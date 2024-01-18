There’s No Denying That These 38 Cheap Products Deserve A Spot In Your Kitchen

1. A "Gracula" garlic crusher because cutting and mincing garlic cloves by hand is THE WORST, but this little guy will make you smile and make prepping food easier.
Promising review: "This is so ridiculous how cute and functional it is! I hated chopping or mincing garlic before getting this! It is fast and efficient and can get a lot done quickly. Did I mention how cute this is? Also, please know this IS dishwasher safe. I pop the hair off before putting the top in the dishwasher, and the bottom is one piece so no issues of water getting in and staying there, as other reviewers have expressed concerns about. BUT! If there is ONE THING that is a bit of a pain, it is getting ALL the bits out — but a small silicone spatula or scraper does the trick just fine for me! I use this garlic tool daily — it is honestly a game-changer for my cooking game! And it is fun and cute, which makes me want to use it more! Will be getting these for stocking stuffers for all my adult kids this year for the holidays — definitely one of those things they didn't know they need!!" —Llamazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $25.95.
2. A nonstick meat and potato masher here to help you make breaking up ground meat and other foods SO much easier than using a spatula. Reviewers (more than 46,000) and TikTokers alike love this tool and say it's easy to clean (you can just throw it in the dishwasher!).
Promising review: "I saw this on TikTok and had to get it! It works exactly like it should, and you don’t really need a spatula when you’re cooking meat with it. It grinds the meat and helps to stir it :). It is dishwasher safe although it took me two washes. That’s most likely because my dishwasher sucks. But it is easy to keep clean." —ashley coogan
Get it from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in black and blue).
3. A pack of nonstick silicone baking mats that fit perfectly into a baking sheet so you don't have to grease the sheet before cooking ever again. Plus, you'll love them even more when it's time to do the dishes, and you don't have burnt on food stuck to the sheet.
Plus, these are oven-safe up to 480 degrees and fit on half-sheet-size pans.
Promising review: "We love these baking mats and use them almost daily. Pretty easy to clean and no regrets in buying them. A friend told me about them, and I am glad I bought them. Good price, too." —Palmer Products LLC
Get a pack of two from Amazon for $17.04.
4. A pancake batter dispenser and mixer made so you can mix and pour pancakes in one fell swoop. Your kitchen will be less messy on Saturday morning, and your stomach will be full. Now, that's the good life.
Promising review: "If you like to eat pancakes for breakfast a lot and want to avoid a lot of dishes, please get this! This is so worth it. I saw this on TikTok and had to get it. Just make sure you’re putting the amount of water that’s right for the amount you’re going to eat." —Buchii
Get it from Amazon for $13.48.
5. A flexible silicone spoon actually designed with a genius feature — it has a tablespoon measure BUILT right into it so you don't have to grab yet another utensil when the recipe says to add one tablespoon of oil again.
It's made to be heat resistant up to 600°.
Promising review: "Seriously, I love this spoon! I’m considering buying another, it’s that great. It scrapes, it stirs, and I can even use it to measure oil for the pan. It’s stiff enough to scrape pasta off the bottom of a pan, works as well as a spatula to clean off the inside of containers and really get every drop, and goes in the dishwasher too! It’s truly perfect." —emschwar
Get it from Amazon for $10.99.
6. A set of bag sealers here to ensure that you never get excited to eat your favorite Chili & Lime Tortilla Chips from Trader Joe's, only to realize that they've gone stale with the lackluster bag clip you have. This small device uses heat to reseal any bag, leaving whatever's inside fresh and ready for you to enjoy.
Promising review: "I love this little gadget. Believe it or not, I saw this on TikTok as an 'Amazon product you didn’t know you needed.' Since my older sons are on their own at college, they eat a lot of pre-packaged items. So we got one for each boy as a stocking stuffer. They were actually excited to try them out so the boys went in our pantry, opened new bags of chips and crackers just to re-seal them. Lol! It works pretty good for such a small device. The cutter even works so the bags that are mostly empty aren’t as big and don’t take up as much room. My husband wants one for our house now. Guess we’re getting another one." —Can7
Get a set of two from Amazon for $15.99+ (available in three colors).
7. A peeler made specifically with a swiveling double blade to make peeling tough-skinned fruits and veggies so easy you won't have to give up on the recipe, or worse, hurt yourself while trying to do it with a knife.
8. A Kochblume spill stopper you can put on top of your pot and then walk away knowing that the water won't overflow onto the stove whenever it finally decides to boil.
Promising review: "Wow wow wow, I have no words to describe how great this product is. I'm a mom with a large family who cooks and bakes all the time, and there is never a time that something doesn't spill over even when standing and watching the pot. With this, life has just gotten easy. I think I'm throwing out all my pot covers after using this." —Rackel
Get it from Amazon for $20 (available in three colors).
