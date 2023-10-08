If You Don’t Want To Listen To *Us*, Listen To The Reviewers Telling You To Buy These 36 Products Now

1. A cherry toilet brush because you're an adult with adult money, so that means you totally can and *should* buy a fun toilet brush that adds some personality to your bathroom. Bathroom decor doesn't have to be boring.
Check out a TikTok of the cherry toilet brush in action.
Promising review: "This toilet brush makes me want to clean my toilet. It is so cute, exactly what I wanted, and works perfectly!! Fits nicely into my bathroom decor. It was delivered in perfect condition, and I've used it three times now. If you're thinking about buying this...do it!" —Michelle Maroon
Get it from Amazon for $19.99.
2. An emergency stain rescue spray that works like magic to remove the stains that somehow ended up on your clothes, furniture, or even bedding. Reviewers say it works wonders, even if the sain has been there for a while.
3. A set of lotus trolley bags designed to fit exactly in a shopping cart. These will allow you to bag your groceries as you go and then swiftly put them in your car afterward to take home.
Promising review: "Yes, buy this now!!! This is the coolest thing and so easy to use! Very well made! I would recommend you buy this, It will make your grocery shopping so much easier! It fit all my groceries in four bags!!!!! Very sturdy. Good quality!" —Jaci burton
Get it from Amazon for $44.99 (available in two color combinations).
4. A pair of wireless sleep headphones so you can listen to music, a podcast, or even white noise to help you fall asleep without having to lay on uncomfortable earbuds that die in the middle of the night and wake you up in a panic with the "doo doot" sound.
The headphones connect via Bluetooth and have 33 feet of wireless range (meaning your phone doesn't have to be right next to you). The controls are on the forehead, which makes it comfortable for back and side sleepers, and they are made to block out ambient noise.
Promising review: "Don't SLEEP on this!!! BUY NOW and thank me later. These are PERFECT for people who like to listen or watch something while in bed and turn on their sides. These are super comfy, easy to wash, and double as an eye mask! A little pain in the booty to take the headphones out to wash the band, but I've accidentally washed the headphones inside and they were fine. The sound quality is not great at all, but it is good enough for the price. Pairs quickly and one of my favorite buys by far." —Jessica
Get it from Amazon for $15.99+ (available in 15 colors).
5. A foot peel reviewers love for helping with calluses and cracked skin. All you have to do is leave the bootie-shaped masks on your feet for an hour and then wash your feet. Over the next 7–14 days, the dead skin will peel off, leaving your feet feeling brand new.
Promising review: "BUY NOW!! This product is SUPER AMAZING‼️ I applied the product Thursday evening, and it started peeling Monday. The peeling looks gross and intriguing at the same time. The skin underneath however is so soft and smooth. This a must-buy if you’re struggling with rough heels or calluses." —Eboni
Get it from Amazon for $15.75.
6. Or a bottle of callus-removing gel that'll help remove years' worth of hard calluses that have accumulated on your feet.
And it's super easy to use! All you have to do is presoak your feet, apply the gel, let sit for 5–10 minutes, and rinse. You can use a foot file to make sure no dead skin or residue is left.
Promising review: "I wasn't sure if it was going to work. It's amazing, and my feet feel so good. Buy it now!! Lol I don't normally write reviews, but I had to let everyone know how great it works." —MsYatta
Get it from Amazon for $14.99.
7. A vacuum hose attachment you actually attach to your vacuum to suck out all the dust, lint, and other debris that's hiding in your dryer. This 2.5-foot kit will get in there deep and remove so much stuff you'll be shocked how your dryer has even worked up till this point.
Promising review: "Honestly, we are speechless! We are excellent about cleaning the lint trap after every load of clothes. We even cleaned the lint vent outside. But nothing could have prepared us for the amount of lint and gunk trapped in the vent tubing! How we have never had a fire, we have no idea. We vacuumed forever all the way up the vent tube, which we could have in no way done without this item. The suction power was unbelievable! We could not believe how bad the tubing was clogged. Just look at the picture. We removed about three-quarters of a kitchen garbage bag size of lint and gunk! It was amazing and embarrassing! It’s SO inexpensive, but it could literally save you from a house fire! Anyway, just buy it. Excellent value! You won’t be sorry!" —Brian Mattix/Elizabeth Bodnam
Get it from Amazon for $9.45+ (available in two colors).
