31 Kitchen Products Reviewers Say They Use “Almost Daily”

1. A "Gracula" garlic crusher because cutting and mincing garlic cloves by hand is THE WORST, but this little guy will make you smile and make prepping food easier.
Promising review: "This is so ridiculous how cute and functional it is! I hated chopping or mincing garlic before getting this! It is fast and efficient and can get a lot done quickly. Did I mention how cute this is? Also, please know this IS dishwasher safe. I pop the hair off before putting the top in the dishwasher, and the bottom is one piece so no issues of water getting in and staying there, as other reviewers have expressed concerns about. BUT! If there is ONE THING that is a bit of a pain, it is getting ALL the bits out — but a small silicone spatula or scraper does the trick just fine for me! I use this garlic tool daily — it is honestly a game-changer for my cooking game! And it is fun and cute, which makes me want to use it more! Will be getting these for stocking stuffers for all my adult kids this year for the holidays — definitely one of those things they didn't know they need!!" —Llamazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $18.95.
2. A mini food processor small enough to not take up a lot of room in your kitchen but powerful enough to help you make your own sauces, dips, butters, and more. You can also use it to chop herbs when you don't feel like doing it yourself.
Promising reviews: "This is a must-have in my kitchen. I use it almost daily. It’s great for chopping onion, peppers, and garlic. I make small batches of salsa and works great." —Carla Fernandez
"Great little food processor! I've made pesto and hummus with it so far, and I love it. I live alone, so the size is perfect for my needs. Makes several servings of whatever I'm making and comes with a few recipes in the instruction manual to get started." —Peter Tracy
Get it from Amazon for $39.95 (available in five colors).
3. A double-sided bowl for anyone who enjoys a good bowl of cereal but HATES how fast it gets soggy sitting in the milk. This bowl will make it so you can have the perfect milk to cereal level in EVERY. SINGLE. BITE. Plus, reviewers love to use it for chips and dip or small salad and soup combos!
These are also BPA-free and dishwasher- and microwave-safe!
Promising review: "So I thought about inventing something like this because I am a slow eater, but I do like to eat cereal. To my great surprise, it had already been invented. While I will now not make millions on my great new invention, I am glad that I found these! I bought four of them, and they are used daily! Anyone who eats cereal daily should get these bowls!" —57steps
Get it from Amazon for $6.99 (available in three colors and as sets of two and three).
4. A silicone popcorn maker you just fill with kernels, ~pop~ in the microwave, and end up with delicious popcorn in minutes.
I've been using a similar one for years, and I still swear by it. It's so much cheaper than buying microwave popcorn all the time. It's super easy to use and makes delicious popcorn in minutes. Plus, it's collapsible, so it won't take up a lot of room in your cabinet. You *can* use it as its own bowl, but it's usually pretty hot after coming out of the microwave, so I usually just transfer to another bowl so I don't have to wait for it to cool.
Promising review: "We use this daily now! I fill it to the top line of the inner cup with 1–2 teaspoons of avocado oil, butter, or ghee and the popcorn comes out absolutely better than the popcorn I would make with a much more expensive popper I used to have. We salt the popcorn and dive right in. Once it’s all gone, it’s a quick hand wash then we break it down and put it away. I plan to buy more for my next go-around of Christmas or birthday gifts as I love how the popcorn 🍿 comes out!" —Lacey Rocha
Get it from Amazon for $15.99+ (available in 20 colors).
5. A pancake batter dispenser and mixer made so you can mix and pour pancakes in one fell swoop. Your kitchen will be less messy on Saturday morning, and your stomach will be full. Now, that's the good life.
Promising review: "I stupidly made Mickey Mouse pancakes (freestyle mind you) one morning for my daughter. She (2 years old), of course, only wanted Mickey Mouse pancakes going forward. This awesome pourer makes that wish super easy to fill. Seriously use this daily — it’s easy to clean and great to handle." —Hillary Castleberry
Get it from Amazon for $12.95.
6. A Beast Blender so you can ~whip~ up smoothies, soups, sauces, and more in minutes. This beaut of an appliance is both quiet *and* powerful, so you'll be done and ready to enjoy your food in no time.
BuzzFeed Shopping editor Maitland Quitmeyer loves hers — check out her full review of the Beast Blender!
Promising reviews: "I really love this blender. It's so aesthetically pleasing and works very well. I've had other brands, and this is so much better. Makes just enough and is so easy to clean that I actually end up using it daily. The larger blenders are just more work than they are worth in my opinion." —Taylor K.
