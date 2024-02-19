35 Kitchen Products That’ll *Almost* Make You Feel Like You Have A Rat Under Your Chef Hat Guiding You To Cook

1. A pepper and jalapeño core remover that will make it super easy to get your jalapeños clean and ready to use in seconds — and keep your hands from touching the spicy insides.
Promising review: "This pepper corer is high quality, easy to use and clean. I use it mainly to cut out the cores of jalapeño peppers and it works great removing the entire core and most of the seeds. I use an old toothbrush to brush off the seeds left on the corer tool. No more having to cut a jalapeño pepper in half, then cutting out the core and seeds with a paring knife spreading seeds all over the cutting board. The handle and steel cutter are made with good quality materials. Highly recommended!" —David
Get it from Amazon for $7.99.
2. A mini food processor small enough to not take up a lot of room in your kitchen but powerful enough to help you make your own sauces, dips, butters, and more. You can also use it to chop herbs when you don't feel like doing it yourself.
Promising review: "Great little food processor! I've made pesto and hummus with it so far, and I love it. I live alone, so the size is perfect for my needs. Makes several servings of whatever I'm making and comes with a few recipes in the instruction manual to get started." —Peter Tracy
Get it from Amazon for $29.98+ (available in five colors).
3. A pancake batter dispenser and mixer made so you can mix and pour pancakes in one fell swoop. Your kitchen will be less messy on Saturday morning, and your stomach will be full. Now, that's the good life.
Promising review: "If you like to eat pancakes for breakfast a lot and want to avoid a lot of dishes, please get this! This is so worth it. I saw this on TikTok and had to get it. Just make sure you’re putting the amount of water that’s right for the amount you’re going to eat." —Buchii
Get it from Amazon for $14.83.
4. A "Gracula" garlic crusher because cutting and mincing garlic cloves by hand is THE WORST, but this little guy will make you smile and make prepping food easier.
Promising review: "This is so ridiculous how cute and functional it is! I hated chopping or mincing garlic before getting this! It is fast and efficient and can get a lot done quickly. Did I mention how cute this is? Also, please know this IS dishwasher safe. I pop the hair off before putting the top in the dishwasher, and the bottom is one piece so no issues of water getting in and staying there, as other reviewers have expressed concerns about. BUT! If there is ONE THING that is a bit of a pain, it is getting ALL the bits out — but a small silicone spatula or scraper does the trick just fine for me! I use this garlic tool daily — it is honestly a game-changer for my cooking game! And it is fun and cute, which makes me want to use it more! Will be getting these for stocking stuffers for all my adult kids this year for the holidays — definitely one of those things they didn't know they need!!" —Llamazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $25.95.
5. A compact 8-in-1 spiralizer made to grate, juice, spiralize, and shred all the ingredients you need for your recipe. This one tool really can do it all and make it so you can actually enjoy a home-cooked meal, even if you don't feel like you have any time for it at all.
Fullstar is a small business established in 2017 that specializes in kitchen gadgets.
BuzzFeed writer Emma Lord says: "I recently purchased this because it was my cheapest option for making zoodles, and also because my apartment is the size of a shoebox and there was no room for anything bigger. I LOVE how easy it is to swap out the caps to do other things, too — I've started grating my own cheeses and feel very fancy. But mostly I just love that it's very safe to use (it comes with a finger guard!), super easy to figure out, very compact, and even has measurements on the inside of the cup if you're ever portioning things out for a recipe."
Promising review: "LOVE THIS. I absolutely love this. So far I've used the thicker spiralizer, two of the grater things, and then the juicer. I love how easy this makes keeping everything together. And it's sharp so it actually cuts through things without you needing to work super hard to do it. The only thing I don't love is that the spiralizers are a bit hard to clean, but I guess that's with all of them? Not sure, this is the first I've owned. But, overall I'd recommend it :)" —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $14.39+ (available in three sizes).
6. A pastry tool useful for dividing dough, chopping veggies, and even stripping herbs while you cook. And as an added bonus — there's a handy conversion chart right on the side!
Promising review: "So I was skeptical, but I bought it because I thought it was cool to have the veggie/herb stripper and its width. What I didn't consider was the angle of it, that it's not just a straight cutter. I love to cook on my cast iron skillets and it has been AMAZING scraping while I cook with my Oxo skillet spatula. It's super easy to hold, and I'm able to scrape up hashbrowns (this morning) with ease with the angle. I've also chopped onions and nuts on the cutting board when I got lazy with the knife. I don't know about you, but I get slippery lizard fingers in the kitchen. I like the feel of the textured wood that doesn't slip out of my hand, not the cold, slick metal." —I Sing to Yahuah
Get it from Amazon for $9.99.
7. A veggie chopper, slicer, and spiralizer because chopping takes an absurd amount of time. Like, seriously, when I read a recipe and it says it will take 20 minutes, they're not taking my slow chopping skills into account. This gadget will ~cut~ that chopping time in half. Just think about how fast you'll be able to slice the zucchini and eggplant when you make ratatouille!
It comes with a small-dice blade, large-dice blade, spiral blade, and ribbon blade that are interchangeable and gives you the option to chop, slice, and julienne vegetables. Plus, you get a lid with a built-in chop and a storage container to hold the veggies.
Fullstar is a small business established in 2017 that specializes in kitchen gadgets.
Promising review: "I’ve had this for a couple of months now, and it makes my life SOOOOO much easier. Anything I’ve thrown at it, it’s sliced with ease. Tomatoes, cucumber, peppers, onions, celery, carrots...EASY! I even use to chop the eggs when I make potato salad now since it’s so easy and makes perfect slices.
