If You Consider Yourself A Fitness Newbie, These 34 Products Will Help Get You Started

Promising review: "This dumbbell set is great for anyone looking to do some home workouts. The neoprene coating is comfortable and easy to grip. They are also very durable — I dropped the 8-lb on the ground cause I tripped on my own feet, and there wasn't even a mark on it (unlike my floor). I also really like the hexagon shape since I don't have to worry about them rolling away between sets. I haven't noticed any uneven weight distribution or balance issues either. Even though I bought the 3-lb, 5-lb, and 8-lb set it would be easy and affordable to add more dumbbells that match in higher weights when I'm ready. The stand is a little flimsy so you have to be careful when grabbing or putting away a weight, but it's held up so far and does the job." —Rachel Fuji

Get the three-pair set from Amazon for $45.39 (also available as single sets from 1–20 pounds).