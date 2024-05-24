BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
    30 Pairs Of Shoes Reviewers Say Are Actually So Comfortable

    You'll be able to walk for hours and hours in these styles.

    Abby Kass
    by Abby Kass

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women’s.

    1. JW Pei mule sandals here to ~elevate~ all your favorite dresses with their bold colors and unique silhouette. Plus, the kitten heel means you can wear them while standing for hours at the bridal or baby shower you were invited to.

    the mule sandals in red
    reviewer wearing the mules in brown
    Promising review: "I absolutely love these sandals! The block heel gives the perfect amount of height without being too high, and the mule style makes them easy to slip on and off. They look great with so many different outfits. Plus, they're really comfortable — I can wear them all day without any pain or discomfort. Overall, I highly recommend these sandals to anyone looking for a stylish and comfortable pair of shoes! 🤍" —Mo

    Get it from Amazon for $89 (available in sizes 5–11 and in 13 colors).

    2. Slip-on sneakers that'll make you wonder what all the commotion is about because your friends will be asking where you got these chic shoes you're basically living in.

    Promising review: "I love this shoe. I have had numerous comments about where did I get them and how cute they are. They are comfortable and very stylish. I like the worn-out look, so these are just what I like!! I've been wearing them with shorts, but I think they'll look great with jeans. They are very casual shoes but still cute." —debbie L.

    Get them from Amazon for $28.18+ (available in sizes 6–11 and in 85 colors and patterns).

    3. A Sorel strappy sandal made with a platform wedge design and a padded footbed for a little extra ~boost~ that will also take you that extra mile.

    the shoes in orange and tan
    Sorel

    Promising review: "These shoes are perfect! I was looking for a summer sandal that I could walk in/dance in while also being comfortable. I have flat feet and weak ankles so it was a gamble, but these are so cute and comfy. I will definitely check out their other shoes. I see that other people pointed this out, and it's important to note, the ankle strap Velcro is pretty loose so you may need to readjust a few times, but it's not inconvenient enough to return." —Flatfooted

    Get them from Sorel for $135 (available in sizes 5–12 and in six colors) or from Amazon for $134.95 (available in sizes 5–12 and in seven colors).

    4. Floral cut-out ballet flats ideal for those days when you just don't feel like wearing sandals (or dress codes mean you can't) because the flowers are actually cut-outs, which means your feet will be able to breathe. Plus, they're durable, flexible, and oh-so cute!

    reviewer image of the flower ballet flats in white
    reviewer wearing the flats in black
    Promising review: "These fit like a dream! So comfortable and stylish. Love them and will probably by another pair in another color." —Amazon Customer

    Get them from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in sizes 5–12 and in nine colors).

    5. Some braided heel sandals or in other words, your new go-to shoes for every semi-formal event you've got coming up. We're talking bridal showers, engagement parties, baby showers, and even weddings. You'll be able to be on your feet the whole time and not have sore feet at the end of the night.

    close up of reviewer holding the black sandal
    full length view of reviewer wearing the black sandals
    Promising review: "Reaching for these sandals more and more because they’re comfy, cute, and elevate my outfits! They didn’t require any breaking in and I’ve worn them for an entire day out and had no issues with long term wear. Fit was true to size. Going to get another color since I love them so much!" —Nidhi Patel

    Get it from Amazon for $29.99+ (available in sizes 6–10 and 21 colors and styles). 

    6. Cutout mules designed to be a more sophisticated take on a flat that doesn't let the comfort ~slide~.

    Model wearing the pointed toe open-back flat with a cut out over the top of the foot.
    Zou Xou / Etsy

    Zou Xou Shoes is a Black woman-owned business that has been creating handcrafted shoes by Argentinian shoemakers since 2015. The styles are easy and classic so they can be worn for years. These mules are handmade to order in European sizes, and they suggest sizing up. So, if you wear a US 8, choose a 39.

    Promising review: "These shoes are great! The leather is soft and comfortable — no breaking in necessary." —Eileen chao

    Get them from Zou Xou Shoes on Etsy for $254 (available in European sizes 36-42).

    7. A pair of Toms cutout sandals one reviewer called the "most comfortable heel", which is one of the hardest titles to claim IMHO. There's cushioning in the footbed, which gives your feet some extra support as you go about your day. 

    reviewer wearing the heels with white canvas straps and size zipper
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "WOW, THESE shoes are SO comfy! They are really soft and flexible — they remind me of dance shoes. I am not a heel person, but this heel is the perfect height. The footbed is cushiony, and the suede is really soft. I usually don't spend this much on a pair of shoes that I wouldn't wear on a daily basis, but I'm so glad I did! They are my go-to shoe with a crop pants or dress now." —tara_fitandhappy

    Get them from Amazon for $66.59+ (available in sizes 5–12 and five colors).

