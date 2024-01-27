38 Things That *Just Make Sense* To Be In Your Home

1. A sofa table skinny enough to not take up a ton of space but still give you a place to add chic decor pieces and organized storage — from the entryway or even behind the couch.
Promising review: "This arrived sooner than expected! It was easy to put together. You don’t need any special tools and can do it by yourself. It worked perfectly for my foyer, and I was able to tuck the dog bowls under it with no problem. Clutter and crowded foyer, begone! I’d buy it again." —genabeebers
Get it from Amazon for $38.30.
2. Some Shoe Slotz designed so you can store your shoes on top of each other instead of side by side, meaning not only will your closet look so neat, but you'll also have room to store more shoes. Always a win in my world.
BuzzFeed Shopping editor Sally Elshorafa says: "This product SAVED MY SHOES! I have an awkward set of built-in shelves in my closet, and it was the only place I wanted to put my shoes. As you can see from the before pic (above), it was a big mess; my shoes were piled on top of each other and getting really dirty. Traditional shoe caddies or boxes didn't really work because there's not much horizontal space, so I tried the Shoe Slotz. It fixed the problem perfectly! Because the design smartly stacks one shoe on top of the other, you save 50% of the space you'd normally use to store your shoes."
Get a 10-piece set from Amazon for $35.98 (also available in a 20- and 40-pack).
3. A door draft stopper that is a great way to stop cold air from getting in during the winter. Not only will you save money on your energy bill, but you'll also stop tiny critters from crawling their way into your home. And now that's a win-win.
Promising review: "The circulation in our house had a constant breeze coming in from below our back door. This product took about 10 minutes to install (cut to size, removal/replacement of our door stopper), and we have no more cold air blowing in from outside! The magic of the product is its rigidity. It is hard enough to block the strong draft we have, but it's soft enough to bend over our rug. If the stopper were very hard, it would push away the rug or force the rug to roll up or buckle. For us, this product is a perfect solution to our draft issue." —Wuzaaap
Get it from Amazon for $7.99+ (available in four colors).
4. A set of blackout curtains because I'm sure you loved all the natural light that came with your home, that is, until it woke you up at 6 a.m. on Saturday. These curtains will make sure that you get your much needed beauty rest no matter how bright it is outside.
Promising review: "I finally invested in blackout curtains for my room and my kids' room, and now I’m kicking myself for not doing it sooner! These curtains do exactly what they are supposed to do. My kids are early risers, usually getting up when the sun comes up. Today, I was able to sleep until 9:30 because they were still in bed! I woke up not even knowing what time it was because my room was still so dark, haha! These especially made a huge difference in my room which faces the side of the house the sun rises on. These curtains are silky feeling, which I wasn’t expecting, but it gives a sleek appearance. I highly highly recommend this brand." —Jessica Duvall
Get it from Amazon for $18.98+ (available in 24 sizes and 30 colors).
5. A vertical shoe tower if you have a small space but you still want a place to put your shoes as soon as you walk in the door.
Promising review: "This is perfect for what we are looking for. It had to fit in a smaller space and served to stop a puddle of shoes from forming at the doorstep. I am glad that we have smaller feet/shoes though as the spaces are a bit narrow. There are only two larger spaces that would work for high-top shoes or heeled boots. All the other spaces fit flats or low sneakers well." —Sara C.
Get it from Amazon for $54.99.
6. A flat outlet plug to help you eliminate the clutter and eyesore of the mess of cords around your plugs and give your space a sleek and clean look.
Sleek Socket is a small business that created a solution to transform unsightly outlets in your home safely.
Promising review: "This was very easy to install to hide all the messy wires. This is life-changing to create a nice, sleek space." —Martha Ashley
Get it from Amazon for $23.95+ (available in seven different lengths/configurations).
7. A cord organizer to help you hide any messes that accumulate from plugging in all your devices that are a total eyesore in the room.