"I make smoothies every morning, and have for many years. I have been through so many blenders, from Bullet to Vitamix and everything in between. This is hands down my favorite blender yet! It is so quiet! I had to walk away when blending with Nutribullet because it would hurt my ears. No more! It is quiet, but inside it is blending like a beast! Just one minute and everything is perfectly blended. Even the greens are micronized in there, unlike other blenders that would leave larger pieces of kale or spinach behind. To top it off, it is a beautiful design, so I am happy to give it real estate on my countertop!" —Allison G
Get it from our Goodful shop for $165 (available in three colors).
7. A peeler made specifically with a swiveling double blade to make peeling tough-skinned fruits and veggies so easy you won't have to give up on the recipe, or worse, hurt yourself while trying to do it with a knife.
Plus, it's dishwasher-safe!
Promising review: "Works great. I've been using it daily and still just as sharp as when first purchased it. Well worth the money. So glad I bought this." —tennisbuff
Get it from Amazon for $11.95.
8. A bagel guillotine, which may seem like an unnecessary purchase (because we all own a knife, right?) but reviewers love this option because it's faster, safer (especially for kids), and makes it so your bagel is perfectly sliced every single time. And when your bagel is cut evenly, you'll be able to spread your topping better and (probably) enjoy it more.
Promising review: "We have had this cutter for four months, and it is used daily. It is still cutting effectively. The big Costco baked bagels fit in perfectly. I believe it to be one of the best purchases I have made for the kitchen because I have a left-handed son, and he really loves how easy it is for him. My father can even use it with one hand (he had a stroke and can only use his left hand). I am happy about the simple effective design. I am giving these on Christmas next year to a few friends." —ninjakitty
Get it from Amazon for $19.62+ (available in four colors).
9. A compact 8-in-1 spiralizer made to grate, juice, spiralize, and shred all the ingredients you need for your recipe. This one tool really can do it all and make it so you can actually enjoy a home-cooked meal, even if you don't feel like you have any time for it at all.
Fullstar is a small business established in 2017 that specializes in kitchen gadgets.
BuzzFeed Shopping writer Emma Lord says: "I recently purchased this because it was my cheapest option for making zoodles, and also because my apartment is the size of a shoebox and there was no room for anything bigger. I LOVE how easy it is to swap out the caps to do other things, too — I've started grating my own cheeses and feel very fancy. But mostly I just love that it's very safe to use (it comes with a finger guard!), super easy to figure out, very compact, and even has measurements on the inside of the cup if you're ever portioning things out for a recipe."
Promising review: I don't know how I ever survived (intact, LOL) without this. It is high quality and value-priced. I have used it on an almost daily basis and have had some fun experimenting with the various blades that I was unfamiliar with. Highly recommended!" —EKP
Get it from Amazon for $11.98+ (available in three sizes).
10. An Instant Pot that just might revolutionize the way you cook because it does it all. It's a pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, steamer, sauté pan, yogurt maker, and food warmer all rolled into one snazzy appliance. It'll probably be working overtime in your kitchen from now until forever.
Check out our full review of the Instant Pot!
Promising review: "If you have never had an electric pressure cooker, you don't know what you are missing! I had one for years, and when it broke I decided to buy the Instant Pot because it could be used for several ways of cooking. I bought the 8Qt, and I was not disappointed. I don't care what cut of meat you put in it, it will come out tender. I brown it and in no time it's done. If you are a working person, you can have your meal on the table in no time. I use this almost daily. The pan cleans up easily, but I also bought a non-stick pan. Now I am looking for all the other pans for it to use for baking and steaming and whatever I can find. This takes the place of so many other appliances, so you won't have your counters cluttered up. I can't say enough about how much I like this. I found the lid a bit tricky at first but, now I know you just put it on backward and it fits, something I think they could have mentioned. At any rate, do yourself a favor and get one you won't be disappointed." —bearsma88
Get it from Amazon for $79.99+ (available in three sizes).
11. A veggie chopper, slicer, and spiralizer because chopping takes an absurd amount of time. Like, seriously, when I read a recipe and it says it will take 20 minutes, they're not taking my slow chopping skills into account. This gadget will ~cut~ that chopping time in half.
It comes with a small-dice blade, large-dice blade, spiral blade, and ribbon blade that are interchangeable and gives you the option to chop, slice, and julienne vegetables. Plus, you get a lid with a built-in chop and a storage container to hold the veggies.
Fullstar is a small business established in 2017 that specializes in kitchen gadgets.
