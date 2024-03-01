Just 32 Things That'll Probably Become Your "Must-Haves" After You Try 'Em

Promising reviews: "These are durable and somehow they don't stain. I don't get it, but I've had one at the sink for a week now and have wiped up lots of dirty stuff and EVERY TIME it washes off. These have quickly become a staple in my kitchen." —barre l

"These are awesome! I rarely use paper towels anymore. Great for cleanup just about anywhere. They also wash easily in the washing machine. I throw them in with regular dish towels and hang them to dry. They have held up through many washes. Highly recommend! I bought a 10-pack and do not need all of them. They are so easy to rinse and reuse, I gave some to friends. Five is the perfect amount, so grab a pack and give a few to friends." —Freefaller28

Get a pack of 10 from Amazon for $15.25+ (available in eight color packs).

