35 Fitness Products That’ll Save You Some Money In The Long Run Because You’ll Get To Ditch That Expensive Gym Membership

1. A weighted fitness hoop about to ~turn~ up your workout while making you feel like you're a kid again. Reviewers say this is great for not only strengthening your core but also helping relieve back aches from sitting for too long.
Promising review: "Like everyone else, I saw this on TikTok and decided to give it a shot. Super fun to use. I'll admit it's difficult to start, but once you get the hang of it after a few minutes, it's super easy and fun. It is a little loud but nothing unbearable. The pieces are easy to add on, and the weight is not too heavy or light." —Richard Enriquez
Get it from Amazon for $24.99+ (available in three sizes and five colors).
2. An exercise ball great if you're looking to work on improving your posture, balance, core strength, and more. It's also helpful for both modifying exercises (especially if you have a hard time getting all the way down to the floor) and making others more challenging. All a~round~, this is a great tool to have in your corner.
UrbnFit is a small business creating a variety of different pieces of fitness equipment.
Promising review: "I bought this stability ball for at-home workouts. By the time I got home from work, my husband had the ball inflated and ready for me to use. He did not have any problems inflating or plugging it up. I have used it a couple of times and so far it has performed to my satisfaction. It feels like the ones I used at the gym — in regards to the vinyl thickness." —Terah A. eden
Get it from Amazon for $23.25+ (available in five sizes and 11 colors).
3. A dumbbell set, a must-have for anyone who is trying to increase their strength because it comes with a set of 3-, 5-, and 8-pound weights so you can easily grab the next weight up when you realize that you're ready for more of a challenge.
Promising review: "This dumbbell set is great for anyone looking to do some home workouts. The neoprene coating is comfortable and easy to grip. They are also very durable — I dropped the 8-lb on the ground cause I tripped on my own feet, and there wasn't even a mark on it (unlike my floor). I also really like the hexagon shape since I don't have to worry about them rolling away between sets. I haven't noticed any uneven weight distribution or balance issues either. Even though I bought the 3-lb, 5-lb, and 8-lb set it would be easy and affordable to add more dumbbells that match in higher weights when I'm ready. The stand is a little flimsy so you have to be careful when grabbing or putting away a weight, but it's held up so far and does the job." —Rachel Fuji
Get the three-pair set from Amazon for $45.39 (also available as single sets from 1–20 pounds).
4. A pack of bodyweight and dumbbell exercise cards if you're not quite sure how to get started. Each card has an illustrated guide on how to complete the exercise. Plus, it will mix up your routine because you won't know what exercise is coming next. *Please not burpees🤞*
Palace Learning is a small business creating educational, anatomy, art, fitness and more posters.
Promising reviews: "I love these cards! I get bored of doing the same workouts over and over and then lose my motivation, but with these, it's easy to quickly change up your routine. I love the art style of the illustrations (ones with faces creep me out!) and the detail on the back of the cards, explaining how to properly do the exercise, as well as what muscles are targeted, and the amount of reps to aim for. I've been choosing about 6 cards to lay on the bench/floor, and then pairing them with an app which automatically times my intervals for me, and it keeps me focused for the full length of my workout!" —Alanna
Get it from Amazon for $14.99.
5. A reversible yoga mat designed with a textured surface to help keep your hands from sliding when they get sweaty. It also has 6mm of cushioning, making it so your body will be comfy and supported as you make your way through a sun salutation.
BuzzFeed Shopping editor Genevieve Scarano says, "I work out at home a lot, so it's important for me to have an exercise mat that's cushy, sturdy, and easy to roll up and put away. I received this Gaiam yoga mat as a sample and really enjoy using it for yoga and Pilates! It's so comfortable to stand, sit, and lay down on, and I don't have to worry about sliding around, thanks to a grippy material. It's also fun to flip the sides (my mat above came with light blue and dark blue sides) — I've never had a yoga mat with this design before! And if you don't have a lot of space, no worries, because this mat rolls up to a compact size when you're done exercising."
Get it from Amazon for $29.09+ (available in four sizes and eight colors).
6. Or an illustrated yoga mat here to help guide you through a yoga flow without having to venture out to a class or have an instructor at all. You'll be able to see exactly how the poses look and use it to switch up your practice, keeping your workout fresh and fun.
