And a children's version of the coat for up to 50% off so your mini can be warm and snug, just like you!
A Macbook Air laptop for 25% off (it comes down to under $750, its best price!) — an excellent deal if your old laptop is getting a bit old and slow! This has all the features you need — 18 hours of battery life, a 13.3 inch retina display, and the user-friendly experience you love from Apple.
Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days sale event (or, as we like to call it, Fall Prime Day) ends today! There are more deals than you could ever begin to look through on your own...so that's where we come in!
We waded through the mountains of bargains for you and found some of the best deals in every category.
FYI — deals move *fast*. We’ll do our best to keep this post and imagery as up-to-date as possible, but we can’t catch everything immediately. Check back throughout the day to see our latest updates as the deals change!
Note: To get these deals you have to be a Prime member, so if you aren’t already, sign up for a free 30 day trial here.
1. The new 2nd Gen AirPods Pro for 24% off — the lowest they go for, and a $60 savings! With active noise cancellation, spatial audio, and three silicone tips for customized fit, the AirPods Pro 2 give you a *ton* of bang for your buck.
2. A stainless steel semi-automatic espresso machine for 25% off for a huge savings of almost $200. It's got a built-in grinder, intuitive digital temperature controls, and a milk-frothing steam wand making it an all-in-one solution for brewing cafe-quality drinks from the comfort of your kitchen.
3. A Roomba robot vacuum for 33% off so you can watch your house get cleaned without even having to get up from the couch. Technology can be great.
4. Or a Shark vacuum for 32% off designed for people with allergies (I'm about to breathe a sigh of relief between sneezes) — it deep cleans powerfully according to reviewers, has a HEPA filter to trap dust inside, and an extra large dust capacity so you can clean longer without emptying the bin.
5. A Macbook Air laptop for 25% off (it comes down to under $750, its best price!) — an excellent deal if your old laptop is getting a bit old and slow! This has all the features you need — 18 hours of battery life, a 13.3 inch retina display, and the user-friendly experience you love from Apple.
6. A Vitamix 5200 blender for 45% off — this baby chops, grinds, blends, emulsifies, and can even heat up soup! Reviewers say it's worth it, and on sale?? Even better.
7. An XXL Philips air fryer for 59% off (the cheapest it's ever been!) so you and the entire fam can enjoy all the mozzarella sticks, french fries, and other fried delights you could ever want without the oily mess of traditional fryers.
8. The original Peloton bike for 24% off (that's $350 in savings) if you've been tempted for years to invest in one — this is the cheapest this one's been! It'll make a great gift for the entire household.
9. Or a NordicTrack S22i exercise bike for 50% off to get your legs pumping and up your heart rate without ever having to leave your home. You'll also get a 30-day iFIT membership to stream live and on-demand workouts.
10. A Dyson Purifier Cool for 37% off which works as both an air purifier *and* a fan — complete with both a HEPA filter and an additional filter designed to remove odors and gases including VOCs. It even senses changes in air quality, and reacts accordingly!
11. A 2021 Apple iPad for 23% off with a 10.2-inch display so you can stay connected on the go — it has the power of a computer but in a perfectly portable package! The holidays are just around the corner and I'm sure you'd would be more-than-thrilled to replace yours that currently has a cracked screen.
12. Samsung Frame TV for up to 33% off— if you don't want to waste wall space on a regular TV, this is a must. You can display classical paintings, photographs, and modern art with the click of a button on the anti-reflective matte screen — and then turn on your favorite show when you're ready to binge!
13. Oral-B Genius X Limited electric toothbrush for 50% that will make your dentist *sing* the next time you see them. It's equipped with AI that works to instantly recognize your unique brushing style and adapt to guide you to your best, deepest clean, with up to 500% more plaque removed than a traditional manual toothbrush.
14. Caraway nonstick ceramic cookware set for up to 20% off — at its cheapest price ever! If you love going from stove to oven, these are safe up to 550°!
15. The Kindle Paperwhite for 32% off — the newest version has a larger display, adjustable warm light options (key if you use your Kindle before bed like I do), plus all the features you know and love (glare-free screen, waterproofing, weeks-long battery life!).
16. Or a Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition for 26% because even if you absolutely adore a hardcover novel, there is something to be said for a gadget that’ll help you bring 10+ books on that very long vacation you're taking in 2024. You can customize it with all your favorite fonts and layouts, organize your virtual shelves (incredible), and it's waterproof!
17. Apple TV 4K (the 2021 model) for 29% off featuring Dolby Atmos for immersive sound, a powerful A12 Bionic chip, 4K high frame rate HDR with Dolby Vision for ~crisp~ fluid video, and (of course) all the essential streaming apps like Netflix, Disney Plus, HBO Max, and more.
