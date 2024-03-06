Reviewers Were Left "Speechless" After Using These 31 Products

1. A pack of FryAway Waste Cooking Oil Solidifier Powder ideal for anyone who struggles with how to dispose of cooking oil (because you should never pour it down the drain). Just add this to the pan after you're done cooking, and it will solidify up to 8 cups of oil. Then you can easily scoop it out and throw it right in the trash.
FryAway is a small business that created this cooking oil solidifier to make cleaning up after frying easy.
Promising reviews: "I’m speechless. This product is absolutely amazing! No more trying to find a clean way to dispose of used grease." —Melissa B
"Recommended 10 out of 10! Buy this ASAP! Easy to use — followed the directions on the package. Adding this to my must-buy list from now on! So much better than using a funnel and attempting to pour it in a bottle." —TeachinJay86
Get it from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in three styes).
2. A Chom Chom roller for any pet parent who can't seem to escape the loads of hair that end up covering their furniture. Seriously, sometimes it feels like they lose every single hair on their body every day. Simply roll it on the upholstery, and it will grab every last strand.
Promising review: "I’m speechless. I had all but given up hope of finding something to remove the dog hair off my microfiber sofas. I have a lab/Shepard mix and the shedding is out of control. This took the hair off both couches effortlessly. My only concern is how it will hold up in the future, the plastic feels kind of cheaply made but I would honestly buy another one if I needed to." —Kindle Customer
Get it from Amazon for $24.99 (available in four colors).
3. A veggie chopper, slicer, and spiralizer because chopping takes an absurd amount of time. Like, seriously, when I read a recipe and it says it will take 20 minutes, they're not taking my slow chopping skills into account. This gadget will ~cut~ that chopping time in half.
It comes with a small-dice blade, large-dice blade, spiral blade, and ribbon blade that are interchangeable and gives you the option to chop, slice, and julienne vegetables. Plus, you get a lid with a built-in chop and a storage container to hold the veggies.
Promising review: "I have a lot of kitchen gadgets. A lot. When I say this one is life-altering, I’m not kidding. I have used it for all veggies, garlic cloves, cheese, and even pats of butter for my buttermilk biscuits. I put cherry tomatoes in there for a chopped Italian salad and was rendered speechless by the ease. I can chop an entire onion in under 30 seconds. Bottom line: buy it. Worth every penny." —Kevin
Get it from Amazon for $29.99 (available in three colors and also three other styles).
4. A vacuum hose attachment you actually attach to your vacuum to suck out all the dust, lint, and other debris that's hiding in your dryer. This 2.5-foot kit will get in there deep and remove so much stuff you'll be shocked how your dryer has even worked up till this point.
Promising review: "Honestly, we are speechless! We are excellent about cleaning the lint trap after every load of clothes. We even cleaned the lint vent outside. But nothing could have prepared us for the amount of lint and gunk trapped in the vent tubing! How we have never had a fire, we have no idea. We vacuumed forever all the way up the vent tube, which we could have in no way done without this item. The suction power was unbelievable! We could not believe how bad the tubing was clogged. Just look at the picture (above). We removed about three-quarters of a kitchen garbage bag size of lint and gunk! It was amazing and embarrassing! It’s SO inexpensive, but it could literally save you from a house fire! Anyway, just buy it. Excellent value! You won’t be sorry!" —Brian Mattix/Elizabeth Bodnam
Get it from Amazon for $9.45+ (available in two colors).
5. A boot and shoe stretch spray you may just want to have on hand for those times when you find an absolutely beautiful pair of shoes, only to open the package and realize they're a liiiitle too small. No need to deal with any returns or exchanges (ugh, the annoyance) when you can spritz this all over the shoe, wear your thickest pair of socks, and walk around till the shoes dry. They'll fit better before you know it.
Promising review: "I'm speechless. So, I got a pair of Doc Martens for my birthday 2 weeks ago, STIFF LIKE A 2X4. I tried them on; they killed my heel and were suffocating my feet.
"Anyway, I did some research and came across this product. I read a review of someone using them for work boots, so I said hell why not? Got the product today, CHILD LET ME TELL YOU! My boots got looser in less than an hour! Hands down best product I've ever used to stretch any boots!" —Veronica
Get it from Amazon for $9.99.