Promising reviews: "I love this chopper for onions, tomatoes, zucchini, celery, carrots, etc. dice or chop. I use it daily. So easy. Rinse and let it dry." —Salli E James
"I’ve had this for a couple of months now, and it makes my life SOOOOO much easier. Anything I’ve thrown at it, it’s sliced with ease. Tomatoes, cucumber, peppers, onions, celery, carrots...EASY! I even use to chop the eggs when I make potato salad now since it’s so easy and makes perfect slices.
"What used to take me three to four mins chopping up an onion and then a face full of ruined makeup, now takes less than one minute and no makeup ruined. The blades are SHARP, definitely be careful when removing them. But the lock on the tray makes it easy and so far I haven’t hurt myself with it. Typically, I’ll use it and then rinse out the top and put it in the dishwasher. It’s been through on the top rack well over 20 times now and still looks brand new. If something ever happens to this one, I’ll be back to get another one. It saves me so much time when cooking dinner!" —Macygrey09
Get it from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in four sizes and four colors).
12. Or a hand-powered chopper enabling you to chop an onion in seconds. Yes, you read that right. I said S-E-C-O-N-D-S. Suddenly, your least favorite cooking activity will be your favorite because you'll be done with it in no time and can move on to actually cooking your dinner.
Promising review: "I use this almost daily. It is perfect to use on carrots, celery, and onions. Love it when prepping vegetables for soups. Have purchased a total of four for gifting." —Julie D Masters
Get it from Amazon for $12.73+ (available in three colors).
13. A Dash mini maker that can make basically everything you could want — from pancakes to eggs, to even grilled cheese. Plus, it's small enough that you won't mind it sitting out on your counter, especially because you'll be using it allllll the time.
See it in action on TikTok here.
Promising review: "I saw this on TikTok, and I was hooked. It's so worth having another gadget in my small kitchen because I use this almost daily. No buttons or temperature adjustments, just plug it in and let it heat up. I make breakfast sandwiches in mine. I toast my English muffin in my toaster but cook the Canadian bacon and egg in this and it's perfect every time. It's super easy to clean up afterward and small enough to store almost anywhere." —Debo
Get it from Amazon for $12.99+ (available in six colors).
14. A plastic bag holder for those times when you find yourself alone in the kitchen wishing you had a couple of extra hands to help you finish meal prepping without leaving a big mess all over your counter. This will hold your plastic bags open, so you can scoop your leftover ground beef right into the bag.
Promising review: "I'm so glad I found this product!!! Since receiving the holders, I've used them daily. They're perfect for meal prepping as I can fill the baggies with food, lay them flat, and freeze. When I go shopping, I usually get a few pounds of chicken, and I DREAD separating the breasts to freeze because they always end up touching the outside of the bag or the zip portion and I have to clean up afterwards. Now, I just setup the bags in my holder, place the chicken, and am left with no mess! I bought two, and they're worth the price for the convenience. It's rare that a kitchen tool (other than knives and cutting boards) get used DAILY in my home, but in eight days of owning these, they are indispensable! I love that I can wash the bags and use these to dry them. My advice to you, buy two, it's like having extra hands!" —Maker Heart
Get a set of two from Amazon for $11.99 (also available as a single and in packs of 4, 6, and 12).
15. A clip-on strainer brilliantly made to fit in any size pot or pan, so you can drain water, grease, or any other liquid without using a bulky (and hard to clean) colander.
I recently picked one of these up, and it is such a game-changer. I have hated using a colander so much. It's so bulky, hard to use, and takes SO much time to clean. This solves all those problems. I've clipped it on various pots and pans, and it fits every single one. It makes it ridiculously easy to strain the water out of the pasta and even the excess fat from ground beef. I'm throwing my old colander away because it will never be used now that I have this genius tool!
Promising review: "Such a little thing can make all the difference! I use this daily on many different-sized pots, and it always works great. Easy clean-up, too! Love it so much that I have given it to friends — they look at me like this is a wild gift, but they end up really liking it." —KacieJayne
Get it from Amazon for $14.99+ (available in five colors).
16. And a can colander specifically designed to fit over a can so you can easily (and quickly) drain the water out without having to pull out the huge colander you've used in the past.
Promising review: "I was given one of these over 20 years ago, and use it almost daily. When I found them on Amazon, I bought two to give as gifts. If you use anything from a normal size can, it is the best thing. I use it to drain any liquid out of the product I don't wish to keep such as my tuna even though it's in the water this gets it ALL out. You can use it from either side as well. 💖" —KMD
Get it from Amazon for $9.02 (also available as a tuna press).