"What used to take me three to four mins chopping up an onion and then a face full of ruined makeup, now takes less than one minute and no makeup ruined. The blades are SHARP, definitely be careful when removing them. But the lock on the tray makes it easy and so far I haven’t hurt myself with it. Typically, I’ll use it and then rinse out the top and put it in the dishwasher. It’s been through on the top rack well over 20 times now and still looks brand new. If something ever happens to this one, I’ll be back to get another one. It saves me so much time when cooking dinner!" —Macygrey09
Get it from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in five sizes and three colors).
8. Or a hand-powered chopper enabling you to chop an onion in seconds. Yes, you read that right. I said S-E-C-O-N-D-S. Suddenly, your least favorite cooking activity will be your favorite because you'll be done with it in no time and can move on to actually cooking your dinner.
Promising review: "This chopper is amazing!! I love cooking, but used to absolutely HATE chopping onions... until someone gave me this chopper! Now I simply have to quarter the onion, throw it in the chopper, pull the handle about 10-15 times, and they're ready to be used! No more teary eyes or spending a long time chopping onions. The cup is big enough to fit a whole onion... I think the capacity is 3 cups. There are tons of other uses to this as well... you can chop pretty much anything from herbs, veggies, and fruits, to making salsa and guacamole." —Valjulia
Get it from Amazon for $18.42+ (available in three colors).
9. A clip-on strainer brilliantly made to fit in any size pot or pan, so you can drain water, grease, or any other liquid without using a bulky (and hard to clean) colander.
I recently picked one of these up, and it is such a game-changer. I have hated using a colander so much. It's so bulky, hard to use, and takes SO much time to clean. This solves all those problems. I've clipped it on various pots and pans, and it fits every single one. It makes it ridiculously easy to strain the water out of the pasta and even the excess fat from ground beef. I'm throwing my old colander away because it will never be used now that I have this genius tool!
Promising review: "Love, love, love this pasta strainer!!! My husband and I hate cleaning out the strainer, so I ordered this to make life easier. OMG, does it make life easier!!! If this ever breaks, I’ll be ordering another! It’s very sturdy and easy to use. Absolutely love it!" —ShylohsRedShadow
Get it from Amazon for $13.99+ (available in five colors).
10. A rice cooker and warmer about to make your life so much easier because you won't have to waste any of your time trying to make the grain on the stove, only for it to end up a liiiitle too crunchy. It has two different settings for white and brown rice, as well as a steam and cake setting. Just be warned — you may want to eat rice for every meal once you own this.
11. A digital meat thermometer made with a backlit display to easily show you what temperature your meat is so you know if it's done or not. No need to cut through chicken five or more times making sure that it's not pink at all, as I usually do!
This small but mighty device is powered by AAA batteries (that are included) and has an automatic shutoff after 10 minutes of inactivity. The backlit screen also ensures that you can see the temp even in low-light scenarios. Plus, there's a magnet on the back so you can stick it to your fridge when you're not using it!
Promising review: "I am sous chef at a local restaurant and am required to constantly test food for proper internal temperature. This is the best, easiest-to-read thermometer I have ever used." —Johnny daHand
Get it from Amazon for $12.99+ (available in two colors).
12. A microwave pasta maker that just might revolutionize how you make pasta. Just put the pasta and water in, stick it in the microwave, and you'll have al dente pasta in minutes. You'll never have to wait for the water to boil again.
Promising review: "This is a fantastic product. I’ve been cooking for more than 50 years. Pasta has always been a simple, go-to, dinner for me. Tending to the boiling pot of pasta was just part of the process. I’ve been getting 'tired' of cooking as I’ve aged. This simple little microwave pasta cooker has simplified cooking so much more than I could have imagined. It seems silly, but it’s kinda like a little miracle. No more toting a heavy pot to the stove. No more pouring pasta and boiling water into a colander. It’s simple, lightweight, and foolproof. You’ll never regret buying this." —Winkie
Get it from Amazon for $16.99.
13. A hard-boiled egg timer so you don't have to google "How to make hard-boiled eggs?" every time you try because you can never remember how long it takes. Just plop this in the water with your eggs, and the color will change to show you how boiled they are, taking all the guesswork out of it. It's an ~egg-cellent~ lil' gadget, I say.
Promising review: "Is this 100% necessary? No...however, it does make one thing a little easier for me in the morning. Instead of watching the pot and waiting for the water to boil to start the timer you can just put the NobelEgg in the pot with your eggs, start the heat and just wait for your eggs to be done. Can't wait to give some as gifts!" —Bailey Boo
Get it from Amazon for $6.99.
14. A StirMate automatic pot stirrer that'll basically be your sous-chef when you don't have any help in the kitchen, as it stirs whatever is in your pot while you focus on the next steps in your recipe.
The device self-adjusts to fit pots from 6–12 inches in diameter and 3–9 inches in depth. The motor will stir for up to 13 hours per charge and then only takes 30 minutes to recharge.
Promising review: "I love this device. It will slave over the stove stirring your soups, sauces, and candies all day without a complaint or tiring. Now I cook things that I enjoyed serving and eating but hated all that stirring. No more burnt pots and ruined recipes due to under-stirring. It’s a little costly, but once you use it, you will never be without it. I may even buy another one to handle all of my stirring. This would also make a perfect gift." —Steve Bruss
Get it from Amazon for $69.57.