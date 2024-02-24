If Opening Your Kitchen Cabinets Scares You, These 30 Products Will Organize 'Em And Give Everything A Place

1. An expandable spice rack designed to hold up to 40 pounds so you can see your entire collection when cooking dinner. You can store up to 64 spices, so you never have to empty your entire cabinet looking for the ginger you so clearly remember buying from the store months ago.
Promising review: "With all our spices on one level, we had to take out every spice to get to the ones in the back. Now they are all visible, and you can just reach in and take out the one you need. Easy peasy!" —Kindle Customer
2. Or a three-tier spice rack if you have a smaller shelf but still want all of your spices to be visible. This will add a little height so you can find the coriander hiding in the top row when the recipe calls for it.
Promising review: "I am so happy that I purchased these! There was no assembly, and I used them in my pantry for cans as well as in my spice cabinet. What a difference it makes! Now when I open either one, I actually feel great because everything is so neat and organized and it is easy to maintain that look." —Aleta
3. A rotating storage turntable actually designed with a genius feature — it has three clear, removable bins so you can fill them with your favorite snacks and always find the one you're craving at that exact moment.
YouCopia is a woman-owned small business that specializes in home storage solutions.
Promising review: "I love this. It fits perfectly in the tight corner of my cabinet, meaning I can stuff it full of food items and still be able to access them all just by rotating it around. The fact it lets me pull out the organizers only makes this even easier. Love it." —G. Lopez
4. An expandable shelf that'll essentially double the space in your cabinets so you can store all your dishes and grab a big plate without disrupting the small ones usually stacked on top of them.
Promising review: "I really needed something to store my big pots and pans in the cabinet. I have other racks in which I have stored small- to medium-sized pots and lids but for big ones, I needed something different. I just took a chance and ordered this. I was worried that this is going to be very flimsy. I was wrong. It's very strong. I have expanded the rack and put two big pots/pans on top and two big ones on the bottom. It's amazing how much space my cabinet has now. This is really a good buy." —Mrspjr
5. An upright dinner plate holder because stacking every plate and bowl on top of each other is something you don't have to do. Using this will make it so much easier to get exactly what you need.
6. Or a three-tier corner shelf organizer to give your dishes a ~lift~ and make it so simple to grab the biggest plate when it's time for dinner.
Promising review: "I bought two of these and love them. I wanted something that allowed me to stack the dishes without setting them of top of each other and also looked nice since they're visible through glass cabinet doors. I'm very happy with them." —Sunny
7. A reusable shopping bag organizer because everyone somehow has accumulated SO many of those tote and paper bags from the store and has nowhere to put them except to shove them into a cabinet. Maybe with this, you'll actually remember to grab your reusable bags before you head to the grocery store.
This is also from YouCopia!
Promising review: "I keep all the totes and brown bags from stores, and this completely freed up the chaos in my cabinet. So much more organized." —Happy Customer
8. A door organizer that'll actually give you more storage area in your cabinet. It's perfectly sized to fit your cutting board collection or even your food-saving products.
Promising review: "This organizer is so useful! I recently moved and ended up with a much smaller kitchen, so I've been doing everything I can to make sure there's a place for everything and no wasted space. Luckily, I have pretty wide cabinets, so this works out perfectly. I have one holding my cutting boards (four standard plastic boards) and another holding my foil, cling wrap, and parchment paper boxes. The organizer is super easy to assemble and it's completely versatile. Hang it over the cabinet door or attach it to the wall/cabinet door, which means it's great for renters and owners." —Kerry
9. Or an adjustable wrap stand to transform a mess of different-sized boxes and keep them neat and organized. You'll be able to find your parchment paper in seconds now.
This is also from YouCopia!
Promising review: "Where has this been my entire life? I love that the shelves are adjustable so I can fit a variety of wraps and other household cleaning boxes in them. Easily take out the needed box and back it goes. My cabinet is finally neat!" —Jill R
10. A lid organizer because if your cabinet looks something like the picture on the left, you've def been so frustrated digging through the mishmash piles of lids trying to find the right one that fits on the container your leftovers are already in. This gives you spots for every different lid size you own.
This organizer is also from YouCopia!
Promising review: "Omg, this is by far one of the best products I have purchased on Amazon! It does exactly what it says. It is made well. I like how easy it was to put the plastic divisions in. It is nice that you can choose how big or small you want each section. I love that my cabinet is organized, and it is so easy to find the right lid." —mich4
11. A two-tiered turntable so you can take advantage of an awkward cabinet where half of the things get lost in the back. Pretty sure you'll have this ~a-round~ for a long time because it will be so easy to grab exactly what you're looking for.
Promising review: "This turned a mess of a cabinet into an organized cabinet. We use A LOT of spices, and it was always a nightmare to find the right one. Now I just spin to find what I want. It’s a nice height, too, and allows for different bottle sizes to be placed on the racks." —Placeholder
12. A two-tier expandable shelf specifically designed to fit under your sink to utilize all that wasted space so you can organize and hide away your mess of cleaning supplies.
Reviewers do say that it works better for smaller cabinets. It expands from 15 to 25 inches.
Promising review: "I've had this rack under my kitchen sink for 8 years, and I love it so much that I recently bought another on Amazon. It is so versatile that the slats fit around any crazy twists of plumbing and drainpipes under the sink. And, let's be real — a lot happens under a kitchen sink. This shelf has survived leaking pipes and dripping products. It's easy to clean and doesn't seem to rust or corrode in any way. My first shelf still looks brand new after 8 years. It holds a variety of items in a sturdy manner. It will fit different-sized cabinets because it is expandable. Can't say enough good things about it." —Wilson
13. Or an under-sink organizer, which is a great option if shelves just won't work with the disposal situation under your sink. This features a slideout basket that can fit sponges, dish towels, and any other smaller products. Your cleaning supplies will be ready for you to grab when you feel that motivation hit.
Promising review: "This was so easy to put together and appears to be relatively sturdy. It's so nice to bring some organization to the chaos under my kitchen sink. Wish I had enough room for two of them! I would definitely purchase again." —DFG
14. A set of Oxo food storage containers you ~clearly~ need because with these in your life, you'll finally be able to see everything in your pantry and know exactly how much flour you have left. Plus, the airtight seal means everything will stay fresher for longer.
Promising review: "These definitely are the best containers out there! I love love love them! It transformed my cabinet from a messy do not open cabinet to the one I love showing off. The suction is great! Food stays fresh for a long time, as if in a closed bag. Thank you so much!" —ACH
