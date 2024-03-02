These 38 Genius Products Will Help Organize Everything You Have In Your Home

1. A set of legging-organizing hangers that'll hold your entire collection so you can easily grab your favorite black pair in seconds instead of digging through a balled-up mess in a dresser drawer. (Because we all have a black pair that is superior to all the others.)
Each hanger holds 10 pairs of leggings.
Promising review: "Yes...I have too many clothes. I LOVE my leggings. These saved me soooo much room! Now I have much more space, AND I can see them all more easily." —Larry Seymour
Get a pack of two from Amazon for $15.99 (available in two colors and three pack sizes).
2. And an eight-tier hanger so you can keep all the coordinated sports bras right next to your leggings and find a matching set when the workout motivation hits. Each hanger can hold up to eight different tops. Reviewers love it for keeping their sports bras, bralettes, and tank tops organized and taking up less space in their closets.
Promising review: "These hangers are great for organizing sports bras! Easy to use, and they hold a good amount of weight. They work even if you put the bras on both sides so it holds 16 instead of just 8. Recommend spreading a few inches apart so as to not put too much weight on the clothing rack." —JSmith
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $12.79 (available in four colors).
3. A rotating storage organizer that'll take your massive collection of skincare and makeup products and keep them all neat and tidy on your bathroom counter. Reviewers love the look of this *and* say it's super convenient because you can spin it to get to the products hiding in the back.
Promising review: "This product is amazing. It looks attractive, doesn’t take up too much space, and holds a lot of stuff! Everyone needs one of these for all those little makeup and perfume bottles and facial products like serums, moisturizers, etc. There is also enough space between the shelves for small bottles of hair care products and bath and body products." —AnnieRae
Get it from Amazon for $29.99 (available in five colors and three sizes).
4. A set of vacuum storage bags because storing your bulky winter clothes will ~suck~ less when you squeeze all the air out so they take up a smaller amount of space in your closet or under your bed. One reviewer was able to condense two bins worth of off-season clothes into one bin that fit under their bed. Just think about how much nicer your closet will look when you don't have to stare at your sweaters in the middle of July.
Promising review: "Wow! I wanted to pack up winter clothes (sweaters, sweats, gloves, etc.) to make more space, and I am amazed at how much less space these bags take than the containers I usually use! The pictures (above) show everything from two boxes fit into one storage box that I can easily slide under my bed. I used a jumbo bag for sweaters/sweatshirts/long-sleeve winter shirts, and a small bag for scarves/gloves. I also used a medium bag for my daughter’s clothes and another medium bag for my winter pajamas. These bags were super easy to use; I used my own vacuum and not the included pump. I’m so excited to have more free space!" —Amy
Get a six-pack from Amazon for $21.99+ (available in four sizes as well as other multipacks).
5. An expandable spice rack designed to hold up to 40 pounds so you can see your entire collection when cooking dinner. You can store up to 64 spices, so you never have to empty your entire cabinet looking for the ginger you so clearly remember buying from the store months ago.
Promising review: "With all our spices on one level, we had to take out every spice to get to the ones in the back. Now they are all visible, and you can just reach in and take out the one you need. Easy peasy!" —Kindle Customer
Get it from Amazon for $33.99+ (available in two styles).
6. An acrylic belt organizer, which is the perfect solution to the problem that's been plaguing you for years — how to keep your belt collection from taking over your closet. With this, you'll be able to see every belt clearly.
Promising review: "Love this thing. I try to keep all the basic belt colors I need — black, grey, brown, white, and navy blue — so the five slots work perfectly. I like having the option of mounting it on the wall, but it is pretty sleek on my dresser. I was getting tired of my belts looking like snakes on my dresser since I like to keep them coiled." —Aaron Ortiz
Get it from Amazon for $34.99.
7. A water bottle organizer that'll transform the haphazard mess of reusable bottles in your cupboard so you can easily grab the exact one you want for the day.
YouCopia is a woman-owned small business that specializes in home storage solutions.
Promising review: "Reusable water bottles are great, but they are such pain to store since they come in all shapes and sizes. They’re tall, they can’t nest inside each other, and if you lay 'em on their sides, they just roll everywhere. This storage rack efficiently eliminates that problem! The three-tier version was an awesome fit for my pantry. Will be getting a second one soon; I have collected so many free water bottles over the years! Might even consider using it elsewhere, like for my rolls of vinyl. Easy to set up — I did it without the instructions in just minutes. Highly recommend, worth the value." —Momo Kariño
Get it from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in four sizes).
8. A magnetic hanger holder you can attach to the side of your washing machine or dryer to keep those extra hangers you need to use while doing laundry. Reviewers say it holds a surprising amount of hangers and is great for anyone with a small laundry space.
Promising review: "Considering the space-saving design of this contraption, it holds quite a few hangers. Also, I love that it is magnetic, so the setup was simple and took no time at all. Our laundry room is lacking in space, so I am always looking for space-saving ideas, and this was certainly a perfect addition!" —A-Fort Reviews
Get it from Amazon for $14.99 (available in black and white).
9. A headband holder reviewers love to use with traditional headbands but also find it a great solution for storing Disney ears if you find your collection keeps growing every time you step foot in the park.
Promising review: "I have a lot of hairbands and needed a way to organize them in my closet. This stored all 8 of my headbands and has been very convenient to save space and make my closet look cleaner." —MattandKim
Get it from Amazon for $8.99 (available in five colors).
10. A tumbler lid organizer because finding a way to store the lids to all your cups has to be one of the most challenging parts. This will keep them all stacked together so they don't go tumbling down on your counter every time you open the cabinet.
Promising review: "I recently cleaned out my kitchen cabinets and vowed not to let them ever be the mess they were prior to the cleanout. Prior to this, my tumbler lids were all in a drawer that rarely wanted to close and they were impossible to find. I purchased three of these sets to organize by size/type and I am thrilled with the result." —SWY
Get it from Amazon for $11.69.
11. A sliding wall organizer designed to fit your yogurt cups perfectly so they don't get lost in the back of your fridge, only for you to discover them long past their expiration date.
Storage Theory is a Cedar Rapids, Iowa-based small business creating problem-solving storage products to help simplify your life.
Promising review: "Easy to install and it cleared up a ton of space in my fridge." —Tara Ann
Get it from Storage Theory on Etsy for $12.99.
12. A yoga mat holder here to turn that mess of workout equipment you have piled in the corner of the room into an organized oasis where you can still get your ~om~ on.
Promising review: "I love this product! It feels so much better to keep my yoga mats up off the floor when it’s not in use. It’s also been great to have a single place to keep all of my exercise equipment organized in one place. I have four mats, a yoga block, resistance bands, and mini resistance bands on mine and it feels sturdy and looks great!" —dorothy m. haber
Get it from Amazon for $26.99+ (available in two colors and also a two-pack).
13. An over-the-cabinet organizer because one person TOTALLY needs a blow-dryer, a straightener, two curling irons, and an assortment of other tools. Those tools are your secret to fabulous hair, and you should never compromise on that!
Promising review: "Great design! My hair-styling tools are hidden when I'm not using them, but it's still so easy to grab them whenever I need to. Delivery was also super fast." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $20.49 (available in five colors).