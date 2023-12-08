If Someone In Your Life Needs A Little Pick-Me-Up, Here Are 39 Gifts That Simply Spark Joy

1. A pound of cereal marshmallows, because they are an adult, which means that it's totally appropriate to ~feed~ their inner child with something they've always wanted — a bag full of delicious marshmallows. There's no need for them to pretend to eat the rest of the Lucky Charms when we all know the marshmallows are the best part.
Promising review: "Buying these charms was one of the best decisions of my life. The bag is twice the size of my head. The marshmallows are aesthetically pleasing and delicious. It's everything I ever wanted in a snack." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $12.98.
2. A disco ball planter reviewers swear brings them an immense amount of happiness because not only does it look cool hanging around, but it also adds sparkles to the room when light hits it.
Promising review: "This planter brings me so much joy every day! It is well crafted and beautifully packaged. I appreciate the extra touches, like the fact it comes with a few extra mirrored tiles and that there are different ways to display it — it comes with a stand and nicely braided hanging rope. Every day my whole living room becomes a party. :) Cannot recommend enough." —Phil
Get it from Amazon for $29.97.
3. Youthforia BYO Blush Oil, which is a TikTok fave because it's designed to react to the pH levels of their skin, giving them the perfect rosy touch that's specific to them. How cool is that?
Youthforia is an Asian woman-owned small business established in 2020 that specializes in environmentally friendly, cruelty-free makeup made with at least 90% renewable ingredients.
See it in action on TikTok here.
BuzzFeed Shopping writer Emma Lord says: "I tried this out myself and I have to say, it is WILD watching it adjust to your skin's pH in real-time. It was a very bright pink at first but super easy to spread — a bit like Glossier's Cloud Paint, except personalized. It's very long-lasting, too — I applied in the morning and could still see a rosy glow by the end of the day."
Get it from Youthforia for $36.
4. A custom paint-by-number pet portrait so they can transform their furry bff into a work of art on their own. The kit includes a canvas, 48 pet colors, brushes, and tech tools and is beginner-friendly, even if the giftee swears they are not artistic.
Promising review: "This was so much fun! I tried three different photos in the tool they give you and chose this one. It shows you a preview of each painting, which is really helpful when deciding which image to go with. Not every picture came out as good, so definitely try a few! Easy to use, and fun to paint — excited to frame it! I actually have some paint left over and will try to do another one!" —Jonathan Kebert
Get it from Amazon for $39.99.
5. A pair of lightsaber chopsticks that actually glow *and* change colors. They can have them work together to pick up their sushi or have an epic battle worthy of being the high point of the next Star Wars movie. The choice is theirs.
Promising review: "Ok. I have wanted these for YEARS AND YEARS and finally bought them. WHAT TOOK ME SO LONG?!?!?! I don't eat plain sushi anymore. I eat sushi like a jedi would. Easy to clean and will bring you nerd joy every time you use them." —Hoosieronthemove
Get a set of two from Amazon for $12.97 (available in two styles).
6. A plush "Barkin" bag because their spoiled pup deserves a toy that fits with their lifestyle (just be thankful that this one is only $14 as opposed to the $14,000 the real one costs). And just seeing their dog light up as much as the pup below will bring a giant smile to their face, making it an excellent gift, IMHO.
Promising review: "I got this for my friend's dog, and she absolutely loves it! Even knows it by name —"go fetch Birkin!" and she will! It's pretty good quality, and probably more suitable for smaller dogs. My friend's dog is a small maltese-poodle." —cvandoorn
Get it from Amazon for $15.95+ (available in three sizes and 16 styles).
7. An iridescent acrylic end table they ~clearly~ need to own because it puts every other end table they've ever seen to shame.
Promising review: "This table arrived on my doorstep packaged like an Ancient Greek artifact — in a wood crate surrounding the box and nestled in foam. It was flawless. After taking it out of its safe and secure home, my heart literally burst with joy. It was a true Care Bear Stare moment, colorful beams of light coming from my eyeballs and onto this beautiful little table. She's adorable, and I'm obsessed. The end." —LEIGH A.
