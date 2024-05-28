Don't Break The Bank: 29 Cheaper Alternatives To Popular Expensive Products

It's recommended for use on damaged, over-processed hair of all textures.

Promising review: "I have continuously been hearing about this product and decided to finally give it a try. I am a religious user of Olaplex and spend lots of money on it because I have thick hair that’s down my back. I ordered this and used it once, and it’s literally SOO GOOD. It’s the same thing as Olaplex for a fraction of the price! It left my hair feeling softer and less frizzy, and it even felt stronger! Give this a shot, it DOES NOT disappoint. Just make sure you follow the directions and use it on damp hair not soaking wet hair so you can see the full results." —natasha

Get it from Amazon for $8.41.

And read our full review of Elizavecca's Hair Protein Treatment.