1. An oversized blanket hoodie for when you need to take your comfort to the extreme. This says, "I do not mess around when it comes to being warm." Now go throw on your fave show and have the comfiest night ever.
Promising review: "This is exactly the cozy, heavy blanket hoodie I've ben wanting! It's like wrapping up in the blanket from my bed, without hauling around a king-sized mass of fabric. There's even a hidden pocket inside the kangaroo pouch to keep your little things from falling out. For anyone concerned about the "one size" thing, I'm 5'4", 280 lbs. I wear a 3x in women's. This thing is big enough to tuck my knees up in there and still have a bit of room. It's super-soft, too! I want at least 3 more." —MandraDawn1
2. A heated mattress pad perfect for anyone who is not totally in control of the temperature of their bedroom. The queen and king sizes have dual controls, meaning you and your partner don't have to agree on the same level of warmth every night.
The cover has 10 heat settings and an auto-off timer you can set between one and 12 hours. It's recommended for mattresses up to 15 inches deep.
Promising review: "We live in Wisconsin where it gets very cold at night. We like to crack the bedroom windows open at night because we prefer a cold room to sleep in. But this makes getting in bed with freezing cold sheets brutal. Not anymore, this mattress pad is a game changer! Turning the mattress pad on before getting in bed makes all the difference in the world; no more freezing cold sheets. The dual controls are great since I like my side warmer than my husband does his side. The controls are easy to work and see in the dark. The mattress pad is soft and comfortable; you cannot feel the wires at all. It has nice deep pockets that fit on our mattress and memory foam pad very nicely. You will need two outlets to plug into in order for the separate controls to work. One year later…we still love this mattress pad!" —Linda Stranzl
3. A super-soft sherpa cardigan you can wear on those days were it is a straight-up struggle to get out of bed. At least when you slip this chic piece on you'll look put together but feel like you're wrapped in a nice warm blanket.
Promising review: "Nice oversized sherpa cardigan. Warm and has pockets! Works great for cool summer nights under a tank or in between layers during fall and winter months. Size down if you want this to be more fitted." —Becky Wolz
4. A Cup Cozy Pillow if you enjoy lounging on your giant couch but usually end up too far away from the coffee or side table to grab your drink. You can place this anywhere on your couch and keep drinks, snacks, and even remotes close to you because when it's relaxation time, nothing should get in your way from being horizontal on the couch.
Cup Cozy Pillow is a family-run small business that created this product after wanting a way to keep a drink close by while working on a laptop while on the couch.
Promising review: "We love this product. It’s sturdy. It holds bottles of soda, Tervis cups, standard-size mugs, remote controls, cell phones, etc. It doesn’t budge. We’ve never had a spill, not even when our dog has unexpectedly jumped up on the couch. I would buy again." —Nicci
5. A Buffy cloud comforter that's temperature regulating, meaning you can cuddle up and stay cozy and warm with no fear of overheating in the middle of the night. But just be warned, this thing is so comfy, you may not want to get out of bed in the morning.
Promising review: "This comforter is so soft and comfortable! I've never been one to spend a lot on bedding before but this comforter is absolutely worth it!! It's amazing!" —Benjamin F.
6. Dr. Teal’s Foaming Bath with Pure Epsom Salt you can add to your bath for ultimate relaxation and coziness. The salt works to help soothe sore and tired muscles and the lavender helps relax your body and releases stress. You just may take up residence in the tub.
Read more about how Epsom salt can help relax muscles and relieve pain at Cleveland Clinic. And learn more about aromatherapy — including that lavender oil has been used for stress — at Johns Hopkins.
Promising reviews: "Just wow. I wanted to take my first bubble bath. Glad I went with Dr. Teal's. The bubbles were long-lasting and the smell was great. My body smelled amazing and super smooth. Can’t wait for another bath. You won’t be disappointed. Promise." —Fabian
7. And a full-body bath pillow if you want some support for your body and head when you're in the tub. Reviewers confirm this is super plush to lay on, even when the tub is full of water. It'll for sure upgrade your bathtime experience.
Bath Haven is a small business creating innovating products to make taking a bath even better.