Get it from Amazon for $159.99.
8. A microwave s'mores maker because what's better than giving someone the ability to make a delicious s'more (or two) on a random Tuesday night, no bonfire required? Nothing. Nothing is better than that. 🤩
And it's so easy to use! All they have to do is fill the water reservoir, put their s'mores ingredients on the tray (up to two of them), and heat in the microwave for 30 seconds. The marshmallow and chocolate will heat at the same time — leaving them with one delicious treat.
Promising review: "This is a very cute gadget. I saw this on a TikTok and fell for it lol. I'm glad I did. My kids and I have so much fun making instant s'mores. They're done in about 30–40 seconds with literally no cleanup. The marshmallow doesn't melt over so you basically can just run hot water over it to remove a few crumbs from crackers and be done." —Shawna G.
Get it from Amazon for $13.98.
9. A set of flower hair clips I'm pretty sure they'll be obsessed with as soon as they open the gift because it's the perfect way to pull their hair back (or off their face).
See one TikTok-er show seven ways to wear the clips here!
Promising review: "Great buy. So cute! Very practical. Holds a lot of hair. Easy to just put in. I LOVE THESE. Hurry and get these. Best hair practical accessory I've bought in a long time. You need these in your life for medium to long hair. Very cute colors also." —Willpm
Get a set of six from Amazon for $14.98+ (available in six color combinations).
10. A feather-trimmed sheer robe that'll make them feel like an old Hollywood movie star who has their life together as they sip on a glass of champagne on a random Tuesday night. Because, darling, why not?
Promising review: "Amazing Robe! It’s beautiful, and it makes me feel like a Scarlet from Gone With The Wind! I enjoy just lounging around the house in it and sipping tea. It took me a while to make myself spend $109 on just a frivolous robe, but y'all, it’s worth it! It makes me feel beautiful, and that’s worth every penny! 💕" —Autumn Buzby
Get it from Amazon for $109.99+ (available in women's sizes S–4X and in 41 colors).
11. An 800-piece puzzle perfect for your puzzle-obsessed friend who hasn't given up on this fun past time since quarantine ended. Each design features the work of an emerging female artist — so they may even end up framing the puzzle once they finish putting it together (which they totally can because it comes with tools to help preserve it)!
Jiggy is a woman-founded small business that features the work of emerging female artists to help people unplug and experience art in a new way. The kit comes with special puzzle glue and a straight-edge tool to help get the puzzle ready to become wall art.
Promising review: "So my husband and I are big puzzle people. This is our first Jiggy puzzle, and I will start by saying, WOW the packaging is gorgeous! This is so perfect for a gift — we are certainly going to be gifting these to family this year. I love that you can hang them on your wall when complete! I ordered this after seeing Oprah recommend it as a top holiday gift. I trust her completely lol! Can’t wait to get started on this gorgeous puzzle." —Erica
Get it from Amazon for $49 (available in eight styles).
12. An absolutely beautiful wildflower rug that'll add a showstopping element to whatever room they decide to put it in. It will help them once and ~flor-all~ cement their maximalism style and make their space look (and feel) brighter.
Promising review: "This rug is magnificent. It is the star of my living room. It is plush, glamorous, and a touch boho. It is worth every penny. The curvy shape is a bonus and part of its charm. It looks like an enchanted forest-turned-rug." —glambohemian
Get it on sale from Anthropologie for $98+ (available in six sizes).
13. A pool floatie egg poacher here to make cooking a poached egg a ~breeze~. All they have to do is crack an egg in it and watch it float around the pot of boiling water while they sip on a piña colada...well maybe not that last part, but still!
Promising reviews: "Works just as I expected. I like it! When it starts to sink, keep an eye out for that. It means it's ready. Mine always come out good." —Eric
"A fantastic little thingy! The main trick is to use BUTTER, not oil, otherwise the egg sticks to the bottom. Eggs Benny, here I come!" —Andrey M.
Get it from Amazon for $9.71.