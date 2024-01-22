1. A sunrise alarm clock, or in other words the thing that's going to help trick your brain into realizing it *is* actually time to wake up even though it is still dark outside. It slowly brightens to wake you up peacefully and without a loud alarm. You'll be able to jump out of bed ready to tackle your workout.
This can be programmed with seven different light settings, seven different calming "wake up" noises, and to start gradually lighting up at 30, 20, or 10 minutes before you wake.
Promising review: "I sought to buy a sunrise alarm clock because I wanted to change my morning habits. I always go to bed with good intentions of waking up early to have time with God, fit a workout in, and still have time to get ready for teaching in the mornings. I continued to struggle with following through when the morning came and my phone alarm would go off. Fast forward to getting this, and I have been getting up at 5 every morning now during the work week. Coffee & Jesus from 5–5:30, work out from 5:30–6, and getting ready from 6–7. The gentleness of this alarm clock has been a game-changer. Nine out of 10 times the light wakes me up before the sound of the alarm. It just makes it easier to reach my morning goals without feeling the need to hit snooze over and over. 10/10 recommend." —Mel C
Get it from Amazon for $38.99+ (available in three colors).
2. Or a bedside clock with wheels if you need a little extra motivation to help your feet hit the ground in the morning. This is designed to *jump* off your nightstand so you actually have to get up to turn it off. No hitting snooze here!
Promising review: "I have to admit I've been guilty of hitting snooze far too often in the mornings. So when I wanted to try adding morning workouts to my routine, I knew I'd need a bit of help. This funny little alarm clock makes noises that sound like R2D2 is rolling around my bedroom floor, and the fact that it rolls off my nightstand means I have to physically stand up to turn it off. There's certainly no dozing off after I've been woken up by this cute little guy! I don't love the sound, but it's impossible to fall back asleep after hearing it, so the product does its job beautifully. It gets bonus points for having lasted me a few years." —Babette Sullivan
Get it from Amazon for $35.99+ (available in seven colors and also packs of two).
3. An illustrated yoga mat here to help guide you through a yoga flow without having to venture out to a class or have an instructor at all. You'll be able to see exactly how the poses look first thing in the morning when your brain hasn't fully woken up yet.
NewMe Fitness is a small business creating high-quality fitness products for strength training, weight training, and yoga. The mat is 24” wide x 68" long and 5mm thick! It's made with a moisture-wicking material that'll keep sweat at bay and is great for hot yoga, too.
Promising review: "This is a perfect yoga mat for beginners. In the morning as soon as get up, I spend 10–20 minutes, and I can choose any position that suits me." —unsil delange
Get it from Amazon for $29.12+ (available in eight colors).
4. A drawer organizer one reviewer says is perfect for fitness gear — it makes it so you can grab a top and bottom without much thought so you can get on to more important things, like your actual workout.
Promising review: "LOVE this for organizing my workout gear. Socks, sports bras, shorts/leggings, and tanks all fit perfectly. Def gonna get more for the rest of my closet. Makes it easy to grab and go clothes in the morning. 10/10 recommend." —Zainab
Get a four-pack from Amazon for $13.87 (available in eight colors).
5. Push-up bars you'll have ~a-round~ for a long time because they'll make doing push-ups on the floor more comfortable and also an even better workout. The handles let you get a good grip and then rotate as you go down, so you don't slip or slide at all. You can keep these under your bed and do a few pushups first thing in the morning.
Promising review: "I keep the Perfect Pushup handles under my bed and bust out a few sets before work in the morning or at night before dinner. They deliver an effective upper body workout (not just chest and triceps) in just a couple of minutes. A good exercise to have in your arsenal." —Sam Mesikepp
Get them from Amazon for $24.99.
6. A pair of wireless sleep headphones perfect for anyone who goes for a run first thing in the morning when it might still be a little chilly outside. Instead of wearing earbuds *and* a headband (which may cause the earbuds to fall out), you can wear this to listen to music and keep your ears warm at the same time. Talk about genius!
The headphones connect via Bluetooth and have 33 feet of wireless range (meaning your phone doesn't have to be right next to you). The controls are on the forehead.
Promising review: "These headphones are AWESOME for my early morning workouts outside or my runs. I love how it keeps my hair out of my face and my ears warm. I also LOVE how there is no actual bud inside of my ear. When I am working out, my buds tend to become uncomfortable or might fall out depending on what I am doing. But with this headphone headband, it starts in one place! The clarity of the music and sound is so wonderful as well. I just love love love this!" —Katherine
Get it from Amazon for $19.99 (available in 15 colors).