6. A FURemover Broom that works to remove pet *and* human hair from deep in your carpet that your vacuum can't reach. Plus, it has a squeegee edge so you can also use it to clean your shower, windows, and even car windshield. We love a multipurpose product!
Promising review: "I am speechless on how well this works...absolutely speechless. It got up so much dog hair I was in shock! I vacuum DAILY, and it got up so much hair I didn’t even know was there!!! Definitely buy this if you own any type of dog/cat!! It also worked AMAZING on my couch! I use it on almost every surface of my house lol!!" —Jordan Limas
Get it from Amazon for $12.98+ (available in six styles).
And read one BuzzFeed Shopping writer's full FURemover Broom review here.
7. A rice cooker and warmer about to make your life so much easier because you won't have to waste any of your time trying to make the grain on the stove, only for it to end up a liiiitle too crunchy. It has two different settings for white and brown rice, as well as a steam and cake setting. Just be warned — you may want to eat rice for every meal once you own this.
Promising reviews: "Best rice cooker EVER! I’m speechless. Delicious rice. Easy clean up. Looks fantastic on my counter top!" —Tanya Baldwin
"This rice cooker is the bomb! It cooks each type of rice perfectly, and I am thrilled! It replaced an older dependable Zojirushi. As a personal chef, perfect rice is vital." —beachgal
Get it from Amazon for $199.49+ (available in two sizes).
8. Essence's Lash Princess mascara to take your lashes to new ~heights~ and make people think you're wearing falsies, when in fact, all you did was swipe on some mascara.
Promising review: "This mascara has so much hype and now I know why! It’s amazing and the price... speechless! It does clump if you don’t wipe some of the product, but I just brush my lashes with a spoolie." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $4.99.
9. A wine-stain-removing spray so you can enjoy your girls nights drinking wine and watching The Bachelor without fear that someone will ruin your couch or carpet. You'll basically have Olivia Pope–level confidence because you'll know if you do spill, there will be no ~scandal~ and the spray will get the stain out, leaving no trace it was ever there.
Promising review: "Wow. I can’t believe this actually works. This is one of those cases where I wish I had taken a before and after. I found a luxury high-end sportcoat at a thrift store with a sizable wine stain on the front for dirt cheap and thought it would be worth it to take a risk and try to clean it up. I pre-moistened the stain with water, then sprayed a good amount of this product in. Used towels to dry up/blot the area as much I could, hung the sportcoat out to air dry, and crossed my fingers. A few days later, magic. The stain was completely gone. Speechless." —Rob
Get it from Amazon for $7.95 (available in five varieties).
10. A heatless curling rod headband great for anyone who wants perfectly curled hair but hates how long it takes to actually get that look with a curling iron. Simply wrap your hair around the headband before you go to bed, and you'll wake up to big curls (sans heat damage)!
The set includes a curling rod, two hair scrunchies, a claw hair clip, and two duckbill hair clips to set it in place. You can use this on all hair types, but reviewers say it works best when used with damp hair!
Promising reviews: "10/10 !! Speechless!! I love it!" —KaKevz
"I don’t tend to buy products like this, let alone leave a review! But I love this product. It's so easy to use! And leaves my hair better than if I were to curl it and with no heat! It saves me so much time in the morning. 15/10" —Grecia
Get it from Amazon for $7.99+ (available in five colors).
11. A shoe cleaning kit because you just *can't* part with your favorite shoes, even though they have def seen better days. This cleaning concentrate (that's been around since 1985) will help revive them and make them look almost as good as the day you got them. It also comes with a brush to help in the cleaning process.
It can be used on washable fabrics, including leather, vinyl, nubuck, suede, canvas, cloth, and more. You should follow the instructions on the bottle. Start by getting the brush a little damp, apply two to three drops of the Pink Miracle on the brush. Then scrub your shoes and re-wet the brush as needed. When you're done, you can use a cloth to wipe away any dirt, soap, and water.
Promising reviews: "Awesome stuff!!! Speechless!!!" —Darryl N.
"Buy this now! I bought this in hopes of salvaging my 8-year-old's shoes. After only a few minutes of scrubbing, there was a huge difference! I am very happy with this purchase and will buy again." —Sarah Rhone
Get it from Amazon for $16.97+ (available in two sizes).