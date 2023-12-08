A Non-Slip Desk Mat, Wireless Mouse, And 30 Other Useful Products That’ll Make Your Desk Setup Even Better

1. Some fairy lights if you want to add some ~coziness~ to the room. Sure, you may be stuck at your desk for hours and hours, but that doesn't mean you can't enjoy yourself. Reviewers love these lights because they add the perfect amount of ambient lighting, and they're easy to hang!
Also, there's eight different lighting modes, and you can get either warm, cool, or white light as well as colored options. OH — and if you love how the setup looks in the picture on the left, you can add some fake vines with the lights, like the reviewer did!
Promising reviews: "I've been looking for fairy lights for my curtains for a while. These are great and look great! I love the multiple settings you can use to set the right mood/ambiance. I'm currently using them in my gaming office and really like the aesthetic feel to the room now." —Charlie V.
"I bought these beautiful string lights a little over a month ago for my college bedroom and love them!! If you’re like me and are looking to spruce up your new apartment, or maybe you don’t have much room for intricate lighting, these are PERFECT. These lights are very in. I saw something like these on TikTok, and I just had to have them. As soon as I put these babies up, they fell right into place (really, like a curtain), are the perfect brightness (but can be dimmed), and fill the entire wall." —Katie Ernst
2. A rotating timer you can set for a specific amount of time to help with your productivity and also to remind yourself that you need to take a break every once in a while.
You can set the timer for 5-, 10-, 15-, 20-, and 30-minute blocks by rotating it to the time you want. Then it will start the countdown. There are also four volume options in case you don't want to disrupt any other people in your home.
Promising review: "I love this timer to keep me on task while working from home! For the price, I was honestly impressed with the quality. My only suggestion would be an option for the display to stay backlit. You can press the snooze button on top to light the display for about five seconds, but that’s not super convenient if you have it rotated in timer mode, plus you have to actively press the button rather than just glancing at how much time is left. Honestly, this is a very small quibble that I could fix simply by not working in a dimly lit room, but it’s really the only critique I have. All in all, this is a fun and functional desk accessory!" —Angela Reiber
3. An armless desk chair reviewers love because not only is it super comfortable, but it's also wide enough that you can sit cross-legged without your knees hitting an arm rest. It also reclines up to 120 degrees, the height can be adjusted, and the PU leather is waterproof, which means easy cleaning if you accidentally spill your morning coffee on it.
Promising review: "This chair is unique because it has a large, wide seat that allows you to sit in different positions including cross-legged. It is also supremely comfortable with the quality of cushions. I'm 5'8" and, I find it spacious with an appropriate amount of height adjustability for feet on the ground. So far great for all day office use!" —Amazon Customer
4. A USB-powered cooling pad for anyone whose laptop starts to sounds like a plane is taking off after working for, oh, approximately five minutes. This gadget has three fans in it to keep your computer calm, cool, and collected, so you can get your work done without much of a hassle.
Promising review: "Best purchase I have made in years. Only had it two days, but the first words out of my mouth to my wife were, 'I can work for hours like this.' If you work from home and like to work on the couch, recliner, breakfast nook, patio, etc, and you have your computer in your lap, this is an absolute must-have. Not only does it keep your legs and lap cool, but it also keeps your computer cool and able to process much more efficiently." —Trent Thiel
5. An electric mug warmer that regulates the temperature of your coffee or tea so you can nurse your drink for hours without sipping an ice-cold beverage. If you're someone who gets easily distracted with work tasks or just prefers to have a hot cup next to them all day, this little gadget will make that experience even better for ya.
BuzzFeed Shopping editor Jenae Sitzes says, "After seeing this coffee warmer all over BuzzFeed Shopping and even gifting my dad one for Christmas, I finally decided to buy one for myself. Based on all the reviews, I was pretty confident I'd soon be kicking myself for not getting it sooner, and that proved to be true: This thing not only looks good, but works great for keeping my coffee warm all day long (because yes, I'm one of those people that'll sip on coffee until 5 p.m., all right!!). I was kind of worried it'd be too small for some of my larger mugs, but the center plate is bigger than expected and accommodated every mug in my (very eclectic) collection perfectly.
