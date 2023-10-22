In The Words Of Ariana Grande, You'll “Have One Less, One Less Problem” Thanks To These 38 Products

1. A pack of Munchkin snack catchers that are actually made to be spill-proof. You can turn these upside down and shake as hard as you want (as shown below), and not one snack will end up on the floor. Everyone in your household will love them...well...everyone except maybe the dog who thrives on those dropped treats.
Promising review: "As a new mom, I didn't even know something like this existed. It's super helpful for car rides and when shopping with a baby. I just bought it for my son at 13 months, and after two or three uses, he picked it up right away. Now snacks are easily eaten anywhere and with little-to-no mess! Wish I would have bought this sooner, but now I know for the next one." —Geraldine Brophy
Get a pack of two from Amazon for $6 (available in two color combinations and also a pack of four).
2. A stainless-steel tongue scraper reviewers say they bought to help prevent bad breath but found the like it even more because it made their mouths feel super clean and also enhanced their tastebuds. And if that doesn't convince you, maybe the before-and-after pic below will do the trick. 🤢
Promising review: "On the list of things TikTok made me buy ... You guys!!!! I don’t know why I waited so long to use one of these but here I am AMAZED!! I really recommend. True game-changer!" —Aliyah Lofton
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $7.18.
3. An emergency stain rescue spray that works like magic to remove the stains that somehow ended up on your clothes, furniture, or even bedding. Reviewers say it works wonders, even if the sain has been there for a while.
4. A set of nonstick, heat-safe sheet pan dividers capable of cooking all the ingredients you need for dinner at the same time without your salmon juice getting all over your potatoes. Instead of having to use multiple pans or *GASP* cooking ingredients after each other, you can put them all on the same pan and have dinner ready in no time.
Prep'd is a small business that was founded in 2015 by two industrial engineers who believed cooking should be simple, easy, and ultimately fun.
Promising review: "Brilliant. 100000% Recommend them! It lets me separate veggies by how long they take to cook, so they are all ready at the same time and nothing is over/undercooked. I love these cheat sheets. They are a great tool for my kitchen." —yule
Get a set of four from Amazon for $29.99.
5. Wad-Free, which is about to change your laundry life. This seemingly boring square thing attaches to the corners of your sheets to help them dry faster, be less wrinkled, and stop them from encompassing everything in the dryer so it turns into a tangled mess.
Plus, they're BPA-free, reusable, and created by a small business during the pandemic.
Promising review: "If you are debating buying these, stop debating. Buy them now. I was SO skeptical but was super fed up with my dang damp sheets and finally bought these. From the very first time I used them, I had regretted not getting them sooner. They are so easy to use and work great! Worth every penny." —T & B Colem
Get a set of two from Amazon for $19.99.
6. A set of seat gap fillers so you'll never experience the feeling of having your phone fall between the seat and the center console while you're driving, knowing it's going to take about 10 minutes to retrieve it from the black hole down there.
Promising review: "BUY IT RIGHT NOW! This is genius. It is so simple to use, and it’s pretty much invisible installed. It will be saving my life countless times as I always drop my phone in the fiery pit of hell between the seats!!!! Thank you!" — Audra Russ
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $24.99.
7. A pack of FryAway Waste Cooking Oil Solidifier Powder ideal for anyone who struggles with how to dispose of cooking oil (because you should never pour it down the drain). Just add this to the pan after you're done cooking, and it will solidify up to 8 cups of oil. Then you can easily scoop it out and throw it right in the trash.
FryAway is a small business that created this cooking oil solidifier to make cleaning up after frying easy.
Promising review: "Recommended 10 out of 10! Buy this ASAP! Easy to use — followed the directions on the package. Adding this to my must-buy list from now on! So much better than using a funnel and attempting to pour it in a bottle." —TeachinJay86
Get it from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in three styes).
8. A knife perfect for a peanut butter lover who loves the natural kind but hates how it separates and leaves oil on the top. This knife will get all the way down to the bottom of the jar and make it so easy to mix it all up. Get your PB&J ready because this is about to change the game.