    8. A pair of mesh sneakers reviewers say are comfy enough to run, walk, or even stand in all day long. The funky colors also mean you will for sure get compliments on them.

    Reviewer in electric yellow version
    reviewer wearing the sneakers in bright blue
    Promising review: "SOOOOO COMFORTABLE. I bought these because I saw a video posted on TikTok. Never did I imagine that they would be this comfortable. I have received so many compliments on these sneakers, and I'm actually looking to purchase another pair in lime green." —awesome game

    Get it from Amazon for $45.99+ (available in sizes 5.5–10.5 and 22 colors). 

    9. A pair of platform sandals to give you a ~boost~ while keeping your feet mostly flat and, in turn, comfortable. There's no need to have any other uncomfortable dress shoes in your closet when these are an option.

    model wearing the heels in gold
    Aerosoles / Via www.instagram.com

    Promising review: "These are super cute and by far the most comfortable heels I’ve ever worn. My feet are wide and flat so typically heeled shoes are not my friend. For context, I wore them to a baby shower and afterward walked around Whole Foods with zero issues. I’m definitely buying these in silver next." —Adriana L.

    Get them from Amazon for $69.99+ (available in sizes 5–12, wide and in 19 colors and patterns), Nordstrom for $99+ (available in sizes 5–12 and in 18 colors), or from Aerosoles for $135+ (available in sizes 5–13, wide, and in 20 colors and patterns).

    10. Rhinestone-pointed slip-on mules you better keep somewhere safe when you're not wearing them because Cinderella might try and steal them from you (especially when she realizes they're SO much more comfortable than her glass slippers).

    reviewer wearing the pointed-toe slip-on flat with pointed toe in pink suede-like fabric and circular embellishment on top
    Promising review: "These mules are one of the best I have purchased at a good price. They are so beautiful. They are comfortable, and I can wear them for 8 hours without any problem on my feet. I will use them in Paris. It feels like you are just wearing house slippers. I bought another pair." —CA buyer

    Get them from Amazon for $27.99+ (available in sizes 5.5–10.5 and in nine colors and patterns).

    11. Allbirds tree runners made out of eucalyptus tree fibers for a sustainable style that gives your feet the chance to breathe. That means they won't overheat on even the hottest of days. Plus, if they do get a tad sweaty, you can throw them in the washing machine, and they'll be as good as new.

    model wearing the knit lace-up sneaker in grey with white sole
    Allbirds / Via instagram.com

    Just be sure to not put them in the dryer; let them air dry after washing.

    Promising review: "Why did I wait so long??? I wish I could wear these shoes all day for everything! They're so comfortable and lightweight." —Stone, C.

    Get them from Allbirds for $98 (available in whole sizes 5–11 and 19 colors).

    12. Teva sandals that will essentially be a party on your feet every time you wear them. The shoes are made from quick-dry webbing out of recycled plastic, which means you can *totally* wear these into the water at the beach and not have wet feet the rest of the day.

    reviewer's feet in the black and white sandals
    reviewer's feet in the multicolored sandals
    Promising review: "These are the comfiest shoes on the planet. I bought them for my trip to Thailand, which included a heavy amount of walking and hiking. I now wear them all the time, even for non-adventurous activities. They are so darn comfortable, and have great grip." —Caroline V.

    Get it from Amazon for $39.42+ (available in sizes 5–14 and 33 colors).

    13. Everlane flats designed to mold to your feet the more you wear them so eventually, it will basically feel like you're not wearing any shoes at all.

    model wearing the black flats
    Everlane

    Promising review: "I absolutely love the day gloves, and I have them in several colors. They are stylish and comfortable right out of the box. They're great for work. Fit is true to size." —ndog99

    Get them from Everlane for $138 (available in sizes 5–11 and in six colors).

    14. Or a ballet flat if you're looking for something a bit more budget-friendly. With more than 46,900 5-star reviews backing up this classic style, you know these will soon become a closet staple. And with so many color options you may just want to add a couple to your cart right now. 

    reviewer wearing the gold flats
    reviewer wearing the flats in black
    Promising review: "These are seriously the best flats I've ever owned (and believe me, I've tried a lot of them). These were super comfortable the first day I wore them, and NO blisters! Great shoes for work or casual attire. I will be purchasing these in every color!" —Casey

    Get it from Amazon for $17.43+ (available in sizes 5–15, including wide sizes, and in 20 colors). 