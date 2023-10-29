27 Pairs Of Durable, Comfortable Boots Reviewers Have Literally Worn For Multiple Years

FYI, if you have Amazon Prime you can try before you buy!

BuzzFeed Shopping editor Heather Braga says: "I have these boots in both black and toffee — I'm actually obsessed. They are my favorite shoes right now because I can wear them through the fall, winter, and early spring. They look fantastic with jeans and adorable with tights. They have just enough of a heel to create the look of heeled booties without the discomfort of walking around in heels. Basically, they're amazing and everyone should buy them. K, thanks. You can check out my full review on them here (#6)."

Promising review: "These are just an overall comfortable pair of boots! I have had my first pair for several years, and they are still in great condition. I walk or stand most of the day at work with no problem in these. I also wore them on vacation and walked all over New Orleans, and I was very surprised. As with anything, prices fluctuate but they are worth it to me." —Sara V

Get them from Amazon for $75.07+ (available in sizes 5–13 and wide widths, and 60 colors and fabric styles).