Promising review: "I had a mess of cables on the table next to my bed, and if you pulled one too much, the chargers would fall. This keeps everything in place. It is very LARGE, I didn't expect it to be that big, but it holds a full-size surge protector, and I'm able to plug in everything in there! It's very helpful!" —Patrick Pflaumer
Get it from Amazon for $38.99 (available in sthree colors).
8. A slide-out storage tower so you can ~squeeze~ the most out of your kitchen even if you have less cabinet space than you thought was possible.
Promising review: "This storage tower is awesome and such a space saver. I live in a small apartment with little cabinet space, so I used this tower for my spices right in between my stove and refrigerator. It was also the easiest thing to assemble (no tools required)!" —S.J.
Get it from Amazon for $31.50.
9. Shower curtain rings with two separate hooks so you can hang both your curtain and liner separately. Not only will the curtain open and close more smoothly, but you'll be able to remove them easily when it's time for a cleaning. Which reminds me...it's probably time to clean my shower curtain. 😬
Promising review: "This is one of those items you didn’t know you needed, and once you get it you can’t help but wonder if you ever managed before. I absolutely hate taking the shower curtains off because of the whole open and close for multiple shower curtains. I know you’re like, ‘It’s just shower curtain hooks.’ And it is. But when you have to change out the creepy shower liner, that likes to attack you, and you dread doing so, this just adds seconds to your life. No more unsnapping. Simply take out the liner, place the liner on the appropriate hook, and presto." —Nardsbaby
Get it from Amazon for $6.99+ (available in 14 colors).
10. A set of silicone stove-counter gap covers I'm really upset I haven't had in my home for years now because these stop all those tiny crumbs from falling down the crack, and that is so so so impossible to clean up! *shakes fists in the air*
Promising review: "I've been using these for about a week on my new freestanding range. When they removed my old range, I was really surprised to see how much stuff had slipped through! Now when I cook, I can see the splatters and seasonings left on the silicone that would have fallen between the stove and the counter. These gap fillers really do clean up easily, too. Although they are that extra thing to clean, I prefer that to knowing there's a mess hiding in the cracks." —JMom
Get a pack of two from Amazon for $9.98+ (available in three sizes and three colors).
11. A set of minimalist hooks for a super easy place to hang your most-used coats, bags, or whatever else usually just ends up on the floor as soon as you get home. Instead, you can reduce the clutter in your entryway and still quickly grab your coat and bag before you head out the door, because you told your friends you were on the way five minutes ago...whoops!
Promising review: "I am chronically cold and have a bunch of very nice knit cardigans. I usually end up leaving them laying over chair backs or recliners and cluttering things up, so I bought these to have a good place to hang them. The thick wood prevents stretching damage from the weight of the sweaters, and not using a hook prevents damage and holes in the knit. Definitely worth the upgrade." —Lynn M
Get a set of two from Amazon for $17.69 (available in two colors).
12. A mounted stemware holder perfect for holding any glasses that are too tall or fragile to be crowded into a cabinet. These will turn heads and make your kitchen feel like a Michelin-star restaurant.
Promising review: "I really like this wine rack! I needed a nice, space-saving solution for wine glasses that are too tall to go in my glass cabinet, and this rack fit the bill. It was simple to install and looks great. Good buy!" —Cycle Mom
Get it from Amazon for $19.93+ (available in rows of three or four, multi-packs, and in four finishes).
13. A set of two adhesive shelves reviewers confirm are super sturdy and can hold a surprising amount of weight, which is great if you have no storage in your shower. With these, you'll have a place to put all your products, as well as two hooks for loofahs and more.
Promising review: "I saw these shelves on TikTok and really wanted to try them out, as I have no shelves in my shower. The adhesion is impressive — they’ve stayed sticking for the past two weeks with no sign of letting up, and are holding about four bottles of products on each of the two racks I have hanging. I thought for sure they would fall after showering or something, but they have stayed strong and held up. I’m so impressed! I’m sure I will purchase more in the future. Super duper easy to install, they look beautiful and modern, and give my bathroom a totally different vibe. It’s so nice to have a product like this available!! Thank you!" —Sara B
Get it from Amazon for $29.99 (available in silver and black).
