Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
Search

Gift Guide

Beauty + Personal Care

Fashion

Home

Sports + Fitness

Stores

Tech

Kids

Pets

Sex Toys

    We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

    28 Cheap Things That Look Way More Expensive Than Their Price Tag

    You'll be winning at the game called life with these picks.

    Abby Kass
    by Abby Kass

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. A pair of mules people may mistake for a certain designer brand, and you don't have to correct them if they do.

    reviewer wearing the mules in black
    the mules in white
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "I bought these for a business trip, and they have held up surprisingly well! I have owned these for about two months, and they still look great! They are exactly as pictured, but look like they should be much more expensive than they actually are! They’re slightly padded inside, and I have worn these through airports on two separate trips and to walk around in a city on multiple occasions, and they have been more comfortable than I expected them to be! I even walked outside in the rain and they still held up nicely. They stay on my feet well and fit true to size. Overall, I’m really happy with this purchase." —Rachel A.

    Get them from Amazon for $36.98+ (available in women's sizes 6–10 and in 20 colors and prints).

    2. A set of vintage-inspired glass mugs to make your morning cup of coffee or even yogurt parfait feel absolutely regal. The mugs also come with coordinating gold-colored spoons!

    A glass cup with subtle cut out line and dot patterns holding coffee
    A glass mug with subtle dot sunflower print holding iced tea
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "Came straight to Amazon when I saw these beautiful mugs on TikTok. I just had to have them! I’m very picky with mugs, these are perfect for me. Stunning to look at and a pleasure to drink out of. Highly recommend!" —Margarita Harutoonian

    Get a set of two translucent cups from Amazon for $15.99 (clip the 20% off coupon on the product page for this price). 

    3. A lipstick you'll go out of your way to reapply when you're around people because the reaction to seeing the tube will elicit the biggest "OOOOOH, that's gorgeous" you've ever heard. 

    the tube of lipstick in teal with gem-colored illustration of birds on it
    Catkin Cosmetics / Via www.instagram.com

    Promising review: "The package of this lip is delicate, even more beautiful than my Tom Ford. It's a matte lip, not very dry even though I don’t use the balm as a base. I used this lip every day last week, and almost every day someone asked me about this. I love it and recommend!" —Amazon Customer

    Get it from Amazon for $9.99 (available in 10 shades and also two sets of three).

    4. A set of two buttery-soft satin pillowcases so your skincare and haircare can – well – stay on your skin and hair (and not absorb into the fabric of your bedding), all while having a much friendlier price tag than a silk style. 

    two pillows in pink satin cases on a bed
    Amazon

    Promising review: "My husband and I notice the difference in our hair and skin when we sleep on these pillow-cases. Instead of 'hanging on' to your hair, the pillow cases let your hair slide. The satiny softness is great for your face as well. I've tried really expensive pillow cases and didn't like them nearly as much as I like these. I bought a second pair." –Brenda A. Rodgers 

    Get a set of two from Amazon for $6.98+ (available in four sizes and 35 colors). 

    5. A maxi cutout dress I'm pretty sure is guaranteed to make your confidence level shoot up the second you put this on. And when you're radiating confidence, you'll feel like a gd superstar, trust me.

    reviewer wearing the tan colored dress
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "10 stars. Absolute best dress I’ve purchased on Amazon! Amazing fit. Beautiful, perfect neutral. Not see-through and super comfortable. Makes me feel like a goddess. I’m in love." —T.C.

    Get it from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in women's sizes S–XL and 14 colors and lengths).

    6. A fashionista pouch. It's not necessarily designed to be a purse, but something this cool and beautiful deserves to be shown to the world. 

    pouch with illustration of girl wearing sunglasses with green background and black and purple flowers
    Eeni Edit

    Eeni Edit is a Black woman-owned business with some amazing illustrations and art that I am OBSESSED with!

    Get it from Eeni Edit for $20

    7. Polarized vintage-inspired sunglasses you'll have ~a-round~ for a long time because this style is made to stand the test of time. 

    model wearing the round aviator-style sunglasses in black and gold
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "OBSESSED!!!! They’re sooo cute! They look super high end and expensive. They’re very light weight and fashionable. I love everything about them. They came in the cutest box, came with a drawstring bag to hold them in and a lens cloth! Love love love !" —Tianna

    Get it from Amazon for $25 (available in six colors and two sets). 

    8. handmade floral coaster so beautiful you *might* not want to set your drinks on it, but you totally should because it will protect your surfaces and also feel so elegant you might think you've been transported to the set of Bridgerton

    Set of transparent coasters with uneven edged gold rim and white pressed flowers inside
    Poppy & Pour / Etsy

    Poppy & Pour is a California-based small biz that has been creating custom flower coasters, keychains, and more since 2020.

    Promising review: "Absolutely gorgeous! It's hard to get a good photo of resin without reflections or light so trust me when I say this is even more beautiful in person! Seller gave me exactly what I requested and I couldn't be happier with this purchase. Highly highly recommended!" —nlivnil

    Get it from Poppy & Pour on Etsy for $14+ (available with or without a gold rim).

    9. A padded tee to instantly give your style a boost. Wear this with your favorite pair of jeans, and you'll look like an influencer. Just be prepared for your DMs to be flooded with, "Where did you get that top?"

    reviewer wearing the sleevless padded tee in light orange
    a different reviewer wearing the tee in white
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "I love this shirt so much! It's super comfortable, excellent quality, and fits perfectly. More than I expected for the price. I have been looking for a shirt like this, but all were so expensive. I will buy more in other colors." —pearnet

    Get it from Amazon for $20.99 (available in women's sizes S–L and in nine colors).

    10. A wire countertop basket for an understated yet sophisticated centerpiece that screams, "I bought all these limes just for show," which is one of the fanciest things I've ever heard.

    reviewer image of black wire fruit basket with lemons in it
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "This is so cute, and I love it. I keep it right in the middle of my kitchen table. It looks nice, and I like to keep different stuff in it depending on the season. It’s very lightweight and looks expensive." —Brittany

    Get it from Amazon for $13.99.

    11. A sardine trinket tray so you can ~o-fish-ially~ have the coolest home decor without spending thousands of dollars. This is the perfect little thing to place you earrings, hair clips, or keys on.

    colorful illustrated sardine can trinket tray
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I love this fun, perfect-sized little tray. I empty my pockets and leave everything on this when I get home every day." —Octavio

    Get it from Amazon for $18.95 (available in three styles).