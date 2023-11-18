1. A mini food processor small enough to not take up a lot of room in your kitchen but powerful enough to help you make your own sauces, dips, butters, and more. You can also use it to chop herbs when you don't feel you have the time to do it yourself.
Promising review: "Great little food processor! I've made pesto and hummus with it so far, and I love it. I live alone, so the size is perfect for my needs. Makes several servings of whatever I'm making and comes with a few recipes in the instruction manual to get started." —Peter Tracy
2. A nonstick masher because everyone knows that mashed potatoes are a non-negotiable during the holidays. Reviewers (more than 43,500) love this tool not only for potatoes but also for breaking up meat and veggies. Plus, it's dishwasher safe!
Promising review: "I have had soooooo many mashers over the years and none have done the job as well as this. Perfectly mashes potatoes, fruits, and vegetables. Stick resistent unlike the traditional metal mashers making it super easy to clean. Just rinse off and throw it in the dishwasher and voila!" —Parker Bolt
3. A floating pasta timer hilariously named Al Dente who will sing a different melody at different intervals to let you know how done your pasta is. No need to guess if your pasta is ~al dente~ enough for your liking, when you're little sous chef will let you know when it's been seven, nine, and 11 minutes.
4. A pancake batter dispenser and mixer made so you can mix and pour pancakes in one fell swoop. You can use this to make a quick and easy breakfast for your kids when you've got a day full of fun festive activities.
Promising review: "If you like to eat pancakes for breakfast a lot and want to avoid a lot of dishes, please get this! This is so worth it. I saw this on TikTok and had to get it. Just make sure you’re putting the amount of water that’s right for the amount you’re going to eat." —Buchii
5. A flexible silicone spoon actually designed with a genius feature — it has a tablespoon measure BUILT right into it so you don't have to grab yet another utensil when the recipe says to add one tablespoon of oil again.
It's made to be heat resistant up to 600 degrees.
Promising review: "Seriously, I love this spoon! I’m considering buying another, it’s that great. It scrapes, it stirs, and I can even use it to measure oil for the pan. It’s stiff enough to scrape pasta off the bottom of a pan, works as well as a spatula to clean off the inside of containers and really get every drop, and goes in the dishwasher too! It’s truly perfect." —emschwar
6. A Beast Blender so you can ~whip~ up smoothies, soups, sauces, and more in minutes. This beaut of an appliance is both quiet *and* powerful, so you'll be done and ready to enjoy your food in no time.
Promising review: "I make smoothies every morning, and have for many years. I have been through so many blenders, from Bullet to Vitamix and everything in between. This is, hands-down, my favorite blender yet! It is so quiet! I had to walk away when blending with Nutribullet because it would hurt my ears. No more! It is quiet, but inside it is blending like a beast! Just one minute and everything is perfectly blended. Even the greens are micronized in there, unlike other blenders that would leave larger pieces of kale or spinach behind. To top it off, it is a beautiful design, so I am happy to give it real estate on my countertop!" —Allison G
7. A peeler made specifically with a swiveling double blade to make peeling tough-skinned fruits and veggies so easy you won't have to give up on the recipe, or worse, hurt yourself while trying to do it with a knife.
8. A Kochblume spill stopper you can put on top of your pot and then focus on other steps in the recipe knowing that the water won't overflow onto the stove whenever it finally decides to boil.
Promising review: "Wow wow wow, I have no words to describe how great this product is. I'm a mom with a large family who cooks and bakes all the time, and there is never a time that something doesn't spill over even when standing and watching the pot. With this, life has just gotten easy. I think I'm throwing out all my pot covers after using this." —Rackel
9. A lasagna trio pan with three different sections so you can make three different types of lasagna at once. If you're feeding people with varying food allergies and likings, you'll be so ~thankful~ that you don't have to spend extra time making a different meal for each person.
Promising review: "As someone who has a child (now a teenager) who will not eat any form of cheese, this pan is amazing! I typically avoid making any food that has cheese mixed into it, but now I can make him a section without cheese, and the rest of us our regular cheesy goodness. Another benefit to this pan is how well the portions slice. One cut with the spatula gives you a perfectly formed square. Each section makes four regular-sized portions for our family." —TRU
10. A compact 8-in-1 spiralizer made to grate, juice, spiralize, and shred all the ingredients you need. This one tool will be so much more useful than when you ask your Dad what he wants for Christmas, and he responds "nothing." Thanks, Dad.
