11 Things We've Tried, Loved, And Think You Will, Too

"I love nondairy beverages like almond and cashew milk. But, to be honest, store-bought nut milk just doesn't taste as good as homemade milk. I have made them using various blenders in the past, but it's A LOT of work. I tried to stick to homemade milk, but, honestly, I would give up after a few weeks because it was messy and time-consuming. I received the Almond Cow machine as a sample, and I was excited to use it, but I was also nervous that it would be complicated and too much work. I've used it at least twice a week since I've received it. I'm happy to report that it makes the whole process a breeze! I love that there's a built-in strainer, and I never have to use cheesecloths to strain the milk ever again!

"All I have to do is add the nuts or seeds of my choice, a sweetener (I use dates), water, vanilla extract, and a dash of salt. Then, I simply press a button, and I have homemade nut milk in less than five minutes! Cleanup is also easy — I just pour the milk into a container and empty the filter basket. The machine is easy to clean, too. I love this machine! It's my fave new appliance!" —Yasmine Singh

Get it from Amazon for $245.