I can confirm that flat-bottomed mugs are the best option for using with this warmer as they do stay hotter, but it still keeps my concave-bottom mugs warm enough for my taste. Also, I looove how sleek the white version looks on my white desk, and the auto-shutoff function is a nice safety feature as an absent-minded person."
6. A wall charger with six outlets *and* two USB fast-charging ports to keep all your devices and accessories at 100% so they won't die in the middle of that team meeting.
Promising review: "I work from home in a small apartment, and this really made my setup work the way I want it to. I need to use all six plugs, plus I like to keep my phone and Mi-Fi charging while working, too. This was the perfect thing for me to get everything plugged in and essentially retrofitted into a built-in apartment wall desk setup that was intended for the large desktop towers of the late '90s. I’m ordering a second one in hopes it transforms another part of my weird floor plan. Bonus: The USB ports seem to fast-charge my iPhone XS Max. I can go from dead to fully charged in about 90 minutes." —Moose
7. A shortcut keyboard cover here to make it super easy for you to remember all the shortcuts for Adobe Photoshop, Final Cut Pro X, and more so you don't have to have 50 Post-it Notes with every shortcut cluttering up your space.
Promising review: "I bought this keyboard cover as a gift for my niece who uses Final Cut Pro often. She absolutely loves it and discovered new shortcuts for editing. It’s totally worth the money." —Staci Rutherford
8. A clip-on ring light that will make your less-than-ideal lighting situation totally ideal so your coworkers can actually see your face during those important team meetings.
The light is powered via USB and has three light colors and 10 brightness levels.
Promising review: "I don't have the best light in my living room. Working from home, I have had my fair share of Zoom and Skype meetings and without this light, my face was shaded no matter how hard I tried to get light. Now with the different shades of light as the day passes, I can change the light brightness and not look like I'm in a dungeon." —Paige Ruark
9. A glass dry-erase desktop whiteboard you can write your important reminders and "I CAN'T FORGET" notes on instead of using scraps of paper.
The environment will even thank you for reducing your paper use. The whiteboard also comes with a dry-erase marker, accessory channel (to hold the marker), and a storage drawer.
Promising review: "Never thought something analog would be SO useful in my daily routine. I work from home and am constantly project managing a number of complex strategic projects. Having pertinent information directly in front of me and top of mind has done incredible things for my productivity. Never would have imagined it would make such a difference. For a nominal investment, I highly recommend it if you have trouble keeping up with things."—Captainflapjax
10. A set of memory foam gel pads to help support your wrists no matter if you're working on a laptop or with a monitor and keyboard. The cushion can help prevent cramping and wrist pain from being in the same position for 8+ hours a day.
You get two pieces — one for in front of your keyboard and the other for your mouse.
Promising reviews: "I've been working from home due to COVID and began experiencing wrist pain. The soft cushion from both items provided the relief I needed. Great products and price!" —Gaga2015
"Having worked from home for almost a year now without any ergonomic cushion, I finally decided to buy this and so glad I did. They come with stickers that you can place to avoid movement but so far they don't seem necessary...The mouse pad cushion feels perfect! I appreciate not having the ball of my palm resting against a hard surface all day long. This also isn't sliding around on the desk. Feels perfect. These cushions have a great memory foam feel but not so much that they are very sensitive to the touch, they mostly keep their shape." —UAstudentn
11. A Logitech ergonomic mouse if three plus years of working from home using a laptop trackpad or regular mouse has left you with wrist pain. The shape of this mouse raises your hand to a comfortable, more natural position while still giving you the options to scroll and click like you normally would.
It connects via Bluetooth and has an up to two-year battery life. There are also both a right- and left-hand style, so you can get the right mouse that works for you! Read more about how ergonomic mice can help wrist pain at Cleveland Clinic.
BuzzFeed Shopping editor Melanie Aman says: "I, like many people, did not have an ergonomic work setup (or any setup for that matter) when I started working from home in 2020. After months of sitting at the kitchen bar or on the couch and using a trackpad 40 hours a week, I had a lot of pain in my wrist and forearm. Eventually I got a proper desk, chair, and mouse and the pain mostly went away — mostly. I would still notice a twinge sometimes while using my Magic Mouse, which I just accepted as part of life.
But then — THEN! — I tried this Logitech Lift ergonomic mouse, and I have not had any pain in the almost five months I've been using it. I've also grown to really like the placement of the scroll wheel and buttons. I still use a regular mouse for gaming on my personal computer, but I am now constantly reminded of how much better this Lift mouse is for basically every other computer activity."
