    We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors.

    Don’t Wait Until Black Friday — Check Out These 39 Splurge-Worthy Things Before Fall Prime Day Ends

    These were worth it even before the discount — and with these prices, now’s the time to get ‘em.

    Abby Kass
    BuzzFeed Staff

    Jenae Sitzes
    BuzzFeed Staff

    Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days sale event (or, as we like to call it, Fall Prime Day) ends today! There are more deals than you could ever begin to look through on your own...so that's where we come in!

    We waded through the mountains of bargains for you and found some of the best deals in every category.

    FYI — deals move *fast*. We’ll do our best to keep this post and imagery as up-to-date as possible, but we can’t catch everything immediately. Check back throughout the day to see our latest updates as the deals change!

    Note: To get these deals you have to be a Prime member, so if you aren’t already, sign up for a free 30 day trial here

    1. The new 2nd Gen AirPods Pro for 24% off — the lowest they go for, and a $60 savings! With active noise cancellation, spatial audio, and three silicone tips for customized fit, the AirPods Pro 2 give you a *ton* of bang for your buck.

    A reviewer&#x27;s airpods with five-star review text &quot;airpods pro vs airpods pro 2: there&#x27;s improvement and it&#x27;s big!&quot;
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "First, I’d like to say I wear the 'ear buds' for about 4-5 hours every day regardless of the brand: gym, work, jogging, calls, etc. AirPods Pro were a defining product for Apple but the lack of battery life truly disappointed me. Apple did make over $12 billion in 2021 on AirPods Pro alone, just in that year. So, it’s a widely adopted and successful product. I’ve owned many others… and in my opinion, the first generation AirPods Pro set a standard for wireless earbuds. This new, 2nd generation has only improved upon what I thought was the best (for $250 ~). The AirPods Pro 2 take everything great about the first generation, refines and amplifies it, and demonstrates it proudly. I highly recommended these over every other product within the same price range. And now I have the battery life I always needed and desired!" —Justin

    Price: $189 (originally $249)

    2. A stainless steel semi-automatic espresso machine for 25% off for a huge savings of almost $200. It's got a built-in grinder, intuitive digital temperature controls, and a milk-frothing steam wand making it an all-in-one solution for brewing cafe-quality drinks from the comfort of your kitchen.

    a reviewer photo of the espresso machine on a countertop
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I've been really happy with the Breville Barista Express Espresso Machine. The stylish design and built-in grinder make me feel like a true coffee connoisseur. The quick heat up time and adjustable grind size make it easy to customize my perfect shot. And the programmable shot volume ensures consistent espresso shots every time. Plus, the added bonus of being able to claim the title of 'at-home barista' is a definite plus. Highly recommend this machine to any coffee lover out there!" —Ashleigh Johnson

    Price: $559.95 (originally $749.95; available in silver and black)

    3. A Roomba robot vacuum for 33% off so you can watch your house get cleaned without even having to get up from the couch. Technology can be great.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "So far it is amazing! It picks up SO much dirt and hair. We have three dogs and a cat and my floors are spotless. We decided to get this cheaper one to see if it was something that would work for us and I am amazed! For the first week, we let it run everyday. We made sure we picked everything up and it only got stuck one time and that was because it went behind our couch that had been moved out accident. During week two, I did the maintenance on it and it was super simple. We use it every other day and have it schedule to run just before we get home. This thing even picks up cat litter! If you are on the fence, try it. Has made my life so much easier not having to sweep everyday!" —Kathryn P.

    Price: $199.99 (originally $299.99)

    4. Or a Shark vacuum for 32% off designed for people with allergies (I'm about to breathe a sigh of relief between sneezes) — it deep cleans powerfully according to reviewers, has a HEPA filter to trap dust inside, and an extra large dust capacity so you can clean longer without emptying the bin.

    A reviewer&#x27;s image of the dust-filled vacuum with five star review text saying it&#x27;s amazing it&#x27;s a no brainer stop looking and buy this vacuum
    amazon.com

    And the included attachments (including an upholstery brush) are designed to pick up pet hair, no problem!

