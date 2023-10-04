Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women's.
1. A vintage-inspired pumpkin tee perfect for anyone who THRIVES in the fall and wants their outfit to subtly show that fact to the world. Pretty sure this will be your go-to tee from now until Dec. 1.
Femfetti is a woman-owned small business based in Columbus, Ohio. They've been designing apparel and accessories with hand-drawn illustrations and letterings since 2013.
Get it from Femfetti for $25 (originally $32; available in sizes S–2X).
2. A Carhartt beanie so on trend you're going to want to wear it every single day and night. So much so that it might just start to be a part of your personality. It comes in a variety of colors so you can grab one that works for you (as the almost 130,000 reviewers did).
Promising review: "I saw this hat on TikTok and decided to place my order! I needed a cozy guy for the winter. It can get very cold where I live, especially during morning time when I’m walking my dog. I need to keep my ears warm! The material is so soft, and there are many color options. I got the black one." —MHF
Get it from Amazon for $18.99+ (available in one size and 35 colors).
3. A cropped corduroy jacket just begging for you to take it on every fall adventure you have planned. We're talking apple picking, harvest fests, vineyards, and more. Not only is this outer layer super trendy and cute, but it's also lightweight and perfect to wear over your favorite sweater. And at that price? Now, that's what we call a steal.
4. A long-sleeve bodysuit you'll love for its versatility and ability to pair with everything from your favorite jeans to that super cute plaid mini skirt. Reviewers love how comfortable it is, and many have returned to buy additional colors!
Promising reviews: "This body suit is perfection. Comfortable and now a staple in my wardrobe for casual occasions, work, or even going out. It's versatile! Love it." —Amanda S.
"I'm usually not a bodysuit gal, but these are so comfortable. The material is light but not cheap-looking. There is plenty of room in the torso so it doesn't ride up like some bodysuits. It fits snugly but not too tight. They are great staple items for pants, jeans, skirts, and shorts. I purchased three and will be buying more." —Jerr
Get it from Amazon for $25.99 (available in sizes XS–XXL and in 16 colors).
5. Some fall-themed hoops with the cutest lil' clay charms. Reviewers confirm these are super lightweight — meaning you can wear them every single day without your ears bothering you. And the fact that you can create a mismatched pair — are you kidding me right now??? Sign me up!
Indigo Clay Jewelry is an Asian woman-owned small business that has been creating clay statement earrings from Minnesota since 2018. You can select a pair from the options above or ask for a mismatched pair in the personalization box before adding it to your cart.
Promising review: "I love these earrings so much! They are so light and haven't irritated my nickel allergy at all. The colors of the clay are gorgeous as well!" —Stacie Silva
Get them from Indigo Clay Jewelry for $20 (available in eight designs).
6. A pair of overalls I'm pretty sure are an ~overall~ great purchase because you can wear them now with a T-shirt and then later on in the season with a long-sleeved shirt underneath. Plus, those colors just scream "AUTUMNAL."
Promising review: "If you've been hesitant about whether or not to buy these, then this is your official sign to just do it!! I kept these in my 'Saved for later' cart for nearly a year before finally deciding to take the leap. Oh my GOSH, I am so glad I did! These are officially my favorite pair of overalls and absolutely perfect for fall. They're so comfortable, and I most certainly will be ordering more in other colors. So if you're looking to unleash your inner painter/gardener, then this is the perfect outfit for you :D" —Nathan R Ford
Get it from Amazon $26.99 (available in sizes S–3X and in 19 colors and patterns).
7. A leopard-print maxi dress super easy to throw on with your favorite booties for a look that says, "I tried super hard" when you, in fact, did not.
Promising review: "Leopard print is all the rage again, and I’m loving it! This dress gives me such confidence and is lightweight enough to wear in the 80s but also comfortable enough to wear in the lower temps also. The fit was right on point for my larger, curvy, plus-size body! One of the best features is that this dress has pockets and is super comfortable. I want this dress in every color and pattern!" —Chrissy Meijer
Get it from Amazon for $29.99 (available in sizes 14–26 and in 41 colors and prints).