12. A portable monitor here to ~expand~ your working area and give you more space than your one tiny screen. It comes with a case that can act as a stand, but that also means you can take this with you if your WFH life also has you working from other places every once and a while.
Promising review: "I was hesitant to buy this monitor because I had never heard of the brand and am always a skeptic. I wanted a portable monitor for when I work from home. I also utilize this as a third monitor with my laptop and second monitor. I've had this product for almost a year and can only say great things. It works perfectly. It comes with a foldable case, which can double as a stand. It also comes with a USB-C to USB-C cable, a mini-HDMI to HDMI cable, and a power adapter (with a USB-A to USB-C cable). I couldn't have asked for a better portable monitor! Don't hesitate!" —A. C. Pham
13. Or a slide version designed to actually attach to your laptop and slide out whenever (and wherever) you need double the space to spread out your work. Plus, you can easily move it from room to room (or even from bed, to couch, to desk, back to bed) depending on how you spend your day.
You can use this with any Mac, PC, and Chrome laptop that's between13 and 17 inches. It attaches with magnetic device-safe metal plates, so you can move it around from room to room. Plus, you can rotate the display to customize it to fit your workstyle perfectly.
Promising review: "I recently purchased this since many of us are working from home these days. It makes my job and my life easier and does not take up space as a large monitor connected to your laptop would. The customer service rep was amazing and answered my questions. You can use the same SideTrak on a different laptop if you need to (for work/personal use). It's interchangeable. I highly recommend this monitor. I'm very happy with it." —Fightergirl
14. A 360-degree rotating headphone holder because your desk is already cluttered as it is, and you don't need your headphones making it even worse. You can just peel off the adhesive back and stick this to the side so you have a place to put your headphones when they're not attached to your head.
Promising reviews: "This is worth more than its cost. The mount actually comes with an extra sticky pad so if you choose to remove/move the mount to somewhere else, you can do at your own leisure. The quality of material doesn't feel too cheap, and it's quite sturdy. We've bumped into it a couple of times, but it hasn't broken or anything... The mount is extremely versatile in its flexibility and possible mounting options. Best I've seen out of other compact options (that aren't gaming headphone stands that take desk space)." —Forest Nguyen
"I have a white desk and a light grey chair, and this headphone hanger matches the design perfectly. The quality and simple hinged design are brilliant. The adhesive is very strong provided you clean the surface before applying and let it cure for 24 hours before hanging anything on it." —Henry Ting
15. A reversible non-slip desk mat you can put on your table if you really have no place at all for a desk so you can at least make it feel like you're working from one.
Promising review: "I'm an art teacher, and working from home during the coronavirus outbreak was going to put a lot of strain on my wood desk (which I keep mostly for show but now am forced to use for work). I ordered this desk pad because mint green is my favorite color, and I wanted something to protect my desk from paint and other art supplies. It arrived today, and it was so cute! It's exactly what I wanted. It's thin enough not to add too much bulk to the desk, the color is so fun, and it wipes off easily. I love that it's reversible, too, so I'll probably use one side for making tutorial videos for my classes and the other for when I'm painting. I was worried that it wouldn't lie flat because it came rolled up, but it lay flat immediately. And it came with a cute little belt in case I need to roll it back up again and store it!" —Jill S
16. Or a large patterned desk mat if you want an option that adds a little more pizzazz to the space. There are 30+ different ones to pick from, so you'll for sure find one that matches your ~aesthetic~.
Promising review: "I love this large mouse pad!! I recently set up a new desk at home due to covid, and I was struggling to find comfort in my new space. This mouse pad brightened up my desk and made it a much happier place to be!" —TedSern
17. A USB-powered LED light strip that'll illuminate the back of your monitor. Not only does this look really cool, but it can also help reduce eye strain from having to adjust between a bright screen and a dark room.
Promising review: "I have procrastinated in writing this review and am actually happy to say that after a year, the product is continuing to stay strong. The adhesion is as strong as it was on day one, and this product is continuing to meet and exceed expectations. I have noticed significantly less eye strain. If I were needing computer monitor backlighting again, I wouldn't hesitate to repurchase." —college_engineer
