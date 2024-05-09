33 Products That Reviewers Say Have Saved Them So Much Money

1. A set of dermaplaning razors designed to be a quick way for you to shape your eyebrows, remove any unwanted hair, and just get smooth skin without having to make another appointment and spend more time in a salon chair.
Promising review: "Saves money! Aestheticians charge over $100 for dermaplaning and recommend coming back every six weeks. These blades make it easy to get the benefits of spa services at home. Easy to use. Watching a YouTube video to show the technique is helpful." —mellowmermaid
Get a set of three from Amazon for $5.64.
2. A sandwich cutter and sealer so you can make your own Uncrustables at home. You'll save money *and* keep your kids happy, which is always a win. Plus, you can get more creative with your sandwich creations so your kids don't have to eat PB&J three times a week.
Promising review: "My daughter loves Uncrustables! They are almost $10 a box here so that’s almost $20 for grape and strawberry. These cutters have already saved me money! I made her a round sandwich earlier today (when they arrived) and put it in the freezer to chill (she likes them cold like the store-bought ones). She didn’t even realize it wasn’t a store-bought Uncrustable! Plus, she can now choose from three different shapes. Well worth the money!!" —C. Stephens
Get it from Amazon for $15.96
3. A 52-week tear-off meal planning pad ready to help you plan out all your meals so you don't just open the fridge and stare at your one tomato and piece of bread and end up spending too much money ordering delivery. Not only is there space to write out the meals for every day of the week, but there's also a tearable grocery list you can take with you to the store to make sure you get everything you actually need to make those meals.
Sweetzer and Orange is a small business that creates planners, stationery, and educational products.
Promising review: "I wish I had found this years ago! I love it! It has a nice big magnet on the back, so it does not slide off the refrigerator. It is actually saving me money because I plan out all my meals for the week on Sunday and make my shopping list to go along with them. The right side tears nicely to take with me to the grocery store. I am no longer randomly wandering around the grocery store, trying to figure out what to buy to make for the week. I am not buying more groceries than I need anymore, so I am spending less." —Dchousewife
Get it from Amazon for $8.99 (available in two styles).
4. Luigi's sink and drain plunger, which is actually designed to be ten times more efficient than a traditional plunger. It works fast to unclog your sink and disposal, so you don't have to call a plumber. Game over!
Reviewers mention this was faster and more effective than one-time-use drain snakes and chemical cleaners!
Promising review: "I NEVER write reviews, but this thing made my day! My shower drain has been clogged for weeks. I figured I would give this a try before calling a plumber out. I plunged my drain for about 60 seconds, and instantly, the water began draining! This thing is small but mighty and saved me lots of money! THANK YOU LUIGI PLUNGER 🪠 🤩🙌" —CJ
Get it from Amazon for $14.99 (available in two sizes).
5. A tin of Cirepil blue wax beads so you can stop making a waxing appointment every couple of weeks (because those add up SO fast.) It uses gentle, hard wax to help remove coarse and fine hair, leaving your armpits, legs, or any *other* bodyparts feeling oh-so-smooth.
Promising reviews: "I'm saving at least $120 every month :) Thank god I have it." —Sanem Demirkaya
"Holy crap. Please listen to this review. This is the best and easiest-to-use wax I have ever tried. It dries super quickly, and when it dries, it creates a vacuum seal around the hair. It does not stick to the skin in the slightest and cuts the pain down by 75%. I would pay $150 for this stuff because it is so good." —Amanda
Get it from Amazon for $23.99.
6. A flip top you can attach to your bottles to make sure you get EVERY. LAST. DROP. Hey, if you shelled out a little too much money for the "AMAZING" shampoo, you should do whatever you can to use the whole bottle.
Promising review: "This product is genius! And it saves money, too. I was able to transfer the last of my hand lotion from an almost empty bottle to one that had more room. I wish I had found this years ago.'" —Margaret Funk
Get a six-pack from Amazon for $17.20 (available in two colors).
7. A volcanic stone face roller that'll remove all the oil and shine that appears on your face when you're outside. Reviewers like this option better than oil-blotting sheets because the ball can be popped out and washed, making it a cheaper and more sustainable option.