    Promising review: "So I never write reviews but I just had to write this one. I usually use a Dyson multiple times a week on the area rug in my living room. This $500 piece of junk really wasn’t doing a great job at anything related to cleaning. So my cleaning ladies recommended this vacuum, and When it arrived I immediately vacuumed the 5x7 foot rug in the living room. In the picture, you can see what came out of that rug in less than a minute. I am amazed and disgusted at the same time but the fact is, this thing is great! Not just for the price, but generally — for any price, this is the best vacuum I’ve ever owned. It has great suction power on carpet and hardwood floors and for stairs, it even gets the tight corners because it’s so powerful. As for cleaning up hair — I have three dogs, and all the hair is gone off my rug. I used to have to do this by hand with the dyson attachment for upholstery, on all fours, etc. it would take me over an hour. I am so glad I bought this thing! The only couple of cons I need to mention is that it’s definitely on the heavier side and doesn’t fit into the areas under the couch. I used the hose but it’s very stiff so it’s kind of difficult to maneuver without having the vacuum fall over. This may have to do with how new the unit is, but it’s just something to note. Still definitely highly recommend this vacuum. It’s a no brainer." —Verenice B.

    Price: $149.99 (originally $219.99)

    5. A Macbook Air laptop for 25% off (it comes down to under $750, its best price!) — an excellent deal if your old laptop is getting a bit old and slow! This has all the features you need — 18 hours of battery life, a 13.3 inch retina display, and the user-friendly experience you love from Apple.

    a reviewer photo of the laptop
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I've owned a bunch of macs since 1995. This is by far my favorite. Tried a MBP because that's what I've been used to and because of the bigger screen. After using the Air for a week, I couldn't go back to the MBP. Too big, too clunky. This MBA is simply perfect. Great screen, size, screen, speed, everything you could ask for in a laptop. No wonder it gets such amazing reviews. Yeah, this is the one to get." —James

    Price: $749.99 (available in gold, silver, and grey finishes)

    6. A Vitamix 5200 blender for 45% off — this baby chops, grinds, blends, emulsifies, and can even heat up soup! Reviewers say it's worth it, and on sale?? Even better.

    Reviewers blender with fruit and spinach and five-star review text &quot;ah-maz-ing!&quot;
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Got this for a super steal on Black Friday after having broken the Hamilton beach blender I used to have. I hated that blender and as such didn’t use it unless I had to. So when it broke and it was time for a new one I wanted one that I wouldn’t hate. This blends wonderfully. Smooth and quick even for a smaller amount of liquid. Nothing gets stuck under the blades. It is easy to clean. It’s a dream. I’m already stocking my freezer with frozen fruits for smoothies, making almond milk and generally looking forward to soups and such to make the most of this mighty guy. It does take significant real estate on the shelf but it’s worth it to have a blender that doesn’t suck. The best Black Friday deal." —Kaitlyn Morar

    Price: $299.95 (originally $549.95; deal only available on the black version)

    7. An XXL Philips air fryer for 59% off (the cheapest it's ever been!) so you and the entire fam can enjoy all the mozzarella sticks, french fries, and other fried delights you could ever want without the oily mess of traditional fryers.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "Had this air fryer for a few months now and I am really impressed! It is really easy to use. It is well constructed, doesn't feel cheep and I am shocked as how easy it is to use and how well it works. The non-stick surfaces help significantly with cleanup. Consider your counter/storage space as this is a sizable unit. Another great product with the Phillips name on it!" —ANTHONY W.

    Price: $142.45 (originally $349.95)

    8. The original Peloton bike for 24% off (that's $350 in savings) if you've been tempted for years to invest in one — this is the cheapest this one's been! It'll make a great gift for the entire household.

    A model using the peloton, which has a 4 x 2 foot footprint (smaller than the average yoga mat)
    Amazon

    Promising review: "Before investing into the Peloton Bike, my husband and I bought a cheap Amazon indoor bike and used it with the Peloton app. We gave ourselves one year to see if we liked it. The cheap bike and app worked really well!! Don’t be fooled, the app provides a ton. You can get a VERY similar experience with a cheaper bike and using Peloton’s app. That all being said, we wanted to take our indoor biking journey to the next step and took advantage of the Amazon Prime day Deal and got the bike and free set-up. Everything went SUPER smoothly. The bike is great and adds some extras that the app alone just doesn’t do. Currently, I am 24 weeks pregnant. I have been biking before I was pregnant as well. Robin has SO many awesome prenatal rides, prenatal strength classes. It’s really helped me stay fit during my second pregnancy. I wish I had this for the first! The app some also provides SO much more than just biking. There’s yoga, there’s, meditation, there’s a ton of different classes to keep you fit during pregnancy. The instructors and music are just top notch. Don’t sleep on the Peloton experience. Here’s a pro tip for you if you are on the fence with purchasing the bike, I called my health insurance company and they are giving me $350 towards the bike as a health and wellness rebate. Hope this review helps!" —Linda