18. A stylish electric standing desk for up to 42% off — just because you're WFH doesn't mean you can't stay active *and* give your home office a designer-worthy upgrade. Now you'll have room for a foldable walking pad!
19. A KitchenAid Artisan Mini stand mixer for up to 35% off that'll take up less counter space but still have plenty of bowl space for your cookie dough, cake batter, bread dough, or mashed potatoes — it holds 3.5 quarts! Now you can whip up batch after batch of cookies *and* have enough space for a cooling rack.
20. A luxurious rainfall shower head combo set for up to 36% off complete with a faucet hose, plate, and trim because getting all sudsy now means you replicate the feeling of being under a tropical waterfall — with no airfare required.
21. The Apple Watch SE for 20% off if you've been eyeing a smart watch forever — now's your chance to snag one on sale. This one comes with the basic fitness, sleep, and health tracking features and fits seamlessly within your existing Apple ecosystem: It can take calls, receive texts and notifications, and works with Apple Pay.
22. A pair of Beats Powerbeats Pro wireless earphones for 40% off so you can say bye bye to headphones that die halfway through your workout. These last n-i-n-e freaking hours and sit securely on your ears so they'll stay with you whether you're head-banging through a frustrating work day or jamming during a sweaty run.
23. Or Beats Solo3 wireless headphones that are up to 50% off for ultra fast charging: Just five minutes or charging gets you up to three hours of playtime — so helpful when you don't have time for a full charge but don't want to be without your tunes.
24. A Sony wireless portable speaker for 43% off that's waterproof, dust-proof, has a 25-hour battery life, and a handle, so you can really take the party with you anywhere you go.
25. A Casper Original Hybrid Mattress for 25% off that won't creak or send you rolling directly into the middle like a deflating air mattress.
26. A Furbo camera for $65 off so you can check in on your fur babes when you're at work, on a trip, or anywhere outside the home. You can get push notifications when a dog is barking and talk to them through the app to calm them — you can even toss them a treat!
27. A compact Nori travel iron and steamer for 30% off that not only heats up in three minutes and can easily get wrinkles out of both sides of the fabric, but it's also travel-friendly and can be used without an ironing board!
28. A mini projector for 44% off to transform your living room (or even bedroom) into a whole theater experience. Friday night sounds like a perfect night to build a blanket fort and snuggle in for a movie marathon using this projector. Those happy hour plans? Consider them canceled.
29. A Ruggable machine-washable rug for 20% off so your living room can stay looking on-point and elegant despite your children's spilling skills.
30. A dog DNA kit for 36% off so you can also find out exactly what your dog's history is and what breeds make up your lovable mutt.
31. A Tineco cordless wet dry vacuum for 25% off that'll make easy work of cleaning up wet and dry messes. Perhaps best of all, it's self-cleaning so you NEVER have to touch a dirty roller!!!
32. *The Amazon Coat* for up to 41% off (a better deal than in July!), a chicly oversized parka that'll keep you truly toasty warm — and make everyone think you splurged big time. Mega style, mega warmth, and pockets for days? Yeah, this is my fave winter coat. I have talked so many people into getting this jacket because it really is *that good*.
33. And a children's version of the coat for up to 50% off so your mini can be warm and snug, just like you!
34. A Govee smart floor standing lamp for 40% off about to ~light up~ your life (and home). This is no ordinary lamp. It has 25 color preset modes you can control with your phone, as well as a music mode, and it's compatible with Alexa. It'll basically feel like you're living in the future.
35. A Fossil watch for 47% off if you like to sport a little bling on your wrist — and, you know, see the time at a glance. For under 100 bucks, you can get this ~timeless~ accessory, with a crystal bezel, stainless steel bracelet, and other glitzy details.
36. The NuFACE Trinity starter kit for 30% off, a hype-worthy facial sculpting device designed to help tone, lift, and give your moneymaker a naturally contoured look. In as little as five mins a day, this skincare staple claims to stimulate larger surface areas and help smooth out fine lines and wrinkles.
37. A Cole Haan wool car coat for up to 64% off to throw on when the occasion requires looking a little nicer. Or maybe just on top of your sweat set to pick up your takeout order.
38. Or a Guess double-breasted trench coat up to 53% off that'll be perfect for that in-between weather.
39. An ~immersive~ LED backlight for your TV at 38% off that brings the colors on your screen into the room for a truly riveting viewing experience. It senses the colors on the screen in real time, and you can even hook it up to your Google Home or Alexa for voice control!
