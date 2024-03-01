Just 32 Things That'll Probably Become Your "Must-Haves" After You Try 'Em

1. A pack of Swedish dishcloths that are made to be super absorbent, so you can use them to clean your whole kitchen in one swoop and then throw them in the washer when you're done. Say goodbye to using roll after roll of paper towel when you have these!
Promising reviews: "These are durable and somehow they don't stain. I don't get it, but I've had one at the sink for a week now and have wiped up lots of dirty stuff and EVERY TIME it washes off. These have quickly become a staple in my kitchen." —barre l
"These are awesome! I rarely use paper towels anymore. Great for cleanup just about anywhere. They also wash easily in the washing machine. I throw them in with regular dish towels and hang them to dry. They have held up through many washes. Highly recommend! I bought a 10-pack and do not need all of them. They are so easy to rinse and reuse, I gave some to friends. Five is the perfect amount, so grab a pack and give a few to friends." —Freefaller28
Get a pack of 10 from Amazon for $15.25+ (available in eight color packs).
2. A pack of Mighty Patch pimple spot treatment to basically work magic on your acne. Simply apply one to the spot before bed, and it will work as you sleep to pull out all the gunk in your pimple. You'll wake up to smaller, less red zit.
Promising review: "I heard all about these on TikTok, so I decided to order. I switched my birth control and was having a ton of breakouts, these are amazing! They helped me stop picking at my face and my skin is so clear now. I will always have these in my house from now on!" —Kiara Galloway
Get it from Amazon for $11.97.
3. A rapid egg cooker you can use to make hard-, medium-, or soft-boiled eggs in a matter of minutes. So goodbye to not knowing what you're going to eat for breakfast, lunch, and dinner this week.
Multiple people on the BuzzFeed Shopping team love this little device and so others, as it has more than 93,000 5-star ratings. Plus, it comes with a recipe book to help you come up with a few new ideas to try.
Promising review: "I am not a fan of 'extra gadgets' in the kitchen. They clutter things up as far as I am concerned. But this truly is a game changer for my hard-boiled eggs. I have tried EVERY method in the book for hard boiling. This cooks them perfectly — no gray rings. They peel with no struggles at all! The only drawback is that you can only do six at a time, but it goes so quickly that I don't even mind that all. Easy to use, easy to clean. You won't be disappointed in this gadget — it does what it is meant to do perfectly! —Sarah Z
Get it from Amazon for $19.67+ (available in seven colors).
And read one BuzzFeed writer's full review of the Dash rapid egg cooker.
4. A 3D Ostrichpillow eye mask designed to contour to your face so you can get a 100% blackout experience whenever and wherever you need to sleep. Your eyes won't get squished — you can even blink with it on!
Former BuzzFeed Shopping editor Jasmin Sandal says, "I'll be the first to admit it, I'm a little high maintenance when it comes to my sleep. I need complete darkness and complete quiet. So when I know I'm going anywhere that doesn't believe in blackout blinds, or just regular ol' blinds for that matter, I always pack an eye mask. The only problem is, I've struggled to find one that A) doesn't move around when I sleep and B) doesn't let the bleeding light shine through. So as you can imagine, I was just *thrilled* when the Ostrichpillow 100% Blackout Eye Mask was put on my radar — I jumped at the chance to test it out. And, people, it does exactly what it says on the tin. It's super reliable with blocking 1-0-0 percent of the light, and it has an amazing ergonomic design that carves out space for your eyes so your eyelashes don't get all squished — plus, there's even enough room for you to blink, if you wanted to! It's certainly thicker than your average eye mask and sleeping on your side with it on takes some getting used to. But hey, if it stops lamp light, sunlight...whatever kinda light from disturbing my sleep, it's totally worth it."
Get it from Amazon for $45 (available in two colors).
5. A microwave pasta cooker, because waiting for water to boil is the WORST part of making pasta. What's the saying about watching paint dry? Well, when you're hungry, boiling water is worse than that.
Plus, it's super easy to use. Just measure how much pasta you want to cook using the serving size holes in the top of the container. Then add water to the level etched on the side of the container. With the lid off, heat the container in the microwave. One serving usually takes about 12 to 13 minutes. Then put the lid on, hold the sides, and pour the water out. (This part will be very hot.)
Promising review: "I love this pasta cooker! I use it every day! I like that the lid fits loosely so that I can quickly drain the cooked pasta without any spilling out. It is very sturdy and easy to use. When I am finished, I just rinse the starch off and that’s it! It saves me a lot of time and stores well. The only thing I would like more would be a choice for a smaller size. My microwave is too small so the cooker can’t turn on the rotation." —J. Reynolds
Get it from Amazon for $17.99.
6. A Revlon one-step hairdryer and volumizer brush that's a viral sensation for a reason — it cuts drying time in half *and* helps you easily create a salon-worthy blowout at home. You'll be ~blown~ away by the results.