    Price: $1,095 (originally $1,445)

    9. Or a NordicTrack S22i exercise bike for 50% off to get your legs pumping and up your heart rate without ever having to leave your home. You'll also get a 30-day iFIT membership to stream live and on-demand workouts.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "My wife and I have been in the market for a stationary bike for well over a year. After spending time reading many reviews between the Peloton and the NordicTrack, I finally pulled the trigger on the NordicTrack and couldn't be happier. The bike was easy to install, taking about 30 minutes total for me. Once installed, I was anxious to see how the training programs worked and how realistic it compared to being in front of a real trainer. I'm not in great shape so opted for a 'beginner' series. I've always loved Moab and there is a beginning series with a trainer named Nicole with various rides in the Moab area. Not only are the rides fantastic and a great workout, but Nicole is also a motivator who keeps you going even when you feel you're at your max. I would STRONGLY recommend the beginner Moab series for anybody first starting out on a stationary bike. Beyond that, the bike performs excellent, is easy to use, has great features including a 4 stage fan that really gives you a full immersion experience, and is very sturdy even with my 235-pound frame. Needless to say, we are thrilled with the purchase and look forward to plenty of use." —Buzz

    Price: $999 (originally $1,999)

    10. A Dyson Purifier Cool for 37% off which works as both an air purifier *and* a fan — complete with both a HEPA filter and an additional filter designed to remove odors and gases including VOCs. It even senses changes in air quality, and reacts accordingly!

    A reviewer&#x27;s nickel and gold fan
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "At first, I was a little concerned about spending $649 not including tax to get this however, being someone who suffers from asthma, and also having 44 animals in the room, air circulation, airflow as well as proper filtration is absolutely essential. I also live in California which deals with fires from time to time so it’s very important to have a high quality filter. One thing I want to state do not buy the cheap third-party filters for the system. They will not filter as you want only buy genuine OEM Dyson filters which you can purchase from their website. You cannot get official Dyson filters on Amazon, however this product exceeds absolutely everything I was looking for it even lets you know what type of substances it is filtering with its active air purification system. This is a easy way to take your filtration up a notch. Put your money where your breathing is, you won’t regret it. Fantastic, worth every penny." —AlexanderJacobs

    Price: $474.99 (originally $749.99), and shop all the Dyson deals here.

    11. A 2021 Apple iPad for 23% off with a 10.2-inch display so you can stay connected on the go — it has the power of a computer but in a perfectly portable package! The holidays are just around the corner and I'm sure you'd would be more-than-thrilled to replace yours that currently has a cracked screen.

    A model using the grey ipad in a dock
    Amazon

    Promising review: "My 5 year old iPad was ready to give up the ghost so after some research decided to buy the 9th gen. instead of the new 10. Everything I read pretty much said that unless you're doing really challenging tasks the processor in the 9th was more than adequate. On sale this was $150.00 less than the 10th gen. so it was a no brainer. Arrived on time (thanks Amazon) factory fresh. Works perfectly as I would expect; quicker and better screen quality than my old one. A great buy." —dbze

    Price: $303 (originally $398)

    12. Samsung Frame TV for up to 33% off— if you don't want to waste wall space on a regular TV, this is a must. You can display classical paintings, photographs, and modern art with the click of a button on the anti-reflective matte screen — and then turn on your favorite show when you're ready to binge!

    reviewer&#x27;s tv with painting on it and five star review text saying &quot;wow! best tv I ever purchased&quot;
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "After months of research, we finally decided to get the Frame TV for our newly renovated kitchen and this did not disappoint! We mounted a media box behind the TV in the wall so everything is sleek and cordless. The picture quality is amazing and I simply adore the art subscription, there are SO many beautiful choices. On top of that, I can easily upload family photos. This TV is well worth the money." —Lindsey

    Price: $997.98 for the 55-inch (originally $1,497.99)

    13. Oral-B Genius X Limited electric toothbrush for 50% that will make your dentist *sing* the next time you see them. It's equipped with AI that works to instantly recognize your unique brushing style and adapt to guide you to your best, deepest clean, with up to 500% more plaque removed than a traditional manual toothbrush.