Promising review: "How did I live without this?!!! I have waited months before I broke down and bought this; we downsized and kitchen space is a bit limited. I make a lot of oatmeal/peanut butter bars, and this thing is the bomb! It’s great for any kind of spreadable substance (e.g. honey, mayo, mustard, regular peanut butter), but when regular peanut butter was unavailable, my husband bought 2 large jars of organic (the kind where the oil separates, and you have to stir it up quite a bit to get it back to the right consistency.) For that ALONE, it was worth it! It was no problem getting to the very bottom and mix it all up. It’s very sturdy and holds up well in the dishwasher." —Dixiecup
Get it from Amazon for $12.99 (also available in a set of two, three, and 12).
9. A set of resistance bands made with fabric, so they won't roll or snap while you're using them because you deserve to get through your whole workout without having to stop and unroll your band every couple of minutes.
Promising review: "STOP! AND BUY THIS NOW. I’ve been looking for some good resistance bands that WON’T roll up! These are amazing, the rubber on the inside helps keep them in place. Plus, they have three pressure adjustments for intensifying your workout. And they still look so good after two months of constant use. SAY LESS!!!" —Geraldy
Get a set of three from Amazon for $13.98+ (available in three color combinations).
10. A Chom Chom roller for any pet parent who can't seem to escape the loads of hair that end up covering their furniture. Seriously, sometimes it feels like they lose every single hair on their body every day. Simply roll it on the upholstery, and it will grab every last strand.
Promising review: "Questioning it? Buy it now. It’s MAGICAL. We have two cats and a black lab. The cats have a spot on the couch that we never sit in because it’s always covered in their fur, even though we vacuum once a week. And we have canvas-type covers on our couch pillows that the dog hair never seems to come out of, even when we dry-wash-dry. Well…husband never enjoys detail cleaning, and he literally asked wife for a turn…FOR A TURN. TO CLEAN. It got rid of an estimated 98% of the dog hair stuck in the pillows, and the cat spot was easy work for this thing. Mind. Blown. 🤯" —Mark Roskamp
Get it from Amazon for $24.99 (available in black and white).
11. A zipper puller here to be your new BFF when you're alone and realize the beautiful dress you want to wear has a stupid back zipper. No need to twist yourself into an impossible position trying to zip it up. This gadget will grab the zipper, and you can be on your way to enjoy the day.
Promising review: "I didn’t think it would actually work. It took me a while to figure it out how to use it with the tiny zippers, but once I did, it worked wonders. I suffer from back injuries and have had surgery on my C spine, so zipping up is an absolute pain. I love jumpsuits and dresses, and they happen to all have zippers. It’s a must-have when you don’t have anyone available to zip you up or down." —Ms. Wright
Get it from Amazon for $14.99 (available in three colors).
12. Reusable microfiber pads specifically designed to fit your Swiffer WetJet, so you can just throw them in the wash (instead of the trash) when you're done wet or dry-mopping the floor. Reviewers confirm that these pads actually work better than the disposable ones and pick up wayyy more dirt and dust from the floor.
Turbo Microfiber Store is a small business creating microfiber reusable mop pads and other cleaning products.
Promising review: "These reusable pads are AMAZING!! The quality is so good and sturdy. I’ve washed and dried them a number of times, and they hold their shape, and they don’t shed or fall apart on me. I’ve had them for about 2 months now, and they continue to absorb and pick up dirt as if they were new. They stick way better than the off-brand pads you buy at the store. Much better alternative than the store pads that you throw away. BUY THIS, YOU WONT REGRET IT!!!!!" —Fatima
Get an eight-pack from Amazon for $35.99.
13. A detangling leave-in conditioner parents swear by to tame frizz, reduce breakage, and hydrate curls, all while avoiding a meltdown of epic proportions as they try to brush their child's hair.
So Cozy Kids is a woman-owned small business creating premium hair care for kids without parabens, sulfates, synthetic colors or dyes and more.
Promising review: "Buy this product NOW! This is the BEST product EVER! I will never use another hair detangler ever again. We use this product daily in my house, my daughter, my son, and I. Both of us girls have long and thick curly hair, and it allows us to brush through our hair with no problems! And my son mostly uses it to style his hair before gel, and because it smells so good! We tried all the products at Walmart and a few from Ulta and Target, and nothing was good enough until an old lady, of all people, recommended it! And since then I tried it out, and now it’s been on my subscribe and save every month!" —Tamira McLelland
Get it from Amazon for $7.99.
