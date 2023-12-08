If Someone In Your Life Needs A Little Pick-Me-Up, Here Are 39 Gifts That Simply Spark Joy

Promising review: "Buying these charms was one of the best decisions of my life. The bag is twice the size of my head. The marshmallows are aesthetically pleasing and delicious. It's everything I ever wanted in a snack." —Amazon Customer

Shipping info: Available on Amazon Prime with two-day shipping, non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).



Get it from Amazon for $12.98.