    Reviewer holding a white toothbrush with settings lit up on handle
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Amazing clean. I was at first hesitant to spend that much on a toothbrush but it’s worth every penny. It works at least 10x better than my $20 Oral B electronic toothbrush. The motion sensing is very cool and helpful. After just one brush my teeth feel almost like they do after a professional cleaning as opposed to how they felt after brushing with my cheap electronic toothbrush." —Anne E La Perla

    Price: $99.99 (originally $199.99; available in three colors) 

    14. Caraway nonstick ceramic cookware set for up to 20% off — at its cheapest price ever! If you love going from stove to oven, these are safe up to 550°!

    the coral pan set
    Amazon

    Promising review: "My cream set arrived over the weekend and I’ve had a chance to cook a few meals already. I am quite honestly stunned — I didn’t know cookware could be so delightful to use (and look at!!). The nonstick aspect is second to none which obviously makes cooking easier (and healthier since I use less oil than I otherwise would) but it also translates to the easiest cleaning ever. A splash of soap, water, and a sponge and it is ready to go for the next meal. I add about a tablespoon of olive oil to the pan prior to turning on the heat and the cookware seems to reach ideal cooking temps within a minute or two at low/medium heat settings. My favorite thing so far is the Dutch Oven because I’ve been able to bake bread at 450* in the oven and it turned out beautifully. 10/10 would recommend — already consider this to be a staple in our household!" —Matthew B

    Price: $316+ (originally $397; available in eight colors)

    15. The Kindle Paperwhite for 32% off — the newest version has a larger display, adjustable warm light options (key if you use your Kindle before bed like I do), plus all the features you know and love (glare-free screen, waterproofing, weeks-long battery life!).

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    BuzzFeed editor Maitland Quitmeyer loves hers:

    "I have a two generations' old Paperwhite and it's still going strong (I almost wish it would break so I'd have a reason to get one of these new beauties!). Still is one of the best Prime Day purchases I've ever made! And btw, if you are a current Kindle-owner, you can save 20% by trading in your old one!"

    Promising review: "I LOVE kindles, and this one is no exception. The warm light is in the pictures as yellow, but it also goes the other way to an ice blue! And the touch response is miles better than the older kindle, a tap is almost instantly registered. If you are on the fence- just try it! You have my permission and recommendation!" —ErikJuun

    Price: $94.99 (originally $139.99; $109.99 with an ad-free lock screen)

    16. Or a Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition for 26% because even if you absolutely adore a hardcover novel, there is something to be said for a gadget that’ll help you bring 10+ books on that very long vacation you're taking in 2024. You can customize it with all your favorite fonts and layouts, organize your virtual shelves (incredible), and it's waterproof!

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Check out a TikTok of the green Kindle in action.

    Promising review: "I am so happy to be reading more, and I find it easier to take around with me than carrying my book around. Easy to travel with, and battery life is amazing. I initially was skeptical because I love holding a physical book but ever since I received my new Paperwhite, everything has changed. Lightweight, and so functional and easy to use. I love the option it can bounce off from your phone if you don't have time the capability. I have the free trial of Kindle Unlimited and its the best. I have been reading books and downloaded so much. LOVE LOVE LOVE THE GREEN COLOR it is so pretty." —eileeenie

    Price: $139.99 (originally $189.99; available in three colors)

    17. Apple TV 4K (the 2021 model) for 29% off featuring Dolby Atmos for immersive sound, a powerful A12 Bionic chip, 4K high frame rate HDR with Dolby Vision for ~crisp~ fluid video, and (of course) all the essential streaming apps like Netflix, Disney Plus, HBO Max, and more.

    Amazon, amazon.com

    Promising review: "It's not cheap, but it's worth every penny. This is my second Apple TV, and the setup was a cinch, as it just copied my favorite setting from my other machine (once I logged onto my Apple ID). Compared to other streaming boxes that I've tried, Apple TV is miles ahead, with super fast response and large memory that can handle multiple open apps simultaneously. I know this is not a cheap product, but if you bought a nice TV that cost thousands of dollars, just spend extra $160 and get this device. Color expression alone is worth the money, especially with top of the line TVs such as OLED TV. It even calibrates the color balance through iPhone automatically. If I buy an extra TV, I'm buying another Apple TV." —Stephen Yu

    Price: $126.95 (originally $179)

    18. A stylish electric standing desk for up to 42% off — just because you're WFH doesn't mean you can't stay active *and* give your home office a designer-worthy upgrade. Now you'll have room for a foldable walking pad!