14. A TV cord cover to disguise the cables that are visible under your wall-mounted TV. The cover will blend in with the wall and make it seem like the cords aren't there at all. And that, my friends, is fancy-people magic.
Promising review: "This is the perfect solution for hiding a cord! It looks like it is just a part of the base board. Mine is covering a cable wire only, but I think they are big enough to hide more than one cord if needed. I didn’t cut mine, and I bought two. You can tell where the two meet if you look closely. However, I do not think anyone would notice. I can’t believe I let our cable cord sit across the floor for this long. I wish I would have found these sooner!" —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $19.79+ (available in three sizes, multi-packs, and five colors).
15. A Simplehuman grocery bag dispenser to keep all the plastic bags you've accumulated together, so you can easily grab one whenever you need one instead of just using whatever's closest.
Promising review: "I had a handmade bag to hold my plastic grocery bags, FOR YEARS!! When it finally tore so badly that I could no longer use it, I found this item. It's perfect! It's well made, has a stainless finish, and no sharp edges. It's mounted on the inside of my cabinet door, making it very convenient, and freeing up some space in my cabinet. It holds 25–30 bags, probably more if you really stuff them in. I really like this dispenser." —Cubby
Get it from Amazon for $20.
16. A sleek silverware tray brilliantly designed to hold a full 24-piece set of silverware in half the space of a traditional organizer. You'll have more room in the drawer for all those other random kitchen essentials you've ended up with.
Promising review: "TikTok has done it again and made me spend money on unnecessary things. However, it was definitely worth it! I love the durability and space it saved me compared to larger and bulkier flatware organizers. Hands-down a good purchase!" —Sierra
Get it from Amazon for $11.98+ (available in two colors and also a large sizes).
17. A clear shower curtain liner designed with pockets on the inside to hold all of the products you need so they don't end up squished in the corner of the tub that always fall over when you grab your shampoo.
BuzzFeed Shopping editor Elizabeth Lilly says: "I couldn’t be happier with my purchase, which seems expensive for a shower curtain liner but is totally worth the price. Its mesh pockets are incredibly sturdy and even *I* can fit all my shower stuff in there. (FYI, I often keep three or four body washes and conditioners each in the shower at all times.) There’s lots of reinforcement where each pocket meets the liner and at the top of the liner, so dropping a weighty bottle of shampoo in a pocket is NBD. Obviously, you want to try for even weight distribution between the pockets and toiletries, but it doesn’t seem to be an issue. And these smooth-gliding hooks I also bought for my new digs make opening and closing my shower curtain as smooth as buttah." Check out her full review here, #7.
Get it from Amazon for $16.98+ (available in three colors).
18. A magnetic stove shelf meant to give a place to put your most-used cooking ingredients. (Looking at your salt, pepper, and olive oil!!)
StoveShelf is a US-based small business that specializes in stove shelves for various sizes of stoves.
Promising review: "The shelf installed in a snap. It has two sturdy magnets that hold it securely onto the slightly rounded back of my stove. I felt comfortable setting a full jar of honey on it, and I haven’t seen it move at all as I have been cooking. I have limited space in the kitchen, so I’m really happy to have an additional place to set things I need frequently. It doesn’t look like an add-on; it looks like part of the stove. I’m really happy with it!" —Sylvia J.
Get it from Amazon for $39.99+ (available in three sizes and three colors).
19. A toothbrush holder and dispenser here to clean up your counter *and* make it easier for kids (and adults alike) to get toothpaste on the brush.
This includes a toothpaste dispenser (that'll squeeze out every last ounce!), four cups and holders, and a place to store your toothbrushes.
Promising review: "I love this item! I saw it originally on TikTok and thought it would be perfect for our bathroom! We have one bathroom upstairs and five people who use it. This cleared up so much counter space for us! There are ventilation holes where the cups go to help make sure they dry properly. The toothpaste dispenser has really been working to get every last drop out of the tube. I would definitely recommend it for a family or kids bathroom. There is also a little storage compartment behind the toothpaste that is great for extra brushes, Q-tips, or flossers." —