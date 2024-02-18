Reviewers Swear By These 41 Useful Products

1. A small lamp that'll cast a sunset or sunrise light in the room. If your space doesn't usually get much natural light, this is a great way to bring those calming colors back into your life.
Promising review: "I’ve had mine plugged in for over a year, and it’s still going strong! I seriously cannot love this thing more. It really gives my room a super relaxing vibe. The colors are so pretty, and the light is very vibrant. I absolutely love this and definitely recommend it." —Mørgan Jane
Get it from Amazon for $14.99 (available in two colors).
2. A clip-on strainer brilliantly designed to fit in any size pot or pan, so you can drain water, grease, or any other liquid without using a bulky (and hard to clean) colander.
I recently picked one of these up, and it is such a game changer. I have hated using a colander so much. It's so bulky, hard to use, and takes SO much time to clean. This solves all those problems. I've clipped it on various pots and pans, and it's fit every single one. It makes it ridiculously easy to strain the water out of the pasta and even the excess fat from ground beef. I'm throwing my old colander away because it will never be used now that I have this genius tool!
Promising review: "Love, love, love this pasta strainer!!! My husband and I hate cleaning out the strainer, so I ordered this to make life easier. OMG, does it make life easier!!! If this ever breaks, I’ll be ordering another! It’s very sturdy and easy to use. Absolutely love it!" —ShylohsRedShadow
Get it from Amazon for $12.99+ (available in five colors).
3. A ball launcher perfect for any pet parent whose fur babies loves to run. Not only will this get the tennis ball farther than just using your arm, but it also grabs the muddy, slobbery ball from the ground, meaning you never have to touch that gross thing again. Now that, my friends, is a win for both of you.
Promising review: "While my dog struggles with the concept of returning the ball to me, she absolutely loves this! We visit a huge dog park frequently, and this lets me throw a ball far enough that she really gets to run full throttle! I could never throw it far enough on my own to keep her interested more than one or two times before getting the launcher. Now, we can spend an hour at the park playing with it. I have one super tired dog when we go home. Tired dog = happy dog = happy dog mom. I also love that I don't have to pick up the slimy ball with my hands anymore, especially after she drops it in a puddle, because the launcher picks it right up. My dog gets so excited when she sees the launcher that she will bounce back and forth in front of me until I throw the ball. I only regret not buying one of these earlier!" —C. Fritzche
Get it from Amazon for $7.95+ (available in seven sizes and seven lengths).
4. A digital luggage scale so you don't have to spend any time worrying about finding out your bag is overweight at the airport and then trying to rearrange while you're suitcase it open on the floor, for the whole airport to see. 😳 Maybe this is a very specific fear that I personally have, but owning this scale will ensure that you never have to pay an overweight baggage fee again.
Promising review: "This luggage scale is so handy and is great for weighing your luggage. I was a little concerned before I got it because I wasn't sure how accurate it would be. When I used it when I went on vacation, it was dead-on to what the airport said, so I highly recommend this. Plus, it’s easy to pack in your bags." —Teresa Daniels
Get it from Amazon for $10.99+ (available in five colors).
5. Reusable microfiber pads designed to fit your Swiffer WetJet so you can clean the floor *and* help cut down on waste.
Turbo Microfiber Store is a small business creating microfiber reusable mop pads and other cleaning products.
Promising review: "I love these mop pads! They are durable enough to handle heavy-duty cleaning tasks. I used then to clean ceilings, walls, and floors with TSP to remove years of cigarette smoke from surfaces. These mop pads were so effective, even after multiple uses with this tough cleaning job! They work great to quickly clean floors around your house. They absorb and hold liquid. They are easily rinsed for multiple uses during cleaning. I will be purchasing more of these. I would rather purchase these reusable mop pads than spend more money on boxes of disposable pads. Highly recommended for anyone looking for reusable options for their Swiffer mop!" —Serena
Get a pack of two from Amazon for $13.25+ (also available in a four- and eight-pack).
6. A false eyelash applicator reviewers swear is so easy to use, even for beginners. Applying false lashes should not be a difficult task, and yet it somehow is? Well, here's your solution that you'll be so thankful for when every party and celebration sneaks up on you.
Promising review: "This is very easy to use and affordable. I was able to put on my lashes in no time. I can't believe I use to apply my lashes without this amazing tool. I place my lashes directly in the center and adjust the ends. My lashes go on in one minute less with this tool." —CITY Beauty
Get it from Amazon for $4.98 (available in five colors).
7. An LED neck reading light perfect for anyone who has a later bedtime than their partner and doesn't just want to lie in bed counting sheep. Put this light around your neck and it will illuminate a book in front of you, without disrupting the people asleep around you. Talk about a game-changer!
Promising review: "I couldn't be happier with this light. I use it for reading in bed and when I travel. It's comfortable, has multiple settings, is easy to use, and the battery stays charged for a long time. You can turn on either one or both sides of the light and its flexibility allows the light to be adjusted easily. I highly recommend this light for reading in bed, for outdoor walking at night, and for doing close work that requires good lighting." —Jean G
Get it from Amazon for $21.99+ (available in eight colors).
8. A portable car vacuum, a must-have for car owners who become the designated driver to the park and beach as soon as the temperature hits 60 degrees. No need to apologize to your friends for your messy car anymore. This vacuum is only 2.4 lbs, comes with three different-sized attachments, and plugs into your vehicle's 12-V Aux outlet.
Promising review: "This portable vacuum is ammmmmazing! I love all of the attachments to get the hard to reach spots! It gets the job done! TikTok made me buy it! If you are on the fence about this one, do it! Hit that "buy now" button. You will not be disappointed. Never putting quarters in a timed vacuum again. There is never enough time, and you rush around trying to beat the timer. Or is that just me? Haha!" —Abigail
Get it from Amazon for $30.99+ (available in four colors).
