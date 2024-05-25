41 Cool Products That People Say They Discovered On TikTok

1. A set of dermaplaning razors designed to be a quick way for you to shape your eyebrows, remove any unwanted hair, and just get smooth skin without having to make another appointment and spend more time in a salon chair.
Promising review: "I saw these on TikTok and was skeptical, but they work so well. I use them for any facial peach fuzz and to shape my eyebrows, and they're perfect." —Megan Kopicko
Get a set of three from Amazon for $5.39.
2. A veggie chopper, slicer, and spiralizer because chopping takes an absurd amount of time. Like, seriously, when I read a recipe and it says it will take 20 minutes, they're not taking my slow chopping skills into account. This gadget will ~cut~ that chopping time in half.
It comes with a small-dice blade, large-dice blade, spiral blade, and ribbon blade that are interchangeable and gives you the option to chop, slice, and julienne vegetables. Plus, you get a lid with a built-in chop and a storage container to hold the veggies.
Promising review: "I purchased this after seeing it on TikTok and am so glad I did! It chops vegetables so quickly and easily. Saves so much time and effort when cooking and is especially helpful when I need to chop more ingredients quickly to add to something already on the stove." —Grace Myer
Get it from Amazon for $29.99 (available in three colors).
3. A toothbrush holder and dispenser here to clean up your counter *and* make it easier for kids (and adults alike) to get toothpaste on the brush.
This includes a toothpaste dispenser (that'll squeeze out every last ounce!), four cups and holders, and a place to store your toothbrushes.
Promising review: "I love this item! I saw it originally on TikTok and thought it would be perfect for our bathroom! We have one bathroom upstairs and five people who use it. This cleared up so much counter space for us! There are ventilation holes where the cups go to help make sure they dry properly. The toothpaste dispenser has really been working to get every last drop out of the tube. I would definitely recommend for a family or kids' bathroom. There is also a little storage compartment behind the toothpaste that is great for extra brushes, Q-tips, or flossers." —Sariyah J
Get it from Amazon for $16.77+ (available in three colors).
4. A reusable cleaning ball designed to pick up the crumbs and dust that have made their home in the bottom of your bag. Inside the cage is a sticky ball that grabs all those little suckers easily. And when it's full, all you have to do is remove the sticky ball and rinse it with water.
5. A foot exfoliant foot peel about to help bring your feet back to life after a rough, rough winter of being buried in your boots. Reviewers love this for helping with calluses and cracked skin. All you have to do is leave the bootie-shaped masks on your feet for an hour and then wash your feet. Over the next five to seven days, all the dead skin will peel off your feet, leaving them feeling brand new.
Promising review: "Yes, TikTok made me buy it. But let me tell you...I've bought it again and again. Every few months I use this, and there's no substitute. I tried a different brand once, and the results were not the same. Anyway, if there's any chance I'll be in sandals or barefoot or going to get a massage, I will use this to be sure no one has to see my nasty heels. The peeling process is kind of gross, yes, but it's got to go somewhere. Plus, be patient...let it peel naturally, with a little help each day by soaking your feet in water for a few minutes, as recommended, and then gently rubbing your feet. Absolutely love it." —Laurie
Get it from Amazon for $12.99.
6. A spinning snack container perfect for helping you bring multiple snacks-on-the-go, while only using one single container. Then your toddler can press the middle button until it opens on the snack they currently want.
7. A chaise lounge chair worth the splurge because it's designed to make it comfortable to lie on your stomach at the beach or pool. Yes, you read that right. You no longer have to awkwardly prop yourself up on your elbows to enjoy your book. Just stick your face and arms through the holes, and you'll be able to read your book (or scroll TikTok) no problem.
Plus, when you flip back over, there's a pillow that covers the hole to keep your head comfortable.
Promising review: "This is typically more then I would have spent on a lounge chair, but after seeing it on TikTok I had to buy one!! The arm and face hole make tanning the backside so easy and comfortable!" —Keely Shay
Get it from Amazon for $57.99+ (available in 11 colors and patterns).
8. A bug bite suction tool because bug bites ~suck~ no matter where and when you get them, and this genius tool can help relieve any itchiness in as little as 30 seconds.
Promising review: "I bought this because I saw it on TikTok, and have been having issues with mosquito bites. Used it a few time to relieve itchiness and I am convinced it works! Have been recommending it to my family and friends. Read the directions and follow them carefully. Don't use this on your face or neck, or other sensitive areas. Don't do a lot of suction, just a little bit. And do it a few times if needed. Great invention!" —Joe
Get it from Amazon for $9.99 (available in seven colors and styles).
9. A waterproof touchscreen shower phone holder actually designed to swivel so when you finish the last episode of Love Is Blind but still have five minutes left till your hair mask is done, you can switch to scrolling TikTok no problem.
Promising review: "This product was a TikTok recommendation and has not let me down. It comes with three adhesive mounts and sticks well to either tile or glass. The clear screen allows for scrolling or swiping easily. My only critique is how the phone sits inside. I have the iPhone 11 Pro Max, which is a larger phone but it sits low in the chamber and that prevents me from changing between apps as I can't swipe up at the bottom to get back to my home screen. Otherwise its great!" —Susan Gifford
Get it from Amazon for $15.99+ (available in nine colors and styles).