Just A List Of 23 "Yeah I'd Prefer Not To Buy This In Person" Items

1. A pack of sweat-wicking bra liners made from cotton and bamboo to absorb the dreaded under-boob sweat that appears if you run hot. Reviewers confirm the liners are comfortable, don't smell, and provide sweet, sweet relief!
Promising review: "All of you large-breasted people out there, hear me and hear me good! You need these! Don't argue, don't whine, just buy a package of these and enjoy the relief! They are soft and stay in place. I barely notice it at all, and most importantly, they have made under-boob sweat a thing of the past. No more heat rashes or icky moisture under the gals, just sweet relief and easy wash-ability! Buy them now — you'll be so very glad that you did!" — Munkykween
2. An alcohol-free oral rinse basically guaranteed to help with any bad breath, but especially bad breath caused by allergies. Yes, if allergies were not bad enough, nasal drip can cause some nastiness in your mouth too.
Just swish a capful for a minute and gargle for 30 seconds after you're done brushing your teeth in the morning and night.
Promising review: "I'm actually a dentist who often has bad breath, which is not a good combination. My oral hygiene is great (tongue scraping, brushing, flossing, etc.), but I have allergies and constantly have a bit of post nasal drip, which contributes to the bad breath. While this stuff isn't perfect, and my breath doesn't stay fresh all day, it is definitely the longest lasting product I have tried so far. It is the first thing I have tried that still gives me that minty feeling when I breathe deep 4–6 hours after using it. I've found that gargling and using the TheraBreath throat spray in addition to rinsing with this have greatly improved my breath. Will definitely be buying again." —Alex
3. An exfoliating scrub mitt useful for removing all the excess dead skin and particles on your skin that regular soap doesn't get to.
Plus, it's also great for removing self-tanner and can reduce ingrown hairs while also increasing circulation.
Promising review: "My skin is 100% softer and feels far smoother thanks to this product!!! The difference was noticeable after ONE use, its true. All the grime, rolled up skin, flakes and chucks — shudder, that was on me??? All the other customers are saying how disgusting it is when you see how much dead skin sloughs off, and that is true. I disagree that it only comes off after the first use though — I have continued to see improvement over the time I've used it, about 6 weeks, and even some age-related and sun damage discoloration is gone. These are the BEST, a MUST-HAVE, holy grail exfoliating mittens. I DEFINITELY recommend this! Did I say I recommend this 100%? I do!" — Kindle Customer. g'ma
4. A sunburn soother made with aloe and coconut oil you should probably just have on hand for those sunny day when you swear you're applying enough sunscreen but come home to find you're a little red. You'll be so thankful to have this waiting for you.
Promising review: "I bought this product to take on our vacation. I am so glad I did. I got burnt on my lower legs and tops of my feet. I though I had put enough sunscreen on. I didn't. That night I woke with my legs and feet both burning and itching. The instant I put this on I had relief. OMG I cannot say enough about this stuff. Buy it. Keep it on hand. Great product. Thank you, Burt's Bees!" —D. S.
5. A travel size Poo-Pourri compact enough to slip into a purse (or even pocket) to take with you so you don't leave unwanted smells behind at parties, friend's houses, or outdoor gatherings. When you've got to go, you've got to go.
6. A zipper puller here to be your new BFF when you're alone and realize the beautiful new dress you want to wear has a stupid back zipper. No need to twist yourself into an impossible position trying to zip it up. This gadget will grab the zipper, and you can be on your way to enjoy the day.
Promising review: "I didn’t think it would actually work. It took me a while to figure it out how to use it with the tiny zippers, but once I did, it worked wonders. I suffer from back injuries and have had surgery on my C spine, so zipping up is an absolute pain. I love jumpsuits and dresses, and they happen to all have zippers. It’s a must-have when you don’t have anyone available to zip you up or down." —Ms. Wright
7. A foot file if it's been a little bit too long since you got your last pedicure. This will scrape off all the dead skin and calluses to make your feet soft and smooth again.
Promising review: "AMAZING!!! Seriously beyond impressed with this product. I've never had dry or cracked heels until recently and I've tried everything I could find to get rid of them! This is all you need!!! I literally opened the box and did this in less than a minute! I'll never use anything else! Even better than professional pedicures!!!" —Kyla Jackson
8. A pair of anti-chafing bands that not only look pretty great, but also do an amazing job of protecting your thighs when you wear dresses and skirts. 🙌
Promising review: "These things are amazing. Measure your thighs and buy them. Now. They are life-changing and thigh-saving. Cool enough to wear in the summer, though I would recommend only wearing them for like six hours the first few times. I went HAM and wore them for 12 hours in the middle of August, and I had a small welt on one thigh. No biggie, went away after a day or two. If your thighs even kiss each other, BUY THESE." —Kelsy
9. Or some anti-chafe balm for anyone who deals with chafing on more areas than just their thighs. The balm looks like deodorant but will easily glide on any part of your body and protect it as you go about your day.
Promising review: "This stuff really is awesome. It really works and I don't know where it has been all my life. I started looking for something for thigh chafing after running into a few issues (not fun). It is super easy to use, just slide it on like you'd use deodorant." —SweetPea
10. A pair of AirPod ear hooks you can use to keep your AirPods in your ears when you head outside for a run, as one reviewer did. You can really go the distance (and soak up the nice weather) knowing that you won't lose an earbud along the way and have to retreat your steps, trying to find it.
Promising review: "I recently bought the AirPod Pros to use with my Apple Watch to run outside. I was excited for the Pros because they have the smaller ear tips, but even the smallest size just did not stay in during a run. I bought these over the ear hooks and some inside the ear pieces to see what might work. I just ran 5 miles with these over the ear hooks, and I might not even try the other items. They really kept the AirPods snug, and I didn't feel them at all. The price is right, and they do exactly what I needed. I will be buying more for back ups! Definitely recommend giving these a try!" — Siobhan Anne Franklin
11. A nail renewal polish capable of helping to transform your toes so you can wear your favorite open-toed shoes without a second thought. It hydrates and exfoliates brittle nails as well as helps reduce discoloration and thickness. Just apply one coat daily, and you can see results in as little as two days.
Promising review: "This is a wonderful product. I was doubtful that a non-prescription would work, but this has. In about two months, the infected nails have peeled off and new nails have grown. All I did was put a layer over the toenail every night before going to bed. Highly recommended!" —Leah
12. A caffeinated butt mask about to ~wake up~ your skincare routine and improve the skin texture and tone of your behind.
Promising review: "I will definitely be investing in more of these masks. I was a bit skeptical to try a must for my butt (lol) but I actually felt it work! I felt the firmness and detox! I would recommend trying it, I will be purchasing more for sure. Thumbs up!" —Lauren