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This is a great desk for working from home. I work 9–10 hour shifts, five days a week, and sitting those long hours started hurting my neck and back. But with this desk, I now have the option to stand, which makes working long hours endurable." —Koshia Johnson

    Price: $143.99+ (originally $249.99+; available in several sizes and colors)

    19. A KitchenAid Artisan Mini stand mixer for up to 35% off that'll take up less counter space but still have plenty of bowl space for your cookie dough, cake batter, bread dough, or mashed potatoes — it holds 3.5 quarts! Now you can whip up batch after batch of cookies *and* have enough space for a cooling rack.

    A reviewer&#x27;s red mixer compared to the full size
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This was a gift for our 93-year-old mother to replace a vintage KitchenAid mixer that had come to the end of its life. We needed this smaller size to fit in a cupboard built specifically for the departed mixer, so it could not be over 13" tall, plus it could not be excessively heavy if mom was to lift and move it around. The mini was perfect and the handle on the mixing bowl also helps as we deal with some limitations caused by arthritis. 3.5 quarts is perfect for the type of baking she loves doing. Totally sufficient for a large batch of cookies, a normal size cake, plenty of dough for rolls to serve at a family gathering (she's obviously not running a bakery), and there really is nothing mini about the mixer! After using the beaters and dough hook that are standard, mom is ecstatic! She's back to baking and loves the upgrades that have occurred over the last 40 plus years." —peaceful1

    Price: $246.99 (originally $379.59; available in nine colors).

    20. A luxurious rainfall shower head combo set for up to 36% off complete with a faucet hose, plate, and trim because getting all sudsy now means you replicate the feeling of being under a tropical waterfall — with no airfare required.

    Amazon, amazon.com

    This set includes: a 10-inch rain shower head, a shower mixer valve control, a brass handheld shower head, a stainless steel shower hose, shower head arm, and a brass shower bracket holder.

    Promising review: "This rainfall shower and hand held provide a luxury spa experience in the privacy of your own bathroom. They are made of substantial, high-quality materials, and look and feel 'high-end.' The rainfall shower is amazing with perfect pressure combined with beauty. It encourages standing for long, relaxing showers just enjoying the water as it falls over you. The hand held is magic for sore muscles or just to enjoy the massage like water. The diverter is easy to use.The price for such high quality products is more than reasonable." —linda33

    Price: $127.66+ (originally $199.36+; available in four sizes and five finishes)

    21. The Apple Watch SE for 20% off if you've been eyeing a smart watch forever — now's your chance to snag one on sale. This one comes with the basic fitness, sleep, and health tracking features and fits seamlessly within your existing Apple ecosystem: It can take calls, receive texts and notifications, and works with Apple Pay.

    the watch on a reviewer&#x27;s wrist
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I wasn’t sure if I wanted to purchase an Apple Watch at first. But I gave in and purchased one and im really happy I did. Honestly hands down one of the best purchases I made. You can receive and send texts as well as calls on the Watch. You can control your music on your phone from your watch. The alarm on the watch is my all time favorite thing about the watch it actually wakes me up. The workout and the heart rate detection on the watch is amazing. It’s perfect for people that workout or have a job that would allow you to wear an Apple Watch to work." —Sydnie

    Price: $199 (originally $249.99+; available in two band sizes, two display sizes, and four colors)

    22. A pair of Beats Powerbeats Pro wireless earphones for 40% off so you can say bye bye to headphones that die halfway through your workout. These last n-i-n-e freaking hours and sit securely on your ears so they'll stay with you whether you're head-banging through a frustrating work day or jamming during a sweaty run.

    a buzzfeed editor holding white beats wireless headphones
    Emma McAnaw / BuzzFeed