Promising review: "I’m not one to write a review, but this brush has left me speechless. I have curly hair, it usually takes me 1hr to get my hair straight. 45min blow drying with brush and blower, 15min to flat iron.
"I’ve tried many dryer brushes and none have been strong enough to straighten my hair on the first go, that’s why I chose to keep doing it the old-fashioned way. I am in LOVEEEEE. It not only reduced my drying time by half, but it does an amazing job. Left my hair looking like a salon blow, shiny, straight, and with volume. My roots have always been a struggle and this brush got them done perfectly." —kriver12
Get it from Amazon for $39.87+ (available in nine colors).
7. A game-changing dishwashing spray to coat your dirty dishes completely. This will make it super simple to wipe away the caked-on grease from your breakfast dishes you just didn't have the time or energy to clean in the morning.
Promising review: "Best cleaning product I have ever used. TikTok doesn’t lie…on this one at least." —R. Oakeson
BuzzFeed Shopping Editor Elizabeth Lilly also loves this spray. Here's what she has to say: "I live in an apartment without a dishwasher, and I honestly use that as an excuse to order takeout food instead of cooking. But, as soon as I got my hands on a bottle of this stuff (regular Dawn is my go-to dish soap, BTW), I put it to use on both a saucepan I used to make homemade enchilada sauce *and* the casserole dish I baked those enchiladas, which had a ton of caked-on food. It really does work like I say it does! Like, scary well."
Get the starter pack from Amazon for $16.88.
8. Kenra's Platinum Blow-Dry Spray you apply to your hair after washing it to not only protect it from heat and tame frizz but also cut down your drying time by 50%. You'll be out the door in no time with beautiful hair in the morning, even if you press snooze a couple of times.
Promising review: "I LOVE the smell of this! Bought it due to frizzing from coloring my hair, but really didn't believe that it shortened the drying time. I mean, how can something putting moisture on your hair shorten the drying time, right? I was shocked. I don't know if it cut it down by 50%, but I did notice blow-drying my hair took quite a bit less time. I am sold on this stuff. Makes my hair feel like silk, but not greasy (I was worried about it making my hair greasy) and it takes only a few sprays to get the results. I hold it about 15 inches from my head and spray the top, both sides and the back once, then rub it in with my hands. Perfect!" —Janice C. Henderson
Get it from Amazon for $14.99+ (available in three sizes).
9. A pet hair remover for any pet parent who can't seem to escape the loads of hair that end up covering their furniture. Seriously, sometimes it feels like they lose every single hair on their body every day. Simply roll it on the upholstery, and it will grab every last strand.
Promising review: "TikTok made me buy this, and it is money well spent!! I’m convinced that my beagle sheds a full coat of hair and regrows it daily! I use this on my bed every single day and it blows my mind how well it works. Before this I was going through 4–5 disposable sticky rollers a month and spending 3x longer to remove dog hair. I am buying these for everyone in my family as Christmas gifts this year! ❤️" —tiff4short
Get it from Amazon for $24.99.
10. A veggie chopper, slicer, and spiralizer because chopping takes an absurd amount of time. Like, seriously, when I read a recipe and it says it will take 20 minutes, they're not taking my slow chopping skills into account. This gadget will ~cut~ that chopping time in half.
It comes with a small-dice blade, large-dice blade, spiral blade, and ribbon blade that are interchangeable and gives you the option to chop, slice, and julienne vegetables. Plus, you get a lid with a built-in chop and a storage container to hold the veggies.
Promising review: "I’ve had this for a couple of months now, and it makes my life SOOOOO much easier. Anything I’ve thrown at it, it’s sliced with ease. Tomatoes, cucumber, peppers, onions, celery, carrots...EASY! I even use to chop the eggs when I make potato salad now since it’s so easy and makes perfect slices.
"What used to take me three to four mins chopping up an onion and then a face full of ruined makeup, now takes less than one minute and no makeup ruined. The blades are SHARP, definitely be careful when removing them. But the lock on the tray makes it easy and so far I haven’t hurt myself with it. Typically, I’ll use it and then rinse out the top and put it in the dishwasher. It’s been through on the top rack well over 20 times now and still looks brand new. If something ever happens to this one, I’ll be back to get another one. It saves me so much time when cooking dinner!" —Macygrey09
Get it from Amazon for $29.99 (available in three colors and also four other styles).
11. A hydrating eye stick formulated with glacial waters, hyaluronic acid, glycerin, dimethicone, citric acid, and brown algae to help reduce under-eye circles and puffiness. You can even keep this lil' cutie in its natural temperature (aka the fridge) for a dose of cool that will feel extra refreshing.
Promising reviews: "I have always had serious dark circles and bags under my eyes and this has really changed this for me. The results are incredible. The puffiness is gone. The dark circles are hardly noticeable. My sensitive skin has not broken out. I never write reviews, but this was so good that I had to write a review. This actually works." —Ben
Get it from Amazon for $9.99.