9. A lasagna trio pan with three different sections so you can make three different types of lasagna at once. If you have people with varying food allergies and likings, you'll be so thankful you don't have to spend the extra time making a different meal for each person.
Promising review: "As someone who has a child (now a teenager) who will not eat any form of cheese, this pan is amazing! I typically avoid making any food that has cheese mixed into it, but now I can make him a section without cheese, and the rest of us our regular cheesy goodness. Another benefit to this pan is how well the portions slice. One cut with the spatula gives you a perfectly formed square. Each section makes four regular-sized portions for our family." —TRU
Get it from Amazon for $22.99.
10. A pack of FryAway Waste Cooking Oil Solidifier Powder ideal for anyone who struggles with how to dispose of cooking oil (because you should never pour it down the drain). Just add this to the pan after you're done cooking, and it will solidify up to 8 cups of oil. Then you can easily scoop it out and throw it right in the trash. Genius!
FryAway is a small business creating a solution to how to dispose of cooking oils. To use, just sprinkle it over the oil, let it cool down, and then toss the solidified oil.
Promising review: "I saw this on TikTok and feel like it helped so much and made it easier to clean the oil. I do think you need to use more than stated, but overall, I'm satisfied with the quality." —beckysfasu
Get it from Amazon for $9.99.
11. A handy collapsible twisting whisk great for anyone who has limited kitchen (or to be more specific, drawer space) because it folds up flat, making it easy to store. You can also use it flat to mix in a hot pan or get the access batter off of it. And maybe the best part — it's dishwasher safe and heat safe up to 392 degrees F!
12. A compact 8-in-1 spiralizer made to grate, juice, spiralize, and shred all the ingredients you need for your recipe. This one tool really can do it all and make it so you can actually enjoy a home-cooked meal, even if you don't feel like you have any time for it at all.
Fullstar is a small business established in 2017 that specializes in kitchen gadgets.
BuzzFeed writer Emma Lord says: "I recently purchased this because it was my cheapest option for making zoodles, and also because my apartment is the size of a shoebox and there was no room for anything bigger. I LOVE how easy it is to swap out the caps to do other things, too — I've started grating my own cheeses and feel very fancy. But mostly I just love that it's very safe to use (it comes with a finger guard!), super easy to figure out, very compact, and even has measurements on the inside of the cup if you're ever portioning things out for a recipe."
Promising review: "LOVE THIS. I absolutely love this. So far I've used the thicker spiralizer, two of the grater things, and then the juicer. I love how easy this makes keeping everything together. And it's sharp so it actually cuts through things without you needing to work super hard to do it. The only thing I don't love is that the spiralizers are a bit hard to clean, but I guess that's with all of them? Not sure, this is the first I've owned. But, overall I'd recommend it :)" —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $17.99+ (available in three sizes).
13. A pastry tool useful for dividing dough, chopping veggies, and even stripping herbs while you cook. And as an added bonus — there's a handy conversion chart right on the side!
Promising review: "So I was skeptical, but I bought it because I thought it was cool to have the veggie/herb stripper and its width. What I didn't consider was the angle of it, that it's not just a straight cutter. I love to cook on my cast iron skillets and it has been AMAZING scraping while I cook with my Oxo skillet spatula. It's super easy to hold, and I'm able to scrape up hashbrowns (this morning) with ease with the angle. I've also chopped onions and nuts on the cutting board when I got lazy with the knife. I don't know about you, but I get slippery lizard fingers in the kitchen. I like the feel of the textured wood that doesn't slip out of my hand, not the cold, slick metal." —I Sing to Yahuah
Get it from Amazon for $9.99.
14. A Crack'em egg cracker here to help you crack an egg perfect every single time. No longer will you have to fish small pieces of shell out of your brownie batter. Parents also say this is great for kids who want to lend a hand in the kitchen...but might not have the steadiest of hands. And when not in use for egg cracking, it doubles as a spoon rest!
Crack'em is small business started by a veteran in 2013 that specializes in family-friendly kitchen accessories.
Promising review: "I absolutely cannot believe I'm doing this. I got this because I am ALWAYS having to pick out the shell when I crack an egg, whether for breakfast or my baking. Since buying this, I have cracked dozens of eggs without ANY shells in it. To say I am happy is an understatement. If you don't have one you should rush to get one. We are going to get them for wedding gifts when we know that the couple loves to do their own cooking. Kudos to whoever thought of this. It works perfectly, every time." —Edwin Myers
Get it from Amazon for $11.95 (available in five colors and three-packs).