Don't Break The Bank: 29 Cheaper Alternatives To Popular Expensive Products

1. A Simple Modern tumbler many reviewers love more than the viral Stanley cup (which is also more expensive). Not only is this cup super minimalist and pretty, but it also has double-wall insulation and a leak-resistant straw, and will help keep you hydrated all day long.
Promising review: "Please do not run out to Targé and waste your money on a Stanley IF you’re only using a cup for ice/cold drinks. This cup is just as good and far more affordable. I put ice in my cup over 24 hours ago during my shift at the hospital, and there is still ice in the cup! This product is BEYOND worth it at this price point. You won’t be disappointed. If the cup isn’t in your cart at this point, I don’t know what’s wrong with you: GET IT! 😂" —Marie
2. Elizavecca's CER-100 Collagen Coating Hair Protein treatment made with soy protein, allantoin, and ceramide 3. It works like a mask to revive your dry hair and give your strands the boost they need after you've used too much heat on them. Many reviewers say this is comparable (or even better) than the pricey Olaplex No.3 everyone won't stop talking about.
It's recommended for use on damaged, over-processed hair of all textures.
Promising review: "I have continuously been hearing about this product and decided to finally give it a try. I am a religious user of Olaplex and spend lots of money on it because I have thick hair that’s down my back. I ordered this and used it once, and it’s literally SOO GOOD. It’s the same thing as Olaplex for a fraction of the price! It left my hair feeling softer and less frizzy, and it even felt stronger! Give this a shot, it DOES NOT disappoint. Just make sure you follow the directions and use it on damp hair not soaking wet hair so you can see the full results." —natasha
3. A ceramic essential oil diffuser I had to do a double-take when I first saw it because I seriously thought it was the Vitruvi one I see so many videos about. Reviewers love this one because it's easy to use, looks super nice, and — oh yeah — it's so much cheaper.
Promising reviews: "I was looking at getting the Vitruvi diffuser but stumbled across this. I’m so happy I did! This is incredible quality for half the price!" —Amazon Customer
"I like everything about this diffuser. It is pretty to look at, has a ceramic top, works well (I can actually see the vapor across the room), and you can smell the oil even in a large room. I am happy I found this diffuser." —jenny r
4. A crewneck sweater if you don't want to drop $100+ on the very popular tunic from a more expensive brand that everyone raves about. Plus, the oversized fit means this sweater looks just as cute with leggings and boots as it does with bike shorts, making it an incredibly versatile piece you can wear all year long.
Promising review: "I love this sweater, I’m tempted to buy it in 2–3 more colors! I think it’s a great, more affordable option if you like the sweater that all the influencers seem to wear. It’s perfect for jeans or leggings, but if you want a little more butt coverage or more of an oversized fit, then I would go one size up." —Marisa Bailey
5. A set of makeup sponges that cost a fraction of all the other well-known brands on the market. And reviewers confirm these sponges hold up and work just as well (or even better) than Beauty Blender and Real Technique ones. They work overtime to give you expert-level blending and coverage when applying foundation, BB cream, powder, and even concealer. Pro tip: try using them while wet for even smoother coverage.
Promising review: "Don't hesitate, just buy these. I was using the Real Technique sponges for years, and I bought these on a whim after seeing several TikToks praising these. I love these sponges and the price. I apply liquid foundation with a damp sponge, and these work better than Real Techniques. They are dense but soft and 'bouncy.' I wash mine between each use, and these hold up very well and are much better than the RT. I'm very happy with my purchase and the price. I will definitely continue to buy." —chris
6. A pair of mules your friends may mistake for the popular Gucci ones when you wear them to brunch, and you don't have to correct them if they do.
Promising review: "I love these mules. I purchased them a few days ago and have walked pretty extensively in them. Extremely comfortable. I get a lot of double takes but realize they resemble the Gucci mules." —LC
7. A bottle of NYX setting spray, which is a great alternative to the Urban Decay one but for under $10. You can spritz on after doing your makeup in the morning and not have to worry about applying again. You'll look and feel great all day long.
Promising review: "I’ve been using the Urban Decay All Nighter setting spray forever, and this is a great replacement. I usually spray it on before foundation and then after foundation, and it will not move. Keeps my makeup looking fresh and dewy all day. I also have very acne-prone sensitive skin, and this spray doesn’t irritate my skin at all. For the price, you can’t go wrong." —Sara
8. A longline sports bra with an eerily similar resemblance to the TikTok favorite Lululemon Align Tank but for only a fraction of the price. This top is perfect for low-impact workout classes (like Pilates and yoga), but it's so cute and versatile that many reviewers say it's great to wear as you go about your day.
Promising review: "These workout tops are perfect. Good quality. You can’t tell the difference between this and the Lululemon Align Tank. It might be a little bit shorter, but that’s not noticeable to me. If you’re thinking about it… just buy it you won’t regret it. You’ll probably go back and buy more colors as I did. 😂" —Kindle Customer
9. A plush blanket reviewers swear is super comparable to the cult-favorite Barefoot Dreams people are obsessed with. You'll be able to get cozy under this ridiculously soft blanket while only spending a fraction of the price. Score!
Promising review: "This blanket beats others because it is softer (a buttery and fluffy feeling), it is long enough for a 5'10 tall person, it is not too light and not too heavy (works year-round in Virginia), and it has a stretch to the material that I haven’t experienced with other soft blankets. The design is just so-so, but the colors are nice, and the price is right. If they updated the designs with more colors, patterns, then these would be absolutely perfect. I like this as much as my much more expensive Barefoot Dreams blanket." —JH
10. E.l.f.'s Poreless Putty Primer made to be lightweight so you barely feel it when you apply it before the rest of your makeup. But it will make a big difference in ensuring your foundation goes on even and smooth and stays in place all day long. Reviewers draw comparisons between this and Tatcha Silk primer.
Promising review: "I was super impressed with this primer after having tried Tatcha Silk Canvas and saw Jeffree Star had approved Elf. The textures in my opinion were nearly identical! It was easy to spread, it felt like silk but not like super silicone or anything like that, very velvet-like. No scent, and my makeup didn’t separate nor crease, key is a little goes a very long way. For the price, you can’t beat it!" —Brandy Dail
11. A pair of faux leather straight-leg pants very similar to the Abercrombie style that went viral but for a fraction of the price. Reviewers (and TikTok-ers) love these because they're comfortable, stylish, and a wardrobe staple.
Promising review: "Perfect!! Omg, just buy them now! Don't hesitate! These are going to go fast once the word gets out how great they are! They have some stretch to them!" —Amazon Customer
12. A teeth-whitening pen because you can only call them your "pearly whites" if they're actually white... This pen will be a simple way to help remove discoloration. Each one can be used around 20 times and can lighten your teeth four to eight shades with consecutive use for a fraction of the cost of favorite Crest Whitestrips.
Promising reviews: "Throw your expensive Crest Whitestrips away! Being the son of a dental hygienist, clean bright white teeth have always been important to me. Though I had my reservations about the whitening pen, it certainly didn't disappoint and works far better than the Whitestrips I've been using for the last several years, not to mention it's a much better deal for your money. I'm a total coffee connoisseur, which has always made having a bright white smile all the more challenging, but the Pen is giving me the upper hand." —Franknsd
"We like these better than Crest Whitestrips and for a fraction of the price! The Crest Whitestrips make my teeth way too sensitive, these work JUST AS WELL and no tooth sensitivity." —Travis Sheveland