14. A Thaw Claw designed to defrost meat seven times faster. All you have to do is suction it to your sink, fill the sink with water, and then put the frozen food under the claw. It will be defrosted in no time — and you'll never have to scrap your dinner plans because you forgot to take the chicken out of the freezer last night...
Plus, it was created by a Black-owned small business!
Promising review: "This is amazing. I can't believe I didn't buy this sooner. It works just as it says. Fill the sink with lukewarm water, put the thaw claw in, and put meat under the thaw claw. 15 minutes later....... Voila! Thawed. I use this every night. If you are debating...... don't! Buy it now — you will not regret it." —Kristen
Get it from Amazon for $17.95+ (available in four colors).
15. Bed bands that'll work super hard to keep the corners of your fitted sheet in place so they don't pop off and try to escape every chance they get. Plus, this means you won't have to fight to get the sheet on all four corners as often — that itself is a chore.
Promising review: "Where have these been all my life?! For years, I have dealt with my sheet corner constantly popping off every night. I used to have a full bed that was tucked away in a corner, and of COURSE, it had to be that corner where I can't easily reach that would never stay on. I always assumed it was just because I had a deeper mattress than normal. But no matter how deep the sheet size I got they would never stay on. Finally, my husband and I got married and got a king-size mattress after we relocated. It was another deeper-than-usual mattress, and these wouldn't stay on. Even though the bed wasn't stuck in a corner this time it is still a complete pain in the butt to refix the same stupid corners every night. We gave up and accepted we would have terrible sheets for the rest of our lives because I have a minor tossing-in sleep problem. Then we found these, they are a GODSEND. Only need to fix them when hubby puts them on like a total derp. Otherwise, if they're clipped on right, they'll stay on until you unclip them for laundry day. :) Buy them now if you have the sheet problem!! Don't hesitate!" —KelMarCos
Get a pack of four bands from Amazon for $13.99+ (available in four pack sizes and five colors).
16. An under-cabinet lid opener because I can't be the only one who's gotten so frustrated when I can't get a jar open that I've simply abandoned making dinner and ate popcorn instead.
Promising review: "This gadget is a life changer! Buy it now! I love this so much! I have been telling everyone about it. I have lost strength in my hands due to arthritis and carpal tunnel syndrome. I used to give up trying to open a jar or bottle and would just put it back until my husband got home. Not anymore! I look forward to those tight lids because I can open them myself with this gadget. And it is hidden under my cabinet so it doesn’t take up any room on my counter." —DogMom
Get it from Amazon for $14.99.
17. A portable paw cleaner you most definitely need if your pup seems to go out of their way to find mud when you're out on a walk. Just fill this cleaner with water, dunk their paw in, and the silicone bristles will do all the hard work for you and get the mud off in a matter of seconds.
No more muddy pawprints showing up all over your home!
Promising review: "Buy yourself one right now. I saw an ad for this and thought I'd give it a try, expecting to return it. This tool is incredible. My dog doesn't mind it at all. And most importantly, it works unbelievably well. Every time I use it, I am shocked at how clean my dog's paws get. We have a 65-pound Australian shepherd. I bought the medium, which works well, but I will probably buy the large as well. The medium just fits his paw and is short, so it doesn't clean anything higher up, which we need for him." –Kaitlyn R.
Get it from Amazon for $15.21+ (available in three sizes and six colors).
18. An alcohol-free oral rinse basically guaranteed to help with any bad breath, but especially bad breath caused by allergies. Yes, if allergies were not bad enough, nasal drip can cause some nastiness in your mouth too.
Just swish a capful for a minute and gargle for 30 seconds after you're done brushing your teeth in the morning and night.
Promising review: "I'm actually a dentist who often has bad breath, which is not a good combination. My oral hygiene is great (tongue scraping, brushing, flossing, etc.), but I have allergies and constantly have a bit of post nasal drip, which contributes to the bad breath. While this stuff isn't perfect, and my breath doesn't stay fresh all day, it is definitely the longest lasting product I have tried so far. It is the first thing I have tried that still gives me that minty feeling when I breathe deep 4–6 hours after using it. I've found that gargling and using the TheraBreath throat spray in addition to rinsing with this have greatly improved my breath. Will definitely be buying again." —Alex
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $15.34 (also available in mild mint).