    Promising review: "At $250, it’s not a cheap pill to swallow, but damn it. These things feel great. They don’t move. No wires. I take one headphone out and they pause. Controls on both sides. Hey Siri support. Great battery life. I can work out with just one in. Doesn’t matter which ear. Speaking of working out, how many times have you deadlifted and snagged a wire? Not anymore satan! Handstand push-ups? Easy day! They’re just awesome. I pull them out of the case and my iPhone just connects." —Devin T. McFall

    Price: $149.95 (originally $249.95; available in three colors)

    23. Or Beats Solo3 wireless headphones that are up to 50% off for ultra fast charging: Just five minutes or charging gets you up to three hours of playtime — so helpful when you don't have time for a full charge but don't want to be without your tunes.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I've had these now for about four months and I have to say that I am really impressed with not only the sound quality but the battery life. They pair seamlessly with my iPhone11 and my iPad. They do not cancel external noise which I did know prior to buying them but the sound quality experience is top-notch, so not too put off by them not being sound cancelling." —Gevais N Jefferson

    Price: $99 (originally $199.95+; available in four colors)

    24. A Sony wireless portable speaker for 43% off that's waterproof, dust-proof, has a 25-hour battery life, and a handle, so you can really take the party with you anywhere you go.

    model carrying the black speaker
    Amazon

    Promising review: "This is a really impressive stereo that is portable. I find that Sony has the best sound out of the premier brands. It is crisp and clear with just enough bass. I recommend this stereo if you want something that looks good and sounds great. 👍" —BB

    Price: $198 (originally $349; available in two colors). 

    25. A Casper Original Hybrid Mattress for 25% off that won't creak or send you rolling directly into the middle like a deflating air mattress.

    Casper original hybrid
    Amazon

    Here's what BuzzFeed Shopping editor Chelsea Stuart has to say: "I've been sleeping on a queen-size Casper Hybrid mattress for a few months now and WOW did I not know what I was missing!!! I previously opted for cheaper bed-in-a-box options that were fine, but just didn't even compare to Casper. I am a stomach sleeper and I prefer my bed to be super squishy but I also know that's terrible for my spine. The Casper Hybrid has a combination of springs and foam (with three ergonomic zones that alleviate spinal pressure) so it's extremely comfortable *and* supportive. I also love the extra edge support because my cats are bed hogs and I often end up pushed to the side so at least I'm not rolling off!"

    Price$821.25+ (originally $1,095+; available in sizes twin–California king)

    26. A Furbo camera for $65 off so you can check in on your fur babes when you're at work, on a trip, or anywhere outside the home. You can get push notifications when a dog is barking and talk to them through the app to calm them — you can even toss them a treat!

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    It features realtime two-way audio, color night vision, and a 360-degree rotating 1080p camera.

    Promising review: "Having cameras inside the house are nice for checking on the dogs. Having a feeder where you can watch your dogs eat is better. Having a camera that can swivel to check where your dogs went and feed them? Perfect. Setup was easy and I was up and running in no time. I have no regrets making this purchase and I’ve gotten my dogs used to the new camera and they definitely enjoy all the treats being dispensed. It’s also nice to be able to talk to the pups and stop them from doing stuff through the mic. Highly recommend for people who aren’t at home a lot and worry about their pets and just want to give them some loving while you’re busy." —Eugene

    Price: $145 (originally $210)

    27. A compact Nori travel iron and steamer for 30% off that not only heats up in three minutes and can easily get wrinkles out of both sides of the fabric, but it's also travel-friendly and can be used without an ironing board!

    a light green travel iron and steamer
    Amazon

    Promising review: "Ordered this to bring to a wedding this past weekend, and it was a total hit. Perfect for getting last-minute wrinkles out of bridesmaid dresses! And will definitely be using for touchups before work instead of lugging out my massive ironing board. Great purchase!" —Carolyn Toll

    Price: $84 (originally $120; available in four colors)

    28. A mini projector for 44% off to transform your living room (or even bedroom) into a whole theater experience. Friday night sounds like a perfect night to build a blanket fort and snuggle in for a movie marathon using this projector. Those happy hour plans? Consider them canceled.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    You can grab a highly rated projector screen on sale for Prime Day too!