Promising review: "I have an oval jetted tub so it’s deep, and the pillow I had previously was okay, but I had to lay on the hard back of the tub. I also like to sink down into the bubbles and warm water, so having this full-length mat is great! It’s thick, and when it’s in a tub full of water, feels very plush to lay on. There are four suction cups around the pillow, four along the body, and three more at the bottom edge to keep the mat firmly in place. They’re strong so you need to get a nail under the edge to release them so as not to tear the fabric that holds them in place (which is what happened to my old one with cheap fabric). When wet, it’s heavy, and you’ll need a sturdy hook to hang it from. My solution was to rinse it and then fasten it around the sides of the tub to drain, which works fine. I plan on purchasing more as gifts for my girlfriends, though I’m sure men will love it as well." —Honesty
8. *And* an overflow drain cover here to solve the problem of not being able to get enough water in the tub to submerge fully, which usually leaves you chilly. This cover allows you to add a couple of extra inches of water, something that reviewers say makes ALLLL the difference.
Promising review: "I received this yesterday; installed it last night. Took my first bath with it today, and boy, does it work. I did not rate whether it’s easy to remove or clean, as I haven’t done those yet, but I don’t see why either would be an issue. If you’re an avid bath taker like I am (baths are needed sometimes to warm up during our cold Wisconsin winters) and are tired of the water level going down as quickly as you’re trying to fill it, I definitely recommend this. My only complaint is that I should’ve bought the sooner... I’ve spent years and years using strips of old rags, sponge materials, etc. to try to keep the water from seeping out (which results in smelly, moldy material), but this works like a charm." —HeartStar14
9. A full-length fleece robe that may be the only thing you wear around the house for the foreseeable future. You can slip it on as soon as you get home and forget that it was so gross and cold outside. Plus, it has a hood to keep your head warm!
Promising review: "This robe is just like what’s pictured! It’s so soft and comfy, and I love the hood! The material and color are beautiful! If you want something lightweight yet still warm and plush, this robe is great!" —Natasha
10. A giant beanbag just begging for you to run and jump in it and then stay there for a couple of hours at least diving into your latest read. Now that sounds like an amazing way to spend a Saturday afternoon.
Filled with durable shredded foam, this super cushy beanbag ships in a box a fraction of its size and expands to its actual size over time.
Promising review: "So it's huge!! Like two adults can comfortably lounge in this thing and it’s got extra room. It comes in an airtight plastic bag and will start to rise once that is removed, take a day or so. It's so cozy and comfy, I've napped in it twice by accident. I couldn’t help it, I was so relaxed." —Colby Noonkester
11. A fleece hoodie dress for when you actually do have to leave the house and want to look cute but not lose the warm and fuzzy feeling. You might that this find is *more* comfortable than your favorite pair of sweatpants.
Promising review: "LOVE! I ordered a black one first because at 40 bucks a pop, I wanted to make sure it was what it claimed to be. It is SO GREAT! Comes right above my knees. It's thick, warm, unusual, and I get tons of comments/compliments on it. Needless to say, I ordered the purple, and it's gorgeous. Slap on some leggings and knee-high boots, and it's a HOT look. I'm getting the green one today. Never seen a long hoodie like this, and it's just über-cool! You need this!" —Joyce VoteThemOUT
12. A sleep pod, which may look a little bit strange, but it actually cradles your entire body and makes it feel like you're getting a giant hug. It has the same benefits of a weighted blanket without the extra ~weight~ and warmth that sometimes comes with them. Swaddles aren't just for babies anymore.
Hug Sleep is a husband-and-wife-owned small business based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin who created the Sleep Pod as a way for any type of sleeper to get a better night's rest.
Promising review: "The Sleep Pod is absolutely amazing. I am 41 and have had sleep-maintenance insomnia for most of my life. If you don't know what that is I fall asleep fine but don't stay asleep. I'd wake up between four and eight times a night and sometimes only sleep two hrs and that'd be it. I have used the hug sleep for a week and have slept between seven and nine hours only waking up once. It's comfortable not too warm and the pressure it applies is comforting not restricting. I have recommended to everyone." —Amy Archambault
13. A wall-mounted electric fireplace that will up your coziness level all winter long. It has a number of brightness levels and flame speed options, as well as 12 color options and a remote control, so you can change it from anywhere. Pretty sure this might be the reason you don't leave your house till June.
Promising review: "Installation was quick and easy. It's very very slim to the wall profile-wise. The heat output is great and it's quiet. It's heating approximately 1,000-sq. foot basement to comfortable levels. I was frozen down here, now I just set the fireplace on low and it's 72 degrees. Plus, it looks awesome, and the remote is easy enough to use. I've had tons of compliments on it." —m.code
