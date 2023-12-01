28 Inexpensive Things That Prove Fanciness Is An Attitude Not A Price Tag

1. A set of amber soap dispensers because nothing screams "I HAVE A LOT OF MONEY" like sleek nonlabeled soap dispensers, even if you got the soap inside from CVS with your 40% off coupon.
2. A quilted zip-up jacket that looks eerily similar to a very popular jacket from a more expensive brand, but this one is about a third of the price. You'll feel bougie on a budget when you sport this coat.
Reviewers do mention that it's oversized, so you may want to size down if you want a closer fit.
Promising review:"The material is amazing. It is thicker and heavier than I expected, but I totally love that! I loved it so much I bought it in three colors! The dark gray, brown and the dusty pink. The online pictures don’t do justice for the colors. They are much more vibrant in person! The fit is oversized and perfect!!" —Ashley M
Get it from Forever 21 for $45 (originally $64.99; available in women's sizes XS-XL and in 10 colors).
3. A flat outlet plug to help you eliminate the clutter and eyesores in the mess of cords around your plugs, because it's the small details such as these that really make a big difference in your home.
4. A maxi cutout dress I'm pretty sure is guaranteed to make your confidence level shoot up the second you put this on. And when you're radiating confidence, you'll feel like a gd superstar, trust me.
5. A gold watering can and mister you can not only use to water your plants but then leave out after you're done as a chic piece of decor. Plus, you'll never have to admit to your friends that you used to water your plants with a boring old cup.
Promising review: "This watering can is so easy to use, and it holds a lot more water than you would think by the size. I also love the cap that comes on the end of the spout — a great way to avoid spills!! Appreciate the pretty mister that comes with it, too. Both look very nice on the shelf where I house my plants in front of a window." —MC Phillips
Get it from Amazon for $26.99+ (available in three colors).
6. A Lovoir Winged Eyeliner Stamp because nothing, and I mean nothing, screams "I'VE GOT MY LIFE TOGETHER" like showing up anywhere with a perfect cat-eye. And with this stamp, you'll be able to create it in less than one minute.
Promising review: "Someone recommended this product for me on TikTok, I was unsure of the quality because it was such a cheap price. I have cried and swam, and this stuff doesn’t come off easy! It’s great. Not to mention it lasts a long time! I am happy with this brand." —Shay Lastowski
Get a set of two (one for each eye) from Amazon for $11.98+ (available in three sizes).
7. An acrylic earring stand here to give you a place to store all your earrings instead of just leaving them in a big pile on your dresser. Not only will it be super easy to find the exact pair you're looking for, but it will also serve as a piece of decor in your bedroom.
8. A dried floral arrangement so you have pretty flowers forever, and you don't have to keep buying new ones at the store. This is perfect for anyone who loves the look of flowers but hates the fact they have to keep buying them week after week.
Everlasting Lil Things is a Los Angeles-based shop that turns dried wild flowers into jewelry, hair accessories, bridal bouquets, and even boutonnières.
Promising review: "This dried flower arrangement is absolutely perfect! It is so beautiful and everything came packaged so well. I only wish I had ordered more! I can't wait to place another order. The shop owner even wrote a handwritten card, such a special touch! Incredible shop!!! Thank you :)" —lchicken
Get it from Everlasting Lil Things on Etsy for $31+ (also available with a vase).
9. A wine stain-removing spray so you can enjoy your girls' nights drinking wine and watching Bachelor In Paradise without fear that someone will ruin your couch or carpet. You'll basically have Oliva Pope-level confidence because you'll know if you do spill, there will be no ~scandal~ and the spray will get the stain out, leaving no trace it was ever there.
10. Garage magnets meant to make your current garage door look like a fancy-schmancy carriage door without having to spend a buttload of money replacing the darn thing.
11. A Diamond Dazzle Stik here to transform your ring. It doesn't matter how big your diamond is because when it's this clean and clear, it will look nicer than it ever has.