Fullstar is a small business established in 2017 that specializes in kitchen gadgets.
BuzzFeed writer Emma Lord says: "I recently purchased this because it was my cheapest option for making zoodles, and also because my apartment is the size of a shoebox and there was no room for anything bigger. I LOVE how easy it is to swap out the caps to do other things, too — I've started grating my own cheeses and feel very fancy. But mostly I just love that it's very safe to use (it comes with a finger guard!), super easy to figure out, very compact, and even has measurements on the inside of the cup if you're ever portioning things out for a recipe."
Promising review: "LOVE THIS. I absolutely love this. So far I've used the thicker spiralizer, two of the grater things, and then the juicer. I love how easy this makes keeping everything together. And it's sharp so it actually cuts through things without you needing to work super hard to do it. The only thing I don't love is that the spiralizers are a bit hard to clean, but I guess that's with all of them? Not sure, this is the first I've owned. But, overall I'd recommend it :)" —Amazon Customer
11. Some nonstick oven liners you can cut to fit your oven so the delicious pies you spent hours making don't spill over and get stuck to the bottom. You can watch a holiday rom-com instead of scrubbing your oven. Just pull the liner out (when the oven isn't hot anymore) and wash it in the sink for a fuss-free way to keep it clean.
Promising review: "I have a non-self-cleaning oven for the first time in decades. After having an apple pie spill over and spending more than an hour cleaning it up, I purchased these oven liners. What a time-saver. The are easy to cut so they fit perfectly. Because I have a visible heating element, the liner goes right on the oven floor, under the heating element." —Kimberly Barnes-O'Connor
12. A Thaw Claw designed to defrost meat seven times faster. All you have to do is suction it to your sink, fill the sink with water, and then put the frozen food under the claw. It will be defrosted in no time — and you'll never have to scrap your dinner plans because you forgot to take the chicken out of the freezer last night...
Plus, it was created by a Black-owned small business!
Promising review: "A package of frozen meat would have taken at least two days to thaw in the fridge. I used this for a 2-pound package a couple of days ago, and the meat was thawed within 90 minutes. One of the most practical kitchen gadgets I own." —Llda Schellhase
13. An Instant Pot that just might revolutionize the way you cook because it does it all. It's a pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, steamer, sauté pan, yogurt maker, and food warmer all rolled into one snazzy appliance. It'll probably be working overtime in your kitchen from now until the new year.
Promising review: "I absolutely despise spending a lot of time in the kitchen after work. I am tired, just want to pour a glass of wine, and binge-watch Supernatural. My boyfriend can't cook to save his life, so that isn't much help either. I'd feel better eating something created out of real, edible foods rather than microwaved in a pouch with fake cheese, so I cook even when I stay over at his house. Just when I was pondering the option of breaking up and finding a man who can cook (not really), INSTANT POT HAPPENED! Dinner is done and ready to eat every time in less than an hour. Sometimes WAY less than an hour. I can't believe I survived 30 years without one! It would have been AMAZING back when I was in college! I am constantly learning new things I can whip up (sometimes trial and error, sometimes recipe books). I can throw frozen chicken breasts in it, seasoning, just hit the poultry setting, adjust the time up a bit, and boom. Super tender amazing chicken. Something about handling raw chicken makes me too disgusted to eat it once it's cooked, so being able to throw it in frozen is such a relief." —Sunahm
14. A pastry tool useful for dividing dough, chopping veggies, and even stripping herbs while you cook. And as an added bonus — there's a handy conversion chart right on the side!
Promising review: "So I was skeptical, but I bought it because I thought it was cool to have the veggie/herb stripper and its width. What I didn't consider was the angle of it, that it's not just a straight cutter. I love to cook on my cast iron skillets and it has been AMAZING scraping while I cook with my Oxo skillet spatula. It's super easy to hold, and I'm able to scrape up hashbrowns (this morning) with ease with the angle. I've also chopped onions and nuts on the cutting board when I got lazy with the knife. I don't know about you, but I get slippery lizard fingers in the kitchen. I like the feel of the textured wood that doesn't slip out of my hand, not the cold, slick metal." —I Sing to Yahuah