9. A microwave pasta cooker, because waiting for water to boil is the WORST part of making pasta. What's the saying about watching paint dry? Well, when you're hungry, boiling water is worse than that.
Plus, it's super easy to use. Use measure how much pasta you want to cook using the serving size holes in the top of the container. Then add water to the level etched on the side of the container. With the lid off, heat the container in the microwave. One serving usually takes about 12 to 13 minutes. Then put the lid on, hold the sides, and pour the water out. (This part will be very hot.)
Promising review: "This is a fantastic product. I’ve been cooking for more than 50 years. Pasta has always been a simple, go to, dinner for me. Tending to the boiling pot of pasta was just part of the process. I’ve been getting 'tired' of cooking as I’ve aged. This simple little microwave pasta cooker has simplified cooking so much more than I could have imagined. It seems silly, but it’s kinda like a little miracle. No more toting a heavy pot to the stove. No more pouring pasta and boiling water into a colander. It’s simple, lightweight, and foolproof. You’ll never regret buying this." —Winkie
Get it from Amazon for $16.99.
10. A pet hair remover for any pet parent who can't seem to escape the loads of hair that end up covering their furniture. Seriously, sometimes it feels like they lose every single hair on their body every day. Simply roll it on the upholstery, and it will grab every last strand.
Chom Chom is a small business that created this 100% reusable hair remover to effectively remove pet hair from clothes, furniture, and more.
Promising review: "TikTok made me buy this, and it is money well spent!! I’m convinced that my beagle sheds a full coat of hair and regrows it daily! I use this on my bed every single day and it blows my mind how well it works. Before this I was going through 4–5 disposable sticky rollers a month and spending 3x longer to remove dog hair. I am buying these for everyone in my family as Christmas gifts this year! ❤️" —tiff4short
Get it from Amazon for $24.99 (available in three colors).
11. A soundproofing strip to help block out all the surrounding noise so you don't have to hear the music that your upstairs neighbor decides to put on at 2 a.m. Some of us like to sleep!!!
PLUS: This also makes sure that your air-conditioning and heat doesn't escape under your doors, thus saving you energy and money!
Promising review: "This product works really well! I needed a quick fix to my home office situation. I live in an apartment in Manhattan and never noticed how much sound comes in and out until I had to be on conference calls working from home! This little tape made a big difference, took me a couple of minutes to install." —Sandra Hernandez
Get it from Amazon for $8.97+ (available in two lengths and four colors).
12. A magnetic ironing pad designed to snap right on to your washer or dryer, so you don't have to keep that big and bulky ironing board around that's also the main reason you don't end up actually ironing your clothes.
Promising review: "If you're like me and living in a space that doesn't have a ton of room let alone space for a big old ironing board, this is the perfect solution. This mat easily sticks with the magnets to the top of the dryer. It's a great space-saving solution. If you're looking to minimize, this is what you want!" —JD
Get it from Amazon for $13.66.
13. A herb mincer, roller, and slicer so you can speed up the prep before you actually start cooking. I swear the smallest ingredients are always the most time consuming — looking at you, cilantro!!
Promising review: "I feel safe using, cleaning, and storing this mincer. It fits nicely in the palm for easy mincing. The blades are easily removed for cleaning and equally as easy to reattach. And the blades retract for safe storage." —Katie Melber
Get it from Amazon for $18.99.
14. A moisture meter you place in the soil of your plants to see exactly how much water it's getting. If you love having real plants in your home but struggle with remembering the last time you watered each one, this is a great tool to have so your plant babies are always getting the perfect amount of water.
Promising review: "This item is great. I can check how wet my plants are down where the roots are. So no more over watering! It is very accurate. This works great!!" —Terri Carlson
Get it from Amazon for $7.97+ (available in three colors).
15. A rechargeable lighter so you can light candles in seconds with a simple switch. Then when it runs out, you simply have to charge it instead of going out to buy a new one.
Promising review: "We've bought several of these, and they work better than expected and are so much more efficient than the disposable butane lighters. They're easy to charge and light candles almost as fast as butane, but last many times longer." —Seussbd
Get it from Amazon for $7.99+ (available in 12 colors).
16. A mug warmer that regulates the temperature of your coffee or tea so you can nurse your drink for hours without it becoming an ice-cold beverage.
17. Dishwasher-cleaning tablets made to remove the lime and minerals built up in your dishwasher over time. If you've been feeling like your dishwasher isn't getting your dishes as clean as it once did, this is your sign to throw one of these in with your next cycle and see how much of a difference it makes.
It's recommended to use a tablet once a month. You can use these on stainless-steel and plastic tub dishwashers.
Promising review: "After using this product, I am happy to report that my $5 investment saved me over $500. I was ready to replace my dishwasher due to super cloudy glasses, residue, and just not getting clean. Then I became aware that the water softener no longer was doing its job, so I had the rental company replace it. Dishwasher performance improved somewhat. I decided to do two more loads before deciding to purchase a new one. Then I saw a product test review for Affresh in a magazine. I was ordering some stuff from Amazon anyway, so I added that to my order. When it came, I tossed one of the tablets into the bottom of the full machine and ran the regular cycle. I did not expect the results I got! My glassware that I thought was permanently etched and ruined came out like new. Same with cutlery. The difference is unbelievable. I will use this faithfully on a monthly basis, as recommended. I can even put it on my Subscribe & Save order, so I will get a new pack every six months. I am amazed!" —Sheila
Get a pack of six from Amazon for $8.99.