36 Products That’ll Have You Feeling Snug As A Bug In A Rug

1. A plush blanket reviewers swear is super comparable to the cult-favorite Barefoot Dreams one that everyone raves about. You'll be able to get cozy under this ridiculously soft blanket while only spending a fraction of the price. Score!
Promising review: "I found this blanket off of TikTok, and I thought it was so cute. It is just as cute in person. I’ve had it for about a month now, and it’s warm and comfortable for road trips, sleeping, or just sitting and watching TV. It is not as soft as I thought it would be, but it’s not rough either. Still a wonderful blanket." —Zoie
Get it from Amazon for $17.59+ (available in seven colors and four sizes).
2. A faux-fur hooded puffer jacket to take you to the top of a mountain — or just to a grocery store on Sunday, which is its own type of mountain.
FYI, if you have Amazon Prime you can try before you buy!
Promising review: "I contemplated getting this jacket for quite some time, as I live in Wisconsin and haven't had a reliable winter jacket for a few years. I don't regret this purchase AT ALL — in fact, I'm obsessed with this jacket. The jacket covers my butt and fits nicely. It is made of excellent material, the fur on the hood is awesome (and removable) and SUPER warm." —Page
Get it from Amazon for $99.99 (available in women's sizes XXS–3X and in eight colors).
3. A heated mattress pad perfect for anyone who is not totally in control of the temperature of their bedroom. The queen and king sizes have dual controls, meaning you and your partner don't have to agree on the same level of warmth every night. Talk about luxury!
The cover has 10 heat settings and an auto-off timer you can set between one and 12 hours. It's recommended for mattresses up to 15 inches deep.
Promising review: "We live in Wisconsin where it gets very cold at night. We like to crack the bedroom windows open at night because we prefer a cold room to sleep in. But this makes getting in bed with freezing cold sheets brutal. Not anymore, this mattress pad is a game changer! Turning the mattress pad on before getting in bed makes all the difference in the world; no more freezing cold sheets. The dual controls are great since I like my side warmer than my husband does his side. The controls are easy to work and see in the dark. The mattress pad is soft and comfortable; you cannot feel the wires at all. It has nice deep pockets that fit on our mattress and memory foam pad very nicely. You will need two outlets to plug into in order for the separate controls to work. One year later…we still love this mattress pad!" —Linda Stranzl
Get it from Amazon for $81.95+ (available in twin, full, queen, and king sizes).
4. Sorel winter boots worth the investment because there's no reason to mess around when it comes to winter. Reviewers who live in super cold climates (we're talking Minnesota) rave about how these boots keep their feet warm, even in super cold temperatures.
FYI, if you have Amazon Prime you can try before you buy!
Promising review: "These boots were comfortable the first day. They kept my feet warm, which my other cheaper boots didn't, even with wool socks on. With these boots, I only wore one pair of normal socks, and I had no cold toes! These are well worth the money!!" —Amazon Customer
Get them from Amazon for $128.31+ (available in women's sizes 5–12 and in four colors).
5. A fleece thermal I'm pretty sure will become your new favorite base layer because the fabric not only wicks away moisture but also keeps you warm, no matter what you're doing throughout the day.
Promising review: "My lifting gym is primarily outdoors, so I needed some base layers to make the winter workouts more bearable. I'm very impressed with the quality, especially considering how inexpensive they are. Highly recommend!" —Elys
Get it from Amazon for $29.99 (available in women's sizes XS–3X and in eight colors).
6. Dr. Teal’s Foaming Bath with Pure Epsom Salt you can add to your bath for ultimate relaxation and coziness. The salt works to help soothe sore and tired muscles and the lavender helps relax your body and releases stress. You just may take up residence in the tub.
Read more about how Epsom salt can help relax muscles and relieve pain at Cleveland Clinic. And learn more about aromatherapy — including that lavender oil has been used for stress — at Johns Hopkins.
