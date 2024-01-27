38 Things That *Just Make Sense* To Be In Your Home

BuzzFeed Shopping editor Sally Elshorafa says: "This product SAVED MY SHOES! I have an awkward set of built-in shelves in my closet, and it was the only place I wanted to put my shoes. As you can see from the before pic (above), it was a big mess; my shoes were piled on top of each other and getting really dirty. Traditional shoe caddies or boxes didn't really work because there's not much horizontal space, so I tried the Shoe Slotz. It fixed the problem perfectly! Because the design smartly stacks one shoe on top of the other, you save 50% of the space you'd normally use to store your shoes."

Get a 10-piece set from Amazon for $35.98 (also available in a 20- and 40-pack).