8. Halloween graphic tees perfect for anyone who goes into ~spooky~ mode as soon as it hits September. You'll be able to feel festive all through the season with these lightweight shirts with the cutest designs.
BuzzFeed Shopping editor Jenae Sitzes says: "I saw on TikTok that these were available and immediately bought the two pictured above. They're unbelievably soft and feel so high quality — the gray one's my favorite, but I love the white one too! I've been wearing them since the end of July (LOL) and will absolutely keep wearing them all fall with a sweater or jacket thrown on top! Note that they have an oversized fit, so if you're between sizes, I'd definitely say size down."
Get the oversized graphic tees from American Eagle for $29.95 (available in sizes XXS–XXL and four designs).
9. A detachable shirt collar to help solve your fashion conundrum of how to get the layered look without actually have to wear several shirts (and end up overheating indoors). Nobody will be able to tell the difference.
Promising review: "Must-have life hack! I saw someone get this off of TikTok, and I totally loved it. It does exactly what you’d want it to do. The shirt can unbutton if you need it to, it’s super easy to put on. I love that it gives the illusion I have a collared shirt under without the hassle of wearing an actual collared shirt!!" —Daniela
Get it from Amazon for $7.99+ (available in three colors and in round and pointed collars).
10. A plaid button-down so soft and comfortable, you'll be wearing it from now until you put the turkey in the oven for Thanksgiving. (And then do it all over again next fall, too.)
Promising review: "Love this shirt! Definitely getting in the other colors. I’ve washed it once so far and no complaints." —Jenna Lauren
Get it from Amazon for $24.99 (available in sizes S–XXL and 40 colors and styles).
11. An oversized houndstooth knitted sweater vest, destined to be the star of your wardrobe, as you show your friends just how much of a fashionista you are. Pair it with a buttondown, turtleneck, or even a long-sleeved T-shirt and jeans for a chic look that's so on trend.
Promising review: "I love this vest! It gives me a total vintage look. The sweater itself is already oversized, but I wanted a looser fit, so I went a size bigger, and I am happy with how it fits. I'm really thinking of getting more colors!!" —Fani Giwa
Get it from Amazon for $25.99 (available in sizes S–L and in eight colors and styles).
12. A fuzzy handbag that'll add the perfect touch of softness to any outfit. Reviewers say it's small but it can still hold a surprising amount, meaning you can have all of your essentials with you.
13. An off-the-shoulder V-neck blouse brilliantly mixing a soft and stretchy fabric with a super-stylish silhouette for a ~top~ notch look you can wear with your favorite jeans or trousers.
Reviewers do say it runs small, so size up.
Promising review: "This blouse is so elegant! It fits well, but it runs a bit small/tight, so ordering up would be ideal. It’s also versatile, and the material is extremely soft. It has little stretch, but again, I would recommend it. The color is so nice too. I used it for a photo shoot, and it just popped!" —Gesselle Walters
Get it from Amazon for $22.99+ (available in sizes XS–XXL and in seven colors and sleeve lengths).
14. A felt fedora that will instantly make you feel like you're ready for fall (even if you live in a warmer climate where it never really gets cool and crisp). Add it to any look — from a blouse and jeans to an oversized t-shirt dress — and you'll have the perfect autumn ensemble.
Promising review: "This hat is EVERYTHING. You will feel like a new person when you go out with this thing. It completes your look. It hides your sweaty greasy roots after being out all day. It doubles great as a fan. Fits a normal head and your big head friends with ease. Need to be basic? Gonna be Crocodile Dundee for Halloween? You already know. I’m about to order three more in different colors because it is so versatile and a whole MOOD. Buy the hat. Enjoy your brunch." —Brettenie Mehr
Get it from Amazon for $28.99 (available in 26 colors).