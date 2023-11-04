48 Products That’ll Make You Feel Like Shouting, “I’m Winning At Life”

Promising review: "Where have these been all my life?! For years, I have dealt with my sheet corner constantly popping off every night. I used to have a full bed that was tucked away in a corner, and of COURSE, it had to be that corner where I can't easily reach that would never stay on. I always assumed it was just because I had a deeper mattress than normal. But no matter how deep the sheet size I got they would never stay on. Finally, my husband and I got married and got a king-size mattress after we relocated. It was another deeper-than-usual mattress, and these wouldn't stay on. Even though the bed wasn't stuck in a corner this time it is still a complete pain in the butt to refix the same stupid corners every night. We gave up and accepted we would have terrible sheets for the rest of our lives because I have a minor tossing-in sleep problem. Then we found these, they are a GODSEND. Only need to fix them when hubby puts them on like a total derp. Otherwise, if they're clipped on right, they'll stay on until you unclip them for laundry day. :) Buy them now if you have the sheet problem!! Don't hesitate!" —KelMarCos

Get a pack of four bands from Amazon for $13.99+ (available in four pack sizes and five colors).