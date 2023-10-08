If You Don’t Want To Listen To *Us*, Listen To The Reviewers Telling You To Buy These 36 Products Now

It also doubles as a strainer, and you can use the holes in the lid to portion out long pastas.



Promising reviews: "I've had my Fasta Pasta cooker for about six months now, and I wanted to tell everybody else who is considering buying one this: BUY IT!!! BUY IT NOW!!!!

"It does exactly what it says it does, better than I ever imagined. Everything about it is so simple, my helpless teenage son has started cooking his own pasta without making a mess or screwing it up!!! (You have NO IDEA how amazing that is.) We have never yet had a batch cook over in the microwave and none of it ever sticks in the cooker. You can practically wipe it clean when you're done. Pasta comes out perfect for us every time; never undercooked or overcooked.

"It's really great when I come in tired from work to be able to toss a couple of servings of pasta in the microwave to cook while I take a shower. No more endless waiting for giant pots of water to boil on the stove (It's ninety degrees outside. My air conditioner really doesn't need the extra work.), no more standing guard over said pots in case of nasty boil-overs. Save those gallons of water and all that electricity you're wasting. Quit spending your life hovering over that pot, go read a book, take a shower, talk to your family, or watch TV!" —K. Byrd

Get it from Amazon for $17.99.