    Promising review: "I've been wanting a projector for a while now after seeing it on TikTok, and this one hits the mark. The quality is crisp and clear to the point you don’t really need a projector screen. The sound can go pretty loud. Most importantly, it can connect to my iPhone and MacBook. I got it as a gift, and I’m very happy with it. It doesn’t come with the Apple adapter, but you can find it for cheap separately anyway. No complaints so far." —Amazon Customer

    Price: $55.99 (originally $99.99)

    29. A Ruggable machine-washable rug for 20% off so your living room can stay looking on-point and elegant despite your children's spilling skills.

    reviewer image of rug in living room
    amazon.com

    Check out Ruggable's landing page for more Prime Day Deals!

    Promising review: "Amazing. Well worth the price. I love the two piece design. Looks great. Very slip resistant, doesn't move at all. No need for rug grippers or protectors for hard wood. My kids already tested it out by dumping a cup of strawberry milk on the rug. It didn't leak through to the hardwood. Then we just threw it in the washer. I'm going to fill my house with these." —MattSand

    Price: $79.20 (originally $99 for coral colored 2'x3'; available in multiple colors and sizes, not all on sale)

    30. A dog DNA kit for 36% off so you can also find out exactly what your dog's history is and what breeds make up your lovable mutt.

    Diagram showing breakdown of dog&#x27;s genetic makeup
    Amazon

    Promising review: "Very cool. My dog is a rescue and I was told he was a border collie mix. His personality lead me to do a test because he just didn’t have the personality a border collie. Come to find out he’s a Shih Tzu-pitbull mix, which makes way more sense." —dede123

    Price: $127 (originally $199)

    31. A Tineco cordless wet dry vacuum for 25% off that'll make easy work of cleaning up wet and dry messes. Perhaps best of all, it's self-cleaning so you NEVER have to touch a dirty roller!!!

    Amazon, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I bought this to replace my Bissell Crosswave. I liked the idea that it was cordless and had self-cleaning. With $100 off and stellar reviews, I pulled the trigger. It’s BETTER than what I had imagined!! My floor has never been cleaner and cleaning has never been easier! It is self-propelled which is marvelous for my old back. No need to press any buttons. It automatically cleans and vacuums. It lets you know when the dirty water needs to be cleaned. And it has an auto clean function that cleans the roller. I HIGHLY recommend this product." —Mom2Lilli

    Price: $449 (originally $599.99)

    32. *The Amazon Coat* for up to 41% off (a better deal than in July!), a chicly oversized parka that'll keep you truly toasty warm — and make everyone think you splurged big time. Mega style, mega warmth, and pockets for days? Yeah, this is my fave winter coat. I have talked so many people into getting this jacket because it really is *that good*.

    Maitland Quitmeyer / BuzzFeed, amazon.com

    I bought this on Prime Day allllll the way back in 2019 and it's SO WARM!!!! I truly live in it all winter, and so do half the people I know at this point.

    Promising review: "Let me start by saying, my husband says that I am obsessed with coats. Out of probably 20 winter coats, this is now my absolute favorite! I can't even begin to tell you how much I love this coat; I love everything about it! The quality is outstanding! I have had every expensive brand-name winter coat, but have never ever had one that has kept me this warm! I I'm not even looking forward to the warmer months because I don't want to put this coat away!! Every time I wear it, I get at least one, 'I love your coat!'" —Suzi Linthorst

    Price: $89.99 (originally $151.99; available in women's sizes XXS–5X and 13 colors)

    33. And a children's version of the coat for up to 50% off so your mini can be warm and snug, just like you!

    an adult model and a child in matching green winter coats
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I don't normally spend over fifty bucks for a kids coat, but this was an exception. I own two of the 'Amazon Coats', and I truly love them. They are the best coats I have ever owned. I was happy when they came out with a kid version and in great colors. They are just as warm and just as well-made as the adult version. I know many people have sized up, if you want a couple of seasons wear, I would size up two. Bought for a six-year-old and the 8–9-year-old fit perfectly, too perfect. Sized up again and I love the fit!" —C. Gillespie

    Price: $69.99+ (originally $139.99; available in sizes 6 years–5T and10 colors; deal available on select sizes and colors)

    34. A Govee smart floor standing lamp for 40% off about to ~light up~ your life (and home). This is no ordinary lamp. It has 25 color preset modes you can control with your phone, as well as a music mode, and it's compatible with Alexa. It'll basically feel like you're living in the future.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    See it in action on TikTok here.