8. A nonstick microwave pasta cooker because waiting for water to boil is the WORST part of making pasta. What's the saying about watching paint dry? Well, when you're hungry, boiling water is worse than that. All you have to do is add your pasta and enough water (based on the instructions) and pop it into the microwave. You'll have al dente pasta in a matter of minutes!
It also doubles as a strainer, and you can use the holes in the lid to portion out long pastas.
Promising reviews: "I've had my Fasta Pasta cooker for about six months now, and I wanted to tell everybody else who is considering buying one this: BUY IT!!! BUY IT NOW!!!!
"It does exactly what it says it does, better than I ever imagined. Everything about it is so simple, my helpless teenage son has started cooking his own pasta without making a mess or screwing it up!!! (You have NO IDEA how amazing that is.) We have never yet had a batch cook over in the microwave and none of it ever sticks in the cooker. You can practically wipe it clean when you're done. Pasta comes out perfect for us every time; never undercooked or overcooked.
"It's really great when I come in tired from work to be able to toss a couple of servings of pasta in the microwave to cook while I take a shower. No more endless waiting for giant pots of water to boil on the stove (It's ninety degrees outside. My air conditioner really doesn't need the extra work.), no more standing guard over said pots in case of nasty boil-overs. Save those gallons of water and all that electricity you're wasting. Quit spending your life hovering over that pot, go read a book, take a shower, talk to your family, or watch TV!" —K. Byrd
Get it from Amazon for $17.99.
9. An Angry Orange stain remover that works to break down both stains *and* odor — even if they've been baked into your carpet for a long time. The enzyme-active cleaner can tackle those accidents on most surfaces, including carpet, tile, concrete, fabric, and more.
Promising review: "Buy it, buy it right now. Holy cow does this stuff work and smell incredible! Angry Orange has changed my life! I was embarrassed by pet odors after my kitty had an accident and nothing was helping. Almost defeated, I decided to order this and a UV light to get every possible accident gone. It literally disappeared in front of my eyes. The scent of oranges is like sweetened orange juice, while strong it’s not going to knock you out. It isn’t a fake perfume smell! I've already recommended this to friends and family." —Felicia Campbell
Get it from Amazon for $19.97.
10. A set of silicone stove-counter gap covers I'm really upset I haven't had in my home for years now because these stop all those tiny crumbs from falling down the crack, and that is so so so impossible to clean up! *shakes fists in the air*
Promising review: "Why have I not discovered these sooner? Such a lifesaver. Go buy these right now!!!!! Easy to place, easy to clean, and works!!! No more food or spills going down my oven and counter." —katie striegler
Get a pack of two from Amazon for $9.95+ (available in four sizes and three colors).
11. Wad-Free, which is about to change your laundry life. This seemingly boring square thing attaches to the corners of your sheets to help them dry faster, be less wrinkled, and stop them from encompassing everything in the dryer so it turns into a tangled mess.
Plus, they're BPA-free, reusable, and created by a small business during the pandemic.
Promising review: "If you are debating buying these, stop debating. Buy them now. I was SO skeptical but was super fed up with my dang damp sheets and finally bought these. From the very first time I used them, I had regretted not getting them sooner. They are so easy to use and work great! Worth every penny." —T & B Colem
Get a set of two from Amazon for $19.99.
12. A set of seat gap fillers so you'll never experience the feeling of having your phone fall between the seat and the center console while you're driving, knowing it's going to take about 10 minutes to retrieve it from the black hole down there.
Promising review: "BUY IT RIGHT NOW! This is genius. It is so simple to use, and it’s pretty much invisible installed. It will be saving my life countless times as I always drop my phone in the fiery pit of hell between the seats!!!! Thank you!" — Audra Russ
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $24.99.
13. A pack of FryAway Waste Cooking Oil Solidifier Powder ideal for anyone who struggles with how to dispose of cooking oil (because you should never pour it down the drain). Just add this to the pan after you're done cooking, and it will solidify up to 8 cups of oil. Then you can easily scoop it out and throw it right in the trash.
FryAway is a small business that created this cooking oil solidifier to make cleaning up after frying easy.
Promising review: "Recommended 10 out of 10! Buy this ASAP! Easy to use — followed the directions on the package. Adding this to my must-buy list from now on! So much better than using a funnel and attempting to pour it in a bottle." —TeachinJay86
Get it from Amazon for $8.99+ (available in three styes).