Promising reviews: "Just wow. I wanted to take my first bubble bath. Glad I went with Dr. Teal's. The bubbles were long-lasting and the smell was great. My body smelled amazing and super smooth. Can’t wait for another bath. You won’t be disappointed. Promise." —Fabian
Get it from Amazon for $5.99.
7. A small space heater designed to keep you warm and toasty without having to heat up the rest of the house. It has three heat settings as well as a fan-only mode to keep you the perfect temperature *and* save money on your electric bill. Reviewers confirm this thing is small but packs a big punch!
Promising review: "I bought this heater to stay warm while working from home this winter and to avoid high heating costs. So far we’ve already had a few chilly mornings and this little heater has worked great! Heats up my small office space quickly. It’s not exactly quiet, but as long as I am not in the phone I do not find the sound distracting. Hoping this will keep me warm throughout the winter!" —Taylor Gobeil
Get it from Amazon for $23.99.
8. Ugg ankle boots TikTok has caused to sell out several times, so I wouldn't be surprised if it happened again. The shorter version of your fave shoes growing up are now an easy and chic way to keep your feet warm and cozy all winter long.
FYI, if you have Amazon Prime you can try before you buy!
Promising review: "Love, love, love these. So worth the price! So comfortable. I wore them all day and my feet were so warm and happy. They are adorable but look a bit like slippers. I loved them so much I ordered another pair today. I highly recommend them but only if you like your feet to be warm and cozy!" —Amy Del Santo
Get them from Amazon for $149.95+ (available in women's sizes 5–12 and in 28 colors).
9. Some weather-sealing tape you can use on your doors *and* windows to keep the cold out and your heat in. It's super flexible, which means it will work for any area, no matter the shape.
Promising review: "This stuff goes on really well and has almost a rubbery consistency that allows it to bridge gaps — not buckle or crease — and stretch a bit where needed. Some tapes look like packing tape, crinkly and cloudy, but this went on flat and clear and stayed that way. I put it on in October, and it kept the cold out and actually helped prevent condensation on the storm window through the winter (down to -25 degrees F). I removed it the next summer and it left no residue and it did not pull up the varnish on the window casement. Pictures are after it had been on for eight months. The 30 feet of tape covered three windows for me. I'll buy again." —Mercer W
Get it from Amazon for $7.05.
10. A Steve Madden maxi puffer coat smartly composed of a high collar that'll protect your face and neck from any wind so you don't have to wear a scarf. You'll feel like you're wrapped in a nice warm cocoon. But just be ready to transform into a beautiful butterfly when spring rolls around!
Promising review: "Goes to my ankles. The color and fabric are great, very neutral and seem high quality. The puffy neck thing takes a little getting used to, but I like it and when buttoned up and the hood on, no need for a scarf. I’ve stood around outside for 20+ mins in negative degrees in Minnesota January and stayed wonderfully warm." —HF
Get it from Amazon for $79.99 (available in women's sizes XS—XL and nine colors).
11. A giant 10x10 blanket big enough for the whole fam (or you and your pup) to cuddle under and watch a movie while the weather outside is frightful. You'll never have another fight about who has more of the blanket again.
Big Blanket Co is a small business on a mission to create very large blankets. The blankets are made with four-way stretch, temperature-regulating fabric, and can fit in standard-sized washing machines.
Promising review: "I took the leap and bought my first blanket! I am in love with it! It is so soft. I love the weight it has. It keeps me at a good temperature. I have a feeling that I will be getting more. 😉" —Lelia R.
Get it from Amazon (available in 11 colors) or Big Blanket Co (available in 17 colors, patterns, and prints) for $159.
12. A full-length fleece robe that may be the only thing you wear around the house for the foreseeable future. You can slip it on as soon as you get home and forget that it was so gross and cold outside. Plus, it has a hood to keep your head warm!
Promising review: "This robe is just like what’s pictured! It’s so soft and comfy, and I love the hood! The material and color are beautiful! If you want something lightweight yet still warm and plush, this robe is great!" —Natasha
Get it from Amazon for $39.99+ (available in women's sizes S–3XL and in 45 colors and styles.
