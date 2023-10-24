11 Things We've Tried, Loved, And Think You Will, Too

1. An AirFly wireless transmitter that'll connect your AirPods (or any other wireless headphones) to the headphone jack on the flight so you can enjoy all the free entertainment without being forced to bring two sets of headphones or use the crappy ones they have the AUDACITY to charge for on some flights.
It also comes with a USB-C charging cable, travel pouch, keychain holder, quick-start guide, and a manual.
Twelve South is a small business that has been creating innovative tech accessories since 2009.
"I recently went on an eight-hour flight, and I was super annoyed about the concept of wearing wired headphones that are stuck in my ears for that long. I knew the only way I was going to be even reasonably comfortable is if I was wearing my over-the-ear headphones, but of course, the problem with that is that they use Bluetooth. Thankfully, I've been writing about this product for a while so I figured this would be the perfect opportunity to give it a try. It is honestly the perfect answer to being able to use your own Bluetooth headphones. I would absolutely recommend these to anyone going on a long flight!!" —Jessica Hall
Get it from Amazon for $34.99+ (available in three styles).
2. Makeup Revolution Superfix misting spray infused with aloe and vitamin E that's great for anyone with oily skin as it leaves a matte finish — one that can last all day, even through a full day of activities, including a nap, as one BuzzFeeder found. And as a bonus — it can be used with liquid, matte, and even powder-based products.
"Y'ALLLLLLLL listen! This stuff — *THIS STUFF* it's witchcraft, and I'm speechless. I just bought it this weekend because if you watch beauty TikTok you know everyone raves about this stuff. And no lies were told. This stuff works like literal magic. I have the most oily skin and not many products I've tried ~actually~ do what they say they do. I put it to the test this weekend, Friday, I went axe throwing, to a boat party, took a nap, and my makeup looked like it did when I first applied it 12 hours later. Yeah, I was shook. This is now, for sure, my favorite setting spray, and it deserves every bit of hype it gets because it lives up to it, honey. We love to see it." —Jordan Grigsby
3. A nondairy milk maker machine here to help you ~whip~ up your own almond, oat, and even cashew (or other milk varieties) easily so you never have to buy them from the store again. It makes two to six cups per batch in under five minutes, and all you have to do is add your ingredients and press a button. Yep, that's it. Consider your life changed.
"I love nondairy beverages like almond and cashew milk. But, to be honest, store-bought nut milk just doesn't taste as good as homemade milk. I have made them using various blenders in the past, but it's A LOT of work. I tried to stick to homemade milk, but, honestly, I would give up after a few weeks because it was messy and time-consuming. I received the Almond Cow machine as a sample, and I was excited to use it, but I was also nervous that it would be complicated and too much work. I've used it at least twice a week since I've received it. I'm happy to report that it makes the whole process a breeze! I love that there's a built-in strainer, and I never have to use cheesecloths to strain the milk ever again!
"All I have to do is add the nuts or seeds of my choice, a sweetener (I use dates), water, vanilla extract, and a dash of salt. Then, I simply press a button, and I have homemade nut milk in less than five minutes! Cleanup is also easy — I just pour the milk into a container and empty the filter basket. The machine is easy to clean, too. I love this machine! It's my fave new appliance!" —Yasmine Singh
Get it from Amazon for $245.
4. An oversized Disney Villain's tee for a down-right ~evil~ addition to your wardrobe. It's the perfect work-from-home tee that'll also be great for your next trip to the parks.
"I made the mistake of ordering this *too* oversized last year (I gave it to my father-in-law, it was THAT big), but it was so soft I never stopped thinking about it. I re-ordered it this year in a medium and now it's perfect! I also influenced one my coworkers into buying it for a quick jaunt to Disneyland. It's a fabulous loungewear option that'll pair nicely with bike shorts, leggings, or jeans." —Heather Braga
Get it from Target for $14 (available in men's sizes S–XXL).
5. A Sol de Janeiro aluminum-free deodorant to keep you smelling fresh without all those additives. It even has a nice fruity floral scent you'll love.
"I really freaking love an aluminum-free deodorant, but I didn't expect to love this particular one as much as I have grown to. The pros: the scent is fantastic — it smells great but isn't overpowering, and it actually seemed to do the trick for me. I tested it out on a long, sweaty walk and while I did have a bit of white streaking on my underarms (attached pic), I have since learned that less is more and that the texture of this deodorant comes off more easily than some other aluminum-free sticks that I have tried. The price feels pretty standard for the type of deodorant I use on a daily basis, and I have yet to experience the acclimation that is required for some deodorants. This is my first foray into this brand, but after loving this scent and feel as much as I do, I want to try their fragrances next." —Lara Parker
Get it from Amazon, Sephora, or Sol de Janerio for $16.
6. A botanical desk mat to add a touch of fall to your desk and make it feel as cozy as the rest of your decorated home. If you're going to spend 8+ hours sitting at your computer, you might as well make the space something you enjoy.
Annarsdesign is a Texas-based small business creating illustrated wall art, office products, accessories, and more.
