, ice cream, and more in a matter of minutes with no chunks left behind.
TBH, this blender has changed my life. I love a good smoothie, but I hate how hard it can be to make a smoothie that's actually, well, smooth. That is until I started using this blender. Before I had the Ninja Foodi, I was making smoothies at home with a cheap blender I picked up randomly. It took me about five minutes because I had to keep stopping the blender to shake up the ingredients to ensure it all blended. And even after doing that, I was still left with chunks. But then this magical blender came into my life, and I've never looked back. This thing is powerful and fast — my smoothie is blended and ready in one minute. I also love the smoothie bowl function. It makes the smoothie a thicker consistency so you can put fruit and granola on top, but I actually sometimes just prefer my smoothie thicker.
I also recently used it to make a "cookie dough" out of chickpeas, peanut butter, and maple syrup (don't knock it till you try it), and it worked perfectly. I used the "spread" button, and it came out super smooth — way better than when I tried the recipe the first time using a cheap food processor. If you mainly use a blender for smoothies, ice creams, and nut butters, this is a must-have in your life.
Get it from Amazon for $79.99.
6. Tower 28 LipSoftie perfect for anyone who wants a non-sticky lip balm that helps hydrate their lips while adding a subtle shimmery color. You'll love this so much that you may grab a couple of colors, as one BuzzFeed writer did.
Tower 28 is a LA-based woman-owned small business that creates nontoxic, vegan, and cruelty-free beauty products for all skin types.
"Okay, so that's me up there, hello 👋, and I am absolutely obsessed with the LipSoftie. I have the Ube Vanilla and Dulce De Leche shades, and let me just say, they do my lips *justice*. I've been looking for a product that would moisturize my lips and give them some ~color~ because they are always chapped, and regular lip balm is so blah. Lo and behold, this miracle in a tube. Not only does it keep my lips from ever drying out, but it also gives such a shimmery glow and a subtle hint of color, which is PERF for me. I love this product, and if you're also a victim of dry and cracked lips, this may just be your savior." —Rachelle Yang
Get it from Tower 28 or Sephora for $16 (available in five colors).
7. An Ugg Venture combining a hiking boot, slipper, and classic Ugg boot into one cozy foot option you won't be scared to wear outside. These are so comfortable you won't want to take them off when you get home from your epic adventure.
"I've been a fan of UGGs since the '00s. Who didn't want a pair of UGGS in 2010? But I've found myself hesitant to wear them out and about sometimes because of the chance they'll end up dirty and stained. When Ugg recently released the Venture Daze, I was immediately obsessed and knew I wanted them, so when UGG offered to send me some, I JUMPED at the chance. They're like a cross between a hiking boot/ a slipper/ and your classic Ugg boot that keeps your feet warm but comfy.
"After getting them and wearing them around a rainy and muddy Indiana, where I went to see the eclipse in early April, I can confirm that they are just as comfortable as the classic Ugg that I remember but even better because they have the traction and ability to repel dirt and mud that I was longing for. I got mine in the color Sand/Black, but I'm already eyeing the Ceramic/Caterpillar color, knowing full well that I don't actually need another pair. I just love them that much! I have both dressed these up by wearing them out to dinner and dressed them down by walking around a literal cow farm in them, and they excelled in both situations. What can I say? I'm a huge fan and recommend to anyone who wants a grittier Ugg." —Lara Parker
Get them from Nordstrom or Ugg for $150 (available in women's sizes 4–13 and in three colors).
8. A nontoxic all-purpose cleaner that comes with a reusable glass bottle and 34-ounce refill bag so you can keep your whole home looking spotless and clean up messes, even caked-on gunk you thought might be stuck there for good. Oh — and apparently, it smells amazing!
Common Good is a Brooklyn-based woman-owned small business creating all-natural, refillable household products that are gentle on the skin and kind to the planet.
"I am constantly trying out new all-purpose cleaners — they're what I grab throughout the day for everyday messes that I quickly want to wipe up. Because of this, I aim to use all-natural cleaners that smell nice. This cleaner is great, and because it uses no harsh chemicals, I'm even comfortable having my two-year-old use it when it's time to help me clean up after dinner. While the eco-friendly properties and smell are definitely reasons why I love it, it's also a phenomenal cleaner. From rice that seems glued to the dining table to faucets in the bathroom that are covered in water spots, everything gets dislodged easily and wipes right off. A true miracle product!" —Sally Elshorafa
Get the refill pouch and glass bottle set from Common Good for $33 (available in three scents).
9. The Crème Shop's Overnight Gel Mask infused with vitamin A-rich watermelon that's ultra-hydrating for even the driest of skin. It's also cooling when applied to the skin, which is great during summertime or if you're just always warm.
The Crème Shop is a small business creating cruelty-free skincare made with clean ingredients.
"I use this mask two to three times a week, and I LOVE it. I am not a huge fan of creamy formulas, so the first thing I adore is the jelly-like texture, which, don't worry, also isn't sticky at all. Secondly, it's just so dang refreshing. I leave mine on my bathroom counter, but it still somehow feels like it's been refrigerated?? Ofc the watermelon scent is also delish, and it delivers on its promise to leave you hydrated and radiant." —Chelsea Stuart
Get it from Amazon for $14.89.
10. A pair of Crocs that had one self-proclaimed hater fall "head over heels" for the shoe once she slipped them on her feet for the first time. So, don't knock them till you try them. And with so many charms, you can really have fun and customize them to fit your personality.
"I am a Crocs stan, honeyyy *but* I wasn't always. I was the biggest Crocs hater until the pandemic hit. One day, after I got my stimulus check (LOL), I decided *what the heck* and bought a light blue pair with some Lisa Frank Jibbitz. I put them on and immediately fell head over heels in love with these shoes. They are beyond comfortable and have become my go-to shoes. I even keep a pair in the car in case I'm wearing shoes that aren't comfortable. I have so many pairs now (fleece-lined, normal, themed ones) it's getting ridiculous. I do agree; they aren't the absolute cutest shoes I own, but once I put the little charms on, I think they're literally the most adorbz things ever. The pink ones pictured above are mine, and I'm obsessed with them. I mean, Mean Girls charms?! Come onnnn, so cute." —Jordan Grigsby
Get it from Amazon for $25.24+ (available in women's sizes 4–19 and in 20+ of colors).
11. A three-wick Diamond of The Season candle with notes of sparkling peach, spring daffodil, and radiant jasmine. You can light it while you binge the new season of Bridgerton and feel like you're part of their world. Plus, it will look just darling sitting out in your home.
"This candle has got to be the BEST scent I've had in a long time! It is so perfect for spring, with a combination of floral and fruity notes. I also have the body spray and hand soap in this scent and I am just obsessed. In addition to smelling incredible, the jar is also so pretty and elegant that it doubles as a piece of decor. The fact that it's Bridgerton-themed is just a plus!" —Kayla Boyd
Get it from Bath & Body Works for $32.95.
Reviews have been edited for length and/or clarity.