Promising review: "First off, if you have extremely oily skin, this. is. it. I was so tired of getting blotting powder/wipes. It felt wasteful and always left residue on my face. I saw this on TikTok and NEEDED it. It was back ordered, but then I got an email saying it was in stock, and I was SO excited. Not only is it affordable, but it's washable, which helps you save money and be less wasteful. The packaging wasn't over the top exciting, but it provided you all the info you needed. (It felt like the holy grail had been delivered to my front doorstep.) After my first use, I was in love. Now, it doesn't pickup everything but it does make it more matte and gives you a natural look. I am so excited this product exists and I already feel more confident." —Kelsey B.
Get it from Amazon for $9.94.
8. An herb keeper with an interior basket that allows the air to circulate inside to keep the herbs that you buy fresher longer so you can actually use them.
Promising review: "This herb-keeper is great for anyone who loves cooking or making salads with fresh herbs! It can keep several bunches fresh much longer than in the fridge’s crisper, and the removable basket opens up easily to put in and take out the herbs. You do need to change the fresh water in the pitcher fairly often, and don’t fill the water TOO high (not more than about a third or halfway, or the greens will drown.) Some of the herbs, I’ve found, will even keep growing in the refrigerator (especially scallions!), so you sometimes need to clip the tops to prevent them from pushing the somewhat loose lid up. That’s not really a problem, though. This keeper has saved us money and helped eliminate limp, unidentifiable green stuff from our fridge." —DC99
Get it from Amazon for $14.95+ (available in two sizes).
9. A pack of Swedish dishcloths that are made to be super absorbent, so you can use them to clean your whole kitchen in one swoop and then throw them in the washer when you're done. Say goodbye to buying roll after roll of paper towels when you have these!
Promising review: "I use these every day to wipe my toddlers down after meals. We save so much money on paper towels (not to mention not adding to the landfills!). I use and wash these every day and am just replacing my first pack after 18 months (some are still working, but a few have been ripped by toddlers). Highly recommend!!!!" —Jamie
Get a pack of 10 from Amazon for $14.75+ (available in nine color packs).
10. Reusable microfiber pads specifically designed to fit your Swiffer WetJet, so you can just throw them in the wash (instead of the trash) when you're done wet or dry-mopping the floor. Reviewers confirm that these pads actually work better than the disposable ones and pick up wayyy more dirt and dust from the floor.
Turbo Microfiber Store is a small business creating microfiber reusable mop pads and other cleaning products.
Promising review: "I love this so much. This saved me so much money and is so effective because you just throw these in the washing machine once you're done. You can just keep reusing it instead of buying the little sheets that cost so much money." —alyssa
Get an eight-pack from Amazon for $45.59.
11. A "Bread Buddy" dispenser great for anyone who lives alone or just doesn't eat a whole loaf of bread before it starts to go bad. This not only dispenses each slice, but it also has an airtight lid that will keep those slices fresher for longer.
Promising reviews: "I wish I had found this bread container years ago because it would have saved me so much money from throwing out bad bread loaves from my kids and never putting twisty tie back on the loaf. This container keeps your bread so nice and fresh and soft I absolutely love it no more hunting for the missing twisty ties anymore I'm probably gonna buy another one for the other bread loaves we use. Well worth the money." —Daniel Watson
Get it from Amazon for $12.50 (available in five styles).
12. A shoe cleaning kit because you just *can't* part with your favorite shoes, even though they have def seen better days. This cleaning concentrate (that's been around since 1985) will help revive them so you don't have to go out and buy a new pair. It also comes with a brush to help in the cleaning process.
It can be used on washable fabrics, including leather, vinyl, nubuck, suede, canvas, cloth, and more. You should follow the instructions on the bottle. Start by getting the brush a little damp, and apply two to three drops of the Pink Miracle on the brush. Then, scrub your shoes and re-wet the brush as needed. When you're done, you can use a cloth to wipe away any dirt, soap, and water.
Promising review: "This cleaner is next-level amazing. I was considering paying for a professional cleaning to restore some of my favorite pairs of Ultra Boosts, New Balance, and Nike shoes, but I was able to save so much money by using this product. Professional level results for less than a fraction of the price. I am more than satisfied." —Carson Kahle
Get it from Amazon for $18.97+ (available in two sizes).