"I picked up this desk mat this year to help tie my desk setup in with the rest of my fall decor (it sits in the middle of my living room since I don't have a separate office), and I'm super pleased with how it looks and the overall quality of it! I ordered the largest size, so you can see how that looks above, but you could also go for a smaller size and just use it as a mouse pad. Also, it has an anti-slip backing on it so it stays put on your desk." —Jenae Sitzes
Get it from Annarsdesign on Etsy for $20.65+ (available in three sizes).
7. A Nuuds ribbed pajama shorts set about to be your new favorite thing to sleep in because they're stretchy, lightweight, and comfortable. Plus, since they're a very basic style, you can actually wear the top and shorts on their own when you're not in bed.
"These pajamas are incredibly comfortable! I have the tendency to get warm during sleep or toss my blankets aside, so I truly appreciate how these pajamas are lightweight and breathable and ensure I stay comfortably cool beneath my sheets throughout the night. I'm also impressed by their versatility; the top effortlessly doubles as a casual outerwear piece (I even incorporated it into my Appa costume!), and no one suspected it was actually sleepwear!" —Brittney Trinh
Get the set from Nuuds for $78 (available in women's sizes XS–XXXL and in six colors).
8. A VoChill stemless wine glass chiller you can use to keep your drink at the perfect temperature *without* having to use ice that just waters it down. Plus, you can just keep it in your freezer, so it's ready when you decide you want a glass of wine but realize you forgot to put the bottle in the fridge. (Ugh, not again.)
VoChill is an Austin, Texas-based small business started by a husband and wife after not being able to fully enjoy white wine because it warmed up too much in the heat.
And that's exactly what happened to me recently. I wanted a nice glass of white wine because it paired nicely with my dinner but realized I didn't have any chilled. Luckily, I remembered that I had put the VoChill in the freezer, so I was able to grab it, attach it to the base, and set my glass of wine in it. It chilled it and kept it cold for the whole time I was drinking it. It was so nice. Plus, it was super easy to grab my wine glass when I wanted a drink, and I never felt like the glass would tip or wobble in the "cradle" because there's actually a big of rubber in it that helps keep glasses of all sizes in place. I was seriously surprised how cold it kept my drink to the last drop. If you like a nice cold glass of white wine (or even a chilled red), I highly suggest keeping this in your freezer because you never really know when you're going to need it.
Get it from Amazon for $44.95 (available in three colors and also a pack of two).
9. A cinnamon broom to add some ~spice~ to your home decor and the scent of your home. It's meant to help ~sweep~ away bad vibes and give your house a cozy cottage feel all year long.
"I've had this delightfully witchy cinnamon broom for a couple of years now. It moved with me from an apartment in Brooklyn to a home from 1784 in Connecticut, where it is now proudly displayed all year long. It smelled amazing when I got it, and it continues to be a great way to infuse a room with aroma by adding essential oils to the bristles. I love love it!" —Mallory Mower
Get it from Amazon for $23.96.
10. Youthforia's BYO Blush Oil, which is a BuzzFeed fave because it's designed to react to the pH levels of your skin, giving you the perfect rosy touch that's specific to you. How cool is that?
Youthforia is an Asian woman-owned small business established in 2020 that specializes in environmentally friendly, cruelty-free makeup made with at least 90% renewable ingredients.
"I picked up a tube of BYO Blush Oil for myself because the concept sounded so cool — a blush oil? That creates your perfect shade?? It works exactly as advertised: I just make a couple of tiny swipes on each cheek and a lil' on my nose, and almost immediately the pink shade starts to appear. It blends REALLY easily and feels so lightweight, and it's also buildable, so for a more intense blush you could just add an extra swipe or two on each cheek. I love wearing it on no-makeup days when I want to add a bit of color to my cheeks just to feel ~alive~ but it looks great on top of makeup too. I love it so much, I even bought it for my sister-in-law for Christmas! BTW, in the pics above, I'm wearing no other makeup to show how it looks on bare skin, and there's no filter." —Jenae Sitzes
Get it from Amazon for $36.
11. A Samsung cordless stick vacuum worth the splurge because it automatically updates the suction when you move from room to room. Plus, when you dock it, you can press a button and it will automatically empty the dust bin so you don't have to get your hands dirty. We really are living in the future.
"As a shopping editor, I have tried out A LOT of vacuums. This one is definitely at the top of my list. It's *very* lightweight, cleans beautifully, and holds a charge for up to 100 minutes. The 'AI' feature makes it so that when I move from one room to the next, the suction is immediately optimized for whichever flooring is in that room. It's quite incredible to experience IRL. I absolutely love that I only have to click one button to get it going instead of holding a trigger for the duration of my cleaning sesh — a game changer. However, the feature that has truly amazed me is the all-in-one cleaning station. Once I dock the vacuum back in its little home, it promptly empties out ALL of the dust/debris/dirt into a separate container, so I don't have to clean it out after each use. It's a splurge, but it's definitely worth it." —Heather Braga
Get it from Amazon for $656.30+ (available in midnight blue and white) or the black from Samsung for $999.99.
Reviews have been edited for length and/or clarity.