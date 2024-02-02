If You're A Homebody, It's Definitely Worth Splurging On These 27 Things This Winter

Big Blanket Co is a small business on a mission to create very large blankets. The blankets are made with four-way stretch, temperature-regulating fabric, and can fit in standard-sized washing machines.

Promising review: "I took the leap and bought my first blanket! I am in love with it! It is so soft. I love the weight it has. It keeps me at a good temperature. I have a feeling that I will be getting more. 😉" —Lelia R.

Get it from Amazon for $159 (available in 12 colors) or from Big Blanket Co for $152.15 (originally $159; available in 22 colors and patterns).

