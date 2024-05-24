30 Pairs Of Shoes Reviewers Say Are Actually So Comfortable

Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women’s.
1. JW Pei mule sandals here to ~elevate~ all your favorite dresses with their bold colors and unique silhouette. Plus, the kitten heel means you can wear them while standing for hours at the bridal or baby shower you were invited to.
Promising review: "I absolutely love these sandals! The block heel gives the perfect amount of height without being too high, and the mule style makes them easy to slip on and off. They look great with so many different outfits. Plus, they're really comfortable — I can wear them all day without any pain or discomfort. Overall, I highly recommend these sandals to anyone looking for a stylish and comfortable pair of shoes! 🤍" —Mo
Get it from Amazon for $89 (available in sizes 5–11 and in 13 colors).
2. Slip-on sneakers that'll make you wonder what all the commotion is about because your friends will be asking where you got these chic shoes you're basically living in.
3. A Sorel strappy sandal made with a platform wedge design and a padded footbed for a little extra ~boost~ that will also take you that extra mile.
4. Floral cut-out ballet flats ideal for those days when you just don't feel like wearing sandals (or dress codes mean you can't) because the flowers are actually cut-outs, which means your feet will be able to breathe. Plus, they're durable, flexible, and oh-so cute!
Promising review: "These fit like a dream! So comfortable and stylish. Love them and will probably by another pair in another color." —Amazon Customer
Get them from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in sizes 5–12 and in nine colors).
5. Some braided heel sandals or in other words, your new go-to shoes for every semi-formal event you've got coming up. We're talking bridal showers, engagement parties, baby showers, and even weddings. You'll be able to be on your feet the whole time and not have sore feet at the end of the night.
Promising review: "Reaching for these sandals more and more because they’re comfy, cute, and elevate my outfits! They didn’t require any breaking in and I’ve worn them for an entire day out and had no issues with long term wear. Fit was true to size. Going to get another color since I love them so much!" —Nidhi Patel
Get it from Amazon for $29.99+ (available in sizes 6–10 and 21 colors and styles).
6. Cutout mules designed to be a more sophisticated take on a flat that doesn't let the comfort ~slide~.
7. A pair of Toms cutout sandals one reviewer called the "most comfortable heel", which is one of the hardest titles to claim IMHO. There's cushioning in the footbed, which gives your feet some extra support as you go about your day.
Promising review: "WOW, THESE shoes are SO comfy! They are really soft and flexible — they remind me of dance shoes. I am not a heel person, but this heel is the perfect height. The footbed is cushiony, and the suede is really soft. I usually don't spend this much on a pair of shoes that I wouldn't wear on a daily basis, but I'm so glad I did! They are my go-to shoe with a crop pants or dress now." —tara_fitandhappy
Get them from Amazon for $66.59+ (available in sizes 5–12 and five colors).
8. A pair of mesh sneakers reviewers say are comfy enough to run, walk, or even stand in all day long. The funky colors also mean you will for sure get compliments on them.
Promising review: "SOOOOO COMFORTABLE. I bought these because I saw a video posted on TikTok. Never did I imagine that they would be this comfortable. I have received so many compliments on these sneakers, and I'm actually looking to purchase another pair in lime green." —awesome game
Get it from Amazon for $45.99+ (available in sizes 5.5–10.5 and 22 colors).
9. A pair of platform sandals to give you a ~boost~ while keeping your feet mostly flat and, in turn, comfortable. There's no need to have any other uncomfortable dress shoes in your closet when these are an option.
Promising review: "These are super cute and by far the most comfortable heels I’ve ever worn. My feet are wide and flat so typically heeled shoes are not my friend. For context, I wore them to a baby shower and afterward walked around Whole Foods with zero issues. I’m definitely buying these in silver next." —Adriana L.
Get them from Amazon for $69.99+ (available in sizes 5–12, wide and in 19 colors and patterns), Nordstrom for $99+ (available in sizes 5–12 and in 18 colors), or from Aerosoles for $135+ (available in sizes 5–13, wide, and in 20 colors and patterns).
10. Rhinestone-pointed slip-on mules you better keep somewhere safe when you're not wearing them because Cinderella might try and steal them from you (especially when she realizes they're SO much more comfortable than her glass slippers).
Promising review: "These mules are one of the best I have purchased at a good price. They are so beautiful. They are comfortable, and I can wear them for 8 hours without any problem on my feet. I will use them in Paris. It feels like you are just wearing house slippers. I bought another pair." —CA buyer
Get them from Amazon for $27.99+ (available in sizes 5.5–10.5 and in nine colors and patterns).
11. Allbirds tree runners made out of eucalyptus tree fibers for a sustainable style that gives your feet the chance to breathe. That means they won't overheat on even the hottest of days. Plus, if they do get a tad sweaty, you can throw them in the washing machine, and they'll be as good as new.
12. Teva sandals that will essentially be a party on your feet every time you wear them. The shoes are made from quick-dry webbing out of recycled plastic, which means you can *totally* wear these into the water at the beach and not have wet feet the rest of the day.
Promising review: "These are the comfiest shoes on the planet. I bought them for my trip to Thailand, which included a heavy amount of walking and hiking. I now wear them all the time, even for non-adventurous activities. They are so darn comfortable, and have great grip." —Caroline V.
Get it from Amazon for $39.42+ (available in sizes 5–14 and 33 colors).
13. Everlane flats designed to mold to your feet the more you wear them so eventually, it will basically feel like you're not wearing any shoes at all.
14. Or a ballet flat if you're looking for something a bit more budget-friendly. With more than 46,900 5-star reviews backing up this classic style, you know these will soon become a closet staple. And with so many color options you may just want to add a couple to your cart right now.
Promising review: "These are seriously the best flats I've ever owned (and believe me, I've tried a lot of them). These were super comfortable the first day I wore them, and NO blisters! Great shoes for work or casual attire. I will be purchasing these in every color!" —Casey
Get it from Amazon for $17.43+ (available in sizes 5–15, including wide sizes, and in 20 colors).