7. A simple jump rope with a digital counter that's great if you're a beginner who is looking for ways to ~switch~ up your cardio routine. You'll ~jump~ at the chance to use the counter to start a mini-competition with yourself to see how many reps you can get before heading off to work.
Promising review: "I do about 2,500 jumps every morning. I had to manually count my jumps, and if I'd get distracted because of music or my brain wandered away, I would lose count and end up messing up how many I had already done. This jump rope with a counter has really made life easy. Now I enjoy music, and I do not have to worry about if I have met my goal or not." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $14.99 (available in four colors).
8. An ice roller if you need a little extra help feeling ready to head to the gym. You can keep this in the freezer and grab it for a shot of coolness that reviewers say helps wake you up. Plus, it's said to help reduce inflammation and swelling, so you can really say, "Yes, I woke up like this."
Reviewers also use this roller for relief from hot flashes, migraines, sinus pressure, and more!
Promising review: "I've been looking for an ice roller for a while, and this one seemed like a fairly well-priced option for me to try and see if I actually liked using it. This is amazing, and I surprised myself with how often I use it. I love using it in the morning after washing my face or before a workout to wake me up. It stays cold for 30 minutes or longer, and I love that it comes with two different roller attachments. 5 stars!" — Maddi Clark
Get it from Amazon for $18.99+ (available in 12 colors).
9. A dumbbells set, a must-have for anyone who is trying to increase their strength because it comes with a set of 3-, 5-, and 8-pound weights so you can easily grab the next weight up when you realize that you're ready for more of a challenge.
Promising review: "These weights are pretty, and are easy to hold on to. They are exactly the right size for my hands and are very comfortable to hold. I keep these weights right by my bed so that I remember to do a number of movements with the weights every morning. The weights are well-made and work perfectly. They really do the job. I do a number of lifts, cross-overs, and movements. Some days I even use the weights every time I go past the bed to go to the bathroom. Now when I go to the gym and lift heavier amounts, it seems so much easier after I have been using these light weights so often. They are an important part of my routines. —Never Too Old To Learn
Get the three-pair set from Amazon for $52.72 (also available as single sets from 1–20 pounds).
10. A pack of silicone hooks for your AirPods to keep those dang things in your ears during a run. There's nothing more embarrassing than having to backtrack and find your earbud on the ground, essentially mocking you in the dark.
Plus, you can also use these for wired EarPods!
Promising review: "My AirPods did not keep falling out during my morning walk today! This product is exactly what I was looking for. I didn’t realize until I received them that they fit entirely within the ear — no loop over the ear. Just plug them in and go. And they are perfectly comfortable. The only problem is that when they are attached to the AirPods you can’t close the lid on the charger. But they seem to charge just fine with the lid open. Finally, my AirPods stay put in my ears." —The Mighty Favog
Get a pack of three from Amazon for $15.95 (available for AirPod Pros gen 1 and 2).
11. An upper-body workout bar you can attach to a doorway to make doing pull-ups a breeze. Plus, you can take it on and off to help you with other exercises, such as tricep dips, and then put it right back on the door when you're done.
The bar fits in up to 35.4-inch door frames. Plus, it has three grip positions; narrow, wide, and neutral.
Promising review: "This is pretty nice to have around the house. It's there to remind you to keep fit. I use it every morning before I jump in the shower before I go to work. I would recommend to anyone." —FIX-IT
Get it from Amazon for $24.99+ (available in four styles).
12. A time-marked water bottle reviewers (more than 42,000) love because it helps them stay on top of their hydration throughout the day. But one reviewer says it's also great in the a.m. because it's easy to grab with gloves on during a boxing class. Either way you use it, you'll love this water bottle.
13. An exercise ball great if you're looking to work on improving your posture, balance, core strength, and more. It's also helpful for both modifying exercises (especially if you have a hard time getting all the way down to the floor) and making others more challenging. All a~round~, this is a great tool to have in your corner.
UrbnFit is a small business creating a variety of different pieces of fitness equipment.
Promising review: "Love this ball. It is now the first thing I use in the morning to start up my day energized and with a strong core throughout the day." —Veronica Andronache
Get it from Amazon for $19.98+ (available in five sizes and 11 colors).