    Promising review: "Bought this light because I thought it was cool, but it is more than that! I use it every day, and it has many colors and patterns to choose from. The thing I love the most is you can set up times for it to come on and turn off. You can set how bright you want it, so I had it turned on with a dimmed light to help me wake up in early mornings." —Rueben Thao

    Price: $59.99+ (originally $99.99; available in two colors)

    35. A Fossil watch for 47% off if you like to sport a little bling on your wrist — and, you know, see the time at a glance. For under 100 bucks, you can get this ~timeless~ accessory, with a crystal bezel, stainless steel bracelet, and other glitzy details.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    It's also water-resistant up to 330 feet and safe for bathing, swimming, or snorkeling!

    Promising review: "I was going to get the Michael Kors rose gold watch, but decided to go with this one due to the great price and my familiarity with Fossil watches and how great they are made. I was not disappointed. The crystal dial is just enough to make it look really expensive and add a touch a bling! I totally recommend it." —Tina Beanie

    Price: $80 (originally $150)

    36. The NuFACE Trinity starter kit for 30% off, a hype-worthy facial sculpting device designed to help tone, lift, and give your moneymaker a naturally contoured look. In as little as five mins a day, this skincare staple claims to stimulate larger surface areas and help smooth out fine lines and wrinkles.

    on right: reviewer before using the tool and after their first treatment, on left: after 21 treatments
    amazon.com

    The set comes with the NuFACE Trinity facial toning device and a tube of the gel primer.

    Promising review: "My cousin had raved about this product for months, so I was excited to receive one as a Christmas gift. It's super easy to use and a sleek, easy to hold design. With only a five minute time commitment, it was easy to work into my nighttime face routine. After just a few uses, I already noticed a difference. My skin felt firmer, smoother, and glowed a bit more. After several months of use, I am still incredibly happy, and realize the great value of this product (both in terms of cost and benefit to my skin). As someone who lives and travels internationally for work, I love that it is dual voltage. I highly recommend!" —mem3306

    Price: $245 (originally $350)

    37. A Cole Haan wool car coat for up to 64% off to throw on when the occasion requires looking a little nicer. Or maybe just on top of your sweat set to pick up your takeout order.

    model in wool coat
    Amazon

    Promising review: "This turned out to be a great upgrade from my previous wool jacket. It fits my frame quite well, and keeps me comfortable on times when temps are at or below the freezing point, and I don't feel too hot when the temps approach what is typical in winter for the region (Puget Sound area of Washington State). I look forward to using this for many winters to come," —J.E. Richards

    Price: $98.03+ (originally $275; available in men's sizes S–XXL and four colors)

    38. Or a Guess double-breasted trench coat up to 53% off that'll be perfect for that in-between weather.

    Amazon, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I tried several different trenchcoats and then found this one. It’s great quality and very classy looking. Was perfect for my spring trip to Paris." —S. Grigg

    Price: $102.35+ (originally $220; available in women's sizes S–XL and five colors)

    39. An ~immersive~ LED backlight for your TV at 38% off that brings the colors on your screen into the room for a truly riveting viewing experience. It senses the colors on the screen in real time, and you can even hook it up to your Google Home or Alexa for voice control!

    amazon.com

    It's also helpful for eye strain!

    Btw, this gif is from an Amazon reviewer — check out the whole video to watch these lights in action, and their very helpful review if you're having trouble calibrating your lights.

    Promising review: "Being a frugal sort it really took me awhile to go ahead and get this product. Worried about buyer's remorse and such. All I can say is boy howdy: I should have gotten this sooner! After installing it to the back of my new 65-inch TV and fired it up I almost cried. It was as if Bob Ross himself had descended from heaven and painted my walls full of happy little lights. Simply amazing. I had seen in some reviews that some colors didn't match so well. As the guardian of a few felines I decided to do a test. First I grabbed my orange cat Ollie and pointed the camera at him. On the wall a glorious orange. Next was my black cat Midnight. Aimed it at him and a light white color splashed the wall. Highly impressed I grab my last cat Skittles, a calico, and swept it over him. Amazing lights bouncing off the wall — I was totally sold at this point. My only regret with this product is that I didn't buy it earlier. If I had maybe I would still have a wife and not so many cats." —Amazon Customer

    Price: $55.99 (originally $89.99; fits 55"–65" TVs).

    The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.

    Looking for even more incredible Prime Day deals? Check out all of our top picks, plus Prime Day deals from our friends at HuffPost:

