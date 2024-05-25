41 Cool Products That People Say They Discovered On TikTok

It comes with a small-dice blade, large-dice blade, spiral blade, and ribbon blade that are interchangeable and gives you the option to chop, slice, and julienne vegetables. Plus, you get a lid with a built-in chop and a storage container to hold the veggies.

Promising review: "I purchased this after seeing it on TikTok and am so glad I did! It chops vegetables so quickly and easily. Saves so much time and effort when cooking and is especially helpful when I need to chop more ingredients quickly to add to something already on the stove." —Grace Myer



Get it from Amazon for $29.99 (available in three colors).