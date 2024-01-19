36 Products That’ll Have You Feeling Snug As A Bug In A Rug

The cover has 10 heat settings and an auto-off timer you can set between one and 12 hours. It's recommended for mattresses up to 15 inches deep.

Promising review: "We live in Wisconsin where it gets very cold at night. We like to crack the bedroom windows open at night because we prefer a cold room to sleep in. But this makes getting in bed with freezing cold sheets brutal. Not anymore, this mattress pad is a game changer! Turning the mattress pad on before getting in bed makes all the difference in the world; no more freezing cold sheets. The dual controls are great since I like my side warmer than my husband does his side. The controls are easy to work and see in the dark. The mattress pad is soft and comfortable; you cannot feel the wires at all. It has nice deep pockets that fit on our mattress and memory foam pad very nicely. You will need two outlets to plug into in order for the separate controls to work. One year later…we still love this mattress pad!" —Linda Stranzl

Get it from Amazon for $81.95+ (available in twin, full, queen, and king sizes).