42 Products To Trick People Into Thinking Your Home Is Super Fancy

Promising review: "My three year old recently decided to channel his inner Van Gogh on our stairwell wall, and red crayon was EVERYWHERE. I tried every possible cleaning solution, and nothing was getting it off. I heard about the Pink Stuff on TikTok and decided it was worth a shot. This stuff is a miracle worker! With a sponge and some elbow grease, I was able to remove all the crayon within 10 minutes. There’s absolutely no trace of the crayon left, and it didn’t ruin my paint! One thing to note – it seems to work better on certain colors than others. I recently used it to try and remove blue crayon from our white art table, and while it got most of the blue off, there’s definitely still a faint stain where the crayon used to be. But hey, it’s worlds better than before!" —Casey Blaine

Get it from Amazon for $5.