13. And a fleece hoodie dress for when you actually do have to leave the house and want to look cute but not lose the warm and fuzzy feeling. You might that this find is *more* comfortable than your favorite pair of sweatpants.
Promising review: "LOVE! I ordered a black one first because at 40 bucks a pop, I wanted to make sure it was what it claimed to be. It is SO GREAT! Comes right above my knees. It's thick, warm, unusual, and I get tons of comments/compliments on it. Needless to say, I ordered the purple, and it's gorgeous. Slap on some leggings and knee-high boots, and it's a HOT look. I'm getting the green one today. Never seen a long hoodie like this, and it's just über-cool! You need this!" —Joyce VoteThemOUT
Get it from Amazon for $43.99 (available in women's sizes S–3X and in 14 colors).
14. A giant beanbag just begging for you to run and jump in it and then stay there for a couple of hours at least diving into your latest read. Now that sounds like an amazing way to spend a Saturday afternoon.
Filled with durable shredded foam, this super cushy beanbag ships in a box a fraction of its size and expands to its actual size over time.
Promising review: "So it's huge!! Like two adults can comfortably lounge in this thing and it’s got extra room. It comes in an airtight plastic bag and will start to rise once that is removed, take a day or so. It's so cozy and comfy, I've napped in it twice by accident. I couldn’t help it, I was so relaxed." —Colby Noonkester
Get it from Amazon for $119+ (available in four sizes and 12 colors).
15. A door draft stopper reviewers swear is a great way to stop cold air from getting into your home during the winter months. You'll feel cozier when you actually get to feel all the heat you're pumping into it.
Plus, not only will you save money on your energy bill, but you'll also stop tiny critters from crawling their way into your home.
Promising review: "The circulation in our house had a constant breeze coming in from below our back door. This product took about 10 minutes to install (cut to size, removal/replacement of our door stopper), and we have no more cold air blowing in from outside! The magic of the product is its rigidity. It is hard enough to block the strong draft we have, but it's soft enough to bend over our rug. If the stopper were very hard, it would push away the rug or force the rug to roll up or buckle. For us, this product is a perfect solution to our draft issue." —Wuzaaap
Get it from Amazon for $7.99 (available in four colors).
16. Or a weatherproofing strip you can place all around the door if you feel cold air coming in from all the small spaces. Plus, it also works at blocking out surrounding noise, like when the plow shows up at 4 a.m. with a "beep beep beep."
Applying this during extreme weather temperatures can make the adhesive not stick as well, so it's recommended to apply it when it's between 55 degrees–104 degrees F. If you do want to apply it when it's between 45 degrees–54 degrees F, you can use a hair dryer to warm the tap and surface for better application.
Promising review: "So, I bought a house last year in the summer, whoot whoot! I live in Minnesota so baby, the winter was coming! My house is older and big, so I kept feeling drafts but couldn't figure out why. And then I discovered, the space around my front door needed to be sealed. I bought this and voila! Once I sealed my door, I was able to turn my heat down a bit and be comfortable in my front room! This was an inexpensive and quick fix. I have a ton of the stripping left by the way." —Myshia Moore
Get it from Amazon for $8.97 (available in two sizes and four colors).
17. *OR* A weighted stopper if you want an option that you don't have to stick to the door. This one adds an element of cuteness, and as a bonus, you can use the loop at the end to hang from the doorknob to prevent cold air from leaking in through the side of the door.
Promising review: "I liked that this came in a darker color and was weighted on the bottom. It's very sturdy and decorative as well. I did not purchase for noise cancellation, just needed to quench the cold air from coming into the living room area. No need to use adhesion to keep it in place, it stays in place very well! Living in the Northeast can bring some frigid weather, so I like that it's an inexpensive option and easy to use. It has loops on the ends to hang when not in use." — Hope Beacon
Get it from Amazon for $18.99+ (available in six sizes and eight styles).