NewMe Fitness is a small business creating high-quality fitness products for strength training, weight training, and yoga. The mat is 24” wide x 68" long and 5mm thick! It's made with a moisture-wicking material that'll keep sweat at bay and is great for hot yoga, too.
Promising reviews: "I use this mat more than I ever took classes. Not sure if it is good for beginners, but if you have basic class instruction already, it gives you a great sequence of moves you are familiar with. Most I can do, a few I have never done." —Mng Parker
"This mat is great for a quick guide to various yoga poses. The length, thickness, and comfort make it a great purchase. I look forward to many future uses." —Baglady
Get it from Amazon for $32.99+ (available in six colors).
7. A portable elliptical compact enough that you can store it in a corner, closet, or even under your bed. Plus, since you can move it around so easily, you can set it in front of your TV and catch up on your shows as you work up a sweat.
Promising review: "I am not one to take time to write a review, but I LOVE THIS! It takes a few minutes to get used to the balance, but I walk in a backward motion on it all the time now. I seem to go faster and smoother in a reverse motion. It had a slight squeak when I first got it, but no longer, it's quiet and so compact. I jump on anytime and watch TV or Netflix. I've exercised on and off my whole life, this is by far my favorite machine ever!! I look forward to getting on and catching up with the news or whatever is on TV, but not just sitting there and being able to exercise at the same time is so easy now. I'm ordering a second one today to keep in my bedroom when my children take over the basement with their friends and my elliptical. Don't hesitate to buy this — you won't regret it!" —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $132.15+ (available in four colors).
8. A door anchor made to fit in any closed door to increase the possibilities of the exercises you can complete with a long resistance band. It's the perfect way to do lat pull-downs, seated rows, tricep push-downs, and more exercises without using a bulky weight.
Bicah By Chloe is a woman-owned small biz specializing in creating useful and beautiful workout equipment! To use the door anchor, simply put the ball end between the door and the frame, loop a long band through, and close the door. You'll have an easy and secure piece of workout equipment ready for use.
Get it from Bicah By Chloe for $10.
9. A compact, foldable treadmill so you can get your steps in, even if you're working from home (and then do other things after you clock out). The handrail on the machine can be raised or lowered, meaning you can walk, jog, or even run while staying in the same place. And when you're done, just slide it under your bed.
Promising reviews: "Obsessed. I’ve been working from home since March 2020 and have struggled with a sedentary life. Since I got this treadmill for under my desk, I actually look forward to starting work, feel more productive, and have been easily getting in 15,000–20,000+ steps a day. Wish I did this sooner!" —Lauren O.
Get it from Amazon for $269.99 (available in seven colors).
10. A 10-in-1 exercise kit if you don't really know where to start and just want some equipment to help. This set includes an ab wheel, thick knee mat, push-up grip handles, jump rope, wrist wraps, two resistance bands, an eight-shaped stretch band, and a guidebook to show you exactly what you need to do.
Promising review: "It was easy to assemble using directions given. Very sturdy and easy to use. I bought it for exercising/gym workouts at home, and I have been loving it." —TyrellAkola Gray
Get it from Amazon for $28.99+ (available in two colors).
11. A simple jump rope with a digital counter that's great if you're a beginner who is looking for ways to ~switch~ up your cardio routine. You'll ~jump~ at the chance to use the counter to start a mini-competition with yourself to see how many reps you can get every day.
Promising review: "I am impressed with this product! It's super lightweight, easy to use and hold, and has made working out fun again! The buttons are easy to use, it took less than a minute to set up, and it keeps track of how many jumps and feels comfortable in the hands. I find myself using it daily and since the handles keep track of how many jumps, I try to break the previous day's records! Definitely would recommend!" —cassandra
Get it from Amazon for $14.99 (available in four colors).
12. Or a cordless version ensuring that you can jump, hop, and skip to your heart's content without having to worry about a rope thwacking your floor and ceiling. This is great for anyone who lives in an apartment and doesn't want to disrupt your neighbors too much, but it's also super portable, meaning you can take it anywhere with you.
Promising review: "These rope-less jump trainers are perfect for me. I had tried them in a gym setting once before and fell in love because they offered solutions for my work travel and low ceilings at home during the winter. They provide the upper body workout with just enough weight in the attached balls. Would order again and again." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $14.99+ (available in five colors).