27 Pairs Of Durable, Comfortable Boots Reviewers Have Literally Worn For Multiple Years

Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women’s.
1. A pair of Chelsea Boots that are basically a closet staple. They're worth the investment because they'll pair well with basically everything you have in your closet.
Promising review: "I’ve had these for over a year, and they’re by far my go-to boots. I wear them on a daily basis because they’re comfortable, and I always get compliments. I was on the fence about buying them at first but will be buying a second pair soon! Great quality, fair price, and durable. I recommend these boots to all my friends." —Geissy B.
Get them from Amazon for $160 (available in sizes 5–11 and in nine colors and fabrics).
2. Thigh-high chunky heel boots at such an incredible price (we're talking under $50!!) you'll swoop them up immediately and then pair them with your favorite fall dress or skirt for an epic outfit. One so great that you'll wear it every year.
3. Lucky Brand ankle boots you'll have in your closet (and life) for years because these babies were made to never go out of style.
FYI, if you have Amazon Prime you can try before you buy!
BuzzFeed Shopping editor Heather Braga says: "I have these boots in both black and toffee — I'm actually obsessed. They are my favorite shoes right now because I can wear them through the fall, winter, and early spring. They look fantastic with jeans and adorable with tights. They have just enough of a heel to create the look of heeled booties without the discomfort of walking around in heels. Basically, they're amazing and everyone should buy them. K, thanks. You can check out my full review on them here (#6)."
Promising review: "These are just an overall comfortable pair of boots! I have had my first pair for several years, and they are still in great condition. I walk or stand most of the day at work with no problem in these. I also wore them on vacation and walked all over New Orleans, and I was very surprised. As with anything, prices fluctuate but they are worth it to me." —Sara V
Get them from Amazon for $75.07+ (available in sizes 5–13 and wide widths, and 60 colors and fabric styles).
4. Sorel Caribou boots worth the investment because there's no reason to mess around when it comes to winter. Reviewers who live in super cold climates rave about how these boots keep their feet warm winter after winter.
Promising review: "I purchased a pair of these boots thirty years ago, and I still wear them today. They are nearly brand new and show no signs of wear or breakdown. I live in New England, and we get amazing winters here. These boots have slogged through icy water and snow and my feet are always toasty warm and stay dry. Top-rated product!!! Worth Every Single Penny!!!!!! Now I'm getting them for all my kids!" —FlowerGirl
Get them from Amazon for $131.99+ (available in sizes 5–12 and in four colors) or from Sorel for $200 (available in sizes 5–12 and in three colors).
5. Some over-the-knee heeled boots for when you want to ~elevate~ your look but don't want to hinder your ability to walk all night long. Reviewers say these are super comfortable and worth it since you won't have to replace them next year.
Promising reviews: "My all-time favorite winter boots. I would definitely recommend these boots. I have had these for over 3 years." —shellesa smith
"They are so soft! The color is beautiful and they fit so comfortably. You put these on and you will want to strut your stuff down every hallway, every sidewalk, and every aisle in the grocery store. I’m telling you, these will give you such a confidence booster. I was looking for the perfect pair of thigh-high boots and I found them! I have high arches and big calves but that wasn’t a problem with these boots! I’m ordering a second pair in another color immediately!" —Lostinapaperback
Get them from Amazon for $37.49 (available in sizes 5–11 and four colors).
6. Frye Campus boots that may seem a little pricey, but if you wear them for 17 years (as one reviewer did), it's really only $27 a year, which is a steal. TBH, girl math is the BEST math.
7. Doc Marten combat boots so reliable, you can wear them through rain, sleet, and even snow without compromising your style.
Promising reviews: "These are the best boots! I love them. They are very durable. I’ve been wearing them for four years, and they still look great!" —Hiba A
"I'm in love. I'm never buying another brand of combat boots again. I'd been hesitant to buy Docs because of the price, but these were absolutely worth it. They have excellent support (comfortable enough to wear for eight-hour shifts on my feet), and they're grippy enough to handle snow, sleet, and New England winters. I tend to wear my shoes to death, but I've been wearing these pretty much daily for four months, and they're holding up well." —R
Get them from Amazon for $136 (available in sizes 5–11 and in seven colors).
8. Brown boots designed with a V-shaped elastic so you can slide these babies right on and go about your day knowing that you're wearing a quality shoe that'll ~stand~ the test of time.
Promising review: "I've been wearing these for a few years, and they are the most comfortable boots. They match occasions where I am dressed casually or dressed up. Heartily recommend them! I wear an 8 in running shoes but sized up to a 9 because I found I needed to when I wear wool socks with them." —Catherine
Get them from Nisolo for $228 (available in sizes 5–11 and in six colors).
9. A pair of chunky ankle boots more than 9,800 reviewers recommend because they're comfortable, easy to walk in, and, oh, look badass, too. Get ready to ~strut~ when you wear these.
Promising review: “I was questionable at first as to if I would like these or if they would be good quality, but boy was I proven wrong about questioning. They are now my favorite boots. I wear them all the time from work, to events, to going out, etc. They work for everything and I can walk in them for hours, and I hate wearing heels for extended periods. They are cute, go with everything, can be worn anywhere, and are easy to clean if they ever get messy. The perfect boot, and I’ve worn them for a couple of years now still walking as good as the day I received them.” —Jacklyn
Get them from Amazon for $22+ (available in sizes 5.5–11, wide and in 10 colors).
10. A Sorel wedge bootie that is about to be your new favorite fall and winter shoe because these just might be the most comfortable heels you've ever worn. Plus, they're made with waterproof materials, which means you can wear these through all different kinds of weather and feel A-Okay.
I've owned two pairs of Sorel wedge boots for 4+ years now and swear by them completely. Not only are they the most comfortable wedges I've ever owned, but they are great for the winter because they're warm and they have traction. I've worn them in rain, sleet, and snow and never had a problem. I even took them with me on a trip to Paris back in January 2020 and walked 20,000+ steps, and my feet were comfortable the whole time. I highly recommend these and think they are totally worth the price.
Promising review: "Sorel boots are my absolute favorite. I have three pairs! They are sturdy, comfortable, and can be worn for any occasion. They look great and feel great. I love them." —Tori
Get them from Amazon for $117.57+ or Sorel for $210 (available in sizes 5–12 and in brown and black).
11. Over-the-knee boots specifically designed with an extra wide width and wide calf, which is great for anyone who has always wanted tall boots but can never find a pair that works. There's also an adjustable back tie to ensure it fits exactly right.
Promising review: "I had these boots years ago in a lighter sand color, and I was absolutely in love with them, then outgrew them… I was ecstatic when I saw these back!!! Got them today, and they’re perfect! Even for my extra extra wide calf. :)" —KMUR0789
Get them from Torrid for $29.99+ (originally $89.90; available in sizes 6WW–13WW and in two colors).
12. Glove boots basically screaming to be worn on those crisp fall mornings when you step outside and take a big breath, feeling all the possibilities that the season brings. There's nothing stopping you when you have these babies on your feet.
13. A pair of steel-toed slip-on Dr. Martens boots perfect for those in-between weather days when it's cold and drizzly, but not enough that you want to pull out your full-on rain boots. These boots will protect you from the weather (and keep your feet warm) while matching your outfit completely.
Promising review: "I bought these boots three years ago, and they’re still in great shape aside from a few minor scuffs here and there. They are incredibly comfy, durable, and stylish. Everyone should have a pair. They’re well worth the cost!" —Megan
Get it from Amazon for $101.11+ (available in whole sizes 5–11 and in two colors).