12. An oversized houndstooth knitted sweater vest destined to be the star of your wardrobe as you show your friends just how much of a fashionista you are. Pair it with a button-down, turtleneck, or even a long-sleeved T-shirt and jeans for a chic look that's so on-trend.
13. A TV cord cover to disguise the cables that are visible under your wall-mounted TV. The cover will blend in with the wall and make it seem like the cords aren't there at all. And that, my friends, is fancy-people magic.
14. An oversized T-shirt and biker shorts set for a monochromatic look sure to give the Kardashians a run for their money. What's that? You don't need to spend $100 for a comfy and chic lounge outfit?!? Amazing!
15. A set of black foil-playing cards sure to impress your friends when you have them over for a game night. Just be sure to practice your shuffling skills to make it seem like you were an extra in Ocean's 11.
16. A set of porcelain serving bowls you can use to create Instaworthy salads, bowls, or even pastas. Just be prepared for your friends to slide into your DMs and ask you where you got the beautiful bowls from.
Promising review: "I wish I'd have bought these years ago. Having a dinner salad has always been a choice of cramming it into a bowl or having it fall off a plate. With these, that issue is solved and, as a bonus, things like pasta are much easier to serve and eat. They are very well made and heavy." —CNorris
Get a set of two from Amazon for $29.99 (available in three colors).
17. A set of tall jars with cork tops you'll actually want to take up your precious counter space because they will be an interesting way to hold so many different items in your kitchen. We're talking pasta, sugar, flour, even Nespresso pods — and look über stylish while doing it!
18. An underwire bodysuit giving me big Boss energy, even if you're just the boss of your own life. This style with basically any bottom is sure to be a 10/10.
Promising review: "I purchased this bodysuit to wear to a concert and didn’t think I would ever wear it again, but I was PLEASANTLY shocked with how amazing it turned out. I have a larger bust but a smaller waist so I ordered a small, the fit was perfect. The straps adjust really well and everyone LOVED my outfit." —Hope Perkins
Get it from Amazon for $18.30+ (available in women's sizes S–XXL and in 18 colors).
19. A set of heel caps so you don't have to completely change your outfit idea when you realize the wedding you have coming up is outside — put these caps on your heel, and you'll be able to walk in the grass no problem. Everyone will be so impressed with you.
Promising review: "I just tried these last weekend at an outdoor wedding with an indoor reception. They were amazing! I kept them on all night. First, I walked outside in thick grass, and the wedding photos were taken in a mushy grassy area. I didn't sink even a little bit. It was fantastic. My heels were fabulous. I then decided to leave them on for the rest of the night since they made my heels more stable and comfortable. So glad I tried them. I was showing them off to the other ladies, and everyone loved the look of them." —J L D
Get a pair on Amazon for $11.99 (available in four sizes).
20. A wooden egg holder because even the inside of your refrigerator deserves to look good. Plus, as an added bonus, you'll know exactly how many eggs you have left, so you won't get all excited to make cookies, only to realize the carton is empty. Isn't that just one of the worst discoveries, ever?
Promising review: "This is an awesome little egg holder! It fit perfectly in my refrigerator door. This makes it easy to grab an egg or two at a time." —Chicken Mama
Get it from Amazon for $17.47+ (available in two sizes).
21. Oversized square sunnies many reviewers say actually look pretty similar to a certain designer pair that rhymes with Tottega Beneta. And no ~shade~ to that brand, but you can wear these all the time without worrying about accidentally leaving them somewhere (because that somehow always happens with sunglasses).
Promising review: "Love these so so much. I wanted the chic Bottega Veneta designer pair, but these look exactly like those for less than $20. Deal of the century. They are comfortable and extremely well made and I seriously can’t get over the price. I’m thinking about buying another color because I love them so much." —Kam
Get it from Amazon for $15.99 (available in 13 colors).